Alex Len, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kings center Alex Len and Raptors forward Svi Mykhailiuk are the two lone Ukrainian players in the NBA. Their statement below on theirInstagram pages in regards to Russia invading their native country pic.twitter.com/RHVkzk7EO8 – 5:23 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Statement from the NBA’s two players from Ukraine, Sacramento’s Alex Len and Toronto’s Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: pic.twitter.com/hhuhey4NWV – 5:18 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Alex Len on the current situation in Ukraine. instagram.com/p/CaYF1o3PSoo/… – 5:18 PM
Alex Len @alexlen
НЕТ ВОЙНЕ #PrayForUkraine #StandWithUkraine @Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk pic.twitter.com/hGJG4fE8Ce – 5:17 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry says Davion Mitchell was a full participant in practice today. Alex Len had airline trouble and has not returned to Sacramento yet, but he could be here as early as tonight. – 10:02 PM
