Warriors vs. Blazers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (42-17) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (34-34) at Moda Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Thursday February 24, 2022
Golden State Warriors 70, Portland Trail Blazers 57 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
This sequence from the Warriors 😍
pic.twitter.com/KOU1p1E7oW – 11:28 PM
This sequence from the Warriors 😍
pic.twitter.com/KOU1p1E7oW – 11:28 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
This guy has 21 first half points & is leading all scorers pic.twitter.com/B63okXCH7w – 11:27 PM
This guy has 21 first half points & is leading all scorers pic.twitter.com/B63okXCH7w – 11:27 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors up 70-57 on the Blazers at halftime. Curry has 18 points with 10 assists and Klay added 13 points. After a strong first quarter, Portland ends the half shooting just 43 percent from the field. Felt like Golden State couldn’t miss in the second quarter. – 11:26 PM
Warriors up 70-57 on the Blazers at halftime. Curry has 18 points with 10 assists and Klay added 13 points. After a strong first quarter, Portland ends the half shooting just 43 percent from the field. Felt like Golden State couldn’t miss in the second quarter. – 11:26 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
First Half Box Score: Warriors 70, Trail Blazers 57
statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20220224/… – 11:25 PM
First Half Box Score: Warriors 70, Trail Blazers 57
statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20220224/… – 11:25 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Dominant second quarter for the Warriors in Portland. Flipped a 10-point deficit into a 13-point halftime lead. Steph Curry has 18 points, 10 assists. GSW: 24 free throw attempts. Porter/Kuminga both with 10 off the bench. Three Klay Thompson 3s. – 11:23 PM
Dominant second quarter for the Warriors in Portland. Flipped a 10-point deficit into a 13-point halftime lead. Steph Curry has 18 points, 10 assists. GSW: 24 free throw attempts. Porter/Kuminga both with 10 off the bench. Three Klay Thompson 3s. – 11:23 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Jonathan Kuminga has a career-high-tying 10 free throw attempts — and did it in the first half, alone. A skillset the Warriors have been missing, and needing, for a while. – 11:23 PM
Jonathan Kuminga has a career-high-tying 10 free throw attempts — and did it in the first half, alone. A skillset the Warriors have been missing, and needing, for a while. – 11:23 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Halftime at @ModaCenter.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/75Qo4VmWJ8 – 11:23 PM
Halftime at @ModaCenter.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/75Qo4VmWJ8 – 11:23 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Warriors 70, Blazers 57: halftime. 21 points, 3 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 11 points, 2 rebounds/assists for @Justise Winslow. 8 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists for @Josh Hart. – 11:22 PM
Warriors 70, Blazers 57: halftime. 21 points, 3 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 11 points, 2 rebounds/assists for @Justise Winslow. 8 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists for @Josh Hart. – 11:22 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jonathan Kuminga just tied a career-high in free throw attempts with 10. He has 10 points tonight in 17 minutes. – 11:21 PM
Jonathan Kuminga just tied a career-high in free throw attempts with 10. He has 10 points tonight in 17 minutes. – 11:21 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Why Warriors aren’t worried about whether they catch the Suns in the West
https://t.co/RWCSEZUAsO pic.twitter.com/D1Lm42xzdR – 11:18 PM
Why Warriors aren’t worried about whether they catch the Suns in the West
https://t.co/RWCSEZUAsO pic.twitter.com/D1Lm42xzdR – 11:18 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jonathan Kuminga: 10 first half free throw attempts in 15 minutes. Made eight. That’s the dimension he adds to a Warriors team that doesn’t get to the line enough. – 11:17 PM
Jonathan Kuminga: 10 first half free throw attempts in 15 minutes. Made eight. That’s the dimension he adds to a Warriors team that doesn’t get to the line enough. – 11:17 PM
Mike Tokito @mtokito
Was in office late so on drive home caught @travisdemers and @mdhhoops call on Blazers game. Fantastic. Great call and really natural conversational banter. Really enjoyed it. – 11:15 PM
