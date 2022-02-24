Possibility that Derrick Rose returns on Friday

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Thibodeau said there was “a possibility” Derrick Rose plays Friday but Knicks listing him as doubtful – 5:00 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
#Knicks are officially listing RJ Barrett (left ankle) and Nerlens Noel (sore left foot) as questionable for Friday’s game vs. the Heat.
Derrick Rose (ankle) is listed as doubtful, although he has practiced each of the past two days.
We can expect another update tomorrow AM. – 4:03 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
When asked if a healthy Derrick Rose would start for the Knicks at point guard, Tom Thibodeau said, ‘We’ll see. I think just digging in to the numbers … Alec (Burks) has been our best option so far.’ – 7:08 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Tom Thibodeau says Derrick Rose and RJ Barrett went through full practices today and will be evaluated tomorrow. Today was Rose’s first day with taking contact. – 6:54 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Various ways Tom Thibodeau could go with the open starting point guard spot. Does he place Alec Burks back into the first unit, like he did when he benched Kemba back in the fall? Does Derrick Rose finally start? Is it Quickley? Does this clear any minutes for Miles McBride? – 5:26 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Thought it would end in a buyout but Kemba Walker’s decision to shut it down this season is still beginning of end. Thibodeau was angling to remove him from rotation once Derrick Rose returned. – 5:23 PM
Ira Winderman: Knicks injury report for Friday vs. Heat: RJ Barrett, Questionable, Left Ankle; sprained Nerlens Noel, Questionable, Left Foot; sore Derrick Rose, Doubtful, Right Ankle; surgery Luka Samanic, Out, G League Kemba Walker, Out, Not With Team (Heat report not out yet.) -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / February 24, 2022