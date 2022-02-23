Steve Nash: Kevin Durant close to return than Ben Simmons

Brian Lewis: Steve Nash said KD is closer to playing than Ben Simmons. #nets
Source: Twitter @NYPost_Lewis
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nets Injury Report for Thursday night’s game vs. Boston:
Dragic (return to competition reconditioning) – OUT
Durant (left knee – MCL sprain) – OUT
Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT
Simmons (return to competition reconditioning) – OUT
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Goran Dragic and Joe Harris are all OUT for the Nets tomorrow against the Celtics. – 4:30 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets status report for tomorrow’s game against Boston: Dragic (return to competition reconditioning) – OUT
Durant (left knee – MCL sprain) – OUT
Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT
Simmons (return to competition reconditioning) – OUT
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons did individual work today but was not a full participant in Nets practice. So he did not participate in 3-on-3 or 5-on-5 drills. Hence Steve Nash saying Ben didn’t practice — he trained but there’s a small, yet significant difference in wording #NetsWorld – 4:30 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
James Johnson: “I know a lot of people should be scared of a mental-healthy Ben Simmons. If he’s right, he’s going to be killing.” – 3:37 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
My latest NBA Injury Analysis for @RotoWire: When Should Fantasy Managers Expect Draymond, Durant Back? rotowire.com/basketball/art… – 3:30 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons didn’t practice today nor did Joe Harris, we are told. – 2:58 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Goran Dragic said he picked the #Nets from among a group of six contenders to play with the new Big 3 and for his mentor Steve Nash. Adds KD, Ben Simmons and others texted him in the recruitment process. Sounds different than Zion in NOLA. #nba – 2:54 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Goran Dragic says picking the Nets was tough, but his relationship with Steve Nash led him to the Nets. He also talked to Kevin Durant. Ben Simmons texted him and he heard from Andre Drummond, too. They share a workout coach in Miami. – 2:52 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Goran Dragic says there were 6 contenders trying to sign him in free agency but opted to sign with Brooklyn because of the Nets’ talent and, of course, Steve Nash. – 2:50 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
91.4% of Ben Simmons’ field goal attempts over the past three seasons have been 10 feet or less from the basket. Calculating and typing the number is wild. – 2:50 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash on whether Kyrie Irving would need to ramp up his conditioning to be able to play full-time: “I think he’s working towards being able to play in every game, so if the mandate is lifted, the expectation would be that he can play in all our games.” – 2:48 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash said there is still no update on Joe Harris. Sounds like he’s trying to do a little bit more court-work — but Nets still unsure when/if he’ll be able to play again this year. – 2:47 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash on how he recruited Goran Dragic to the Nets: “When you recruit, you never give away your secrets.”
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash still hopeful that NYC vax mandate gets rolled back sooner than later — but did note that Kyrie has been locked into meetings and is feeling like the possibility of playing in all games is getting a little closer. – 2:43 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
If the NYC vaccine mandate is lifted, Steve Nash said Kyrie Irving is working toward being able to play full-time. Doesn’t see him needing to ease into a heavier load should it happen. – 2:43 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash on when Ben Simmons or Kevin Durant will rejoin the Nets roster: “No clarity on Kevin or Ben, but they’re both working their way back. I think Kevin’s probably closer to coming back and is progressing nicely.” – 2:42 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked about the kind of salesman he is regarding his recruitment of Goran Dragic, Steve Nash said he can’t reveal his secrets. – 2:41 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nash was apprised of mayor Eric Adams’ comments, says it’d be great to have Kyrie Irving full time but reminds it’s out of the #Nets control. – 2:40 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says “no clarity” on when Durant or Simmons will play. Nash said Durant is getting closer. – 2:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Goran Dragic won’t play tomorrow against Boston. Said he’s been training but needs some practices under his belt. Doesn’t think it will be long. Adds Durant is closer to returning than Simmons but has no hard dates. No update on Joe Harris. – 2:37 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash says he doesn’t anticipate Goran Dragic playing soon because Goran has only played in 5 games this season. – 2:36 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Steve Nash and Goran Dragic catching up — as Simmons shoots in the background. pic.twitter.com/pAvZXUgJHf – 2:30 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyle Korver is working with Ben Simmons today at Nets practice pic.twitter.com/fxCs6RuXr1 – 2:23 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Ben Simmons getting some post practice work in with Kyle Korver. pic.twitter.com/qd3mWtQWjb – 2:22 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons at #Nets practice today. #nba pic.twitter.com/g2vjE9kfyS – 2:21 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD getting some free throws up after practice. The Nets appear to be in good spirits after the break. pic.twitter.com/1Idm5cBiKx – 2:21 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
And behind Nic Claxton, there’s Ben Simmons talking to none other than Nets shooting coach Kyle Korver. pic.twitter.com/eBg2lnge4n – 2:20 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant shooting some free throws at Nets’ practice today. pic.twitter.com/Yj5Se5TxWg – 2:18 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Got this email today. Apparently this is the little known band of Bill Cosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash pic.twitter.com/tgrj7pSmIj – 1:32 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Nets have two remaining questions: How soon will mandate be lifted? When will Joe Harris return? Otherwise, this team is tough.
