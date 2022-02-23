Paul George MRI moved from Thursday to Friday

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry has an All-Star Game record with 13 three-pointers and an All-Star Game career-high 39 points. The previous record was nine threes by Paul George in 2016. pic.twitter.com/Exw6eCpXF3 – 10:25 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steph Curry just set an NBA All-Star Game record for three pointers, making his 10th. The previous record was held by Paul George (nine) in 2016.
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors’ guard Stephen Curry has set a new NBA All-Star Game record with his 10th three-pointer, breaking the previous record held by Paul George (9 in 2016). – 10:15 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Steph with 8 threes at the half.
The All-Star single game record is 9 by Paul George. – 9:22 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
The NBA All-Star Game record for three-pointers is 9 by Paul George in 2016.
Warriors guard Stephen Curry has 8 at halftime. – 9:21 PM
Justin Russo: TNT’s Chris Haynes reports that Paul George is expected to go through a “two week ramp-up period” and would be back by the second week of March should his MRI on February 24th go well. -via Twitter / February 16, 2022
Lue said he hopes George is “feeling good.” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Jan. 18 that the team was extending George’s period of rest a few more weeks to see how his elbow responds. “Right now, that’s what they’re saying,” Lue said of George’s planned MRI on Feb. 24. “But things can change any day, any time.” “I hope he’s feeling good,” Lue added. “I don’t know, but things can change. Just something to look forward to. Hope is stronger than fear.” -via ESPN / February 4, 2022