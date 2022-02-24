Nuggets vs. Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (33-25) play against the Sacramento Kings (38-38) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Thursday February 24, 2022
Denver Nuggets 81, Sacramento Kings 76 (Q3 04:39)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Dominant performance by Sabonis. Now he needs some of his friends to kick in. – 11:34 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Nuggets with their largest lead now 79-65 to begin the 3rd. – 11:32 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
22 points (8-12 shooting), 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal for Will Barton in 20 minutes so far tonight. Huge production plus great efficiency from him tonight. – 11:28 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Will Barton being aggressive and successful in the third quarter following an extended rest. Makes you think. – 11:26 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
The face of someone who has 15/7/5 at half.
😤🃏 pic.twitter.com/AxD3l7JPRn – 11:14 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets would be up double-digits right now, but Domantas Sabonis predictably destroyed Denver’s bench in the second quarter. That’s probably happening again in the second half with no DeMarcus Cousins tonight. – 11:12 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Domantas Sabonis & De’Aaron Fox combine for 29 points in the first half. Kings trail Nuggets 63-58. – 11:10 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Kings 63-58.
-Joker has 15-7-5-3-1, a +9 in his minutes
-Will Barton also has 15 points on 6/9 shooting, good game from him
-Bench ranging from -3 to -6, gotta keep it in that range to win today IMO pic.twitter.com/N0AgWEMx9X – 11:09 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis with a strong first half for the Kings, who trail the Nuggets 63-58 at the half. Sabonis with 19pts, 8 rebs and De’Aaron Fox with 10 points for Sacramento. Nikola Jokic & Will Barton with 15 pts each for Denver. – 11:08 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jokic ends the half with 15/7/5/3/1. Decent production.
#Nuggets take 63-58 lead into halftime. – 11:07 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Halftime: Nuggets 63, Kings 58. Domantas Sabonis has 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Nikola Jokic has 15-7-5. – 11:07 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail the Nuggets 63-58 at the half. Huge night so far for Sabonis. 19 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists in the first half. 10 points, 3 assists for Fox. – 11:06 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Domantas Sabonis is having a huge first half. He has 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting with eight rebounds and three assists. Kings trail the Nuggets 51-48 with 4:11 to play in the second period. – 10:56 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
10 points in the 2nd quarter for Sabonis. 17 already on the night.
What the hell do I know? – 10:52 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
With the Kings staggering and playing their top starters a ton of minutes so far, the bench has done what it can do.
Now, it’s on the starters coming back in to make a run. – 10:48 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Domantas Sabonis doesn’t strike me as the guy to take over a game for the Kings. He’s the solid stat-sheet stuffing double-team threat that helps you win nightly.
The takeovers are still going to have to come from De’Aaron Fox. – 10:46 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Domantas Sabonis doesn’t strike me as the guy to take over a game for the Kings. He’s just the solid stat-sheet stuffing double-team threat that helps you win nightly.
The takeovers are still going to have to come from De’Aaron Fox. – 10:45 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis drills another triple. 12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists with just under 9 minutes left in the second. – 10:45 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
He’s got a lot of former teams to visit. Tonight, @Metta World Peace is in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/PNYrXlESLZ – 10:45 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
I feel for the fan base of the team that will inevitably talk themselves into Trey Lyles this summer. Nuggets up 35-25 after a strong defensive quarter in SAC. – 10:39 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail 35-25 after 1Q. 7 points for Sabonis. 5 points for Fox. 5 turnovers for the Kings early. – 10:38 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
That hesi-crossover euro layup from Austin Rivers is becoming an absolute signature move. – 10:36 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
This is anecdotal and nothing more. I think it’s a good sign that both Jamal Murray and MPJ are traveling on one-game road trips, like tonight in SAC. – 10:34 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets players gather for a moment of silence in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/Y3KAkVpXmc – 10:31 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Donte DiVincenzo checks in for his home debut with the Kings. – 10:29 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Damian Jones has had his fair share of tough defensive assignments this season and has attacked them all without fear.