Was in office late so on drive home caught @travisdemers and @mdhhoops call on Blazers game. Fantastic. Great call and really natural conversational banter. Really enjoyed it. – 11:15 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Stephen Curry’s first half double-double (11 points, 10 assists) is his sixth career double-double before halftime and first since Dec. 4, 2017 at New Orleans. – 11:09 PM
Stephen Curry’s first half double-double (11 points, 10 assists) is his sixth career double-double before halftime and first since Dec. 4, 2017 at New Orleans. – 11:09 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Josh Hart being assessed one of the quieter technical fouls I can recall – 11:08 PM
Josh Hart being assessed one of the quieter technical fouls I can recall – 11:08 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Curry is about to mess around and set a new career-high in assists tonight. Just as we all thought he would after he dropped 50 in the All-Star game. – 11:08 PM
Curry is about to mess around and set a new career-high in assists tonight. Just as we all thought he would after he dropped 50 in the All-Star game. – 11:08 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
A double-double for No. 30 before the half! pic.twitter.com/Kwr7ACZTqL – 11:04 PM
A double-double for No. 30 before the half! pic.twitter.com/Kwr7ACZTqL – 11:04 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Stephen Curry has a first half double-double with 10 points and 10 assists, his first 10-assist half since Dec. 4, 2017 at New Orleans (second half). His career-high for assists in a half is 11 (April 6, 2014 vs. Utah). – 11:02 PM
Stephen Curry has a first half double-double with 10 points and 10 assists, his first 10-assist half since Dec. 4, 2017 at New Orleans (second half). His career-high for assists in a half is 11 (April 6, 2014 vs. Utah). – 11:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Steph Curry outlet pass to Poole, who shoots a 3 off the catch with 3 Blazers back.
RUINED THE GAME I TELL YA – 11:00 PM
Steph Curry outlet pass to Poole, who shoots a 3 off the catch with 3 Blazers back.
RUINED THE GAME I TELL YA – 11:00 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Gotta be a savage to take that transition 3 Poole just took. He learned from the most savage lol – 10:59 PM
Gotta be a savage to take that transition 3 Poole just took. He learned from the most savage lol – 10:59 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Quiet night for the reigning All-Star game MVP (5 points in 11+ minutes). But Curry does have 8 assists and probably should have a few more. – 10:56 PM
Quiet night for the reigning All-Star game MVP (5 points in 11+ minutes). But Curry does have 8 assists and probably should have a few more. – 10:56 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
hustle made it happen
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/bDL8AH4dzx – 10:55 PM
hustle made it happen
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/bDL8AH4dzx – 10:55 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry with eight assists in his first 11+ minutes. And his teammates have left a few on the table with misses – 10:54 PM
Curry with eight assists in his first 11+ minutes. And his teammates have left a few on the table with misses – 10:54 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay is carrying the Warriors so far tonight. 13 points on 4/5 shooting and 3/4 from 3-point range. Otto Porter Jr. has 10 points. Dubs up 40-35 with 9:41 left in the half. – 10:53 PM
Klay is carrying the Warriors so far tonight. 13 points on 4/5 shooting and 3/4 from 3-point range. Otto Porter Jr. has 10 points. Dubs up 40-35 with 9:41 left in the half. – 10:53 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Side convo for me and @GrantLiffmann as we watch the game….has Klay Thompson ever been ejected from a game? Google says no. – 10:50 PM
Side convo for me and @GrantLiffmann as we watch the game….has Klay Thompson ever been ejected from a game? Google says no. – 10:50 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
First Quarter Box Score: Trail Blazers 32, Warriors 31
statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20220224/… – 10:49 PM
First Quarter Box Score: Trail Blazers 32, Warriors 31
statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20220224/… – 10:49 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Wiggins went 0/4 in the first quarter (all 3-pointers) Poole went 0/1. Not ideal. – 10:49 PM
Wiggins went 0/4 in the first quarter (all 3-pointers) Poole went 0/1. Not ideal. – 10:49 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Greg Brown III dunks, spark joy. pic.twitter.com/SKSXCXOIkf – 10:48 PM
