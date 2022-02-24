Celtics vs. Nets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Boston Celtics (34-26) play against the Brooklyn Nets (28-28) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday February 24, 2022
Boston Celtics 41, Brooklyn Nets 24 (Q2 10:37)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Good start for the #Celtics, lead 35-22 after 1Q. Who benefited the most for Boston with the time off? I’m gonna go with Marcus Smart (nine pts, two rebounds, two assists). Who you got? – 8:18 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Two first quarters for the Celtics in Brooklyn this month.
They’ve outscored the Nets 70-38 – 8:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 35-22 after one
Smart – 9/2/2
Tatum – 7 points
Brown – 6 points
Rob – 6 points
Celtics – 58.8% shooting
Celtics – 5-10 three-pointers
Celtics – 3 turnovers
Brown – 8 points
Curry – 4 points
Nets – 34.6% shooting
Nets – 2-11 three-pointers
Nets – 2 turnovers – 8:18 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Celtics 35, Nets 22 after one. That’s a six-point improvement for the Nets since the Feb. 8 game here, when Boston led 35-16 after one en route to the 126-91 romp. – 8:17 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets trail the Celtics 35-22. Nets start just 2-for-11 from 3 and 35 percent from the field. Bruce Brown with eight early points against his childhood squad. – 8:16 PM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
This Celtics defense is terrifying, and if they’re hitting 3s I don’t know how you outscore them. – 8:15 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Sneaky positive development for Rob Williams this season: He’s up to career-high 70.1 percent from the free throw line. 4/4 tonight – 8:11 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
The steal ➡️ The slam
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I really like Bruce Brown. Not sure why he fell out of the Nets rotation for a while in the middle of the season. – 8:06 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics clearly slacking in Brooklyn with a 25-11 lead to start, failing to match their 28-2 open from two weeks ago. – 8:05 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets are shooting 4-of-14 against that #Celtics defense. Down 22-10 – 8:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Why did Griffin switch Curry to Horford so that he could guard Brown? That was weird. – 8:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum’s two-point shot was changed to a three-pointer after a review. Celtics up 16-10. – 8:00 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Back to getting buckets for @Seth Curry pic.twitter.com/YTEbn2Y3vp – 8:00 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics gain a point after a review of Tatum’s 2-pointer. BOS 16, BRK 10. – 7:59 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Another thing the pace has led to is four team fouls already on Brooklyn (3 on James Johnson). Celtics will be in the bonus the rest of the way so it’s a chance to build on the lead – 7:58 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Brooklyn: The Nets are trying to make something out of nothing here tonight against the Celtics. All 5 Celtics starters have scored, while the undermanned Nets are struggling to generate offense.
John Karalis @John_Karalis
six free throws already for Jaylen Brown. He’s been benefiting from the pace by getting up the sideline and attacking cross-matches. – 7:57 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
That was a nice pass by Rob in transition to Brown. Celtics are outrunning the Nets quite a bit to open this game. – 7:55 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics doing a good job making Brooklyn work a lot of clock for their shots and then limiting it to one and done – 7:53 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
A (very) short video of Markieff Morris getting work in after today’s practice in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/qVShZ1AU6e – 7:50 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
I am not entirely convinced it’s a bad thing for the Celtics that they ended up with a Tatum/Jaylen team instead of a Kyrie/AD one. – 7:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Charles Barkley just picked the Nets to win tonight.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Welcome back from the All-Star break. Nets-Celtics about to tip. This game is hopefully better than the smackdown the last time these two teams met. Celtics are fully healthy, Nets are without their top four players. Updates to follow. – 7:39 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nash: Ben Simmons’ conditioning keeping him from #Nets‘ debut. #NBA nypost.com/2022/02/24/ben… via @nypostsports – 7:38 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Once upon a time, Kyrie Irving really did plan on staying with the Celtics… To the point where he was out there trying to recruit Anthony Davis to join him.
That and how it all fell apart with Kyrie and the Celts in the latest column…
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Quite a tale from @Steve Bulpett about how Kyrie Irving was working on recruiting Anthony Davis to the @Boston Celtics in early 2018-19 … before everything went sour.
Great insight here:
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Mills, Curry, Brown, Johnson and Drummond will start for the #Nets tonight vs the #Celtics. – 7:08 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
New #Bucks guard Jevon Carter (@Jevon Carter) pic.twitter.com/GvFDG5RD8P – 7:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Nets starters:
Andre Drummond
James Johnson
Bruce Brown
Seth Curry
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
George Hill, Jrue Holiday and Jevon Carter getting some work in after tonight’s Bucks practice. pic.twitter.com/sLu2h6DIcl – 7:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Nets starters:
Andre Drummond
LaMarcus Aldridge
Bruce Brown
Seth Curry
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The NBA leaders in Net Rating since the Celtics buzzer loss at MSG seven weeks ago… pic.twitter.com/dDHjmxxZmG – 7:04 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Marcus Smart returns tonight for his 500th NBA game.
In the last 14 games he’s played, the Celtics are 13-1 and have outscored the opposition by a ridiculous 20.0 points per game.
