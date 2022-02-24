Paul George suffered from depression in the NBA bubble

Paul George has spoken numerous times about suffering depression in the NBA bubble, but he provided an even more depth interview with Serge Ibaka. George joined Ibaka on his cooking show ‘How Hungry Are You?’ where they discussed various topics, including his lack of sleep NBA bubble. “A lot of it was just weighing on me,” George said. “For one, I wasn’t sleeping. I don’t know what it was… It was probably, no lie, I probably went a good week and a half to two weeks of zero sleep, zero sleep. No lie. I would lay in bed and my mind would just be racing, racing, racing. I tried everything bro, I tried using apps, I tried therapy, sleeping gummies… they don’t know this.”
Source: Farbod Esnaashari @ Sports Illustrated
Source: Farbod Esnaashari @ Sports Illustrated
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
It’s a standard injury report, by Clippers standards, ahead of tomorrow’s game vs. the Lakers:
Paul George, Kawhi, Jason Preston, Norm Powell and Jay Scrubb are all out. – 7:05 PM
It’s a standard injury report, by Clippers standards, ahead of tomorrow’s game vs. the Lakers:
Paul George, Kawhi, Jason Preston, Norm Powell and Jay Scrubb are all out. – 7:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
In describing integrating Paul George, Norman Powell, Kawhi Leonard back into lineup, Terance Mann says that he doesn’t expect Norm or Kawhi back anytime soon.
“We’ll cross that bridge when we get there.”
Obviously, a more optimistic leaf of tea for George, for what it’s worth. – 1:44 PM
In describing integrating Paul George, Norman Powell, Kawhi Leonard back into lineup, Terance Mann says that he doesn’t expect Norm or Kawhi back anytime soon.
“We’ll cross that bridge when we get there.”
Obviously, a more optimistic leaf of tea for George, for what it’s worth. – 1:44 PM
Serge Ibaka @sergeibaka
Do you know Playoff P? #howhungryareyou #pg13 #playoffP #mafuzzychef Link to the whole episode in bio and here: https://t.co/4YsDIcwuXT pic.twitter.com/m7OZwkD9Ao – 12:00 PM
Do you know Playoff P? #howhungryareyou #pg13 #playoffP #mafuzzychef Link to the whole episode in bio and here: https://t.co/4YsDIcwuXT pic.twitter.com/m7OZwkD9Ao – 12:00 PM
More on this storyline
“You put that on top of having a bad game, then you’re not sleeping,” George said. “Then there ain’t nothing else to do there, so you’re surrounded by basketball, there’s no escape, there’s no outlet. We’re stuck in our rooms in the hotel, all we got is our phones, you get on social media, oh it’s a meme here or it’s a joke there. You mix all of that on top of not sleeping, I didn’t know what to do. I was just lost, bro. It was tough.” -via Sports Illustrated / February 24, 2022
Gary Trent, father of Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr., has shed some light on the latter’s personal struggles in Portland during an appearance on the “Raptors Show with Will Lou.” “My son played with so much pain, and my son was so depressed and so down and so sad in Portland, that watching him play actually used to hurt me,” said the former Raptors forward. “I knew my son wasn’t feeling himself, wasn’t playing his game, he was under a lot of negative pressure [from] negative statements from front-office people.” -via Yahoo! Sports / February 7, 2022
“When I come and visit my son now in Toronto, he’s in a much happier place mentally, spiritually, and he smiles more,” he said. “He’s looking forward to practice, he’s looking forward to the games, and I can see the love for the game blossoming within him again.” -via Yahoo! Sports / February 7, 2022