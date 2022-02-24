James Harden used to stay up all night with Meek Mill then go straight to practice

NBA Central: James Harden says he used to stay up all night in the studio with Lil Durk, Meek Mill and Lil Baby and then go straight to practice “I can’t miss this opportunity” (h/t @kirppyy719) pic.twitter.com/8ENY465bvr
Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA story: What’s reasonable to expect from James Harden in Friday’s first game with the #Sixers? https://t.co/uccYbybRHr #76ers pic.twitter.com/khBuZlaWPF – 7:30 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
James Harden Era with the #Sixers begins Friday after a brief delay inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:29 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid and James Harden going 1-on-1 after practice #Sixers pic.twitter.com/Jifi9NjnHg – 7:03 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tobias Harris get up shots following practice. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/89Eg1zDaNi – 7:01 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: It’ll be interesting to see how James Harden’s #Sixers’ debut compares to other Philly stars’ notable first games with the #76ers: https://t.co/MqDdD7yjFJ pic.twitter.com/56Bd2RsJtV – 7:00 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Embiid, Harden and Harris getting up shots after practice in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/oHGVH6O3DD – 6:58 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says the plan is for at least two of James Harden, Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey to be out on the court at all times, to ensure Philadelphia has consistent offensive threats out there at all times. – 6:54 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden here at practice in Minnesota #Sixers pic.twitter.com/xmdH6rIvco – 6:51 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
James Harden 76ers debut: All-Star guard to play Friday night vs. Timberwolves, per report
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
James Harden will make his Sixers debut on Friday at Minnesota, per @Shams Charania 👀 pic.twitter.com/7FfzSQdhyG – 5:42 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA story: How will James Harden, who isn’t on the team’s injury list, perform in his first game with the #Sixers Friday night vs. #Timberwolves after not playing since Feb. 2? https://t.co/CNKsOeoRd6 #76ers pic.twitter.com/scRuiufDxy – 5:38 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
10-time NBA All-Star James Harden will make his Philadelphia 76ers debut on Friday at Minnesota. – 5:30 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Episode 54 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss James Harden “forgetting” to file his extension paperwork.
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #JamesHarden #Philly pic.twitter.com/g0BvoJ72Nf – 5:19 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: How will James Harden’s #Sixers’ debut compare to other stars’ notable first games with the #76ers? https://t.co/MqDdD7yjFJ pic.twitter.com/Lm9heOObDY – 4:10 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
James Harden: I’m willing to do whatever it takes to bring a championship to the 76ers and Philly sportando.basketball/en/james-harde… – 1:56 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#DidYouKnowFlow: #Sixers PG James Harden is second in the #NBA in assists at 10.2 per game. – 1:37 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: With James Harden expected to make his #Sixers’ debut Friday night, here’s a look at the first #76ers’ games of some notable players over the years (everybody except Joel Embiid, shown here in his Philly debut, is a Hall of Famer): https://t.co/euNp6ngJfn pic.twitter.com/vNbCsJoObo – 12:30 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA’s 10 most intriguing stretch-run storylines: James Harden with the 76ers, Lakers’ last gasp and more
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: With James Harden’s debut drawing near, we take a look at how other stars fared in their first game with the #Sixers: https://t.co/MqDdD7yjFJ pic.twitter.com/P8UWDFKHbm – 9:30 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: With James Harden expected to make his #Sixers’ debut Friday, here’s a look at the first #76ers’ games of some notable players over the years: https://t.co/euNp6ngJfn pic.twitter.com/knIe53n7xv – 6:45 AM
“Like I’ve been saying since the season started, I’m happy,” Embiid said. “Whoever wants to play is welcome. If someone wants to play, they’re welcome. But we’ve got guys here that want to be here, that show up every single night. “Like I said … I don’t know what other type of word I can use, but I get paid to bring results and win games. I don’t get paid to, you know, babysit Tyrese (Maxey). I get paid to challenge him to try to help me win games. I get paid to, you know, do the same thing to Tobias and all the other guys and they respond to it, every single time. And just like the same way they challenge me, they know that it is never personal. I always go at them, and they always come back at me, because we all got the same goal: we want to win. -via ESPN / February 9, 2022
“But anybody is welcome to play. And if you want to be part of us, I am sure everybody is gonna be fine with it, but you got to show up. You got to want to be there. And I’m sure everybody is going to accept whoever that is. But, you know, to answer your question, I’m just worried about the guys that are here, and for the guys that are here, and if you’re here, I’m going to challenge you and we’re going to challenge each other to be better and try to win a championship.” -via ESPN / February 9, 2022
Brian Windhorst: I talked to somebody who just recently saw Ben Simmons work out. He’s working out in Philadelphia. Ramona wrote a story about this last week. I heard he looks great. -via Spotify / February 8, 2022