Draymond Green explains why he was snubbed from the NBA 75 list

Green has also emphasized the silver lining of the Warriors losing that series. Kevin Durant said he wouldn’t have joint them that summer if they had just won the title. With Durant, Golden State won the next two championships and then another Western Conference crown. The Warriors arguably had more total success than they would’ve if Green didn’t get suspended. But there’s one aspect of the suspension Green won’t sugarcoat. Green on “The Old Man & The Three“: “The one thing, when I look back on it, that bothers me is I would’ve been the Finals MVP. And that totally changes the narrative. Good luck leaving me off the NBA 75 if I was Finals MVP. Good luck even having a debate if I’m a Hall of Famer or not if I was Finals MVP.” “When I look back on that from a selfish standpoint, which I rarely do, I would have been Finals MVP and that changes the course of everything.”Source: Dan Feldman @ NBC Sports