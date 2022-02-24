Anfernee Simons on free agency: I 100% want to stay in Portland

In Simons’s eyes, that means being a presence in Portland for years to come. “I 100% want to stay in Portland,” Simons says of his upcoming free agency. “And I think everybody wants me to stay as well. I think it’s a perfect fit for me.”
Source: Ben Pickman @ Sports Illustrated
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Drew Eubanks will get the start in his first game as a Portland Trail Blazers alongside Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, CJ Elleby and Justise Winslow.
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Jusuf Nurkic being shutdown for at least 4 weeks with plantar fasciitis means that all 5 starters who began the season are gone or out with injuries and that Anfernee Simons is the last man standing from the team's original 9-man rotation.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Portland Trail Blazers young star Anfernee Simons sits down with Stadium: "Fantasizing being in those moments…I didn't expect this." On bond with coach Chauncey Billups, learning from Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, utilizing Dame's sidestep, Most Improved Player and more.
Portland Trail Blazers young star Anfernee Simons sits down with @Stadium: “Fantasizing being in those moments…I didn’t expect this.” On bond with coach Chauncey Billups, learning from Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, utilizing Dame’s sidestep, Most Improved Player and more. pic.twitter.com/bsO120dspQ – 1:50 PM