Greg Brown III dunks, spark joy. pic.twitter.com/SKSXCXOIkf – 10:48 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Otto Porter’s first four minutes post All-Star break: 6 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 block. He’d been quiet the last month. Warriors notably deeper when he’s playing well. – 10:48 PM
Otto Porter’s first four minutes post All-Star break: 6 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 block. He’d been quiet the last month. Warriors notably deeper when he’s playing well. – 10:48 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Starting December 1, 2018 — Stephen has hit a three in 180-straight games 😎 pic.twitter.com/flJBdBtwnu – 10:47 PM
Starting December 1, 2018 — Stephen has hit a three in 180-straight games 😎 pic.twitter.com/flJBdBtwnu – 10:47 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
First quarter in the books.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/SbEwiWbvc6 – 10:46 PM
First quarter in the books.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/SbEwiWbvc6 – 10:46 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 32, Warriors 31: end of first quarter. 10 points, 1 rebound/assist for @Anfernee Simons. 8 points, 2 rebounds for @Josh Hart. 4 points, 2 rebounds/assists for @Justise Winslow. POR shooting 52 percent, GSW 42 percent. – 10:45 PM
Blazers 32, Warriors 31: end of first quarter. 10 points, 1 rebound/assist for @Anfernee Simons. 8 points, 2 rebounds for @Josh Hart. 4 points, 2 rebounds/assists for @Justise Winslow. POR shooting 52 percent, GSW 42 percent. – 10:45 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Seth Curry on recent claims that he’d had a beef with Ben Simmons: “I don’t know how I got mixed up in that whole thing. I mean, me and Ben, we’re fine. We’ve been fine.” #Nets – 10:45 PM
Seth Curry on recent claims that he’d had a beef with Ben Simmons: “I don’t know how I got mixed up in that whole thing. I mean, me and Ben, we’re fine. We’ve been fine.” #Nets – 10:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This first quarter Blazers lineup on national TV: Brandon Williams, Keon Johnson, Ben McLemore, Greg Brown III, Trendon Watford.
TNT didn’t think they’d come back from the All-Star break by featuring what a Portland G squad would look like vs Warriors – 10:42 PM
This first quarter Blazers lineup on national TV: Brandon Williams, Keon Johnson, Ben McLemore, Greg Brown III, Trendon Watford.
TNT didn’t think they’d come back from the All-Star break by featuring what a Portland G squad would look like vs Warriors – 10:42 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Timberwolves just beat the Grizzlies in a thriller. With a win tonight over the Blazers, the Warriors can gain a little more separation in the Western Conference standings.
With that said, the Blazers are currently shooting 68 percent from the field and lead 30-23 with 2:40 left – 10:38 PM
Timberwolves just beat the Grizzlies in a thriller. With a win tonight over the Blazers, the Warriors can gain a little more separation in the Western Conference standings.
With that said, the Blazers are currently shooting 68 percent from the field and lead 30-23 with 2:40 left – 10:38 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Keon Johnson making his Portland debut with 2:51 to play in the first quarter – 10:38 PM
Keon Johnson making his Portland debut with 2:51 to play in the first quarter – 10:38 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Grizzlies lose in Minnesota, giving the Warriors a quick chance to bounce back up 2.5 games for the #2 seed, but they’re struggling early in Portland. Went down 10 in the first quarter. Blazers 11/16 shooting. – 10:36 PM
The Grizzlies lose in Minnesota, giving the Warriors a quick chance to bounce back up 2.5 games for the #2 seed, but they’re struggling early in Portland. Went down 10 in the first quarter. Blazers 11/16 shooting. – 10:36 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Warriors ended up scoring on the second chance but love that defense from @Greg Brown – 10:34 PM
Warriors ended up scoring on the second chance but love that defense from @Greg Brown – 10:34 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
so smooth with it
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/fjGkitBDi8 – 10:33 PM
so smooth with it
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/fjGkitBDi8 – 10:33 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
The Curry 4 Flowtro!
@Stephen Curry • #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/AEsWqK6E3M – 10:28 PM
The Curry 4 Flowtro!
@Stephen Curry • #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/AEsWqK6E3M – 10:28 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
G
P
Two hands for security.
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/6BRRB4nznK – 10:28 PM
G
P
Two hands for security.
