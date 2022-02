CJ McCollum on Zion Williamson: Leave the young fella alone

According to NBA insider Brian Windhorst, there is a distance between Zion and the Pelicans and the team is unsure about the future of their biggest talent. He still thinks that New Orleans wants to keep the player though. “They’re distant, both literally and figuratively,” Windhorst said on ESPN’s SportsCenter. “He left the team in early January to go deal with this injury on his own and he’s just not been around for months . “The Pelicans gave regular updates on Zion. They have stopped doing that. They have said nothing officially on him in weeks and Zion’s camp has been very careful to shut down information coming out. There’s a lot of little bits of information, there’s a lot of speculation so we really just have to pay attention to actions. -via TalkBasket / February 23, 2022