Tristan Thompson: DeMar DeRozan is the league MVP

Julia Poe: Tristan Thompson wastes no time joining the DeMar DeRozan MVP campaign: “He’s the league MVP in my eyes. Flat out. What he’s able to be doing with Zach out and with Zo and AC out … for him to be able to just hold the fort down and keep that ship right, that’s what an MVP does.”
Source: Twitter @byjuliapoe
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Tristan Thompson joins Bulls with singular focus: ‘Whatever my team needs to win’
Tristan Thompson joins Bulls with singular focus: ‘Whatever my team needs to win’
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Fun fact: Vucevic and Tristan Thompson are the first- and third-leading rebounders from the 2011 draft class. Valanciunas is No. 2. #Bulls – 8:38 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The prized fish that got away was finally landed by Billy Donovan … more than 13 years later. Tristan Thompson is here.
The prized fish that got away was finally landed by Billy Donovan … more than 13 years later. Tristan Thompson is here.
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Tristan Thompson wastes no time joining the DeMar DeRozan MVP campaign: “He’s the league MVP in my eyes. Flat out. What he’s able to be doing with Zach out and with Zo and AC out … for him to be able to just hold the fort down and keep that ship right, that’s what an MVP does.” – 7:19 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Day 1 for Chicago media with Tristan Thompson.
Day 1 for Chicago media with Tristan Thompson.
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Tristan Thompson begins his first #Bulls interview joking with Donovan about being recruited to Florida. pic.twitter.com/iP77uQqTyt – 6:44 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
All-Star break check-in on the top players by various metrics:
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Episode 54 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss rumours Tristan Thompson could be headed to the Lakers.
Basketball Pod Episode 54 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss rumours Tristan Thompson could be headed to the Lakers.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Confirming @Eric Pincus (not that he needs it confirmed!) report that Tristan Thompson got $1M of the remaining Bi-Annual Exception from Chicago.
CHI won’t have the Bi-Annual Exception available next season now. Could be a sign CHI knows they’ll be over the tax apron next season. – 1:00 PM
Confirming @Eric Pincus (not that he needs it confirmed!) report that Tristan Thompson got $1M of the remaining Bi-Annual Exception from Chicago.
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
One of the things I feel most strongly about is DeMar DeRozan will/should be a Hall of Famer.
One of the bold predictions I gave on the podcast today with @DaveDuFourNBA is that this is the season that will push it over the top for voters
One of the things I feel most strongly about is DeMar DeRozan will/should be a Hall of Famer.
One of the bold predictions I gave on the podcast today with @DaveDuFourNBA is that this is the season that will push it over the top for voters
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
The Chicago Bulls used thier bi-annual exception to sign Tristan Thompson – which means Chicago won’t have thier BAE this summer – 5:26 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The story of DeMar DeRozan and his #NBAAllStar little brothers. “When I lost my sister this past summer, I cried on the phone to DeMar. A lot of people don’t know that. That speaks to our relationship right there,” Dejounte Murray said. bit.ly/3HaXcIS @TheUndefeated #nba – 2:48 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The Bulls’ Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan know playtime is over. Now things are about to get serious …
The Bulls’ Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan know playtime is over. Now things are about to get serious …
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
From ‘Big Dog’ to Dejounte, DeMar DeRozan takes care of his family. The five-time #NBAAllStar has passed his late father Frank DeRozan’s value of family and friends to his NBA brothers bit.ly/3HaXcIS #nba #bulls – 12:51 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
As promised, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine had their 1-on-1 showdown. Round 1 to LaVine
But, with each Bulls star on the floor down the stretch, DeRozan’s side found the ultimate edge
As promised, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine had their 1-on-1 showdown. Round 1 to LaVine
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine both heated up as the game got interesting in the final plays of the fourth.
DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine both heated up as the game got interesting in the final plays of the fourth.
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: DeMar DeRozan just drew a foul on a midrange jumper down the stretch – 10:49 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Dejounte Murray just broke down ex-Spurs teammate DeMar DeRozan off the dribble and slashed in for a layup. Had some friendly banter for DeRozan during ensuing inbound – 9:11 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Last season Dejounte Murray and DeMar DeRozan weren’t in the All-Star game.
Last season Dejounte Murray and DeMar DeRozan weren’t in the All-Star game.
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine just hit a stepback 3 over DeMar DeRozan
Zach LaVine just hit a stepback 3 over DeMar DeRozan
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Four quick points out of the gate for DeMar DeRozan. Sidestep 19-footer and a layup – 8:36 PM
