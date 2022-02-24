Victor Oladipo, Markieff Morris returns not imminent

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
And a (very) short video of Victor Oladipo following today’s practice. pic.twitter.com/vijM0lyosD – 8:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
A (very) short video of Markieff Morris getting work in after today’s practice in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/qVShZ1AU6e – 7:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris traveled with the Heat to New York, but won’t play tomorrow vs. the Knicks. Erik Spoelstra said Oladipo and Morris “were able to do a lot” in Thursday’s practice, but their returns aren’t “imminent.” More here miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:12 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Spoelstra after today’s practice in Brooklyn on Oladipo and Morris: “They were able to do a lot. I’m not going to give you all the details. There’s nothing that’s imminent right now. This is all just part of the process.” – 6:48 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat’s Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo travel to New York, but will not play vs. Knicks on Friday. The latest miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… The rest of the Heat’s roster, however, is expected to be available to play on Friday – 5:25 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo are in New York with the team, but they will not play tomorrow vs. Knicks. – 5:13 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Victor Oladipo, Markieff Morris take flight with Heat on the eve of resumption of schedule. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Entire team in New York. Now it’s a case of who plays . . . and when. – 3:50 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Exploring key Heat decisions to be shaped in coming months, on Herro, Martin, Oladipo, Tucker. PLUS Victor and Markieff travel to NYC; Bam and Lowry address state of team, more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 3:28 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Whenever hearing about Victor Oladipo getting closer to a return, I think back to the scrimmage before the season started
He couldn’t sit down the entire time
So engaged, wanting to be out there
Should be fun when that time comes pic.twitter.com/HckUVc2lTC – 11:47 AM
Whenever hearing about Victor Oladipo getting closer to a return, I think back to the scrimmage before the season started
He couldn’t sit down the entire time
So engaged, wanting to be out there
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
This probably doesn’t mean that Oladipo and Morris will play tomorrow against the Knicks, but they’ll participate in practice tonight. Good news for their ramp-up. – 11:40 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Victor Oladipo, Markieff Morris take flight with Heat on eve of resumption of schedule. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… The two take New York. But when will they take to the court? – 11:38 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris both traveling with the Heat to New York. – 11:34 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
592 players have appeared in a regular season NBA game this season, an all-time record.
Here are the players on opening day rosters who have appeared in 0 games this season, a list that includes 5 former All-Stars (Wall, Kawhi Leonard, Oladipo, Zion Williamson, Simmons). pic.twitter.com/etM7aZFY1p – 8:30 PM
592 players have appeared in a regular season NBA game this season, an all-time record.
More on this storyline
Ira Winderman: Heat are listing Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo again out for Friday vs. Knicks. All other players are available. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / February 24, 2022
Ira Winderman: Spoelstra on Victor Oladipo, “There is no imminent date or announcement” about a return. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / February 17, 2022
Anthony Chiang: As part of story on @SFSkyforce website, Victor Oladipo said: “It feels good to be able to play the game I love. You go through stuff in life, and you have to battle. I’ve gone through this twice, so I know how to prep mentally.” -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / February 16, 2022