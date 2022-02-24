Cavaliers vs. Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (35-23) play against the Detroit Pistons (45-45) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday February 24, 2022
Cleveland Cavaliers 55, Detroit Pistons 52 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
1H looked like two teams returning from a week off – #Cavs up, 55-52; DET, just 39%FG, but Bagley (game-hi 12pts) big off bench; CLE led by 10 in 2Q; CLE, 27 bench pts; Markkanen, 9pts, 1-6FG, 7-8FT; Cedi, 9pts, 2-3 3ptFG; Okoro, 8pts, 3-4FG; Rondo, 4pts, team-hi 6asst. pic.twitter.com/UPJQ3PJzGB – 8:18 PM
1H looked like two teams returning from a week off – #Cavs up, 55-52; DET, just 39%FG, but Bagley (game-hi 12pts) big off bench; CLE led by 10 in 2Q; CLE, 27 bench pts; Markkanen, 9pts, 1-6FG, 7-8FT; Cedi, 9pts, 2-3 3ptFG; Okoro, 8pts, 3-4FG; Rondo, 4pts, team-hi 6asst. pic.twitter.com/UPJQ3PJzGB – 8:18 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Bagley with the southpaw slam! 🥊
@BallySportsDET | @Marvin Bagley pic.twitter.com/yCFVTryhA1 – 8:18 PM
Bagley with the southpaw slam! 🥊
@BallySportsDET | @Marvin Bagley pic.twitter.com/yCFVTryhA1 – 8:18 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Block #83 for @Evan Mobley.
Already the most blocks in a season by a #Cavs rookie since Zydrunas Ilgauskas. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/ZfVwC7r2S8 – 8:15 PM
Block #83 for @Evan Mobley.
Already the most blocks in a season by a #Cavs rookie since Zydrunas Ilgauskas. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/ZfVwC7r2S8 – 8:15 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Taking a break before coming back into the ring.
🔹 @Marvin Bagley: 12 PTS / 2 REB / 6-9 FG
🔹 @Hamidou Diallo: 9 PTS / 2 REB / 1 AST / 3-3 3PT
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 8 PTS / 4 REB / 2 AST pic.twitter.com/ZN9JEiHDdL – 8:15 PM
Taking a break before coming back into the ring.
🔹 @Marvin Bagley: 12 PTS / 2 REB / 6-9 FG
🔹 @Hamidou Diallo: 9 PTS / 2 REB / 1 AST / 3-3 3PT
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 8 PTS / 4 REB / 2 AST pic.twitter.com/ZN9JEiHDdL – 8:15 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
What a block by Evan Mobley. #Cavs end the first half with a three-point lead over the Pistons, 55-52. Not a great offensive second-quarter for the Cavs, as they shot 6-of-17 (35.3%) from the field and 2-of-8 (25%) from 3 in that quarter. They shot 8-of-9 from the free-throw line – 8:14 PM
What a block by Evan Mobley. #Cavs end the first half with a three-point lead over the Pistons, 55-52. Not a great offensive second-quarter for the Cavs, as they shot 6-of-17 (35.3%) from the field and 2-of-8 (25%) from 3 in that quarter. They shot 8-of-9 from the free-throw line – 8:14 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
At half because of some foul trouble, Marvin Bagley played 19 first-half minutes with 12 points.
Marvin Bagley’s dad getting ready to tweet like: pic.twitter.com/DHqWdHzPBU – 8:12 PM
At half because of some foul trouble, Marvin Bagley played 19 first-half minutes with 12 points.
Marvin Bagley’s dad getting ready to tweet like: pic.twitter.com/DHqWdHzPBU – 8:12 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Cavs 55, Pistons 52.
Bagley: 12 points (6-9 shooting), 2 rebounds
Diallo: 9 points, 3-3 from 3
Cunningham: 8 points, 4 rebounds
Grant: 6 points
Detroit’s starting five has struggled to shoot tonight; they’re a combined 6-for-23. – 8:11 PM
Halftime: Cavs 55, Pistons 52.
