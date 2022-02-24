Draymond Green explains why he was snubbed from the NBA 75 list

Green has also emphasized the silver lining of the Warriors losing that series. Kevin Durant said he wouldn’t have joint them that summer if they had just won the title. With Durant, Golden State won the next two championships and then another Western Conference crown. The Warriors arguably had more total success than they would’ve if Green didn’t get suspended. But there’s one aspect of the suspension Green won’t sugarcoat. Green on “The Old Man & The Three“: “The one thing, when I look back on it, that bothers me is I would’ve been the Finals MVP. And that totally changes the narrative. Good luck leaving me off the NBA 75 if I was Finals MVP. Good luck even having a debate if I’m a Hall of Famer or not if I was Finals MVP.” “When I look back on that from a selfish standpoint, which I rarely do, I would have been Finals MVP and that changes the course of everything.”
Source: Dan Feldman @ NBC Sports
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andre Iguodala remains out for the Warriors exiting the All-Star break tomorrow night in Portland. Draymond Green and James Wiseman also out. Wiseman is on the road trip, Green isn’t. – 9:36 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Draymond Green laments suspension costing him 2016 NBA Finals MVP: ‘Good luck leaving me off the NBA 75 if I was Finals MVP’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/23/dra… – 3:31 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
My latest NBA Injury Analysis for @RotoWire: When Should Fantasy Managers Expect Draymond, Durant Back? rotowire.com/basketball/art… – 3:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Draymond Green @Money23Green
Nothing is more hilarious than the dummy that thinks every single athlete is dumb though. Dummy 🤣🤣🤣 – 9:31 PM
Draymond Green @Money23Green
My hope is that one day, athletes stop fighting the athletes are dumb thing. We actually are. We are the CEOs of a business. Yet 90% doesn’t understand the business. But have the nerve to get mad when someone says Athletes are dumb. – 9:30 PM
Draymond Green @Money23Green
I almost tweeted one of the most respectful statements in the history. I’ll save it for the pod though. Im recording it in the am 🤷🏿♂️ – 9:19 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