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/6BRRB4nznK – 10:28 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors down 18-14 with 6:59 left in the opening quarter. Simmons and Hart have both have 8 points for Portland early. GPII and Klay both have 5 points for Golden State. Dubs have hit 6 of 12 shots to start but the Blazers have made 8 of 10. – 10:26 PM
Warriors down 18-14 with 6:59 left in the opening quarter. Simmons and Hart have both have 8 points for Portland early. GPII and Klay both have 5 points for Golden State. Dubs have hit 6 of 12 shots to start but the Blazers have made 8 of 10. – 10:26 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
CJ Elleby and Klay Thompson are the first two Washington State Cougars to start against each other in an NBA game since Thompson faced Aron Baynes in January 2018. – 10:25 PM
CJ Elleby and Klay Thompson are the first two Washington State Cougars to start against each other in an NBA game since Thompson faced Aron Baynes in January 2018. – 10:25 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Are the Blazers just tank-proof? Might have to come up with more injuries. – 10:23 PM
Are the Blazers just tank-proof? Might have to come up with more injuries. – 10:23 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
How bout it Kevon!
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/5LZTjDabxC – 10:22 PM
How bout it Kevon!
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/5LZTjDabxC – 10:22 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
The Warriors just deployed a Box and 1 on Anfernee Simons. That’s a pretty serious level of respect. – 10:20 PM
The Warriors just deployed a Box and 1 on Anfernee Simons. That’s a pretty serious level of respect. – 10:20 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
And starting at center for your Portland Trail Blazers: Drew Eubanks! – 10:19 PM
And starting at center for your Portland Trail Blazers: Drew Eubanks! – 10:19 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
GPII starts out on Anfernee Simmons and immediately forces a steal. That’s why he’s out there with the first group. Defense. – 10:18 PM
GPII starts out on Anfernee Simmons and immediately forces a steal. That’s why he’s out there with the first group. Defense. – 10:18 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Celtics beat the Nets 129-106. Seth Curry with 22 in the losing effort. Jayson Tatum looked great. Dropped 30. Nets head to Milwaukee for Saturday’s game. It will be Kyrie Irving’s first in two weeks. Does Kevin Durant or Goran Dragic join him? We’ll see. – 10:05 PM
Final: Celtics beat the Nets 129-106. Seth Curry with 22 in the losing effort. Jayson Tatum looked great. Dropped 30. Nets head to Milwaukee for Saturday’s game. It will be Kyrie Irving’s first in two weeks. Does Kevin Durant or Goran Dragic join him? We’ll see. – 10:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics win 129-106
Tatum – 30/7/4
Brown – 18 points, 6 assists
Smart – 15 points, 6 assists
Rob – 12 points, 11 rebounds
White – 13/5/3
Horford – 11/13/2/2/2
Celtics – 54.1% FGs
Celtics – 17-42 threes
Curry – 22 points
Brown – 15 points
Nets – 41.5% FGs
Nets – 7-29 threes – 10:02 PM
Celtics win 129-106
Tatum – 30/7/4
Brown – 18 points, 6 assists
Smart – 15 points, 6 assists
Rob – 12 points, 11 rebounds
White – 13/5/3
Horford – 11/13/2/2/2
Celtics – 54.1% FGs
Celtics – 17-42 threes
Curry – 22 points
Brown – 15 points
Nets – 41.5% FGs
Nets – 7-29 threes – 10:02 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters tonight against the Trail Blazers:
Stephen Curry
Klay Thompson
Gary Payton II
Andrew Wiggins
Kevon Looney – 10:00 PM
Warriors starters tonight against the Trail Blazers:
Stephen Curry
Klay Thompson
Gary Payton II
Andrew Wiggins
Kevon Looney – 10:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
In @RookieWire’s NBA Power Rankings at the All-Star break, the Warriors are sitting at No. 2 on the list behind the Suns. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/23/war… – 10:00 PM
In @RookieWire’s NBA Power Rankings at the All-Star break, the Warriors are sitting at No. 2 on the list behind the Suns. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/23/war… – 10:00 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starting 🖐️
1⃣ @Anfernee Simons
1⃣1⃣ @Josh Hart
1⃣6⃣ @CJ Elleby
2⃣6⃣ @Justise Winslow
2⃣4⃣ @Drew Eubanks
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/Ljiz0Xk33X – 9:52 PM
Starting 🖐️
1⃣ @Anfernee Simons
1⃣1⃣ @Josh Hart
1⃣6⃣ @CJ Elleby
2⃣6⃣ @Justise Winslow
2⃣4⃣ @Drew Eubanks
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/Ljiz0Xk33X – 9:52 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Oh hey, would ya look at the time. ⌚️
Stream the game LIVE » https://t.co/OMrtDtXZqd pic.twitter.com/HvAz6pD0rL – 9:45 PM
Oh hey, would ya look at the time. ⌚️
Stream the game LIVE » https://t.co/OMrtDtXZqd pic.twitter.com/HvAz6pD0rL – 9:45 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Stephen Curry is debuting the “Curry 4 Flowtro” tonight — an upcoming Curry 4 retro remixed with Flow technology.
