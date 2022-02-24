James Harden to make 76ers debut on Friday

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA story: What’s reasonable to expect from James Harden in Friday’s first game with the #Sixers? https://t.co/uccYbybRHr #76ers pic.twitter.com/khBuZlaWPF – 7:30 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
James Harden Era with the #Sixers begins Friday after a brief delay inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:29 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid and James Harden going 1-on-1 after practice #Sixers pic.twitter.com/Jifi9NjnHg – 7:03 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tobias Harris get up shots following practice. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/89Eg1zDaNi – 7:01 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: It’ll be interesting to see how James Harden’s #Sixers’ debut compares to other Philly stars’ notable first games with the #76ers: https://t.co/MqDdD7yjFJ pic.twitter.com/56Bd2RsJtV – 7:00 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Embiid, Harden and Harris getting up shots after practice in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/oHGVH6O3DD – 6:58 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says the plan is for at least two of James Harden, Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey to be out on the court at all times, to ensure Philadelphia has consistent offensive threats out there at all times. – 6:54 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden here at practice in Minnesota #Sixers pic.twitter.com/xmdH6rIvco – 6:51 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
James Harden 76ers debut: All-Star guard to play Friday night vs. Timberwolves, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/james… – 5:53 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
James Harden will make his Sixers debut on Friday at Minnesota, per @Shams Charania 👀 pic.twitter.com/7FfzSQdhyG – 5:42 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA story: How will James Harden, who isn’t on the team’s injury list, perform in his first game with the #Sixers Friday night vs. #Timberwolves after not playing since Feb. 2? https://t.co/CNKsOeoRd6 #76ers pic.twitter.com/scRuiufDxy – 5:38 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
10-time NBA All-Star James Harden will make his Philadelphia 76ers debut on Friday at Minnesota. – 5:30 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Episode 54 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss James Harden “forgetting” to file his extension paperwork.
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #JamesHarden #Philly pic.twitter.com/g0BvoJ72Nf – 5:19 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: How will James Harden’s #Sixers’ debut compare to other stars’ notable first games with the #76ers? https://t.co/MqDdD7yjFJ pic.twitter.com/Lm9heOObDY – 4:10 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
James Harden: I’m willing to do whatever it takes to bring a championship to the 76ers and Philly sportando.basketball/en/james-harde… – 1:56 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#DidYouKnowFlow: #Sixers PG James Harden is second in the #NBA in assists at 10.2 per game. – 1:37 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: With James Harden expected to make his #Sixers’ debut Friday night, here’s a look at the first #76ers’ games of some notable players over the years (everybody except Joel Embiid, shown here in his Philly debut, is a Hall of Famer): https://t.co/euNp6ngJfn pic.twitter.com/vNbCsJoObo – 12:30 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA’s 10 most intriguing stretch-run storylines: James Harden with the 76ers, Lakers’ last gasp and more
cbssports.com/nba/news/nbas-… – 10:17 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: With James Harden’s debut drawing near, we take a look at how other stars fared in their first game with the #Sixers: https://t.co/MqDdD7yjFJ pic.twitter.com/P8UWDFKHbm – 9:30 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: With James Harden expected to make his #Sixers’ debut Friday, here’s a look at the first #76ers’ games of some notable players over the years: https://t.co/euNp6ngJfn pic.twitter.com/knIe53n7xv – 6:45 AM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Some very cool @Philadelphia 76ers news, per @Fanatics:
Since joining the 76ers, James Harden is the No. 1 selling jersey in the @NBA across the Fanatics Network. The @Philadelphia 76ers are the best-selling NBA team during that same time period.
👀1️⃣ – 7:21 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#DidYouKnowFlow: Per @Fanatics
Since the #Sixers and #Nets trade, James Harden is the No. 1 selling jersey in the NBA across the Fanatics Network. The #Sixers are the best-selling #NBA team during that same time period. – 7:18 PM
More on this storyline
Justin Grasso: Since the trade, James Harden is the No. 1 selling jersey in the NBA across the Fanatics Network. The #Sixers are the best-selling NBA team during that same time period. -via Twitter @JGrasso_ / February 23, 2022
Marc Stein: James Harden says at his introductory press conference had landing in Philadelphia was his “first choice” last season when Houston dealt him to Brooklyn instead. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / February 15, 2022
Based on conversations with Brooklyn figures and those close to Durant, it’s clear the Harden blockbuster trade for Ben Simmons wouldn’t have occurred without Durant’s blessing. As more and more Nets personnel faced the reality approaching the trade deadline that Harden wanted out, Durant’s approval mattered more than anyone else’s. “KD didn’t want to get rid of James,” one person familiar with the two superstars said. “But he knew it was over.” -via Bleacher Report / February 15, 2022