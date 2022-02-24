Determination on Kevin Durant return date coming tomorrow

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I think Kevin’s probably the closest but has some time to make up still. Ben and Joe trail behind him.”
-Coach Nash gives updates on Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons, and Joe Harris. – 6:25 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Brooklyn Nets Star Kevin Durant ‘More Likely’ To Return By Monday Than Saturday via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 6:16 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says it’s “possible” KD could play in Milwaukee — but sounds more optimistic about him returning early next week. Same goes for Dragic. – 6:08 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Steve Nash saying it’s possible Durant and Dragic play in the next three games but not making it sound as if it will be Saturday in Milwaukee. – 5:58 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says Kevin Durant is closer to return than Ben Simmons and Joe Harris. Says KD has had at least one high intensity practice. – 5:56 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash says “I suppose it’s not out of the question” that Goran Dragic plays in Milwaukee, but says it’s less likely. Nash also says it’s not likely Kevin Durant plays in Milwaukee, either, but doesn’t rule it out. #Nets – 5:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash says “it’s not out of the question” that Goran Dragic plays in Milwaukee on Saturday. Expects him to play in the next three games. Said it’s possible Durant plays Saturday, but expects him back in the next three games, too. – 5:55 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash says Kevin Durant has had 1 high-intensity workout so far, and that the team will assess him after he works out tomorrow to determine when he’ll be ready to play. – 5:54 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Am I missing something with Brooklyn still a favorite to come out of the East?
– 23 games remaining
– 3 game in L column behind TOR (#7) and 2 in the L column behind BOS (#6)
– Next 6 G: BOS, @ MIL, TOR, @ TOR, MIA, @ BOS
TBD when we see Simmons, Durant and Irving (at home) – 10:03 AM
More on this storyline
Brian Lewis: Steve Nash said Kevin Durant has already had at least one high intensity workout. Once he gets in a third, he’ll be cleared. #Nets -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / February 24, 2022
Dave Early: “Kevin [Durant’s] traditionally been an unbelievably quick and strong healer….but at the same time we don’t want to risk him for 2 or 3 games at this point, we want to make sure he feels confident on top of the performance team….” -Steve Nash on not pushing KD’s return. -via Twitter @DavidEarly / February 24, 2022
Adam Zagoria: “I think if he’s ready to play, he’s ready to play.” Steve Nash on Kevin Durant, who won’t play tonight -via Twitter @AdamZagoria / February 24, 2022