Curry Brand will also launch additional Flowtro models this year. pic.twitter.com/YHSXTSh9yr – 9:39 PM
Stephen Curry is debuting the “Curry 4 Flowtro” tonight — an upcoming Curry 4 retro remixed with Flow technology.
Curry Brand will also launch additional Flowtro models this year. pic.twitter.com/YHSXTSh9yr – 9:39 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Gary Payton II will play tonight. He’s starting: Curry, Klay, Payton, Wiggins, Looney. – 9:38 PM
Gary Payton II will play tonight. He’s starting: Curry, Klay, Payton, Wiggins, Looney. – 9:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 98-74 after three
Tatum – 24 points
Brown – 18 points
Smart – 15 points
Rob – 12 points, 11 rebounds
Celtics – 52.3% FGs
Celtics – 14-33 threes
Curry – 17 points
Brown – 14 points
Drummond – 11 points
Edwards – 11 points
Nets – 37.8% FGs
Nets – 6-27 threes – 9:32 PM
Celtics lead 98-74 after three
Tatum – 24 points
Brown – 18 points
Smart – 15 points
Rob – 12 points, 11 rebounds
Celtics – 52.3% FGs
Celtics – 14-33 threes
Curry – 17 points
Brown – 14 points
Drummond – 11 points
Edwards – 11 points
Nets – 37.8% FGs
Nets – 6-27 threes – 9:32 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Starting with Friday’s pivotal game in Utah, the @Dallas Mavericks have 23 games remaining in the regular season. Three of those games are against the Jazz, and two are against the Warriors. But the Mavs and Kings have the fewest number of back-to-backs — two.
https://t.co/y8Md89vb2r pic.twitter.com/6iFCu1LsCP – 9:30 PM
Starting with Friday’s pivotal game in Utah, the @Dallas Mavericks have 23 games remaining in the regular season. Three of those games are against the Jazz, and two are against the Warriors. But the Mavs and Kings have the fewest number of back-to-backs — two.
https://t.co/y8Md89vb2r pic.twitter.com/6iFCu1LsCP – 9:30 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Celtics lead the Nets 98-74. Seth Curry got it going for a bit, but to quote Professor Lupin, “That’s not good enough, not nearly good enough.” Onto the fourth we go. – 9:30 PM
End of the third quarter: Celtics lead the Nets 98-74. Seth Curry got it going for a bit, but to quote Professor Lupin, “That’s not good enough, not nearly good enough.” Onto the fourth we go. – 9:30 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Here at the RAC for the @CaitlinClark22 show. Easy to see why she’s drawn comps to Steph Curry and praise from KD pic.twitter.com/2XdM9YeerW – 9:27 PM
Here at the RAC for the @CaitlinClark22 show. Easy to see why she’s drawn comps to Steph Curry and praise from KD pic.twitter.com/2XdM9YeerW – 9:27 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Some real Couggin’ It energy with both @CJ Elleby and @KlayThompson warming up at the same time – 9:16 PM
Some real Couggin’ It energy with both @CJ Elleby and @KlayThompson warming up at the same time – 9:16 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
But I was told Steph Curry wasn’t a good shooter. pic.twitter.com/gf5PpCTNMP – 9:15 PM
But I was told Steph Curry wasn’t a good shooter. pic.twitter.com/gf5PpCTNMP – 9:15 PM
David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA
I hope Ed Davis makes his way back to Portland someway one day. Just because he and Dame had a great vibe together. I feel like there has been so much turnover during Dame’s tenure that it would be nice to see and old, familiar face. – 8:52 PM
I hope Ed Davis makes his way back to Portland someway one day. Just because he and Dame had a great vibe together. I feel like there has been so much turnover during Dame’s tenure that it would be nice to see and old, familiar face. – 8:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 67-52 at the half
Brown – 13 points
Tatum – 13 points
Smart – 12 points, 4 assists
Rob – 10 points, 7 rebounds
Celtics – 55% FGs
Celtics – 10-19 threes
Brown – 12 points
Drummond – 9 points
Curry – 8 points
Edwards – 8 points
Nets – 38% FGs
Nets – 4-19 threes – 8:50 PM
Celtics lead 67-52 at the half
Brown – 13 points
Tatum – 13 points
Smart – 12 points, 4 assists
Rob – 10 points, 7 rebounds
Celtics – 55% FGs
Celtics – 10-19 threes
Brown – 12 points
Drummond – 9 points
Curry – 8 points
Edwards – 8 points
Nets – 38% FGs
Nets – 4-19 threes – 8:50 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone remained adamant in his pregame media that starting this stretch of games post-ASB is just as important as how they finished their pre-ASB schedule strongly.