I want Jones in a Kings jersey for a while. – 10:29 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
If we can agree that Jokic, Giannis, and Embiid are the 3 best players in the world this year, then we must agree DeRozan won’t be first team all-NBA. I can’t agree to that. – 10:27 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Russell now with 20 points in the fourth quarter, his second career 20+ point fourth quarter of his career (27 at SAC on 3/19/19). He has 34 points on the night. – 10:24 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Trey Lyles has checked in to make his home debut for the Kings. – 10:24 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jeff Green comes out of the game. Nuggets may decide to stagger him with the second unit. – 10:23 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Could’ve used a little of this on All-Star Saturday👀 pic.twitter.com/qIBJiHJUdc – 10:22 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Former Kings forward Metta World Peace is in the building tonight. – 10:19 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Before tonight’s game tipped-off with the Kings and Nuggets in Sacramento, both teams joined arm-in-arm in support of Kings C Alex Len, whose home country of Ukraine has been invaded by Russia.
Their message: “NO WAR.” pic.twitter.com/qog1bx3Syl – 10:18 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Aaron Gordon is active early in Sacramento. He’s up to 6 points after spinning off a defender and finishing. He’s grabbed three rebounds as well. Nuggets lead the Kings 13-8 early. – 10:18 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Aaron Gordon looks really good coming out of the break. You wonder if that extended time off helped him rest that balky hamstring. He’s already got 6 points, 3 rebounds in four minutes. – 10:17 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets start the game pretty well on both ends of the floor. Like what I see from Gordon and Barton. – 10:16 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis’ 3-ball was his first make from deep as a member of the Kings. He was 0-for-3 in his first 4 games. – 10:14 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Domantas Sabonis scoring on Jokic in the post, hitting a three, and taking the ball up the floor in the first couple minutes.
You love to see it. – 10:14 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets stand in solidarity with Alex Len to denounce Russia’s attack on Ukraine during a moment of silence before tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/zYRlHCUtlL – 10:14 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis started the scoring for Sacramento with a half hook over Jokic. 3-2 Denver. – 10:12 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets held moment of silence pregame tonight and all linked arms in solidarity with Kings’ Alex Len, whose nation of Ukraine has been invaded by Russia. Len is one of two Ukrainian NBA players. – 10:07 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
A moment of unity prior to Kings-Nuggets tonight in Sacramento. Kings big man Alex Len was born in Ukraine and has family in the country. pic.twitter.com/HD5p2cMDOY – 10:05 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Nuggets and Kings stand in solidarity with Alex Len and Ukraine for a moment of silence in pregame. pic.twitter.com/j5tTXEywoW – 10:05 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
I almost was to give credit to Perkins for walking into a lion’s den and sticking to his dumb takes despite getting eviscerated. Almost. It’s still a stupid thing to do. – 9:48 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Would expect a Bones, Bryn, Rivers, Davon, JaMychal bench lineup tonight. Gonna be an interesting group. A lot of pressure on Bones. – 9:42 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters tonight in Sacramento
Monte Morris
Will Barton
Aaron Gordon
Jeff Green
Nikola Jokic – 9:42 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Back in action with these guys getting us started🍿 pic.twitter.com/fn1QVETEJs – 9:41 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Kings will start Fox, Holiday, Barnes, Harkless and Sabonis vs. Denver. – 9:34 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Nuggets:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Maurice Harkless
C – Domantas Sabonis – 9:34 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets – 2/24:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Maurice Harkless
C – Domantas Sabonis – 9:34 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Richaun Holmes (back soreness) will not play tonight vs Nuggets. – 9:31 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Updated Injury Report vs. Denver Nuggets – 2/24:
Richaun Holmes (back soreness) – OUT – 9:31 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report vs. Denver Nuggets – 2/24:
Richaun Holmes (back soreness) – OUT – 9:31 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Starting with Friday’s pivotal game in Utah, the @Dallas Mavericks have 23 games remaining in the regular season. Three of those games are against the Jazz, and two are against the Warriors. But the Mavs and Kings have the fewest number of back-to-backs — two.
