Hawks vs. Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (28-30) play against the Chicago Bulls (21-21) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Thursday February 24, 2022
Atlanta Hawks 6, Chicago Bulls 11 (Q1 07:22)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan blazes out with three early buckets as the Bulls take a 10-0 lead before forcing an Atlanta timeout.
Whole team looks bouncy and rested after a week off games. – 8:18 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Joke idea to workshop: The Hawks are still on their All-Star Break. – 8:17 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DEFENSE ➡️ OFFENSE 😤
@NBCSChicago | @AyoDos_11 pic.twitter.com/Qu1PTDG6x7 – 8:17 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Hawks’ Nate McMillan whistles for first timeout of game at 9:17. Bulls lead 10-0, and look refreshed out of the All-Star break – 8:16 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls playing “find the mismatch” early in this one, are off to a 10-0 lead over Atlanta. DeRozan with 6 pts. – 8:16 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks quickly go down 10-0 vs. the Bulls and call timeout.
Two turnovers already. – 8:16 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Less than ideal start for the Hawks.
Bulls up 10-0 and have started 5/7 from the floor.
Hawks are 0/4 and have 2 turnovers. – 8:16 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Billy Donovan noted before the game that facing the Hawks — who are No. 2 overall in offensive rating — will be a fitting test for the Bulls defense coming off the break.
Opening the game with a Vooch steal for an Ayo dunk is a decent start to that challenge. – 8:15 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Lock in.
@Tristan Thompson | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/VZ41LDW2LP – 8:12 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Lock in.
@Tristan Thompson | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/TDo4xAK3MB – 8:09 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Woo 🤯
@Javonte Green | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/xVmwA7Eeq3 – 8:02 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Back from the break.
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/i7TWZvDQ83 – 7:50 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Starters for the Hawks tonight vs. the Bulls:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela – 7:37 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Bulls
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela – 7:35 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Starters tonight against the Hawks 💪
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/x0Qx31y9eg – 7:33 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Bogdan Bogdanovic enters tonight’s game having connected on 25 triples this month (2nd-most for bench players in February) and has netted 129 total points (3rd-most for bench players in February).
Game Notes vs. Chicago: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 7:30 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
For tonight’s game at Chicago:
Lou Williams (left hamstring tension) is available.
John Collins (right foot strain) is out.
Gorgui Dieng (personal reasons) is out/not with team. – 7:28 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar in the Undefeated x Zoom Kobe 1 Protros tonight.
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/6tJDXxq2Xj – 7:21 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar’s rocking ‘Red Camo’ Undefeated x Zoom Kobe 1 Protros 🔥
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/ig4HXJVyLZ – 7:20 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
The Bulls have hardest remaining schedule in NBA, per @Basketball-Reference, a dynamic Billy Donovan relishes
“I like the fact that the schedule is so hard, because if you want to be a team plays after the regular season, those games are really, really hard. You have to deal with hard.” – 7:10 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Let’s get to work! 💪
@Tristan Thompson | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/nZuit0gFyX – 6:58 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
John Collins is out tonight vs. CHI per Nate McMillan.
Lou Williams is a gametime decision. – 6:39 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan said he’s open-minded to Patrick Williams starting or coming off bench when he returns. PWill still doesn’t have a timeline to practice, so decision is down the road, but Donovan said there’ll be a conversation with staff/PWill about re-entry plan when he’s closer – 6:36 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
John Collins is out for tonight’s game, Nate McMillan said. – 6:36 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
John Collins (right foot strain) is OUT for tonight, per Nate McMillan. – 6:36 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan says that there are no playing-time restrictions on Zach LaVine, who returns tonight vs. Hawks after missing last 3 games before All-Star break with knee soreness. But they’re monitoring him closely moving forward – 6:30 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
No minute restrictions for Zach LaVine according to Head Coach Billy Donovan – 6:29 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
It’s our @goaawol digital shirt toss time.
RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this shirt. pic.twitter.com/E796e33anK – 6:00 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
We’re baaaack! @Chicago Bulls @670TheScore @Audacy 6:45 pre pic.twitter.com/4Mm66ieWKX – 4:30 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
“I just play hard… do whatever it takes to win, whether it’s set screens, dive for loose balls, finish around the rim. Whatever my team needs to win, that’s all that matters.”
🗣 Tristan Thompson – 3:00 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tonight’s game at Chicago:
Lou Williams (left hamstring tension) is questionable.
John Collins (right foot strain) is doubtful.
Gorgui Dieng (personal reasons) is out/not with team. – 2:07 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2021, the @Jaryd Wilson Danilo Gallinari was 🔥 in a 127-112 win over the Celtics:
✅ 38 PTS
✅ 13-16 FG
✅ 10-12 3P
Gallinari set the franchise single-game record for 3P made.
It’s one of five times in NBA history a nonstarter has made at least 10 3P in a game. pic.twitter.com/RD0IJ47OaE – 2:01 PM