Bagley: 12 points (6-9 shooting), 2 rebounds
Diallo: 9 points, 3-3 from 3
Cunningham: 8 points, 4 rebounds
Grant: 6 points
Detroit’s starting five has struggled to shoot tonight; they’re a combined 6-for-23. – 8:11 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Cavs 55, Pistons 52. Very much two teams knocking rust off (there have been some badly missed shots on both sides).
Marvin Bagley: 12 points
Cade Cunningham: 8 points
Hamidou Diallo 9 points
Detroit is 38.6 percent from floor, 30 percent from 3. – 8:11 PM
HALFTIME: Cavs 55, Pistons 52. Very much two teams knocking rust off (there have been some badly missed shots on both sides).
Marvin Bagley: 12 points
Cade Cunningham: 8 points
Hamidou Diallo 9 points
Detroit is 38.6 percent from floor, 30 percent from 3. – 8:11 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Half: #Cavs 55, #Pistons 52
Bagley: 12 pts
Diallo: 9 pts
Cunningham: 8 pts, 4 rebs, 2 assts
Grant: 6 pts, 2 rebs – 8:10 PM
Half: #Cavs 55, #Pistons 52
Bagley: 12 pts
Diallo: 9 pts
Cunningham: 8 pts, 4 rebs, 2 assts
Grant: 6 pts, 2 rebs – 8:10 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
With all due respect, I don’t remember Trey Lyles making that alley-oop play.
That’s part of why they traded for Bagley … for that right there. – 8:06 PM
With all due respect, I don’t remember Trey Lyles making that alley-oop play.
That’s part of why they traded for Bagley … for that right there. – 8:06 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Kinda weird watching a Piston get open dunk after open dunk. Pistons have been on the wrong end of this type of performance all season – 8:06 PM
Kinda weird watching a Piston get open dunk after open dunk. Pistons have been on the wrong end of this type of performance all season – 8:06 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Cavs 55, #Pistons 50, 2:37 2Q
Bagley: 12 pts
Diallo: 9 pts
Cunningham: 8 pts, 4 rebs, 2 assts – 8:03 PM
#Cavs 55, #Pistons 50, 2:37 2Q
Bagley: 12 pts
Diallo: 9 pts
Cunningham: 8 pts, 4 rebs, 2 assts – 8:03 PM
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
I know my feed is inundated with #Tigers minor league phenom slappyness, but #Pistons Marvin Bagley is ballin tonight. Maybe a change of scenery was needed for him. – 8:03 PM
I know my feed is inundated with #Tigers minor league phenom slappyness, but #Pistons Marvin Bagley is ballin tonight. Maybe a change of scenery was needed for him. – 8:03 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
What a nice fastbreak by Cade and Bagley. Bagley has 12 points in 16 minutes, 6-8 from the floor – 8:02 PM
What a nice fastbreak by Cade and Bagley. Bagley has 12 points in 16 minutes, 6-8 from the floor – 8:02 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
That Cade-to-Bagley pop was by far the best of the Pistons’ season — and there haven’t been very many. – 8:02 PM
That Cade-to-Bagley pop was by far the best of the Pistons’ season — and there haven’t been very many. – 8:02 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham is throwing oops, and there’s no turning back now. – 8:02 PM
#Pistons Cade Cunningham is throwing oops, and there’s no turning back now. – 8:02 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Join us for Latinx Heritage Night against the Pistons!
Buy your tickets below 🎟
#DCAboveAll | @Verizon – 8:00 PM
Join us for Latinx Heritage Night against the Pistons!
Buy your tickets below 🎟
#DCAboveAll | @Verizon – 8:00 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
All five of #Cavs Lauri Markkanen’s five points have been from free throws here in the first half. – 7:59 PM
All five of #Cavs Lauri Markkanen’s five points have been from free throws here in the first half. – 7:59 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs getting a lot of run out of Lauri Markkanen in the post against smaller defenders. Detroit just keeps fouling him because it doesn’t have enough size in that matchup. – 7:59 PM
#Cavs getting a lot of run out of Lauri Markkanen in the post against smaller defenders. Detroit just keeps fouling him because it doesn’t have enough size in that matchup. – 7:59 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Bagley has given the Cavs some trouble inside. He’s 4 for 6 with 8 points in 12 minutes. Getting to his left hand, finishing with touch. – 7:53 PM
Bagley has given the Cavs some trouble inside. He’s 4 for 6 with 8 points in 12 minutes. Getting to his left hand, finishing with touch. – 7:53 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bagley’s been solid. Eight points in 12 minutes, 4-6 from the floor. Lots of activity at the rim – 7:53 PM
Bagley’s been solid. Eight points in 12 minutes, 4-6 from the floor. Lots of activity at the rim – 7:53 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Hamidou Diallo and Rodney McGruder: 5-of-5 from 3 for 15 pts.
