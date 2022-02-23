Kobe Bryant didn't have as much power with Lakers as LeBron James does now

But for as important as Bryant was to the Lakers, sources inside the organization have long said that not even the legendary Black Mamba wielded as much power within the organization as James now has.
Source: Bill Oram @ The Athletic
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2003, the @Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant scored 41 points in a 106-101 win over the Sonics, his last of nine straight 40-point games.
It’s the longest such streak in franchise history and tied for the fourth-longest such streak in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/1J57Qk1HcY – 2:01 PM
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
LeBron’s comments about playing with his son sparked debate over Bronny’s potential. So I watched a lot of Sierra Canyon recently: bleacherreport.com/articles/29537… – 1:48 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The “we never gave Kobe as much power as we’ve given LeBron!” leak gets so much funnier when you remember Kobe’s agent is literally the GM of the Lakers.
If Kobe didn’t have as much power as LeBron it’s because Rob Pelinka wasn’t as good at his job as Rich Paul is. – 1:30 PM
Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes
Seriously, Blazer fans, ponder this: what about a Lillard-for-LeBron trade this summer? You trade the last three or four years of Dame for one year of LBJ with Ant and Nurk. – 1:29 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
First two NBA reads of the week:
Pickleball, Ben Simmons and Free Throw Science with Hall of Famer Rick Barry: marcstein.substack.com/p/when-pickleb…
Was All-Star Weekend the beginning of the end in Lakerland for LeBron James? Monday column: marcstein.substack.com/p/beginning-of… – 12:57 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Best-selling author @Ian_OConnor joins The Woj Pod to discuss his remarkable and revelatory new biography, “Coach K: The Rise and Reign of Mike Krzyzewski,” including Team USA/LeBron/Kobe, much more.
Spotify: spoti.fi/3IhMRfB
Apple: apple.co/3HiBVx0 – 12:20 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Only three active players have scored at least 130 points in a three-game span during the playoffs:
Jamal Murray – 142
LeBron James – 132
Kevin Durant – 130
Murray’s 142 from Game 4 to Game 6 against the Jazz was the 4th most in NBA history. – 12:19 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
A very rare Kobe Bryant card sold for $2 million, setting an all-time record for a Kobe card and becoming one of the most-expensive basketball cards ever.
It’s not a Kobe rookie card or an autograph card, so why did this card command a record price?
basketballnews.com/stories/rare-k… – 11:43 AM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
My latest for @SInow: Who’s to blame for the Lakers’ mess, and how does that impact what happens w LeBron this summer? si.com/nba/2022/02/23… – 11:24 AM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
LeBron James will decide his #Lakers future this upcoming summer.
#LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/lebron-james-l… – 11:00 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
A look at the futures of LeBron James and Zion Williamson, NBA free agency, why Goran Dragic signed with the Nets, a Joe Harris injury update, and more with @Yossi Gozlan on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 10:31 AM
Bill Oram @billoram
Column: Rob Pelinka was once the agent helping his superstar client exert pressure on the Lakers front office. But after the past week it’s clear LeBron James and Rich Paul are using a different playbook than anything Pelinka and Kobe ever had to employ. theathletic.com/3144921/2022/0… – 10:27 AM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
My favorite thing about any Lakers-LeBron article is seeing when a Rambis is gonna pop up. – 9:59 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Recent #Suns stories:
Paul receives Kobe & Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award https://t.co/VhAzQbAabi
Booker, Paul All-Stars now, Ayton, Bridges later? https://t.co/vNquapBElC
Paul (thumb) out 6 to 8 weeks https://t.co/tUmaSSAarT
Williams impresses Jokic
https://t.co/18fdUfEnpD pic.twitter.com/NJK6K63dSU – 9:52 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: Monologue on LeBron/Lakers, then 7 Big Questions w/ Jeff Van Gundy: Heat offense/Finals chances, slippage on defense in MIL + CHI, whether Grizz can win West, handshake lines, Elam Ending, more:
Apple: apple.co/33GiMr2
Spotify: spoti.fi/35kwHDx – 9:23 AM
Lowe Post podcast: Monologue on LeBron/Lakers, then 7 Big Questions w/ Jeff Van Gundy: Heat offense/Finals chances, slippage on defense in MIL + CHI, whether Grizz can win West, handshake lines, Elam Ending, more:
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Old El Paso, LeBron James partner to open Akron taco eatery next year in House Three Thirty @LJFamFoundation beaconjournal.com/story/news/202… via @beaconjournal – 9:08 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the reports and signs of growing tension between LeBron/Klutch and Rob Pelinka/the Lakers. Who’s at fault? (Hint: Everyone.) Can this relationship be fixed? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/are… – 10:22 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
“LeBron decided to use All-Star Weekend — generally a period for rest, fun and a celebration of excellence — to send a message to the Lakers’ front office.”
