Tristan Thompson: DeMar DeRozan is the league MVP

After Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid battled for the right to be named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player all last season, it appears this year’s chase for the award could once again come down to the two All-Star big men. Embiid, after coming in second to Jokic in last year’s voting, holds a 35-point lead over the Denver Nuggets’ reigning MVP in the second edition of ESPN’s NBA MVP Straw Poll for the 2021-22 season. Embiid’s razor-thin edge is the closest the top two spots have been over the nine iterations of this poll over the past six seasons. -via ESPN.com / February 17, 2022