Suns vs. Thunder: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (48-10) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (40-40) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Thursday February 24, 2022
Phoenix Suns 12, Oklahoma City Thunder 8 (Q1 06:02)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Baze is all over it!
@BazleyDarius | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/qX9syixYML – 8:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns off to a 10-6 start, shooting 4-for-8. Devin Booker with 2 early turnovers, but offense seems to be running well enough – 8:18 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Defense to offense the story so far. Two buckets off turnovers and the Suns are pushing off misses. That pace is gonna be way up there without CP3. – 8:18 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Point Book can be as simple as Booker passing to Cam Johnson with a little space to attack a closeout and then Johnson finds Ayton in post position for the HOOK. Not rocket science most of the time. – 8:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jae Crowder bringing ball up?
Pass too high for Cam Johnson?
Life without Chris Paul. #Suns down 6-4. – 8:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starting lineup minus Chris Paul (thumb) and Cameron Payne (wrist).
Deandre Ayton
Jae Crowder
Mikal Bridges
Devin Booker
And Cam Johnson.
#Suns down 4-2 early. #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/KwWq8V7gyr – 8:13 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
YOU READY TO PLAY SOME BASKETBALL 🗣 pic.twitter.com/s0n97CipVs – 8:09 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Clay Bennett fist pumped from his courtside seat when SGA was announced in the starting lineup. – 8:08 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
(btw this is yet another reminder of Mikal Bridges’ value defensively that the Suns aren’t going to play a point guard but it doesn’t matter because Bridges defends them anyway) – 8:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Much warmer inside than outside here in OKC for #Suns vs. #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/wqrhXIPkgU – 8:01 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
GIDD3Y 🏆🏆🏆
Your Western Conference Rookie of the Month for January! pic.twitter.com/SGvB7L2x2X – 7:59 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Josh Giddey presented the West Rookie of the Month award for January.
I think he’s going to get another one of these for February. pic.twitter.com/mSqWRwfwNY – 7:53 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I wrote about the possibility of Point Book lineups a few days ago, especially with Cam Payne still on the sidelines next to Chris Paul: bit.ly/3h4AgQV – 7:41 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Cam Payne 🤝 Valley Threads
Buy yours tomorrow 10 AM at the team shop: https://t.co/GsJ6ldc98o pic.twitter.com/hBiLGR9SFW – 7:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starting lineup in first game this season minus Chris Paul (thumb) tonight at OKC:
Devin Booker
Mikal Bridges
Cam Johnson
Jae Crowder
Deandre Ayton – 7:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The @PHNX_Suns pregame show starts in 2 minutes! Let’s talk Suns-Thunder in our first game without Chris Paul:
https://t.co/rHpsjjmjUF pic.twitter.com/P9hOHkz7jW – 7:28 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Getting us started after the break ⚡️
Presented by @EnergyTransfer pic.twitter.com/MfbDig8NaD – 7:20 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We talked with author @MikeSielski about his new book documenting Kobe Bryant’s childhood, and how it set the foundation for his career in basketball and beyond. Fantastic details and stories. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork – 7:11 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
handles 🔒
@Aleksej Pokusevski | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/PCI3LQ7vRN – 7:10 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tomorrow’s game vs. OKC (1/2):
Malcolm Brogdon – Probable (right Achilles)
Goga Bitadze – Probable (right foot)
Isaiah Jackson – Probable (right ankle)
Chris Duarte – Questionable (left big toe) pic.twitter.com/nwZSMvISie – 6:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I think our guys are looking forward to the challenge because they hear what everybody is saying. As soon as the news got out, everybody forecasted fear and that’s not who we are.” Monty Williams as #Suns (48-10) start 2nd half of season w/o Chris Paul (thumb) tonight at OKC. pic.twitter.com/7Nc2wGoXHs – 6:48 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I asked Monty what he takes away from his first year in Phoenix when Booker was more of a facilitator and averaged nearly 7 APG that can apply to this stretch.
