Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to return on Thursday

Joe Mussatto: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is back, Mark Daigneault said. SGA will play tomorrow after missing a month with a right ankle sprain.
Source: Twitter @joe_mussatto
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thought this was an informative and honest answer from Mark Daigneault.
@AndrewKSchlecht asked about the conversations the Thunder had with SGA when he was out, and what Shai saw with Josh Giddey running the show: pic.twitter.com/bkbyXr7Ock – 4:07 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey’s pairing “If you want to be a good team you have to have top end talent. And Shai wants to win. He wants to roll his sleeves up and help build it.” – 3:46 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Still OUT and with various timelines to return:
Lu Dort
Kenrich Williams
Mike Muscala
Ty Jerome
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Expect lots of SGA-Giddey-Mann. – 3:36 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is back, Mark Daigneault said. SGA will play tomorrow after missing a month with a right ankle sprain. – 3:33 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is back and will play tomorrow. – 3:33 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is on track to return post all-star break according to his instagram and Mark Daigneault’s comments 👀 thunderousintentions.com/2022/02/21/sha… – 3:42 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Thunder are going to use one of their bazillion draft picks to take Bronny.
LeBron signs.
Thunder roll out SGA, Giddey, Dort, LeBron and Victor Wembanyama with Bronny and Banchero coming off the bench.
OKC winning the 2025 NBA title. – 1:58 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander posted “BE BACK SOON… ⏰” on Instagram the day of the All Star Game.
Bet SGA is anxious to remind everyone he’s an All Star talent. pic.twitter.com/fiT7TZZBeS – 6:06 PM
Joe Mussatto: Mark Daigneault didn’t have any info to add on Shai’s ankle injury. Sticking to the post-All Star evaluation timetable. -via Twitter @joe_mussatto / January 30, 2022
Rylan Stiles: Mark Daigneault said Shai Gilgeous-Alexander “he understands the process, he is not the first guy to get hurt.” mentions “He seems fine to me, all things considered.” mentions he is a great competitor and today he was bouncing around at practice as his light hearted self. -via Twitter @Rylan_Stiles / January 30, 2022