Rich Paul on LeBron James leaving Lakers: 'Ridiculous, totally false'

With each Los Angeles Lakers’ mediocre performance this season, their playoff dreams are fading away slowly as they slip further in the standings. As a result, rumors have begun to circulate about a possible LeBron James exit in the near future. However, Shams Charania shut down all of that chatter as a guest on The Pat McAfee Show. LeBron is not leaving. On the show, Charania shared a message from James’ agent, Rich Paul.
Source: Basketball Network @ basketballnews.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Lakers v LeBron, Simmons v Sixers. All that and more coming up NOW on First Things First @FTFonFS1 @getnickwright @JennaWolfe & me – 7:29 AM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Felt GREAT to be back after a week.
Talked Kings final 22 games, LeBron in LA and what’s going on with Zion?
P.S. My Razor Ramon intro was elite
🔊: https://t.co/gUFGeNL0u3
📺: https://t.co/NcIfj4mi1B pic.twitter.com/rKr0PQ0MiE – 12:11 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
LeBron and the Heat are a topic but wait til Miami decides to develop some random second round pick named Bronny James lol – 10:26 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
ESPN’s Jalen Rose: LeBron James should return to #Cavs for league minimum to chase NBA title beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 8:45 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
As the #Lakers tumble south, LeBron James is taking advantage of the franchise’s desperation.
#LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/lebron-james-e… – 7:58 PM
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
New Group Chat w/ @Rob Mahoney and special guest
@ChrisRyan77: Does LeBron want out? Does Zion want out? Is Kyrie back in? Plus the most intriguing second-half storylines.
open.spotify.com/episode/2y9q02… – 4:53 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
💬 LeBron news from All-Star Weekend
💬 Zion’s uncertain future in New Orleans
💬 Second-half story lines to look forward to
‘Group Chat’ with @Justin Verrier, @Rob Mahoney, and @ChrisRyan77: open.spotify.com/episode/2y9q02… – 4:23 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
It’s fitting that Rich Paul’s agency is called Klutch, considering the ever-tightening grip he and LeBron James have on the Lakers. (Also, this is where I should say you can 🚨subscribe🚨to @TheAthletic for $1/mo for 6 months). theathletic.com/3144921/2022/0… – 4:02 PM
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
LeBron’s comments about playing with his son sparked debate over Bronny’s potential. So I watched a lot of Sierra Canyon recently: bleacherreport.com/articles/29537… – 1:48 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The “we never gave Kobe as much power as we’ve given LeBron!” leak gets so much funnier when you remember Kobe’s agent is literally the GM of the Lakers.
If Kobe didn’t have as much power as LeBron it’s because Rob Pelinka wasn’t as good at his job as Rich Paul is. – 1:30 PM
Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes
Seriously, Blazer fans, ponder this: what about a Lillard-for-LeBron trade this summer? You trade the last three or four years of Dame for one year of LBJ with Ant and Nurk. – 1:29 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
First two NBA reads of the week:
Pickleball, Ben Simmons and Free Throw Science with Hall of Famer Rick Barry: marcstein.substack.com/p/when-pickleb…
Was All-Star Weekend the beginning of the end in Lakerland for LeBron James? Monday column: marcstein.substack.com/p/beginning-of… – 12:57 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Best-selling author @Ian_OConnor joins The Woj Pod to discuss his remarkable and revelatory new biography, “Coach K: The Rise and Reign of Mike Krzyzewski,” including Team USA/LeBron/Kobe, much more.
Spotify: spoti.fi/3IhMRfB
Apple: apple.co/3HiBVx0 – 12:20 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Only three active players have scored at least 130 points in a three-game span during the playoffs:
Jamal Murray – 142
LeBron James – 132
Kevin Durant – 130
Murray’s 142 from Game 4 to Game 6 against the Jazz was the 4th most in NBA history. – 12:19 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
My latest for @SInow: Who’s to blame for the Lakers’ mess, and how does that impact what happens w LeBron this summer? si.com/nba/2022/02/23… – 11:24 AM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
LeBron James will decide his #Lakers future this upcoming summer.
#LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/lebron-james-l… – 11:00 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
A look at the futures of LeBron James and Zion Williamson, NBA free agency, why Goran Dragic signed with the Nets, a Joe Harris injury update, and more with @Yossi Gozlan on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 10:31 AM
Bill Oram @billoram
Column: Rob Pelinka was once the agent helping his superstar client exert pressure on the Lakers front office. But after the past week it’s clear LeBron James and Rich Paul are using a different playbook than anything Pelinka and Kobe ever had to employ. theathletic.com/3144921/2022/0… – 10:27 AM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
My favorite thing about any Lakers-LeBron article is seeing when a Rambis is gonna pop up. – 9:59 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: Monologue on LeBron/Lakers, then 7 Big Questions w/ Jeff Van Gundy: Heat offense/Finals chances, slippage on defense in MIL + CHI, whether Grizz can win West, handshake lines, Elam Ending, more:
Apple: apple.co/33GiMr2
Spotify: spoti.fi/35kwHDx – 9:23 AM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Old El Paso, LeBron James partner to open Akron taco eatery next year in House Three Thirty @LJFamFoundation beaconjournal.com/story/news/202… via @beaconjournal – 9:08 AM
More on this storyline
Pat McAfee: What is goin on with the Lakers?? “I spoke to Rich Paul today & he told me there is no issues between LeBron James & the Lakers or Rob Pelinka” ~@ShamsCharania #PMSLive -via Twitter / February 24, 2022
Pat McAfee: “I personally don’t see a scenario where LeBron James is bolting from the Lakers to the Cavs.. from everything I’ve been told his plan is to be a Laker for the foreseeable future” ~ @ShamsCharania #PMSLive -via Twitter / February 24, 2022
On the show, Charania shared a message from James’ agent, Rich Paul. “I spoke to LeBron’s agent, Rich Paul, and he said that talk [of James leaving] in itself is ridiculous and it’s totally false,” Charania told McAfee. “LeBron James isn’t leaving the Lakers, he’s going to be on the Lakers. The question is: how can the Lakers get better? That’s why I’ve heard they have been active in the trade market.” -via basketballnews.com / February 24, 2022