Yup. – 7:52 PM
#Pistons Hamidou Diallo and Rodney McGruder: 5-of-5 from 3 for 15 pts.
Yup. – 7:52 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
G0⃣0⃣DY!
@Brandon Goodwin | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/drwGaZV0OH – 7:51 PM
G0⃣0⃣DY!
@Brandon Goodwin | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/drwGaZV0OH – 7:51 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🚨💨 Hami at the buzzer! 💨🚨
@BallySportsDET | @Hamidou Diallo pic.twitter.com/jLYs1um6iO – 7:48 PM
🚨💨 Hami at the buzzer! 💨🚨
@BallySportsDET | @Hamidou Diallo pic.twitter.com/jLYs1um6iO – 7:48 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Through with the first 12.
🔹 @Hamidou Diallo: 9 PTS / 3-3 3PT
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 8 PTS / 2 REB / 1 AST /
🔹 @Marvin Bagley: 4 PTS / 2-4 FG pic.twitter.com/roD11eFgwQ – 7:46 PM
Through with the first 12.
🔹 @Hamidou Diallo: 9 PTS / 3-3 3PT
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 8 PTS / 2 REB / 1 AST /
🔹 @Marvin Bagley: 4 PTS / 2-4 FG pic.twitter.com/roD11eFgwQ – 7:46 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Rodney McGruder and Hamidou Diallo are a combined 5 of 5 from 3. The rest of the Pistons are 0 for 7. – 7:45 PM
Rodney McGruder and Hamidou Diallo are a combined 5 of 5 from 3. The rest of the Pistons are 0 for 7. – 7:45 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs bench with 17 of the team’s 33 points thus far. Cedi Osman erupted for nine points and pointed at someone following his last 3. That bench scoring production is more than half of their total output. #Math – 7:44 PM
#Cavs bench with 17 of the team’s 33 points thus far. Cedi Osman erupted for nine points and pointed at someone following his last 3. That bench scoring production is more than half of their total output. #Math – 7:44 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Up & Under.
@deanwade3232 | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/gHdiCoqM5e – 7:44 PM
Up & Under.
@deanwade3232 | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/gHdiCoqM5e – 7:44 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first, #Cavs lead the Pistons 33-27. Started to find their flow there. Cedi Osman leads Cleveland with 9 points.
Cavs shot 52.6% (10-of-19) from the field and 55.6% (5-of-9) from 3. – 7:42 PM
At the end of the first, #Cavs lead the Pistons 33-27. Started to find their flow there. Cedi Osman leads Cleveland with 9 points.
Cavs shot 52.6% (10-of-19) from the field and 55.6% (5-of-9) from 3. – 7:42 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 1Q: #Cavs 33, #Pistons 27
Diallo: 9 pts (3-of-3 3FG)
Cunningham: 8 pts, 2 rebs
Bagley: 4 pts – 7:41 PM
End 1Q: #Cavs 33, #Pistons 27
Diallo: 9 pts (3-of-3 3FG)
Cunningham: 8 pts, 2 rebs
Bagley: 4 pts – 7:41 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Cavs 33, Pistons 27. Diallo hit a 3 at the buzzer, his third of the quarter.
Diallo: 9 points
Cunningham: 8 points – 7:41 PM
End of 1: Cavs 33, Pistons 27. Diallo hit a 3 at the buzzer, his third of the quarter.
Diallo: 9 points
Cunningham: 8 points – 7:41 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Diallo ends the first quarter with a running 3 that hits all net. He went 3 for 3 from 3 in the 1Q.
Cavs 33, Pistons 27. Diallo with 9 points, Cunningham with 8 points – 7:41 PM
Diallo ends the first quarter with a running 3 that hits all net. He went 3 for 3 from 3 in the 1Q.
