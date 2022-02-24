Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (41-19) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (28-28) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Thursday February 24, 2022
Memphis Grizzlies 11, Minnesota Timberwolves 7 (Q1 06:54)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Vando going for O rebounds — often successfully — is leading to Jaren Jackson Jr. being guarded by a guard (Ant/PatBev) in a cross-match.
Will JJJ be able to punish that? Not a big post up guy, but could hurt you on the O glass (or Clarke could, once he checks in for JJJ). – 8:20 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
the home crowd shows KAT some love for his 3PT championship 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Wdt7hHlgu7 – 8:19 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
we back at it.
@Ja Morant | @Ziaire Williams pic.twitter.com/w8UGPqEksP – 8:18 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant is knocking off some tequila flavored rust. It’ll come along here soon enough. – 8:17 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
NAME DESMOND BANE PLAYER OF THE MONTH FOR FEBRUARY, YOU COWARDS. – 8:14 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
One of the big reasons for the Wolves defense falling off over recent weeks has been Jarred Vanderbilt’s lack of punch. He had a steal on the first possession out of the break. – 8:11 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
first five 🆚 @Minnesota Timberwolves
🥷 @Ja Morant
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🎱 @Ziaire Williams
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/vhRXL96gSj – 8:11 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
HALFTIME: Memphis 33, Temple 32
Jalen Duren: 17 points (and 7-7 from FT line) in 18 minutes.
DeAndre Williams: 8 points.
Rest of Tigers: 5 points on 2 of 10 from the field – 8:03 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Last time these two teams played John Konchar had 17 rebounds. Probably can’t happen again if they want to win. – 7:53 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Injury Report:
Leandro Bolmaro (G League Assignment) and McKinley Wright IV (Left UCL Injury) are OUT. pic.twitter.com/g7ACslb7m6 – 7:53 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
No coincidence Memphis breaks off a methodical 10-2 run and ties Temple (27-27) once DeAndre Williams, Lester Quinones and Landers Nolley return to the game with 2 fouls. Penny Hardaway making rotation decisions this game with the sort of urgency the moment requires. – 7:50 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Memphis goes on a 10-2 run since Penny put Landers and Lester back in with two fouls. Now 27-27. – 7:48 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Memphis is all out of sorts here against Temple, down 25-17 after a 15-2 Owls run in the first half. Landers Nolley, DeAndre Williams and Lester Quinones all with 2 fouls. Weird lineups and weird vibe as a result. – 7:37 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Wishing our guy @JimPeteHoops a belated happy birthday tonight in the media room! Thankful for all you do for our organization! pic.twitter.com/6cOpPDhQ9t – 7:14 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Embiid, Harden and Harris getting up shots after practice in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/oHGVH6O3DD – 6:58 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden here at practice in Minnesota #Sixers pic.twitter.com/xmdH6rIvco – 6:51 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
That is it for Coach Jenkins and that is it for me for now. I’ll be back for the game itself as Memphis starts the final quarter of the season in Minnesota tonight against the TImberwolves, and @PAKA_FLOCKA will finish the night with postgame media availability. @JoeMullinax out – 6:44 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jenkins says that Minnesota is unique offensively because of what they do with KAT as a shooter and their perimeter weapons. Rotations must be sound as well as their one on one defensive opportunities. Coach also said limiting second chance scoring is a key. – 6:43 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
I asked Jenkins what Minnesota did to disrupt Ja offensively the last three games. He said they threw a lot of bodies and blitzes at him the last three games and that Morant has improved as the season has gone on when dealing with that type of pressure. – 6:42 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins is hoping Dillon Brooks can start doing some contact things early next week. Brooks is still on track to return in early March – 6:39 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Dillon Brooks is “progressing well”, says Jenkins. Still on the early March timeline with the goal of more contact drills next week. – 6:37 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Tyus Jones deserves credit for his offensive improvements, says Jenkins. “He’s a very gifted playmaker for us…he’s done a great job putting in the work…it’s just confidence.” – 6:36 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Grizzlies
Vanderbilt over 7.5 points
Adams under 20.5 points + rebounds + assists
Reid over 10.5 points + rebounds + assists
Clarke over 11.5 points + over 6.5 rebounds
Beasley over 12.5 points + rebounds + assists – 6:31 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Hi friends. @JoeMullinax back with you for Memphis Grizzlies basketball tonight. But first, pregame media availability with Head Coach Taylor Jenkins. – 6:28 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Spotlighting Akeem Akway 👏
• Founder of Akway’s Sports Barbershop
• Gambella, Ethiopia native
• Master Celebrity barber (KAT, Ant, DLo, and many others) pic.twitter.com/WPyo4scsE9 – 6:00 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #Sixers’ Charles Bassey, Jaden Springer, Charlie Brown Jr. and Myles Powell are on assignment with the Delaware Blue Coats. No other Sixers player is listed on the injury report for tomorrow’s games vs. the #Timberwolves. – 5:53 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
James Harden 76ers debut: All-Star guard to play Friday night vs. Timberwolves, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/james… – 5:53 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
James Harden will make his Sixers debut on Friday at Minnesota, per @Shams Charania 👀 pic.twitter.com/7FfzSQdhyG – 5:42 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA story: How will James Harden, who isn’t on the team’s injury list, perform in his first game with the #Sixers Friday night vs. #Timberwolves after not playing since Feb. 2? https://t.co/CNKsOeoRd6 #76ers pic.twitter.com/scRuiufDxy – 5:38 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns @KarlTowns
Hey @Minnesota Timberwolves fans! I’m partnering with @AlltrooOfficial to raise money in support of the Pride of the Northside Deshaun Hill Jr. Donate for a chance to win a trip to come watch me play, sit courtside and meet me after the game. Enter to win at bit.ly/3shjyEz – 5:36 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
the gang is back tonight.
set the vibes with our gameday playlist 🎵
🎵: https://t.co/nnpUNfm9if | @beatsbydre pic.twitter.com/If9M4gsDaO – 5:30 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
10-time NBA All-Star James Harden will make his Philadelphia 76ers debut on Friday at Minnesota. – 5:30 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Amazing game for Tryggvi Hlinason in 107-105 W of 🇮🇸 vs 🇮🇹 after 2OT
34 PTS
21 REB
5 BLK
14/16 FG
6/12 FT
50 EFF
44 MIN
#FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/HuDXZGudc7 – 5:30 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s @kzprovisioning media meal:
Tamari and Anise Braised Beef
Grilled Broccolini, Brown Rice, Ponzu
Chilled Udon Noodle Salad
A Selection of Dressed Grains and Greens
@BellecourBakery Dessert – 3:09 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I’m telling you, Ja Morant, this team is 18-10 versus teams that are .500 or better. I think the Memphis Grizzlies are going to be there when it counts down the stretch. Mark it down.”
Jay Williams says #Suns, #Warriors won’t reach finals (w/video) #ESPN https://t.co/ju0PlPzgHK pic.twitter.com/0Md0Ai6rFg – 2:41 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
New Grizzlies podcast with. @Chris Herrington talking All-Star break, the final 22 games of the regular season and tequila. podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 2:38 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Timberwolves: Fans attending games at Target Center will not be required to wear a mask sportando.basketball/en/timberwolve… – 2:13 PM