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Nets – Barclays Center – February 24, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Brooklyn – Patty Mills, Seth Curry, Bruce Brown, LaMarcus Aldridge, Andre Drummond
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Patty Mills, Seth Curry, Bruce Brown, James Johnson and Andre Drummond are your Nets starters against the Celtics tonight. – 7:01 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Daniel Theis tells us what rejoining the Celtics has felt like, and how we can continue our momentum following the All-Star break. pic.twitter.com/kkdTIEX9Bi – 7:00 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
LaMarcus Aldridge reunites with Ime Udoka. pic.twitter.com/nR6LY4n6vJ – 6:49 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Spoelstra after today’s practice in Brooklyn on Oladipo and Morris: “They were able to do a lot. I’m not going to give you all the details. There’s nothing that’s imminent right now. This is all just part of the process.” – 6:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Goran Dragić on the court for pregame work for the first time as a Net. He’s not playing tonight, mainly helping LaMarcus Aldridge warmup. pic.twitter.com/DzGVZ2C9JC – 6:43 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Goran Dragić on the court for pregame work for the first time as a Met. He’s not playing tonight, mainly helping LaMarcus Aldridge warmup. pic.twitter.com/FfPHAuaIpk – 6:42 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I suppose it’s not out of the question… it’s probably less likely that he would play but I think in the next three games there’s a good chance he’s out there.”
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I think Kevin’s probably the closest but has some time to make up still. Ben and Joe trail behind him.”
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Milwaukee #Bucks make the signing of Jevon Carter official. They’re practicing today.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“Conditioning, just got to try and get him to a place where he can, – you know it’s been a long lay off so he hasn’t played NBA basketball for a long time. So just try and work through that.”
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“Kevin [Durant’s] traditionally been an unbelievably quick and strong healer….but at the same time we don’t want to risk him for 2 or 3 games at this point, we want to make sure he feels confident on top of the performance team….”
Boston Celtics @celtics
Coach Udoka on Derrick White: “He’s a guy I don’t really have to worry about. He’s accustomed to being coached hard, he’s receptive to it, and he’s ready to roll.” – 6:09 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says it’s “possible” KD could play in Milwaukee — but sounds more optimistic about him returning early next week. Same goes for Dragic. – 6:08 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Coach Udoka on Rob Williams’ defensive presence: “That’s the guy that most teams want to stay away from in general.” – 6:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said the Celtics are always monitoring which players are available as free agents, but that Boston “answered our questions for our roster at the trade deadline”. – 6:04 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nets coach Steve Nash on the Celtics: “They’re far and away the best defensive team of 2022.” – 5:59 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Steve Nash saying it’s possible Durant and Dragic play in the next three games but not making it sound as if it will be Saturday in Milwaukee. – 5:58 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash won’t rule out newcomer Goran Dragic playing Saturday in Milwaukee, but aldds its “less likely.” Probably somewhere in the next three games. #Nets – 5:56 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says Kevin Durant is closer to return than Ben Simmons and Joe Harris. Says KD has had at least one high intensity practice. – 5:56 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash says “I suppose it’s not out of the question” that Goran Dragic plays in Milwaukee, but says it’s less likely. Nash also says it’s not likely Kevin Durant plays in Milwaukee, either, but doesn’t rule it out. #Nets – 5:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash says “it’s not out of the question” that Goran Dragic plays in Milwaukee on Saturday. Expects him to play in the next three games. Said it’s possible Durant plays Saturday, but expects him back in the next three games, too. – 5:55 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said Kevin Durant has already had at least one high intensity workout. Once he gets in a third, he’ll be cleared. #Nets – 5:55 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash says Kevin Durant has had 1 high-intensity workout so far, and that the team will assess him after he works out tomorrow to determine when he’ll be ready to play. – 5:54 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says the primary reason Ben Simmons isn’t in yet is conditioning. Mentions the long lay-off he’s had going back to June. – 5:51 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash says its conditioning right now thats keeping Ben Simmons off the court. #Nets – 5:51 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
“I think if he’s ready to play, he’s ready to play.”
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Steve Nash on the #Celtics: “They’re far and away the best defensive team in 2022.” #Nets. – 5:50 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Steve Nash says the Celtics are “far and away the best defense of 2022”
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
“It’s going to take all of us. That’s the belief I know is there.”
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
It’s time for another #Celtics mailbag. Send all your roster, trade, player or any other questions here or to brobb@masslive.com – 4:33 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
In case you’re wondering: Malik Fitts will wear No. 8 for the #Celtics and Kelan Martin #4. – 4:32 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
As Ben Simmons starts the Brooklyn chapter of his NBA career, his former teammate in Philly, Seth Curry, believes Simmons is in a much better place mentally than he’s been in a while. Curry also doesn’t think Simmons owes him an apology for his Sixers exit.espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:40 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Ime Udoka preaches work ethic when looking back on his journey to basketball success 💪🏽
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Goran Dragic would have stayed overseas 15 years ago had it not been for the opportunity to play under Steve Nash in Phoenix.
For @NYDNSports: The Nash-Dragic pairing has come full circle in Brooklyn.
“To finish my career with him would be awesome.”
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Our #BlackHistoryMonth celebration continues with HBCU night tonight, which includes highlighting several HBCU pioneers who have made an impact in society in their own way.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers practicing. I believe everyone is here: Jackson, Mann, Batum, Morris, Zubac, Coffey, Kennard, Boston, Covington, Hartenstein, Ojeleye, Hood. pic.twitter.com/gqgubNZSap – 2:05 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2021, the @Jaryd Wilson Danilo Gallinari was 🔥 in a 127-112 win over the Celtics:
✅ 38 PTS
✅ 13-16 FG
✅ 10-12 3P
Gallinari set the franchise single-game record for 3P made.
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
The glow from the Boston performance and the bounce from having three core young players recognized on All-Star Weekend gives the #Pistons some wind at their sails for the final 24 games to unfold over the next 46 days.
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets vs TOR 2/25
McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) doubtful
Richards (R Foot Soreness) doubtful
Martin (L Ankle/Achilles) probable
Hayward (L Ankle) out