Cavs 33, Pistons 27. Diallo with 9 points, Cunningham with 8 points – 7:41 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Big block from Bagley! 🖐
@BallySportsDET | @Marvin Bagley pic.twitter.com/FSFlbnQGTC – 7:40 PM
Big block from Bagley! 🖐
@BallySportsDET | @Marvin Bagley pic.twitter.com/FSFlbnQGTC – 7:40 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
All-Star moves 🤩
@Jarrett Allen | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/SodWoysSKj – 7:33 PM
All-Star moves 🤩
@Jarrett Allen | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/SodWoysSKj – 7:33 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Hamidou Diallo ends the Pistons’ 0-for-6 start from 3. Of course. – 7:32 PM
Hamidou Diallo ends the Pistons’ 0-for-6 start from 3. Of course. – 7:32 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
The Pistons have twice as many fouls as made shots in the first 7 minutes. I’m thinking that’s not very good for them. – 7:29 PM
The Pistons have twice as many fouls as made shots in the first 7 minutes. I’m thinking that’s not very good for them. – 7:29 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
The “non-basketball moves” points of education are working. In previous years, Kevin Love would have leaned into Olynyk & shot a backwards 3 over his head. pic.twitter.com/oioqvEUNRp – 7:26 PM
The “non-basketball moves” points of education are working. In previous years, Kevin Love would have leaned into Olynyk & shot a backwards 3 over his head. pic.twitter.com/oioqvEUNRp – 7:26 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Back doing what he does best 👌
@Kevin Love | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/OWRWVVyZjg – 7:26 PM
Back doing what he does best 👌
@Kevin Love | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/OWRWVVyZjg – 7:26 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cavs 14, Pistons 10 with 6:15 to play in the 1st. Early minutes for Bagley and Olynyk, since Grant and Stewart each have two fouls – 7:24 PM
Cavs 14, Pistons 10 with 6:15 to play in the 1st. Early minutes for Bagley and Olynyk, since Grant and Stewart each have two fouls – 7:24 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Cavs 14, #Pistons 10, 6:15 1Q
Cunningham: 4 pts, 2 rebs
Joseph: 2 pts, 2 rebs
Stewart: 2 pts – 7:23 PM
#Cavs 14, #Pistons 10, 6:15 1Q
Cunningham: 4 pts, 2 rebs
Joseph: 2 pts, 2 rebs
Stewart: 2 pts – 7:23 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
So, #Cavs Lauri Markkanen’s first burst tonight, after missing the previous 11 games, was about 4 minutes. He missed all three shots but made 2 free throws. Shaking off the rust. Getting back into rhythm. – 7:20 PM
So, #Cavs Lauri Markkanen’s first burst tonight, after missing the previous 11 games, was about 4 minutes. He missed all three shots but made 2 free throws. Shaking off the rust. Getting back into rhythm. – 7:20 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
That #PIstons Cade Cunningham feed to Isaiah Stewart in the post, tho… – 7:14 PM
That #PIstons Cade Cunningham feed to Isaiah Stewart in the post, tho… – 7:14 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Some interesting matchups to watch tonight in #Pistons–#Cavs:
— Stewart vs. Allen
— Cunningham vs. Okoro
— Grant vs. Mobley – 7:12 PM
Some interesting matchups to watch tonight in #Pistons–#Cavs:
— Stewart vs. Allen
— Cunningham vs. Okoro
— Grant vs. Mobley – 7:12 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Game time.
📺 #CavsPistons on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/RTahZdDWJi – 7:11 PM
Game time.
