Dillon Brooks on track to return in early March

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins is hoping Dillon Brooks can start doing some contact things early next week. Brooks is still on track to return in early March – 6:39 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Dillon Brooks is “progressing well”, says Jenkins. Still on the early March timeline with the goal of more contact drills next week. – 6:37 PM
Chris Herrington: Zach Kleiman says Dillon Brooks’ return will likely come in early March. -via Twitter @ChrisHerrington / February 10, 2022
Joe Mullinax: Taylor Jenkins says Dillon Brooks is trending well, and he’s going week-by-week. Says it’s looking more like he may be back after All-Star break, but will provide a later update soon -via Twitter @sbnGrizzlies / February 8, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: After suffering a left ankle sprain, Memphis Grizzlies G/F Dillon Brooks is expected to minimally miss three-to-five weeks — and could stay sidelined through the mid-February All-Star break. Brooks was injured in Memphis’ victory over the Clippers on Saturday. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 9, 2022