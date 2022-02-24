Anthony Davis off of crutches

Dave McMenamin: Avery Bradley (knee) is out tomorrow vs LAC, per Frank Vogel. The coach also said Kendrick Nunn (knee) has begun the ramp-up process again, but remains out. Carmelo Anthony (hamstring) was a full practice participant and is probable. Anthony Davis (foot) is off his crutches.
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
I am not entirely convinced it’s a bad thing for the Celtics that they ended up with a Tatum/Jaylen team instead of a Kyrie/AD one. – 7:44 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Once upon a time, Kyrie Irving really did plan on staying with the Celtics… To the point where he was out there trying to recruit Anthony Davis to join him.
That and how it all fell apart with Kyrie and the Celts in the latest column…
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Quite a tale from @Steve Bulpett about how Kyrie Irving was working on recruiting Anthony Davis to the @Boston Celtics in early 2018-19 … before everything went sour.
Great insight here:
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Avery Bradley (knee) is out tomorrow vs LAC, per Frank Vogel. The coach also said Kendrick Nunn (knee) has begun the ramp-up process again, but remains out. Carmelo Anthony (hamstring) was a full practice participant and is probable. Anthony Davis (foot) is off his crutches. – 5:25 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
In what feels like a nice bit of teammate solidarity, Westbrook practiced today while wearing Anthony Davis’ jersey. AK – 5:19 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Russell Westbrook says “take one day at a time” approach to this Lakers team w/o AD moving forward. – 5:11 PM
Zach LaVine @ZachLaVine
Larry Lage @LarryLage
Michigan AD Warde Manuel was waiting for Phil Martelli to give him a big hug when he walked off court in 1st of 5 games filling in for suspended coach Juwan Howard apnews.com/article/70be1e… – 5:31 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Some big injury news in the last week with Chris Paul, Anthony Davis and now Jusuf Nurkic going down.
Breaking down the fantasy impact, rotation changes and who to pick up.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/est… – 3:34 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2018, Anthony Davis had a monster game as the @New Orleans Pelicans beat the Heat in overtime:
✅ 45 PTS
✅ 17 REB
✅ 5 STL
✅ 5 BLK
Since the NBA started tracking steals and blocks in 1973-74, Davis is the only player to record at least 40p/15r/5s/5b in a game. pic.twitter.com/hfGADZyeIZ – 11:01 AM
Karl-Anthony Towns @KarlTowns
More on this storyline
Bill Oram: Lakers say an MRI on Anthony Davis’ ankle revealed a mid-foot sprain. He will be re-evaluated in four weeks. Brutal news for a struggling team trying to take advantage of recent momentum. -via Twitter @billoram / February 17, 2022
Anthony Davis is expected to be sidelined at least two weeks after suffering a right ankle sprain in the first half of the Lakers’ 106-101 win against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, sources told ESPN. Davis underwent X-rays at Crypto.com Arena that revealed no fracture, according to the team. Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Davis has an MRI scheduled for Thursday, and the team said he will be re-evaluated after the upcoming All-Star break. -via ESPN / February 17, 2022
Davis experienced significant swelling in the ankle immediately following the injury, sources told ESPN. Vogel said Davis was dejected when he checked in with him at halftime. “Just shaking his head about, you know, really everything,” Vogel said. “Obviously I’m not sure what it felt like, but just being frustrated about it looking like he’s going to miss some time again.” -via ESPN / February 17, 2022