Kyrie
Seth Curry
Kevin Durant
Ben Simmons
Andre Drummond
Patty Mills
Harris (?)
LaMarcus Aldridge
Goran Dragic
Blake Griffin
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
First two NBA reads of the week:
Pickleball, Ben Simmons and Free Throw Science with Hall of Famer Rick Barry: marcstein.substack.com/p/when-pickleb…
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Only three active players have scored at least 130 points in a three-game span during the playoffs:
Jamal Murray – 142
LeBron James – 132
Kevin Durant – 130
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
In his All-Star Game debut, Warriors wing Andrew Wiggins tallied 10 points for Team Durant on Sunday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/21/war… – 10:00 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons could return sooner rather than later #nets nypost.com/2022/02/22/net… via @nypostsports – 9:05 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Joel Embiid couldn’t help himself from sending another parting shot directed at Ben Simmons
#76ers #NBA
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Kevin has this one thing about him that I think is the most insane thing I’ve ever seen from a basketball player”
Hear what impressed @Draymond Green most about playing with Kevin Durant ⬇️
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Sean Marks says the times that he thinks Kevin Durant seems happiest are when he’s giving back and helping a young player like Cam Thomas develop. – 6:26 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“We’ve gotten see how they respond, to [practice] days like today… It’s probably gonna he tough to be honest to be playing in the next 3 or 4 days, but we’ll see how it all plays out.”
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sean Marks on seeing KD & Simmons on the floor together: “It’s probably going to be tough playing in the next three or four days,” but adds “I’m not going to bet against it.” #Nets – 6:17 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Sean Marks says Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons look good in their individual workouts. Says it would be tough to project them back in the next 3 or 4 days but he likes their trajectory. Adds he’s optimistic Kyrie Irving would be eligible for home games in the future too. – 6:16 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sean Marks says “it’s probably gonna be tough” for Kevin Durant or Ben Simmons to play “in the next 3 or 4 days,” which makes them unlikely for Thursday against the Celtics or Saturday in Milwaukee against the Bucks. – 6:15 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sean Marks on the Nets’ Goran Dragic acquisition: “I have to give full credit to Steve (Nash) on this one.. It was really intriguing for me to see the relationship Goran and Steve have with one another.” – 6:13 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sean Marks notes how much the respect Goran Dragic has for Steve Nash was key in recruiting the guard over the weekend in Miami. #Nets – 6:13 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sean Marks, speaking to season ticket holders said he met with Goran Dragic in Miami over the weekend with Steve Nash. Credits Nash for the recruiting effort. – 6:12 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sean Marks on Ben Simmons: “I don’t know if he’s a 1, a 4, or a 5. But I do know that he’s a hell of a basketball player.” #Nets #NBA – 6:10 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sean Marks talking to #Nets season ticketholders. About Ben Simmons: “We’ve had our eyes on him for quite some time.” #NBA – 6:09 PM
Alex Schiffer: Sean Marks seems to indicate that he doesn’t expect Kevin Durant or Ben Simmons to play “in the next three to four days.” Would put them both out through the Milwaukee game, but Marks adds they’ll see how their bodies respond after practice the next two days. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / February 22, 2022
It’s possible — but unlikely — Kevin Durant will be ready to return from his injury by the Nets’ first game out of the All-Star break. “We’ll see,” coach Steve Nash said Wednesday before the Nets faced the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. “I’m not like, ‘He’s going to play right when the break ends.’ There’s obviously a small chance, but we want to be really careful because a setback would be tough when there are 20 or so games left. “We don’t want to jeopardize there and have a setback where he misses another six to 12 games, so I think we’ll be cautious coming out of the break. There’s a chance he could play, but I think it’s more likely that we don’t get our hopes that he’s going to play the first game out of the break.” -via New York Post / February 17, 2022
Brian Lewis: Steve Nash said there’s a “small chance” Kevin Durant could play in the first game vs the #Celtics coming out of the break, but it’s more likely he takes a little more time. #Nets #NBA -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / February 16, 2022