https://t.co/y8Md89vb2r pic.twitter.com/6iFCu1LsCP – 9:30 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Wow Kings star De’Aaron Fox rug-pulled people who bought his NFT collection. You really hate to see it. @TheTurtleBaron @TurtlesNFT – 9:27 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Coach Gentry extends his thoughts and prayers to @Alex Len‘s family before his pregame media address. pic.twitter.com/Uv9y0QwPew – 9:03 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone pregame in Sacramento (he was once the coach there for a short 1.5 seasons) says a lot of teams would have fired him after losing Game 82 in 2018 and missing the playoffs in his first three years in Denver: “I’m thrilled to work with an owner like Josh Kroenke.” – 8:59 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone pregame in Sacramento (he was once the coach there for a short 1.5 seasons) says a lot of teams would have fired him after losing Game 82 and missing the playoffs in his first three years in Denver: “I’m thrilled to work with an owner like Josh Kroenke.” – 8:58 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings interim head coach Alvin Gentry with his opening comments supporting his center Alex Len and his team taking time to meet with their Ukrainian born center to show him support. pic.twitter.com/QpenchkNy0 – 8:42 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone remained adamant in his pregame media that starting this stretch of games post-ASB is just as important as how they finished their pre-ASB schedule strongly.
Denver’s next six games:
@ SAC
SAC
@ POR
OKC
HOU
NOP – 8:39 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Alvin Gentry on the Alex Len situation and the Kings rallying around their big man. pic.twitter.com/Ksw87be7Dv – 8:34 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA’s two Ukrainian players — Len, Mykhailiuk — condemn Russian invasion nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/24/nba… – 8:33 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Alex Len told his Kings team that his family in Ukraine is safe right now, and as Alvin Gentry said, “that’s the most important thing right now.” – 8:31 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Alvin Gentry says Alex Len didn’t practice yesterday because he had food poisoning, on top of everything else he’s dealing with, but he is available tonight vs. the Nuggets. – 8:28 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Alex Len also had a bout of food poisoning as well as travel delays getting back from All-Star break. Says despite that and what’s weighing heavily on his mind with what’s happening in Ukraine, says he’s available to play tonight. – 8:26 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Davion Mitchell is fine according to Alvin Gentry. No minutes restriction at all. – 8:24 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
“Being from the Ukraine, he has family there, so I’d just like for you guys to keep him in your prayers and hopefully his family is going to remain safe. That’s very important and he’s very important to us, not just as a player but as a human being.” — Alvin Gentry on Alex Len – 8:23 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
According to Alvin Gentry, Trey Lyles will get some run tonight. Kings want to give him a look. – 8:21 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry says he wants to try to get more of a look at Trey Lyles tonight vs. the Nuggets. – 8:21 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Alvin Gentry says his Kings team met before the game for support of Alex Len and his family in Ukraine. – 8:20 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
“I know his family is safe right now and that’s the most important thing.” -Alvin Gentry on Alex Len – 8:19 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Purchasers of De’Aaron Fox’s NFT project are alleging that he defrauded them out of $1.6 million. I spoke to many of them to get to the bottom of a wild story:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/de… – 8:15 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
With all due respect, I don’t remember Trey Lyles making that alley-oop play.
That’s part of why they traded for Bagley … for that right there. – 8:06 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Want a chance to win this signed Nikola Jokić jersey, and more? Head to Rhein Haus TONIGHT for our official watch party as we take on the Kings! pic.twitter.com/OrcSyfd9vf – 7:35 PM
Kayte Christensen @kayte_c
TWO TICKETS up for grabs for tonight’s @Sacramento Kings vs Nuggets game! Who’s down for a night out?
Ready set go!!! – 7:26 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
A #tbt for you, this time a #bts in a day in my life as a studio analyst when the Nuggets are on the road.
I also jumped in and did radio in between our shows so it was a full night that ended with a game winner. Check it out! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/k5BKycSCFZ – 7:03 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Zeke Nnaji (bilateral knee soreness) is questionable tonight in Sacramento. – 5:26 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kings center Alex Len and Raptors forward Svi Mykhailiuk are the two lone Ukrainian players in the NBA. Their statement below on theirInstagram pages in regards to Russia invading their native country pic.twitter.com/RHVkzk7EO8 – 5:23 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Statement from the NBA’s two players from Ukraine, Sacramento’s Alex Len and Toronto’s Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: pic.twitter.com/hhuhey4NWV – 5:18 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Alex Len on the current situation in Ukraine. instagram.com/p/CaYF1o3PSoo/… – 5:18 PM
Alex Len @alexlen
НЕТ ВОЙНЕ #PrayForUkraine #StandWithUkraine @Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk pic.twitter.com/hGJG4fE8Ce – 5:17 PM