It got @NekiasNBA thinking: What would a potential LeBron trade look like? Which teams make sense? basketballnews.com/stories/what-w… – 8:44 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
🔘 ASW (11:52)
🔘 Cavs/Hornets (21:54)
🔘 All-Defense (29:28)
🔘 LaMelo (35:19)
🔘 CP3 (42:55)
🔘 Parity (48:58)
🔘 No. 3 options (51:48)
🔘 Bronny/LeBron (1:06:50)
🎧 https://t.co/og2mzuU3nb
🍎 https://t.co/B1gvFQKGR3
✳️ https://t.co/QlQ6AOnfQq
MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wgrMhuZsaD – 6:14 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I feel like we jumped from LeBron and the Lakers taking passive aggressive swipes at one another to “LeBron wants out should they trade him????” way too quickly. I’m really not convinced it’s as bad as it’s being made out to be. I think this gets settled quietly in the offseason. – 5:28 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
“This is arguably Kobe’s best card in existence,” said Jesse Craig of @PWCCmarketplace. “It’s more desirable than even a Kobe Bryant rookie card or a Kobe Bryant autograph. The grade on this is also the highest that exists, with only one other BGS 8.5 in the world.” pic.twitter.com/I3Rl6HWxt5 – 4:58 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Kobe Bryant continues to make history… This time it comes in the form of his 1997-98 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems card, which just sold for an incredible $2M through @PWCCmarketplace.
Sets all-time record for a Kobe Bryant card. pic.twitter.com/lNuzFNdmql – 4:55 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
This 1997-98 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Emerald Kobe Bryant card just sold for $2 million through PWCC Marketplace.
That’s an all-time record for a Kobe card and among the highest-selling basketball cards of all time. pic.twitter.com/4xnRk6ZQSy – 4:45 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers pod on YouTube. We got into the LeBron v. Pelinka brouhaha, including a question worth examining. *Should* the Lakers want LeBron to stay past this contract? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/pp7kSY_izIg – 4:21 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
FanDuel surveyed 1,938 DFS players on a number of NBA topics. LeBron James was voted most overrated, followed by Russell Westbrook, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. The NY Court of Appeals is expected to release its decision on the legal fate of DFS in the state in March – 3:55 PM
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
They will script a movie on the Four Horsemen one day.
These gentlemen have already done so much, and they keep building. Great businessmen but better people.
They have done a lot for a lot of us & we appreciate them greatly!
@mavcarter | @LeBron James
@Rich Paul | @ErnieRamos32 pic.twitter.com/oW94HzrhFY – 2:31 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
It’s 2.22.22 TUUEESSDAAAYYYY!! Turned our taco tradition into a whole dang Taco Shop for our @LJFamFoundation families and Akron at House Three Thirty! ❤️❤️❤️ Appreciate you being on this journey @oldelpaso and believing in my hometown 🙏🏾👑. pic.twitter.com/gBrLA7dSQM – 2:24 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
When Dunk Contest discourse repeats itself, circa Dec. 1997.
