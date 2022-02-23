New York City plans to phase out vaccine mandate, allowing Kyrie Irving to return for home games

Shams Charania: New York City has a plan to phase out the vaccine mandate in the coming weeks, Mayor Eric Adams says, at which point Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving would be cleared for home games. Spokesperson adds that current rules remain in place.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Kyrie Irving may be cleared to play home games for the Nets later this season after all masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 1:41 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Nets have two remaining questions: How soon will mandate be lifted? When will Joe Harris return? Otherwise, this team is tough.
Kyrie
Seth Curry
Kevin Durant
Ben Simmons
Andre Drummond
Patty Mills
Harris (?)
LaMarcus Aldridge
Goran Dragic
Blake Griffin
Cam Thomas – 1:28 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
New York mayor plans to lift vaccine mandate in coming weeks, allowing Kyrie Irving to play Nets home games nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/23/new… – 1:27 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
NYC Mayor Eric Adams ‘can’t wait’ to get rid of the vaccine mandate, which would pave the way for Kyrie Irving to play Nets’ home games nj.com/nets/2022/02/n… – 12:51 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
New York City has a plan to phase out the vaccine mandate in the coming weeks, Mayor Eric Adams says, at which point Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving would be cleared for home games.
Spokesperson adds that current rules remain in place. – 12:27 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Kyrie immediately after his championship, Harden talks beards with Trey, and Kristen Ledlow brings a friend by.
“No Dunks Top 75 Guests” continues.
📼: https://t.co/q1ta631Bp5
🍎: https://t.co/XjSclyJYjS
✳️: https://t.co/YpCkqbnDWC
🅰️: https://t.co/v1qudKTb56 pic.twitter.com/9Ux8vWgHui – 9:01 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sean Marks, Kyrie Irving still say its championship or bust for #Nets nypost.com/2022/02/22/kyr… via @nypostsports – 9:31 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sean Marks on optimism of seeing Kyrie Irving playing home games this season: “I have to be optimistic, like everyone here.” FWIW, Chicago is dropping their mask and vaccine mandates at the end of the month. #nets #nba – 6:19 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Sean Marks says Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons look good in their individual workouts. Says it would be tough to project them back in the next 3 or 4 days but he likes their trajectory. Adds he’s optimistic Kyrie Irving would be eligible for home games in the future too. – 6:16 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
FanDuel surveyed 1,938 DFS players on a number of NBA topics. LeBron James was voted most overrated, followed by Russell Westbrook, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. The NY Court of Appeals is expected to release its decision on the legal fate of DFS in the state in March – 3:55 PM
Mike Vorkunov: NYC Mayor Eric Adams came closer today to saying he’ll get rid of vaccine mandate & phase out vaccine passport. Adams: “Yes, I can’t wait to get it done… I’m not going to get ahead of the science because I’m ready to get ahead of all of this & get back to a level of normalcy.” pic.twitter.com/6Kr9DtOjkd -via Twitter @MikeVorkunov / February 23, 2022
Tim Bontemps: Adam Silver says he isn’t sure what will happen with New York City’s vaccine mandate, but says that he continues to see other mandates and regulations easing across the country. Said he expects any decision to be made to be based off New York’s case rates of COVID-19. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / February 19, 2022
A. Sherrod Blakely: “We have to learn to live with this virus. It’s not likely to go anywhere. There will probably be other variants, but we have tools to deal with them. I feel as a country, we’re better equipped to deal with that now.” – Adam Silver -via Twitter @ASherrodblakely / February 19, 2022