Williams said it’s different now but Booker is further along in the program so he should be better and that helps. – 6:45 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty was asked about Mikal Bridges being an iron man, not missing games and producing on both ends in high-volume minutes.
“Yeah, I’m not sure about the iron man part, he weighs like 75 pounds,” he joked. – 6:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams drove from Houston to Oklahoma City last night as he was in Texas fishing after All-Star break. #Suns pic.twitter.com/0sN7Ogfmqu – 6:37 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said Devin Booker will be a “huge facilitator” for the team while they play without Chris Paul. – 6:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said the Suns don’t want to overwhelm Aaron Holiday and that Elfrid Payton is there, but that Devin Booker “will be a huge facilitator for us.” Said they’ll need to adapt to playing without Chris Paul, but he’s confident they have enough initiators on offense – 6:33 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault on Tre Mann: “Tre’s done some stuff that has us excited about Tre. And has us asking some good questions about Tre.” – 6:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#ThunderUp coach Mark Daigneault will have Aaron Wiggins and Darius Bazley guarding Devin Booker. #Suns pic.twitter.com/twMBeFint6 – 6:32 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said he got to go back to Texas for a few days, get some fishing in and decompress after the All-Star break. He missed practice today due to a cancelled flight and drove up to OKC from Houston last night – 6:31 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Thunder will starter
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Aaron Wiggins
Darius Bazley
Derrick Favors – 6:26 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters vs. Suns:
– SGA
– Giddey
– Wiggins
– Bazley
– Favors – 6:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Their arena was crazy. It was really loud.” #ThunderUp rookie Tre Mann on facing #Suns first time.
OKC lost 113-101 in Phoenix.
Rematch tonight in Oklahoma City. pic.twitter.com/oNHikUZOvz – 6:22 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
When @Malika Andrews asked Devin Booker on ESPN’s NBA Today what he learned in the two games without Chris Paul in the WCF, Booker joked “I like playing with him.” Said everyone is going to have to give more and he has to be a louder leader.
Full video: youtu.be/WPjkeT6b_rg – 5:03 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Injury Report for Friday’s game at the Suns
#Pelicans | @MorrisBartLLC
nba.com/pelicans/news/… – 4:39 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Wednesday’s Suns game against the Blazers will be Al McCoy night to celebrate McCoy’s 50th season. The first 10,000 fans in will get this cool Shazam! placard. pic.twitter.com/quLs1IZpVP – 3:27 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Goran Dragic would have stayed overseas 15 years ago had it not been for the opportunity to play under Steve Nash in Phoenix.
For @NYDNSports: The Nash-Dragic pairing has come full circle in Brooklyn.
“To finish my career with him would be awesome.”
trib.al/Jn5WXx6 – 3:01 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Win BIG each game. Win BIGGER each month!
Download the Suns app and play @efirstbank Bingo every game!
📱: https://t.co/SUbtJJWMeZ pic.twitter.com/rcTRbQY6O9 – 2:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
5 things to watch early w/o Chris Paul (thumb):
1. Who will start at point until Cameron Payne (wrist) returns.
2. Rotations.
3. Closing lineup.
4. Going small/three-guard look.
5. Deandre Ayton’s time to eat?
One last thing: Defense w/o Paul. #Suns https://t.co/XKbpbxSGKq pic.twitter.com/IhOn6Xd5aa – 2:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I’m telling you, Ja Morant, this team is 18-10 versus teams that are .500 or better. I think the Memphis Grizzlies are going to be there when it counts down the stretch. Mark it down.”
Jay Williams says #Suns, #Warriors won’t reach finals (w/video) #ESPN https://t.co/ju0PlPzgHK pic.twitter.com/0Md0Ai6rFg – 2:41 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
The experts are talking – hear what they have to say about our Suns.
@PayPal SixthMan Members – don’t lose your seat to the hottest ticket in town. Renew your membership today at: https://t.co/NIqiO7XvRn pic.twitter.com/gEPLbEDvTU – 2:04 PM
