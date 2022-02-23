Lauri Markkanen could return tomorrow

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
JB Bickerstaff said Lauri Markkanen was able to do everything at practice today & looked good.
The hope is that he plays against the #Pistons tomorrow, but it’s all dependent on how he responds after today’s practice. #Cavs – 1:51 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Lauri Markkanen was “looking good” as a full practice participant today. Needs to see how he responds tomorrow. Markannen spoke to the media, which is a good sign. – 1:44 PM

Kelsey Russo: #Cavs Collin Sexton is here in Atlanta, and he did some light shooting on the court. He was raising the left leg when he shoots. Then in the foreground Lauri Markkanen is also doing some work. He is out tonight with the ankle sprain -via Twitter @kelseyyrusso / February 15, 2022
Kelsey Russo: From today’s practice, #Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said Lauri Markkanen was able to practice some today. But he does not know if Markkanen will play in tomorrow’s game against the Hawks, the final game before the All-Star break for Cleveland. -via Twitter @kelseyyrusso / February 14, 2022