📺 #CavsPistons on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/RTahZdDWJi – 7:11 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Smile if you’re averaging career-highs in:
– PPG (16.2)
– RPG (11.0)
– APG (1.8)
– SPG (0.74)
– FG% (.665, 2nd in NBA)
– Double-doubles (30, T-8th in NBA)
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/WYrgIpOw8b – 6:49 PM
Smile if you’re averaging career-highs in:
– PPG (16.2)
– RPG (11.0)
– APG (1.8)
– SPG (0.74)
– FG% (.665, 2nd in NBA)
– Double-doubles (30, T-8th in NBA)
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/WYrgIpOw8b – 6:49 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Same starters for the Pistons: Cory Joseph, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant and Isaiah Stewart – 6:47 PM
Same starters for the Pistons: Cory Joseph, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant and Isaiah Stewart – 6:47 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Almost game time in the 313 🏠
#Pistons | @Kia pic.twitter.com/pfEGxJXiFa – 6:45 PM
Almost game time in the 313 🏠
#Pistons | @Kia pic.twitter.com/pfEGxJXiFa – 6:45 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting lineup tonight against Detroit: Rajon Rondo, Isaac Okoro, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 6:43 PM
#Cavs starting lineup tonight against Detroit: Rajon Rondo, Isaac Okoro, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 6:43 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
The Starting 🖐️ in Detroit! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/n6KGhEasOn – 6:37 PM
The Starting 🖐️ in Detroit! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/n6KGhEasOn – 6:37 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Cade Cunningham Season Diary #5 in @TheUndefeated. The #Pistons rookie sensation talks being MVP of the Rising Stars Game, why he isn’t in awe of superstars, the second half of the season and much more. bit.ly/3viZZgS #nba – 6:29 PM
Cade Cunningham Season Diary #5 in @TheUndefeated. The #Pistons rookie sensation talks being MVP of the Rising Stars Game, why he isn’t in awe of superstars, the second half of the season and much more. bit.ly/3viZZgS #nba – 6:29 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers: pic.twitter.com/GxUbWkgzJ2 – 6:14 PM
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers: pic.twitter.com/GxUbWkgzJ2 – 6:14 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
The drip continues 💧
@Marvin Bagley
@Jerami Grant
@Cade Cunningham
@Killian Hayes
@Hamidou Diallo
@SaddiqBey
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA – 6:09 PM
The drip continues 💧
@Marvin Bagley
@Jerami Grant
@Cade Cunningham
@Killian Hayes
@Hamidou Diallo
@SaddiqBey
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA – 6:09 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs will start Rajon Rondo in place of injured All-Star Darius Garland tonight against Detroit, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. Lauri Markkanen, after an 11-game absence, will also be back in the starting lineup. The other three starters are the same — Okoro, Mobley and Allen – 6:02 PM
#Cavs will start Rajon Rondo in place of injured All-Star Darius Garland tonight against Detroit, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. Lauri Markkanen, after an 11-game absence, will also be back in the starting lineup. The other three starters are the same — Okoro, Mobley and Allen – 6:02 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
He’s baaack 😍
@Lauri Markkanen is playing tonight! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/4J886yBP2W – 6:01 PM
He’s baaack 😍
@Lauri Markkanen is playing tonight! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/4J886yBP2W – 6:01 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Join us on 2/27 as students & alumni of HBCUs come together for a career fair & networking panel from 12:30-3:30 p.m., followed by an alumni mixer from 3:30pm-5pm! Then stay for an HBCU-themed game night vs DET! 🙌
🔗: https://t.co/No7ZUVfrHt
#BlackHistoryMonth | @BlueCrossNC pic.twitter.com/TWWO5c3NAG – 6:00 PM
Join us on 2/27 as students & alumni of HBCUs come together for a career fair & networking panel from 12:30-3:30 p.m., followed by an alumni mixer from 3:30pm-5pm! Then stay for an HBCU-themed game night vs DET! 🙌
🔗: https://t.co/No7ZUVfrHt
#BlackHistoryMonth | @BlueCrossNC pic.twitter.com/TWWO5c3NAG – 6:00 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Lauri Markkanen will be on a minutes restriction . J.B. Bickerstaff said that they will pay attention to his minutes. – 5:53 PM
#Cavs Lauri Markkanen will be on a minutes restriction . J.B. Bickerstaff said that they will pay attention to his minutes. – 5:53 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Lauri Markkanen WILL PLAY tonight. He will have a minutes restriction. – 5:39 PM
#Cavs Lauri Markkanen WILL PLAY tonight. He will have a minutes restriction. – 5:39 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Cavs announce former #Pacers guard Caris LeVert will be out 1-2 weeks with a right foot sprain.