Kobe Bryant: “It’s a big change. The NBA slam dunk contest is kind of a tradition, but it’s been down in the past few years and the competitors have not stepped up.” pic.twitter.com/l7ffEnVtda – 10:43 AM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
No Dunks “Top 75 Guests: Part 1” includes @Giannis Antetokounmpo, @Stephen Curry, the late @Kobe Bryant and more!
📼: https://t.co/QPKy2qeXAB
🍎: https://t.co/XjSclyJYjS
✳️: https://t.co/YpCkqbnDWC
🅰️: https://t.co/v1qudKTb56 pic.twitter.com/CFdHmk6bXs – 8:05 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
NBA Trivia Time! What number is greater in this picture?
A) Number of Shaq’s former teammates.
B) Number of players MJ beat in the playoffs.
Bonus: Who threw the lob to Kobe?
Double Bonus: Only player on the floor not pictured?
Answer true. And I’ll follow. pic.twitter.com/2YXvDeyPnQ – 3:33 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Shaquille O’Neal on #NBA75 ceremony: “What really saddens me about today is that my father couldn’t be there, my sister couldn’t be there and my main man Kobe Bryant couldn’t be there. Because a lot of people helped me get there, but those 3 [were big].” basketballnews.com/stories/shaq-t… – 11:55 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
After the NBA honored the #NBA75 team, Shaquille O’Neal gave an emotional speech thanking those who helped him become an NBA legend.
@Shaquille O’Neal thanked Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dr. J, Magic Johnson, David Robinson, Jerry West, Kobe Bryant, Charles Barkley, more: basketballnews.com/stories/shaq-t… – 2:31 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
That’s the most memorable All-Star Game ever, right?
Steph 16 3s.
LeBron game winner.
Kobe trophy.
Steph getting booed.
NBA75 celebration.
I’m not sure there is one better than what we just saw. – 1:11 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steph Curry with the Kobe Bryant MVP trophy.
He said he enjoyed being booed by the Cleveland crowd.
“It takes some energy to boo, so you got to care a lot to do that.” pic.twitter.com/AHnrBVoBLx – 12:03 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Steph Curry with the new Kobe Bryant Trophy pic.twitter.com/ijdc524gfr – 12:02 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
#LineOfTheNight (All-Star Edition): @Stephen Curry 50 pts, 5 rebs, 17-30 FG, 16-27 3FG, 0-0 FT, W (Kobe Bryant Game MVP) pic.twitter.com/bgboHTehAq – 11:31 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Stephen Curry wins the NBA’s new Kobe Bryant Trophy for the All-Star Game MVP, featuring an 8-sided base and 4 levels of 2, 7, 9 & 11 inches in height — a nod to the 2002, 2007, 2009 & 2011 years in which Kobe won his record-tying 4 All-Star MVPs. pic.twitter.com/FlLO7UFtev – 11:13 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Curry collects the Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP Award. It’s the first game with the hardware named after the Lakers icon. – 11:02 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors guard Stephen Curry finally gets cheers in Cleveland after winning MVP honors for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game after scoring 50 points. The trophy is named after the late great Kobe Bryant. – 11:01 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Stephen Curry wins the Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP Award. First time with the new Kobe trophy. – 11:01 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
2022 Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP Award: Stephen Curry. 50 points, new record 16 three-pointers. – 11:00 PM
Nicolas Batum @nicolas88batum
Top 75, that was amazing. Miss you Kobe and all the greats who left us 🙏🏽 – 9:59 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Lakers legend Kobe Bryant honored at NBA’s 75th anniversary team halftime celebration & represented by his wife Vanessa Bryant pic.twitter.com/ddjBOeOxjM – 9:58 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
The crowd chanting “Ko-be, Ko-be, Ko-be” after Kobe Bryant was announced to the 75th Anniversary Team gave me all the feels. – 9:57 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
The late Kobe Bryant honored on NBA 75th anniversary team #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/WV80gbnRxB – 9:56 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Seeing Kobe Bryant’s photo & realizing he’s really not alive to see this honor hit hard. – 9:52 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The biggest cheers of the night, for the late Kobe Bryant and… Michael – 9:52 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
