Frank Vogel on LeBron James' comments: That's just noise

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers’ status report for tomorrow’s game against the Clippers – LeBron James is QUESTIONABLE, while Avery Bradley is OUT and Melo is PROBABLE. pic.twitter.com/LCzV84EOqW – 6:13 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on LeBron’s comments during All-Star Weekend sparking rumors/speculation: “I learned to let the noise be noise. … I enjoyed the break with my family. That’s just noise.” – 5:22 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
LeBron James is dealing with a challenging situation that Michael Jordan didn’t dare to touch.
#Lakers #LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/lebron-james-v… – 4:15 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
For @The Vertical: Where smoke surrounds LeBron James, there’s always fire, and there’s an awful lot billowing in L.A.
sports.yahoo.com/le-bron-james-… – 3:52 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
ICYMI, my look at the LeBron James situation and why no one in Laker Land should feel comfortable right about now, at @TheAthletic
Promo deal right now: $1/month for six months (through the web browser only; not the app)
theathletic.com/3139321/2022/0… – 2:55 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
Yessir!!!! Who’s ready for the Bronny collection that’s coming with @PSDunderwear??!!! Well I know I am!! Need those ASAP son! Thank you in advance. Lol. Congrats Young 🤴🏾 #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾 pic.twitter.com/Qf9mi8tA69 – 2:24 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport Should Los Angeles Lakers Actually Trade LeBron James? There Are No Easy Answers bleacherreport.com/articles/29538… – 2:23 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
After Magic’s ’91 retirement, @Jeanie Buss prayed to God: “If you ever send us another player like @Magic Johnson, I will never take that player for granted again.” That shaped treatment of Kobe, & will no doubt influence how LA handles LeBron James unrest. theathletic.com/3144921/2022/0… – 1:13 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
The great @Bill Plaschke goes hard in @latimessports on: Plaschke: Lakers must trade LeBron James. It’s their best path forward. latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 12:26 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
At least one prominent #Lakers insider believes LeBron James will stay with the team beyond his current contract.
#Lakeshow #NBA
sportscasting.com/lakers-insider… – 11:21 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Agent Rich Paul says LeBron James is not leaving Lakers sportando.basketball/en/lakers-lebr… – 10:46 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Agent Rich Paul says idea LeBron leaves Lakers “ridiculous,” “totally false” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/24/age… – 10:04 AM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
ICYMI: ESPN’s Jalen Rose: LeBron James should return to #Cavs for league minimum to chase #NBA title From @ByGeorgeThomas @LeBron James beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 9:11 AM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Lakers v LeBron, Simmons v Sixers. All that and more coming up NOW on First Things First @FTFonFS1 @getnickwright @JennaWolfe & me – 7:29 AM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Felt GREAT to be back after a week.
Talked Kings final 22 games, LeBron in LA and what’s going on with Zion?
P.S. My Razor Ramon intro was elite
🔊: https://t.co/gUFGeNL0u3
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
LeBron and the Heat are a topic but wait til Miami decides to develop some random second round pick named Bronny James lol – 10:26 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
ESPN’s Jalen Rose: LeBron James should return to #Cavs for league minimum to chase NBA title beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 8:45 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
As the #Lakers tumble south, LeBron James is taking advantage of the franchise’s desperation.
#LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/lebron-james-e… – 7:58 PM
That next player was Kobe Bryant. With him soon came a young agent named Rob Pelinka. But for as important as Bryant was to the Lakers, sources inside the organization have long said that not even the legendary Black Mamba wielded as much power within the organization as James now has. Bryant was never able to strong-arm the Lakers to make a move like the one James helped orchestrate for Westbrook, which has proven to be an outright disaster. The Lakers did trade Shaquille O’Neal to placate Kobe before he hit free agency in 2004, but when he was under contract like James is now they did not always give in to his demands. -via The Athletic / February 24, 2022
Why appropriate? Because James and agent Rich Paul long grabbed hold of the Lakers organization and are now beginning to really squeeze. The situation is tense enough that one source close to the Lakers likened it to the early days of a war. -via The Athletic / February 23, 2022
So far, the Lakers haven’t shown a particular willingness to engage in battle with their superstar, with sources saying that Pelinka has insisted internally that there are no hard feelings between the two sides. -via The Athletic / February 23, 2022