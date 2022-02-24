Andrew Lopez: CJ McCollum on Zion: “Leave the young fella alone. He’s trying to rehab in peace, trying to get himself ready to come back. We spoke and I’ll spoke to him later this week or next week.” Added: “He’ll be healthy eventually and when he is we’ll welcome him with open arms.”
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
CJ McCollum on Zion: “Leave the young fella alone. He’s trying to rehab in peace, trying to get himself ready to come back. We spoke and I’ll spoke to him later this week or next week.”
Added: “He’ll be healthy eventually and when he is we’ll welcome him with open arms.” – 3:08 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
CJ McCollum on Zion Williamson: “Leave the young fella alone, man. He’s trying to rehab in peace, right, and get himself ready to get back. We spoke and I’ll speak to him next week to catch up with him. He’s a very talented player and he’s going through a lot.” 1/2 – 3:07 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
Teams w/ most players in our Top 25 under 25
Cavs: Mobley, Garland, Allen
Hawks: Trae, Collins, Okongwu
Grizzlies: Ja, Jackson
Thunder: Shai, Giddey
Hornets: Ball, Bridges
Pelicans: Zion, Ingram
Players 11-25: https://t.co/ZeBFSwOX6d
Matt Babcock @MattBabcock11
Christian Clark @cclark_13
New: How do you explain the disconnect between Zion and the Pelicans?
A lack of trust.
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Felt GREAT to be back after a week.
Talked Kings final 22 games, LeBron in LA and what’s going on with Zion?
P.S. My Razor Ramon intro was elite
🔊: https://t.co/gUFGeNL0u3
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Folks saying Zion is a bust. I must be looking at the wrong Zion then 🤣🤣🤣
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
New Group Chat w/ @Rob Mahoney and special guest
@ChrisRyan77: Does LeBron want out? Does Zion want out? Is Kyrie back in? Plus the most intriguing second-half storylines.
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
JJ Redick calls Pelicans’ Zion Williamson a ‘detached teammate’ after not speaking to CJ McCollum since trade
According to NBA insider Brian Windhorst, there is a distance between Zion and the Pelicans and the team is unsure about the future of their biggest talent. He still thinks that New Orleans wants to keep the player though. “They’re distant, both literally and figuratively,” Windhorst said on ESPN’s SportsCenter. “He left the team in early January to go deal with this injury on his own and he’s just not been around for months. “The Pelicans gave regular updates on Zion. They have stopped doing that. They have said nothing officially on him in weeks and Zion’s camp has been very careful to shut down information coming out. There’s a lot of little bits of information, there’s a lot of speculation so we really just have to pay attention to actions. -via TalkBasket / February 23, 2022