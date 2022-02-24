Seth Curry pushes back on Danny Green, says relationship with Ben Simmons is fine

One day after his former Sixer teammate Danny Green suggested that his relationship with Ben Simmons wasn’t “cordial” in Philly, Seth Curry pushed back on the notion, saying “The relationship was fine.”
Source: Net Income @ NetsDaily
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nash: Ben Simmons’ conditioning keeping him from #Nets‘ debut. #NBA nypost.com/2022/02/24/ben… via @nypostsports – 7:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Nets starters:
Andre Drummond
James Johnson
Bruce Brown
Seth Curry
Patty Mills – 7:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Nets – Barclays Center – February 24, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Brooklyn – Patty Mills, Seth Curry, Bruce Brown, LaMarcus Aldridge, Andre Drummond
OUT: Boston: N/A Brooklyn: Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Joe Harris, Goran Dragic pic.twitter.com/95S2jTkb1q – 7:01 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Patty Mills, Seth Curry, Bruce Brown, James Johnson and Andre Drummond are your Nets starters against the Celtics tonight. – 7:01 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I think Kevin’s probably the closest but has some time to make up still. Ben and Joe trail behind him.”
-Coach Nash gives updates on Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons, and Joe Harris. – 6:25 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“Conditioning, just got to try and get him to a place where he can, – you know it’s been a long lay off so he hasn’t played NBA basketball for a long time. So just try and work through that.”
-Coach Nash’s answer if conditioning or something else is why Ben Simmons isn’t ready. – 6:17 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says Kevin Durant is closer to return than Ben Simmons and Joe Harris. Says KD has had at least one high intensity practice. – 5:56 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says the primary reason Ben Simmons isn’t in yet is conditioning. Mentions the long lay-off he’s had going back to June. – 5:51 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash says its conditioning right now thats keeping Ben Simmons off the court. #Nets – 5:51 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
As Ben Simmons starts the Brooklyn chapter of his NBA career, his former teammate in Philly, Seth Curry, believes Simmons is in a much better place mentally than he’s been in a while. Curry also doesn’t think Simmons owes him an apology for his Sixers exit.espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:40 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Nets have two remaining questions: How soon will mandate be lifted? When will Joe Harris return? Otherwise, this team is tough.
Kyrie
Seth Curry
Kevin Durant
Ben Simmons
Andre Drummond
Patty Mills
Harris (?)
LaMarcus Aldridge
Goran Dragic
Blake Griffin
Cam Thomas – 1:28 PM
“The relationship was fine,” Curry told ESPN’s Nick Friedell. “He wasn’t around. So I don’t know what [Green] meant by that. ‘Wasn’t cordial,’ I don’t know what that means, but the relationship was fine. He just wasn’t around so we didn’t see him a lot or we didn’t talk a lot. “But as far as now, he’s on my [team]. I went to battle with him last year, we did a lot of good stuff and I’m going to go to war with who I’m going to go to war with and who’s on my team, so I’m looking forward to getting back out there with him and doing good stuff.” -via NetsDaily / February 24, 2022
Based on conversations with Brooklyn figures and those close to Durant, it’s clear the Harden blockbuster trade for Ben Simmons wouldn’t have occurred without Durant’s blessing. As more and more Nets personnel faced the reality approaching the trade deadline that Harden wanted out, Durant’s approval mattered more than anyone else’s. “KD didn’t want to get rid of James,” one person familiar with the two superstars said. “But he knew it was over.” -via Bleacher Report / February 15, 2022
“Kevin was like: ‘F–k it. James isn’t bringing s–t,” another figure with knowledge of Brooklyn added. “I don’t think that would have happened without Kevin making that decision.” -via Bleacher Report / February 15, 2022