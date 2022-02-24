Terance Mann doesn't expect Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell back soon

Law Murray: In describing integrating Paul George, Norman Powell, Kawhi Leonard back into lineup, Terance Mann says that he doesn’t expect Norm or Kawhi back anytime soon. “We’ll cross that bridge when we get there.” Obviously, a more optimistic leaf of tea for George, for what it’s worth.
Source: Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU
Source: Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers practicing. I believe everyone is here: Jackson, Mann, Batum, Morris, Zubac, Coffey, Kennard, Boston, Covington, Hartenstein, Ojeleye, Hood. pic.twitter.com/gqgubNZSap – 2:05 PM
Clippers practicing. I believe everyone is here: Jackson, Mann, Batum, Morris, Zubac, Coffey, Kennard, Boston, Covington, Hartenstein, Ojeleye, Hood. pic.twitter.com/gqgubNZSap – 2:05 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Asked about how he envisioned reintegrating a Kawhi, PG of Norm Powell back into the lineup if any are able to return this season, Terance Mann said in part that he wasn’t expecting Kawhi or Norm to come back anytime soon. – 1:47 PM
Asked about how he envisioned reintegrating a Kawhi, PG of Norm Powell back into the lineup if any are able to return this season, Terance Mann said in part that he wasn’t expecting Kawhi or Norm to come back anytime soon. – 1:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
In describing integrating Paul George, Norman Powell, Kawhi Leonard back into lineup, Terance Mann says that he doesn’t expect Norm or Kawhi back anytime soon.
“We’ll cross that bridge when we get there.”
Obviously, a more optimistic leaf of tea for George, for what it’s worth. – 1:44 PM
In describing integrating Paul George, Norman Powell, Kawhi Leonard back into lineup, Terance Mann says that he doesn’t expect Norm or Kawhi back anytime soon.
“We’ll cross that bridge when we get there.”
Obviously, a more optimistic leaf of tea for George, for what it’s worth. – 1:44 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Terance Mann on if Isaiah Hartenstein has the green light to let fly from deep: “Yeah, man, he made one!” – 1:44 PM
Terance Mann on if Isaiah Hartenstein has the green light to let fly from deep: “Yeah, man, he made one!” – 1:44 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Terance Mann on the final stretch: “Just gotta do what we gotta do to finish the season strong.”
Mann on life without — and with? — PG: “Everyone’s game has grown a lot… Having him back, he’s going to have a lot of weapons around him for sure.” – 1:41 PM
Terance Mann on the final stretch: “Just gotta do what we gotta do to finish the season strong.”
Mann on life without — and with? — PG: “Everyone’s game has grown a lot… Having him back, he’s going to have a lot of weapons around him for sure.” – 1:41 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Terance Mann: “I’ve had the ball in my hands a lot and it’s been cool.” – 1:39 PM
Terance Mann: “I’ve had the ball in my hands a lot and it’s been cool.” – 1:39 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Terance Mann said he was “just chillin'” in the break “nothing too crazy.” – 1:37 PM
Terance Mann said he was “just chillin'” in the break “nothing too crazy.” – 1:37 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Norm Powell, putting the boo 😒 in boot. pic.twitter.com/4WUMVfjOgh – 1:25 PM
Norm Powell, putting the boo 😒 in boot. pic.twitter.com/4WUMVfjOgh – 1:25 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Norm Powell at today’s first Clippers practice since the break ended. pic.twitter.com/UJGJL2hhqg – 1:10 PM
Norm Powell at today’s first Clippers practice since the break ended. pic.twitter.com/UJGJL2hhqg – 1:10 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Norman Powell in boot still, but still getting work in with Shaun Fein pic.twitter.com/Gh1t4FwBCt – 1:09 PM
Norman Powell in boot still, but still getting work in with Shaun Fein pic.twitter.com/Gh1t4FwBCt – 1:09 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
592 players have appeared in a regular season NBA game this season, an all-time record.
Here are the players on opening day rosters who have appeared in 0 games this season, a list that includes 5 former All-Stars (Wall, Kawhi Leonard, Oladipo, Zion Williamson, Simmons). pic.twitter.com/etM7aZFY1p – 8:30 PM
592 players have appeared in a regular season NBA game this season, an all-time record.
Here are the players on opening day rosters who have appeared in 0 games this season, a list that includes 5 former All-Stars (Wall, Kawhi Leonard, Oladipo, Zion Williamson, Simmons). pic.twitter.com/etM7aZFY1p – 8:30 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Still OUT and with various timelines to return:
Lu Dort
Kenrich Williams
Mike Muscala
Ty Jerome
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Expect lots of SGA-Giddey-Mann. – 3:36 PM
Still OUT and with various timelines to return:
Lu Dort
Kenrich Williams
Mike Muscala
Ty Jerome
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Expect lots of SGA-Giddey-Mann. – 3:36 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
A Pascal Siakam item to get us into the break with a nod to Kawhi Leonard and Fred VanVleet saying of Siakam that “there’s a joy and a happiness he carries with him” thestar.com/sports/raptors… – 5:51 PM
A Pascal Siakam item to get us into the break with a nod to Kawhi Leonard and Fred VanVleet saying of Siakam that “there’s a joy and a happiness he carries with him” thestar.com/sports/raptors… – 5:51 PM
More on this storyline
Justin Russo: TNT’s Chris Haynes reports that Paul George is expected to go through a “two week ramp-up period” and would be back by the second week of March should his MRI on February 24th go well. -via Twitter / February 16, 2022
Main Rumors, Injuries, Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell, Paul George, Terance Mann, Los Angeles Clippers