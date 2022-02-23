LeBron James, Lakers headed to war?

Why appropriate? Because James and agent Rich Paul long grabbed hold of the Lakers organization and are now beginning to really squeeze. The situation is tense enough that one source close to the Lakers likened it to the early days of a war.
Source: Bill Oram @ The Athletic
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
LeBron’s comments about playing with his son sparked debate over Bronny’s potential. So I watched a lot of Sierra Canyon recently: bleacherreport.com/articles/29537… – 1:48 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The “we never gave Kobe as much power as we’ve given LeBron!” leak gets so much funnier when you remember Kobe’s agent is literally the GM of the Lakers.
If Kobe didn’t have as much power as LeBron it’s because Rob Pelinka wasn’t as good at his job as Rich Paul is. – 1:30 PM
Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes
Seriously, Blazer fans, ponder this: what about a Lillard-for-LeBron trade this summer? You trade the last three or four years of Dame for one year of LBJ with Ant and Nurk. – 1:29 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
First two NBA reads of the week:
Pickleball, Ben Simmons and Free Throw Science with Hall of Famer Rick Barry: marcstein.substack.com/p/when-pickleb…
Was All-Star Weekend the beginning of the end in Lakerland for LeBron James? Monday column: marcstein.substack.com/p/beginning-of… – 12:57 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Best-selling author @Ian_OConnor joins The Woj Pod to discuss his remarkable and revelatory new biography, “Coach K: The Rise and Reign of Mike Krzyzewski,” including Team USA/LeBron/Kobe, much more.
Spotify: spoti.fi/3IhMRfB
Apple: apple.co/3HiBVx0 – 12:20 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Only three active players have scored at least 130 points in a three-game span during the playoffs:
Jamal Murray – 142
LeBron James – 132
Kevin Durant – 130
Murray’s 142 from Game 4 to Game 6 against the Jazz was the 4th most in NBA history. – 12:19 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
My latest for @SInow: Who’s to blame for the Lakers’ mess, and how does that impact what happens w LeBron this summer? si.com/nba/2022/02/23… – 11:24 AM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
LeBron James will decide his #Lakers future this upcoming summer.
#LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/lebron-james-l… – 11:00 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
A look at the futures of LeBron James and Zion Williamson, NBA free agency, why Goran Dragic signed with the Nets, a Joe Harris injury update, and more with @Yossi Gozlan on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 10:31 AM
Bill Oram @billoram
Column: Rob Pelinka was once the agent helping his superstar client exert pressure on the Lakers front office. But after the past week it’s clear LeBron James and Rich Paul are using a different playbook than anything Pelinka and Kobe ever had to employ. theathletic.com/3144921/2022/0… – 10:27 AM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
My favorite thing about any Lakers-LeBron article is seeing when a Rambis is gonna pop up. – 9:59 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: Monologue on LeBron/Lakers, then 7 Big Questions w/ Jeff Van Gundy: Heat offense/Finals chances, slippage on defense in MIL + CHI, whether Grizz can win West, handshake lines, Elam Ending, more:
Apple: apple.co/33GiMr2
Spotify: spoti.fi/35kwHDx – 9:23 AM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Old El Paso, LeBron James partner to open Akron taco eatery next year in House Three Thirty @LJFamFoundation beaconjournal.com/story/news/202… via @beaconjournal – 9:08 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the reports and signs of growing tension between LeBron/Klutch and Rob Pelinka/the Lakers. Who’s at fault? (Hint: Everyone.) Can this relationship be fixed? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/are… – 10:22 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
“LeBron decided to use All-Star Weekend — generally a period for rest, fun and a celebration of excellence — to send a message to the Lakers’ front office.”
It got @NekiasNBA thinking: What would a potential LeBron trade look like? Which teams make sense? basketballnews.com/stories/what-w… – 8:44 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
🔘 ASW (11:52)
🔘 Cavs/Hornets (21:54)
🔘 All-Defense (29:28)
🔘 LaMelo (35:19)
🔘 CP3 (42:55)
🔘 Parity (48:58)
🔘 No. 3 options (51:48)
🔘 Bronny/LeBron (1:06:50)
🎧 https://t.co/og2mzuU3nb
🍎 https://t.co/B1gvFQKGR3
✳️ https://t.co/QlQ6AOnfQq
MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wgrMhuZsaD – 6:14 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I feel like we jumped from LeBron and the Lakers taking passive aggressive swipes at one another to “LeBron wants out should they trade him????” way too quickly. I’m really not convinced it’s as bad as it’s being made out to be. I think this gets settled quietly in the offseason. – 5:28 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers pod on YouTube. We got into the LeBron v. Pelinka brouhaha, including a question worth examining. *Should* the Lakers want LeBron to stay past this contract? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/pp7kSY_izIg – 4:21 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
FanDuel surveyed 1,938 DFS players on a number of NBA topics. LeBron James was voted most overrated, followed by Russell Westbrook, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. The NY Court of Appeals is expected to release its decision on the legal fate of DFS in the state in March – 3:55 PM
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
They will script a movie on the Four Horsemen one day.
These gentlemen have already done so much, and they keep building. Great businessmen but better people.
They have done a lot for a lot of us & we appreciate them greatly!
@mavcarter | @LeBron James
@Rich Paul | @ErnieRamos32 pic.twitter.com/oW94HzrhFY – 2:31 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
It’s 2.22.22 TUUEESSDAAAYYYY!! Turned our taco tradition into a whole dang Taco Shop for our @LJFamFoundation families and Akron at House Three Thirty! ❤️❤️❤️ Appreciate you being on this journey @oldelpaso and believing in my hometown 🙏🏾👑. pic.twitter.com/gBrLA7dSQM – 2:24 PM