Denver’s next six games:
@ SAC
SAC
@ POR
OKC
HOU
NOP – 8:39 PM
Michael Malone remained adamant in his pregame media that starting this stretch of games post-ASB is just as important as how they finished their pre-ASB schedule strongly.
Denver’s next six games:
@ SAC
SAC
@ POR
OKC
HOU
NOP – 8:39 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson’s minute restriction is still 30 exiting the break, per Kerr. He will be staggered from Steph Curry’s rotation pattern, giving the Warriors at least one on the floor at all times. – 8:33 PM
Klay Thompson’s minute restriction is still 30 exiting the break, per Kerr. He will be staggered from Steph Curry’s rotation pattern, giving the Warriors at least one on the floor at all times. – 8:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 31, OKC 14
Booker: 8 Pts, 3 Ast, 2-3 FG
Bridges: 8 Pts, 4-8 FG
Holiday: 4 Pts, 1 Stl
Wiggins: 6 Pts, 3 Reb
PHX: 14 points off TOs
OKC: 14 total points – 8:33 PM
End of 1Q: PHX 31, OKC 14
Booker: 8 Pts, 3 Ast, 2-3 FG
Bridges: 8 Pts, 4-8 FG
Holiday: 4 Pts, 1 Stl
Wiggins: 6 Pts, 3 Reb
PHX: 14 points off TOs
OKC: 14 total points – 8:33 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr called GP2 questionable for tonight’s game with the shin injury he had before the All Star Break. GP2 will “test it out” pregame. – 8:33 PM
Kerr called GP2 questionable for tonight’s game with the shin injury he had before the All Star Break. GP2 will “test it out” pregame. – 8:33 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says Gary Payton II felt discomfort in his injured shin suffered before the All-Star break. He remains questionable tonight. Kerr hasn’t decided who will start in his place if he can’t play. – 8:32 PM
Steve Kerr says Gary Payton II felt discomfort in his injured shin suffered before the All-Star break. He remains questionable tonight. Kerr hasn’t decided who will start in his place if he can’t play. – 8:32 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr is calling Gary Payton II “questionable” tonight in Portland. Felt some discomfort in shin that he banged in San Antonio. Will test it out pregame. – 8:32 PM
Steve Kerr is calling Gary Payton II “questionable” tonight in Portland. Felt some discomfort in shin that he banged in San Antonio. Will test it out pregame. – 8:32 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr said Gary Payton II started feeling some discomfort in his shin (which he hurt pre All-Star) earlier today. He’s still considered questionable for tonight. A decision will come down after he warms up – which he’s out on the court doing now. – 8:31 PM
Steve Kerr said Gary Payton II started feeling some discomfort in his shin (which he hurt pre All-Star) earlier today. He’s still considered questionable for tonight. A decision will come down after he warms up – which he’s out on the court doing now. – 8:31 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Celtics have opened the floodgates and have a 45-25 lead over the Nets here at Barclays Center. This much was expected: The Nets’ best active players tonight are *checks notes* Patty Mills, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond. – 8:22 PM
The Celtics have opened the floodgates and have a 45-25 lead over the Nets here at Barclays Center. This much was expected: The Nets’ best active players tonight are *checks notes* Patty Mills, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond. – 8:22 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Unbelievably tough finish by Aaron Wiggins there a great hesitation crossover move to blow by his defender. – 8:21 PM
Unbelievably tough finish by Aaron Wiggins there a great hesitation crossover move to blow by his defender. – 8:21 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Drew Eubanks @Drew Eubanks will get the start in his first game as a @Portland Trail Blazers alongside @Anfernee Simons, @Josh Hart, @CJ Elleby and @Justise Winslow. – 8:21 PM
Drew Eubanks @Drew Eubanks will get the start in his first game as a @Portland Trail Blazers alongside @Anfernee Simons, @Josh Hart, @CJ Elleby and @Justise Winslow. – 8:21 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Drew Eubanks will start at center for the Blazers tonight against Golden State, Chauncey Billups just said.