It still hurts not seeing Kobe Bryant walk down the red carpet along with the league’s Top 75 tonight. – 9:52 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lots of love for Kobe during his top 75 pic.twitter.com/s6DV7Q7h6Y – 9:51 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Chris Paul was presented the inaugural Kobe & Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/Q4FQ0ywPDw – 9:16 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Vanessa Bryant presents Chris Paul (and his daughter) with the Kobe & Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award pic.twitter.com/jzSyr07nUu – 9:10 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
A genuinely sweet moment to see Rob Pelinka get up from his seat and take out his cell phone to capture Vanessa Bryant presenting Chris Paul with the inaugural Kobe & Gigi WNBA Advocacy Award pic.twitter.com/JwFv7KfadJ – 9:09 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Vanessa Bryant at the All-Star Game to present Chris Paul with the first Kobe & Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award for his “significant contributions to the advancement of girls’ and women’s basketball, and advocacy for the WNBA.” pic.twitter.com/2nkceEfZxM – 9:07 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Chris Paul receives Kobe and Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award at #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/WSZJLzxk5s – 9:06 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Chris Paul receives the inaugural Kobe and Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award. Vanessa Bryant presented the award to CP pic.twitter.com/sFKzgOdv5O – 9:06 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
I wonder if we’ll get one of those moments where Danny Crawford told his refs in 2001 (I think), “McGrady and Kobe, watch them. Serious competition.” – 8:24 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
This is LeBron’s 18th All-Star SELECTION, which ties him with Kobe Bryant for second all-time. But when the ball goes up and he is in the books with 18 All-Star APPEARANCES (there is a difference), it ties him for FIRST all time with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. – 7:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul and the late, all-time great Kobe Bryant had a special connection that’s even strong now. #Suns #NBAAllStar
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 4:47 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Phoenix #Suns guard Chris Paul was named the inaugural recipient of the Kobe & Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award for significant contributions to the advancement of girls’ and women’s basketball. Vanessa Bryant will be at #NBAAllStar Game tonight to present it – 4:46 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Suns’ Chris Paul wins inaugural Kobe and Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award
cbssports.com/nba/news/suns-… – 4:45 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Phoenix Suns PG Chris Paul has been named the inaugural recipient of the Kobe and Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award for his significant contributions to the advancement of girls’ and women’s basketball. Vanessa Bryant and the WNBA will present CP3 the award tonight. – 4:23 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Suns’ All-Star Chris Paul has been named the first ever Kobe & Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award for contributions to the advancement of girls’ and women’s basketball, and advocacy for the WNBA. Vanessa Bryant and WNBA will present Paul with the award tonight. – 4:04 PM
Why appropriate? Because James and agent Rich Paul long grabbed hold of the Lakers organization and are now beginning to really squeeze. The situation is tense enough that one source close to the Lakers likened it to the early days of a war. -via The Athletic / February 23, 2022
So far, the Lakers haven’t shown a particular willingness to engage in battle with their superstar, with sources saying that Pelinka has insisted internally that there are no hard feelings between the two sides. -via The Athletic / February 23, 2022
The Los Angeles Lakers might have to trade for LeBron James this summer. James has rather clearly been offended by Lakers’ management twice over the past two weeks. First when it elected not to make a deal before the Feb. 10 trade deadline after he had both publicly and privately prodded for something. More accurately, he expected it. And second when Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka stepped over the line when he announced James was on board with the status quo; a source told ESPN there was no prior sign-off from James. -via ESPN / February 21, 2022