Matt Barnes on Pelicans: I don't think Zion Williamson wants to be there

Matt Barnes on Pelicans: I don't think Zion Williamson wants to be there

Main Rumors

Matt Barnes on Pelicans: I don't think Zion Williamson wants to be there

February 23, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

The Ringer @ringernba
Zion may have played his final game in the Big Easy.
Presented by @FDSportsbook. pic.twitter.com/dOuJHUYhmM11:24 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Breaking:
Four-star guard Zion Cruz commits to DePaul: ‘I just felt like that’s the right place’.
zagsblog.com/2022/02/22/fou…
@PSACardinals
@DePaulHoops7:43 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Digging into LBJ’s comments about Cleveland, what’s gone right in Boston, JJ Redick sounds off on Zion and why locker room access is important to media—and you. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e27:00 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
I actually think that JJ Redick is calling Zion out publicly and trying to help in his own way. At least that’s what I hope.
In all my dealings with Zion over years, he’s always been awesome. Just have to wonder if injuries have affected him & his relationships w/ teammates. – 6:18 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
J.J. Redick: Pelicans star Zion Williamson a ‘detached teammate’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/22/j-j…5:23 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
COLUMN:
Zion Williamson has chosen silence.
And it’s only amplified the noise surrounding him and the Pelicans.
nola.com/sports/pelican…4:48 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson posted minutes ago an Instagram story containing a video clip of Devonte’ Graham’s game-winning shot from the Nov. 26 victory over the Utah Jazz. pic.twitter.com/fvl5edpPx94:27 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The last time we saw Zion fully healthy was his lone season at Duke – and the highlight reel he put together over those few months was insane pic.twitter.com/iH7gCmrsqf4:01 PM

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
As reported on NBA Today: CJ McCollum told ESPN that since his interview over the weekend with the TNT Crew, Zion Williamson reached out and the two have spoken. – 3:26 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Malika Andrews just said on ESPN’s NBA Today that CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson HAVE spoken directly to each other since the guard revealed on All-Star Saturday that he hadn’t. – 3:21 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion has not played a game for the Pels this season, and it’s unclear if he will. JJ Redick slammed him for being a “detached teammate” and didn’t exactly pour cold water on the notion that Zion never wanted to be here in the first place. nola.com/sports/pelican…1:34 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
JJ Redick calls Pelicans’ Zion Williamson a ‘detached teammate’ after not speaking to CJ McCollum since trade
https://t.co/KxutAl9o3P pic.twitter.com/phEYlNQsE41:15 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13
In hindsight, we probably should have made a bigger deal out of Coach K saying Zion wasn’t in the “playing shape or the mental shape to play” to even play at Summer League. forbes.com/sites/adamzago…12:52 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Admit it, you’re not the least bit surprised by JJ Redick’s words today.
However, either Williamson’s behavior gets rectified asap (Zion/his camp get with program) or toxicity gets removed from New Orleans.
Should be zero tolerance on a team whose culture is finally blossoming. – 12:23 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
The Pelicans should not be let off the hook.
David Griffin did not optimize the relationship. Hiring Stan Van Gundy was a catastrophically bad mistake that poisoned the Pelicans’ culture last year.
But, Zion is absolutely at fault here as well.
It’s a bad situation. – 12:03 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
JJ Redick is a Duke guy, a CAA guy and someone with a personal grudge against David Griffin.
For him to light Zion up as a bad teammate and not invested in the franchise or his career, is the most damning condemnation I can think of, short of a current teammate doing it. – 11:51 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
JJ Redick doesn’t hold back. Describes Zion as a “detached teammate.”
“This just shows a complete lack of investment in your team, in the organization, in the city.” youtube.com/watch?v=XCtNWB…11:48 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Zion could quiet this all down by doing easy little things. He might be faking it/lying when he does that. But it quiets everything.
But sometimes silence is an answer – 11:48 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
You don’t need to read between the lines of what JJ Redick is saying regarding Zion.
Says there is a pattern of behavior and it’s even something Redick addressed with Zion in front of the team his rookie year.
youtube.com/watch?v=XCtNWB…11:42 AM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
happy Kyle O’Quinn/Matt Barnes/Franz Wagner day to all whomst celebrate – 11:32 AM

More on this storyline

, Main Rumors

, , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home