No timetable for Kristaps Porzingis return

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis is OUT (knee bone bruise) and Thomas Bryant is questionable for tomorrow’s game with a right ankle sprain, the Wizards announce. – 4:19 PM
Kristaps Porzingis is OUT (knee bone bruise) and Thomas Bryant is questionable for tomorrow’s game with a right ankle sprain, the Wizards announce. – 4:19 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards have listed Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) as out for Friday’s game against the Spurs, joining Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery). Thomas Bryant (sprained right ankle) is listed as questionable. – 3:56 PM
The Wizards have listed Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) as out for Friday’s game against the Spurs, joining Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery). Thomas Bryant (sprained right ankle) is listed as questionable. – 3:56 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. said Kristaps Porzingis did a little more today at practice, but did not progress to 3-on-3 and has no definitive timetable other than day-to-day, which he has been since he arrived in the Feb. 10 trade. – 2:03 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. said Kristaps Porzingis did a little more today at practice, but did not progress to 3-on-3 and has no definitive timetable other than day-to-day, which he has been since he arrived in the Feb. 10 trade. – 2:03 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Wizards’ Kristaps Porzingis not yet cleared for full-contact practices, still ramping up for Washington debut
cbssports.com/nba/news/wizar… – 1:30 PM
Wizards’ Kristaps Porzingis not yet cleared for full-contact practices, still ramping up for Washington debut
cbssports.com/nba/news/wizar… – 1:30 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Here’s some video of Kristaps Porzingis doing some post-practice skill work just now: pic.twitter.com/D9oSdkh9hS – 1:24 PM
Here’s some video of Kristaps Porzingis doing some post-practice skill work just now: pic.twitter.com/D9oSdkh9hS – 1:24 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards returned from the All-Star break to practice last night and we learned Kristaps Porzingis is still several steps away from being cleared to make his debut for the team. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 10:51 AM
The Wizards returned from the All-Star break to practice last night and we learned Kristaps Porzingis is still several steps away from being cleared to make his debut for the team. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 10:51 AM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kristaps Porzingis has not played 5-on-5 NBA basketball in nearly a month so Wizards are being cautious.
He still has 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 contact check boxes to complete so seems unlikely he makes his Wizards debut on Friday vs. Spurs. – 7:56 PM
Kristaps Porzingis has not played 5-on-5 NBA basketball in nearly a month so Wizards are being cautious.
He still has 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 contact check boxes to complete so seems unlikely he makes his Wizards debut on Friday vs. Spurs. – 7:56 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. said Kristaps Porzingis will be ramped up from 1-on-1 to 3-on-3 and then 5-on-5. He didn’t say definitively whether he will debut Friday, but it sounds like it will be a process. – 7:43 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. said Kristaps Porzingis will be ramped up from 1-on-1 to 3-on-3 and then 5-on-5. He didn’t say definitively whether he will debut Friday, but it sounds like it will be a process. – 7:43 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kristaps Porzingis was not a full participant in practice today, Wes Unseld Jr. said. Porzingis did one-on-one work against coaches. Unseld did not rule him out for Friday’s game but said the team is trying to ramp him back up after his recent knee bone bruise. – 7:42 PM
Kristaps Porzingis was not a full participant in practice today, Wes Unseld Jr. said. Porzingis did one-on-one work against coaches. Unseld did not rule him out for Friday’s game but said the team is trying to ramp him back up after his recent knee bone bruise. – 7:42 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Kristpas Porzingis took part in limited work post All Star break. He will be further evaluated tomorrow before Friday’s game vs. San Antonio. – 7:39 PM
Kristpas Porzingis took part in limited work post All Star break. He will be further evaluated tomorrow before Friday’s game vs. San Antonio. – 7:39 PM
More on this storyline
Chase Hughes: Kristaps Porzingis was not a full participant in tonight’s practice, the Wizards’ first since the All-Star break. He is currently limited to 1-on-1 work. Will be re-evaluated tomorrow. Wizards play next on Friday. -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / February 23, 2022
Chase Hughes: Wes Unseld Jr. indicates it is likely Kristaps Porzingis will make his Wizards debut in their first game after the AS break on 2/25 vs. SAS: “I anticipate he will, but once again we’ll just have to see.” -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / February 17, 2022
Neil Dalal: Daniel Gafford is not on the Wizards injury report presumably indicating he will return from his bout with COVID tonight at Nets Rui Hachimura is listed as questionable with his right ankle sprain Kristaps Porzingis and Bradley Beal are out -via Twitter @NeilDalal96 / February 17, 2022