📸 me pic.twitter.com/63Y1RCjoVA – 5:38 PM
#Cavs announce former #Pacers guard Caris LeVert will be out 1-2 weeks with a right foot sprain.
📸 me pic.twitter.com/63Y1RCjoVA – 5:38 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
#Cavs injury update:
Caris LeVert will be OUT approx. 1-2 weeks w/ a R foot sprain. LeVert will undergo a period of treatment & rehab.
Darius Garland is OUT tonight at Detroit w/ low back soreness. He will also undergo treatment & rehab over the next couple of days. – 5:37 PM
#Cavs injury update:
Caris LeVert will be OUT approx. 1-2 weeks w/ a R foot sprain. LeVert will undergo a period of treatment & rehab.
Darius Garland is OUT tonight at Detroit w/ low back soreness. He will also undergo treatment & rehab over the next couple of days. – 5:37 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Cleveland Cavaliers announce Caris LeVert will be sidelined for 1-2 weeks with a right foot sprain. – 5:36 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers announce Caris LeVert will be sidelined for 1-2 weeks with a right foot sprain. – 5:36 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Caris LeVert will be out approximately 1-2 weeks with a right foot sprain, Cavaliers say. – 5:35 PM
Caris LeVert will be out approximately 1-2 weeks with a right foot sprain, Cavaliers say. – 5:35 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Cavs say Caris LeVert will be out one to two weeks with a right foot sprain. All-Star guard Darius Garland will be OUT tonight at Detroit with low back soreness. Garland will undergo treatment and rehabilitation over the next couple of days. – 5:35 PM
Cavs say Caris LeVert will be out one to two weeks with a right foot sprain. All-Star guard Darius Garland will be OUT tonight at Detroit with low back soreness. Garland will undergo treatment and rehabilitation over the next couple of days. – 5:35 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Cavaliers say newly acquired Caris LeVert will miss up to two weeks with a sprained right foot.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 5:35 PM
The Cavaliers say newly acquired Caris LeVert will miss up to two weeks with a sprained right foot.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 5:35 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Cleveland Cavaliers announce Caris Levert will be sidelined for 1-2 weeks with a right foot sprain. – 5:35 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers announce Caris Levert will be sidelined for 1-2 weeks with a right foot sprain. – 5:35 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland will undergo treatment and rehab over the next few days and his return to basketball activities will be updated at an appropriate time. – 5:34 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland will undergo treatment and rehab over the next few days and his return to basketball activities will be updated at an appropriate time. – 5:34 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs announce guard Caris LeVert will be out 1-2 weeks with a right foot sprain – 5:34 PM
#Cavs announce guard Caris LeVert will be out 1-2 weeks with a right foot sprain – 5:34 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Darius Garland is out tonight with low back soreness. Garland will undergo treatment and rehab over the next couple of days. His return to basketball activities will be updated. – 5:34 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland is out tonight with low back soreness. Garland will undergo treatment and rehab over the next couple of days. His return to basketball activities will be updated. – 5:34 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Caris LeVert will be out approx 1-2 weeks with a right foot sprain. He had an MRI yesterday that confirmed the injury.
LeVert will undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation. – 5:34 PM
#Cavs Caris LeVert will be out approx 1-2 weeks with a right foot sprain. He had an MRI yesterday that confirmed the injury.
LeVert will undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation. – 5:34 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Cavaliers guard/forward Caris LeVert will miss approximately 1-2 two weeks with a sprained right foot, per team. – 5:33 PM
Cavaliers guard/forward Caris LeVert will miss approximately 1-2 two weeks with a sprained right foot, per team. – 5:33 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey says Cleveland is exactly where the Pistons are building to be with their young talent, and they’ll have to add veterans around them. – 5:25 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey says Cleveland is exactly where the Pistons are building to be with their young talent, and they’ll have to add veterans around them. – 5:25 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey: “Cleveland is an example of what we’re trying to be. They had a group of young players and they added veteran talent. Mobley hit for them.” Said Jarrett Allen was a good signing and Darius Garland has grown up. – 5:24 PM
Casey: “Cleveland is an example of what we’re trying to be. They had a group of young players and they added veteran talent. Mobley hit for them.” Said Jarrett Allen was a good signing and Darius Garland has grown up. – 5:24 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey says they view Isaiah Livers as a 3-4 forward hybrid: “He’s done an excellent job in the G League, as has Chris Smith … we just have to see if it’s transferrable.” – 5:23 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey says they view Isaiah Livers as a 3-4 forward hybrid: “He’s done an excellent job in the G League, as has Chris Smith … we just have to see if it’s transferrable.” – 5:23 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Back in an arena with the fellas.
