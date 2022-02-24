Dillon Brooks on track to return in early March

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins is hoping Dillon Brooks can start doing some contact things early next week. Brooks is still on track to return in early March – 6:39 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Dillon Brooks is “progressing well”, says Jenkins. Still on the early March timeline with the goal of more contact drills next week. – 6:37 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: After suffering a left ankle sprain, Memphis Grizzlies G/F Dillon Brooks is expected to minimally miss three-to-five weeks — and could stay sidelined through the mid-February All-Star break. Brooks was injured in Memphis’ victory over the Clippers on Saturday. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 9, 2022

