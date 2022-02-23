Knicks sidelining Kemba Walker for the rest of the season

The New York Knicks and guard Kemba Walker have agreed that the four-time All-Star will be sidelined for the remainder of the team’s schedule, allowing him to work out in preparation for the 2022-23 season, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kemba Walker to be sidelined for remainder of Knicks season nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/23/kem… – 5:43 PM
Kemba Walker to be sidelined for remainder of Knicks season nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/23/kem… – 5:43 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Various ways Tom Thibodeau could go with the open starting point guard spot. Does he place Alec Burks back into the first unit, like he did when he benched Kemba back in the fall? Does Derrick Rose finally start? Is it Quickley? Does this clear any minutes for Miles McBride? – 5:26 PM
Various ways Tom Thibodeau could go with the open starting point guard spot. Does he place Alec Burks back into the first unit, like he did when he benched Kemba back in the fall? Does Derrick Rose finally start? Is it Quickley? Does this clear any minutes for Miles McBride? – 5:26 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Thought it would end in a buyout but Kemba Walker’s decision to shut it down this season is still beginning of end. Thibodeau was angling to remove him from rotation once Derrick Rose returned. – 5:23 PM
Thought it would end in a buyout but Kemba Walker’s decision to shut it down this season is still beginning of end. Thibodeau was angling to remove him from rotation once Derrick Rose returned. – 5:23 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Kemba Walker will miss the rest of the Knicks’ season, shutting it down after a roller-coaster season — with too many long downhill runs. newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 5:09 PM
Kemba Walker will miss the rest of the Knicks’ season, shutting it down after a roller-coaster season — with too many long downhill runs. newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 5:09 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
As I wrote earlier today:
The Kemba experience was a worthwhile experiment, but it has failed.
It’s time to let Deuce loose tommybeer.substack.com/p/thibs-claims… – 5:08 PM
As I wrote earlier today:
The Kemba experience was a worthwhile experiment, but it has failed.
It’s time to let Deuce loose tommybeer.substack.com/p/thibs-claims… – 5:08 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
As noted earlier this week, Knicks’ root problem is having a bunch of players of roughly equal ability and no stars. But Kemba move at least creates daylight for more Quickley/McBride development minutes and makes it 12% funnier when Thibs DNPs Reddish.
theathletic.com/3141044/2022/0… – 5:05 PM
As noted earlier this week, Knicks’ root problem is having a bunch of players of roughly equal ability and no stars. But Kemba move at least creates daylight for more Quickley/McBride development minutes and makes it 12% funnier when Thibs DNPs Reddish.
theathletic.com/3141044/2022/0… – 5:05 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks’ team president Leon Rose says club supports Kemba Walker’s decision to shut himself down for the rest of the season. Rose’s full statement: pic.twitter.com/r9Xtvi0x0I – 5:05 PM
Knicks’ team president Leon Rose says club supports Kemba Walker’s decision to shut himself down for the rest of the season. Rose’s full statement: pic.twitter.com/r9Xtvi0x0I – 5:05 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Sad it didn’t work out for Kemba & the Knicks. He seemed so happy to be playing back in his hometown. #FreeHim – 5:00 PM
Sad it didn’t work out for Kemba & the Knicks. He seemed so happy to be playing back in his hometown. #FreeHim – 5:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Knicks record this season:
16-21 (.432) with Kemba Walker
9-13 (.409) without Kemba Walker pic.twitter.com/0cYLdoRrCb – 4:51 PM
Knicks record this season:
16-21 (.432) with Kemba Walker
9-13 (.409) without Kemba Walker pic.twitter.com/0cYLdoRrCb – 4:51 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks’ Kemba Walker will shut down for the remainder of the season, Newsday has learned:
newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 4:51 PM
Knicks’ Kemba Walker will shut down for the remainder of the season, Newsday has learned:
newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 4:51 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: The New York Knicks and guard Kemba Walker have agreed that the four-time All-Star will be sidelined for the remainder of the team’s season. Story: es.pn/3BKAx56 – 4:49 PM
ESPN Sources: The New York Knicks and guard Kemba Walker have agreed that the four-time All-Star will be sidelined for the remainder of the team’s season. Story: es.pn/3BKAx56 – 4:49 PM
More on this storyline
Ian Begley: Tom Thibodeau says he’s not sure if Kemba Walker will be around the team moving forward. He said those conversations were between management and Walker. Walker was not at practice today. -via Twitter @IanBegley / February 23, 2022
New York Knicks PR: Statement from New York Knicks President Leon Rose on Kemba Walker -via Twitter @NY_KnicksPR / February 23, 2022
Walker, 31, signed a two-year deal with the Knicks after an August buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder, but the partnership became fraught with starts and stops that ultimately led to the organization collaborating with his agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports on a plan for Walker across the Knicks’ final 23 regular-season games. Walker will be on an expiring contract this summer, and that will offer an opportunity for the Knicks and Schwartz to work on trade scenarios in the offseason. -via ESPN / February 23, 2022