📍Detroit, MI pic.twitter.com/fPDJtuVX2w – 5:22 PM
Back in an arena with the fellas.
📍Detroit, MI pic.twitter.com/fPDJtuVX2w – 5:22 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Saddiq Bey’s durability: “He’s reliable and he’s consistent, and you know what you’re going to get.” – 5:21 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Saddiq Bey’s durability: “He’s reliable and he’s consistent, and you know what you’re going to get.” – 5:21 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
In response to a question about Saddiq Bey having two “Did Not Play’s” last season but not missing a game since, Casey jokingly asked who was the dumb coach who benched him. “It just shows you how guys can grow. Saddiq, we’re really excited about his growth over the last year.” – 5:21 PM
In response to a question about Saddiq Bey having two “Did Not Play’s” last season but not missing a game since, Casey jokingly asked who was the dumb coach who benched him. “It just shows you how guys can grow. Saddiq, we’re really excited about his growth over the last year.” – 5:21 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Saddiq Bey’s durability: “It shows how guys can grow and we’re excited about his growth over the past year…I’m excited to see what we have in (Isaiah) Livers and (Jamorko) Pickett this year.” – 5:21 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Saddiq Bey’s durability: “It shows how guys can grow and we’re excited about his growth over the past year…I’m excited to see what we have in (Isaiah) Livers and (Jamorko) Pickett this year.” – 5:21 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey: “We’re still going out to win, but also getting better in certain areas.” – 5:20 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey: “We’re still going out to win, but also getting better in certain areas.” – 5:20 PM
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
The Detroit Pistons have recalled Saben Lee, Luka Garza and Isaiah Livers from the Motor City Cruise. – 4:58 PM
The Detroit Pistons have recalled Saben Lee, Luka Garza and Isaiah Livers from the Motor City Cruise. – 4:58 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Make sure to stop by @DiscountTire Power Hour tonight before tipoff! Doors open at 5:30.
DJ @hidefstef will be bringing the beats and our new Joe Louis merch collab will be on display 👀 pic.twitter.com/FtWE6m2tK3 – 4:53 PM
Make sure to stop by @DiscountTire Power Hour tonight before tipoff! Doors open at 5:30.
DJ @hidefstef will be bringing the beats and our new Joe Louis merch collab will be on display 👀 pic.twitter.com/FtWE6m2tK3 – 4:53 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Hey #Pistons fans!
To celebrate our collaboration with Joe Louis, we’re giving away free commemorative boxing glove keychains at the doors for tonight’s game 🥊
🚪 Doors open at 5:30 PM 🚪 pic.twitter.com/38v4wsEvPc – 4:30 PM
Hey #Pistons fans!
To celebrate our collaboration with Joe Louis, we’re giving away free commemorative boxing glove keychains at the doors for tonight’s game 🥊
🚪 Doors open at 5:30 PM 🚪 pic.twitter.com/38v4wsEvPc – 4:30 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
The squad is back in action tonight and so is Cavs Pick’ Em, presented by @FuboSportsbook!
Make your picks before tip off for your chance to win big! 💰
PLAY NOW: yi.nzc.am/07/Vz9ctV – 4:30 PM
The squad is back in action tonight and so is Cavs Pick’ Em, presented by @FuboSportsbook!
