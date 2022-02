Knicks sidelining Kemba Walker for the rest of the season

Walker, 31, signed a two-year deal with the Knicks after an August buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder, but the partnership became fraught with starts and stops that ultimately led to the organization collaborating with his agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports on a plan for Walker across the Knicks’ final 23 regular-season games. Walker will be on an expiring contract this summer, and that will offer an opportunity for the Knicks and Schwartz to work on trade scenarios in the offseason . -via ESPN / February 23, 2022