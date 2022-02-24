Kyrie Irving back for home games soon?

That’s right, Kyrie Irving could suit up for the Nets at home this season. According to NY Daily News reporter Chris Sommerfeldt, New York City is close to phasing out COVID-19 vaccine mandates. He tweeted NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ excitement to getting the dropping the vaccine mandate for indoor spaces “in the next few weeks.”
Source: Katie Francis @ Clutch Points
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Am I missing something with Brooklyn still a favorite to come out of the East?
– 23 games remaining
– 3 game in L column behind TOR (#7) and 2 in the L column behind BOS (#6)
– Next 6 G: BOS, @ MIL, TOR, @ TOR, MIA, @ BOS
TBD when we see Simmons, Durant and Irving (at home) – 10:03 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving’s status and four other factors hanging over the Nets as they try to escape the Play-In Tournament
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3146566/2022/0… – 8:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk Kemba being sat in NY, Kyrie back soon?, Lakers-Rockets could have done a deal, Kings expected to trade Richaun Holmes and more. Watch, like and subscribe below. 20K on the way!
youtu.be/cw32Hzy2T4Q – 8:32 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Eric Adams ‘can’t wait’ to change vax mandate in boon for Kyrie Irving, #Nets nypost.com/2022/02/23/eri… via @nypostsports teammate @MarkWSanchez – 7:59 PM
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
New Group Chat w/ @Rob Mahoney and special guest
@ChrisRyan77: Does LeBron want out? Does Zion want out? Is Kyrie back in? Plus the most intriguing second-half storylines.
open.spotify.com/episode/2y9q02… – 4:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nets Injury Report for Thursday night’s game vs. Boston:
Dragic (return to competition reconditioning) – OUT
Durant (left knee – MCL sprain) – OUT
Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT
Simmons (return to competition reconditioning) – OUT
Irving – OUT – 4:34 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Goran Dragic and Joe Harris are all OUT for the Nets tomorrow against the Celtics. – 4:30 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets status report for tomorrow’s game against Boston: Dragic (return to competition reconditioning) – OUT
Durant (left knee – MCL sprain) – OUT
Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT
Simmons (return to competition reconditioning) – OUT
Irving – OUT – 4:30 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
The New York City vaccine mandate may change soon and Kyrie Irving will be able to join the Brooklyn Nets in their home games
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 3:49 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash on whether Kyrie Irving would need to ramp up his conditioning to be able to play full-time: “I think he’s working towards being able to play in every game, so if the mandate is lifted, the expectation would be that he can play in all our games.” – 2:48 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash still hopeful that NYC vax mandate gets rolled back sooner than later — but did note that Kyrie has been locked into meetings and is feeling like the possibility of playing in all games is getting a little closer. – 2:43 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
If the NYC vaccine mandate is lifted, Steve Nash said Kyrie Irving is working toward being able to play full-time. Doesn’t see him needing to ease into a heavier load should it happen. – 2:43 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
The minute the nets get the go from mayor Eric Adams, the Nets intend to use Kyrie Irving full time. No ramp up here. pic.twitter.com/eNj2Ii2mkA – 2:42 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nash was apprised of mayor Eric Adams’ comments, says it’d be great to have Kyrie Irving full time but reminds it’s out of the #Nets control. – 2:40 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Kyrie Irving may be cleared to play home games for the Nets later this season after all masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 1:41 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Nets have two remaining questions: How soon will mandate be lifted? When will Joe Harris return? Otherwise, this team is tough.
Kyrie
Seth Curry
Kevin Durant
Ben Simmons
Andre Drummond
Patty Mills
Harris (?)
LaMarcus Aldridge
Goran Dragic
Blake Griffin
Cam Thomas – 1:28 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
New York mayor plans to lift vaccine mandate in coming weeks, allowing Kyrie Irving to play Nets home games nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/23/new… – 1:27 PM