Make your picks before tip off for your chance to win big! 💰
PLAY NOW: yi.nzc.am/07/Vz9ctV – 4:30 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🚨 The Detroit #Pistons have partnered with @MichelobULTRA to giveaway a courtside experience. 🚨
Click the link below for a chance to win something special! 🏀
🔗: https://t.co/tZIbutkOhc pic.twitter.com/Oc6thJubYR – 4:00 PM
🚨 The Detroit #Pistons have partnered with @MichelobULTRA to giveaway a courtside experience. 🚨
Click the link below for a chance to win something special! 🏀
🔗: https://t.co/tZIbutkOhc pic.twitter.com/Oc6thJubYR – 4:00 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Let’s get back to it! 🏀
🆚 @Detroit Pistons
🕖 7:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/L9wOjqw0Vr – 4:00 PM
Let’s get back to it! 🏀
🆚 @Detroit Pistons
🕖 7:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/L9wOjqw0Vr – 4:00 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
It’s the 7️⃣-Year anniversary of @BigSean’s Dark Sky Paradise album release! Show Sean Don some love in the comments below! 🦁 pic.twitter.com/M1ipBEhrvz – 3:13 PM
It’s the 7️⃣-Year anniversary of @BigSean’s Dark Sky Paradise album release! Show Sean Don some love in the comments below! 🦁 pic.twitter.com/M1ipBEhrvz – 3:13 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
In partnership with @SherwinWilliams, we’re looking to reward someone who bleeds Wine & Gold & brings color to their local community by doing good!
Visit https://t.co/ReTIEaI66M to submit a colorful memory for a chance to win the grand prize for yourself & your favorite charity! pic.twitter.com/ATFn2dVn7C – 3:00 PM
In partnership with @SherwinWilliams, we’re looking to reward someone who bleeds Wine & Gold & brings color to their local community by doing good!
Visit https://t.co/ReTIEaI66M to submit a colorful memory for a chance to win the grand prize for yourself & your favorite charity! pic.twitter.com/ATFn2dVn7C – 3:00 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
First Cleveland, now this. Guess what? #Minneapolis is still going to be a solid start of a two-game road trip. pic.twitter.com/yKYWl94bBp – 2:08 PM
First Cleveland, now this. Guess what? #Minneapolis is still going to be a solid start of a two-game road trip. pic.twitter.com/yKYWl94bBp – 2:08 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
The glow from the Boston performance and the bounce from having three core young players recognized on All-Star Weekend gives the #Pistons some wind at their sails for the final 24 games to unfold over the next 46 days.
@Keith_Langlois
Read more: on.nba.com/3LVCGQ9 – 2:00 PM
The glow from the Boston performance and the bounce from having three core young players recognized on All-Star Weekend gives the #Pistons some wind at their sails for the final 24 games to unfold over the next 46 days.
@Keith_Langlois
Read more: on.nba.com/3LVCGQ9 – 2:00 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
13 double-doubles in the first half for @Evan Mobley 👏
@KeyBank | #LetEmKnow – 2:00 PM
13 double-doubles in the first half for @Evan Mobley 👏
@KeyBank | #LetEmKnow – 2:00 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Just got into a healthy debate with my Lyft driver on the way back from lunch. He knew I was from Cleveland. He says: “I’m gonna tell you what, Cade Cunningham is the best rookie in this class.” I responded: “You mean Evan Mobley, right? I think you misspoke there” – 1:37 PM
Just got into a healthy debate with my Lyft driver on the way back from lunch. He knew I was from Cleveland. He says: “I’m gonna tell you what, Cade Cunningham is the best rookie in this class.” I responded: “You mean Evan Mobley, right? I think you misspoke there” – 1:37 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Watch the #Pistons in a Suite at @LCArena_Detroit! The winner of PistonsPicks will receive two tickets to the Friday 3/25 game vs. Washington.
🔗: https://t.co/8fYSKkVjVZ pic.twitter.com/f0ey5lwyZb – 1:30 PM
Watch the #Pistons in a Suite at @LCArena_Detroit! The winner of PistonsPicks will receive two tickets to the Friday 3/25 game vs. Washington.
🔗: https://t.co/8fYSKkVjVZ pic.twitter.com/f0ey5lwyZb – 1:30 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
”We have a lot of games left and there’s a lot on the table to be had.”
📝 Get geared up for the stretch run with @Joe Gabriele as he previews our final 24 games!
#LetEmKnow – 1:00 PM
”We have a lot of games left and there’s a lot on the table to be had.”
📝 Get geared up for the stretch run with @Joe Gabriele as he previews our final 24 games!
#LetEmKnow – 1:00 PM