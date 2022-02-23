Malcolm Brogdon nearing return after missing last 15 games

Scott Agness: Malcolm Brogdon plans to play on Friday against OKC. “I’m at a really good place.” He has been practicing, but it would be his first game since Jan. 19. As for his approach for the final 22 games: “I want to play. I want to win.”
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Malcolm Brogdon plans to play on Friday against OKC. “I’m at a really good place.” He has been practicing, but it would be his first game since Jan. 19.
As for his approach for the final 22 games: “I want to play. I want to win.” – 3:42 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Malcolm Brogdon (right Achilles) said he expects to play Friday against OKC. #Pacers – 3:29 PM
James Boyd: #Pacers injury report: Malcolm Brogdon (sore right Achilles) was listed as questionable for several games but has been downgraded to OUT for tonight against the Wizards. Isaiah Jackson (right ankle sprain) is also OUT. Turner, Warren, McConnell, Duarte and Rubio all OUT. -via Twitter @RomeovilleKid / February 16, 2022
James Boyd: Malcolm Brogdon (right Achilles) is OUT today. #Pacers -via Twitter @RomeovilleKid / February 13, 2022