James Wiseman return imminent?

Anthony Slater: James Wiseman went through the Warriors’ 12-minute full squad contact scrimmage tonight in Portland. Still no exact plan for his return target, but everything continuing to trend well.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Here is the full James Wiseman update from Steve Kerr after he scrimmaged with the Warriors tonight in Portland. pic.twitter.com/D6n6ygJEAp – 10:48 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
James Wiseman traveled with the team and participated in a 12-minute scrimmage today at practice. Still no timetable for his return. – 10:09 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
James Wiseman participated in the entirety of the Warriors’ practice tonight in Portland, including the 12 minute scrimmage to finish the session. Still no black and white timetable or plan for when he’ll be back in games. – 9:56 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
James Wiseman went through the Warriors’ 12-minute full squad contact scrimmage tonight in Portland. Still no exact plan for his return target, but everything continuing to trend well. – 9:55 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
From Warriors scrimmage tonight: James Wiseman was a full participant, but Steve Kerr says no firm next steps – 9:53 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andre Iguodala remains out for the Warriors exiting the All-Star break tomorrow night in Portland. Draymond Green and James Wiseman also out. Wiseman is on the road trip, Green isn’t. – 9:36 PM
Mark Haynes: Steve Kerr on James Wiseman at practice today: “It’s just great to see him back out on the floor, seeing him smiling, seeing him happy. It’s all good stuff, but we’ll just keep taking it a day at a time. No proclamations, no plans beyond the next day, and we’ll go from there.” -via Twitter @markhaynesnba / February 24, 2022
Jason Dumas: James Wiseman update after his full contact scrimmage in Portland tonight: pic.twitter.com/rasGULXRiq -via Twitter @JDumasReports / February 24, 2022
Dieter Kurtenbach of the Bay Area News Group told his cohost Cyrus Saatsaz on Locked on Warriors off air of an actual target date that the team is looking at for Wiseman’s debut this season. Saatsaz mentions this on the February 18 episode of Locked On Warriors podcast around the 26 minute mark. “Dieter revealed…a source tells him that James Wiseman will be playing on March 1…before we finally see the former #2 pick on the court.” -via Heavy.com / February 23, 2022