Caris LeVert out 1-2 weeks

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Cavs announce former #Pacers guard Caris LeVert will be out 1-2 weeks with a right foot sprain.
#Cavs announce former #Pacers guard Caris LeVert will be out 1-2 weeks with a right foot sprain.
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
#Cavs injury update:
Caris LeVert will be OUT approx. 1-2 weeks w/ a R foot sprain. LeVert will undergo a period of treatment & rehab.
Darius Garland is OUT tonight at Detroit w/ low back soreness. He will also undergo treatment & rehab over the next couple of days. – 5:37 PM
Caris LeVert will be OUT approx. 1-2 weeks w/ a R foot sprain. LeVert will undergo a period of treatment & rehab.
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Cleveland Cavaliers announce Caris LeVert will be sidelined for 1-2 weeks with a right foot sprain. – 5:36 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Caris LeVert will be out approximately 1-2 weeks with a right foot sprain, Cavaliers say. – 5:35 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Cavs say Caris LeVert will be out one to two weeks with a right foot sprain. All-Star guard Darius Garland will be OUT tonight at Detroit with low back soreness. Garland will undergo treatment and rehabilitation over the next couple of days. – 5:35 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Cavaliers say newly acquired Caris LeVert will miss up to two weeks with a sprained right foot.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 5:35 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Cleveland Cavaliers announce Caris Levert will be sidelined for 1-2 weeks with a right foot sprain. – 5:35 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs announce guard Caris LeVert will be out 1-2 weeks with a right foot sprain – 5:34 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Caris LeVert will be out approx 1-2 weeks with a right foot sprain. He had an MRI yesterday that confirmed the injury.
LeVert will undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation. – 5:34 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Cavaliers guard/forward Caris LeVert will miss approximately 1-2 two weeks with a sprained right foot, per team. – 5:33 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
The timing of the #Cavs Caris LeVert injury obviously stinks — even tho it isn’t considered major. Figuring out his best fit — starter or reserve — how he needs to be used & who he plays best with is one of the most important things for J.B. Bickerstaff before the playoffs – 10:51 PM