He signed a 10-day contract this week.
Jusuf Nurkic is out for at least four weeks with a foot injury. – 8:20 PM
Drew Eubanks will start at center for the Blazers tonight against Golden State, Chauncey Billups just said.
He signed a 10-day contract this week.
Jusuf Nurkic is out for at least four weeks with a foot injury. – 8:20 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups says new 10-day signee Drew Eubanks will start at center in place of Jusuf Nurkic. – 8:18 PM
Chauncey Billups says new 10-day signee Drew Eubanks will start at center in place of Jusuf Nurkic. – 8:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 35-22 after one
Smart – 9/2/2
Tatum – 7 points
Brown – 6 points
Rob – 6 points
Celtics – 58.8% shooting
Celtics – 5-10 three-pointers
Celtics – 3 turnovers
Brown – 8 points
Curry – 4 points
Nets – 34.6% shooting
Nets – 2-11 three-pointers
Nets – 2 turnovers – 8:18 PM
Celtics lead 35-22 after one
Smart – 9/2/2
Tatum – 7 points
Brown – 6 points
Rob – 6 points
Celtics – 58.8% shooting
Celtics – 5-10 three-pointers
Celtics – 3 turnovers
Brown – 8 points
Curry – 4 points
Nets – 34.6% shooting
Nets – 2-11 three-pointers
Nets – 2 turnovers – 8:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Why did Griffin switch Curry to Horford so that he could guard Brown? That was weird. – 8:03 PM
Why did Griffin switch Curry to Horford so that he could guard Brown? That was weird. – 8:03 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Unlike most rookies, Jonathan Kuminga is getting the chance to learn and play alongside proven veterans with decorated resumes in Golden State’s star-powered rotation. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/23/jon… – 8:00 PM
Unlike most rookies, Jonathan Kuminga is getting the chance to learn and play alongside proven veterans with decorated resumes in Golden State’s star-powered rotation. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/23/jon… – 8:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Smart is playing great to open this game. Other than one blown switch with him and Rob, he’s stayed locked on Curry. And he’s controlling everything offensively. – 7:57 PM
Smart is playing great to open this game. Other than one blown switch with him and Rob, he’s stayed locked on Curry. And he’s controlling everything offensively. – 7:57 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Mills, Curry, Brown, Johnson and Drummond will start for the #Nets tonight vs the #Celtics. – 7:08 PM
Mills, Curry, Brown, Johnson and Drummond will start for the #Nets tonight vs the #Celtics. – 7:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Nets starters:
Andre Drummond
James Johnson
Bruce Brown
Seth Curry
Patty Mills – 7:07 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Nets starters:
Andre Drummond
James Johnson
Bruce Brown
Seth Curry
Patty Mills – 7:07 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Day 3 on the Warriors beat, and @CJ Holmes is already churning out bylines. That’s big-time. sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 7:02 PM
Day 3 on the Warriors beat, and @CJ Holmes is already churning out bylines. That’s big-time. sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 7:02 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Nets – Barclays Center – February 24, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Brooklyn – Patty Mills, Seth Curry, Bruce Brown, LaMarcus Aldridge, Andre Drummond
OUT: Boston: N/A Brooklyn: Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Joe Harris, Goran Dragic pic.twitter.com/95S2jTkb1q – 7:01 PM
Celtics at Nets – Barclays Center – February 24, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Brooklyn – Patty Mills, Seth Curry, Bruce Brown, LaMarcus Aldridge, Andre Drummond
OUT: Boston: N/A Brooklyn: Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Joe Harris, Goran Dragic pic.twitter.com/95S2jTkb1q – 7:01 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Patty Mills, Seth Curry, Bruce Brown, James Johnson and Andre Drummond are your Nets starters against the Celtics tonight. – 7:01 PM
Patty Mills, Seth Curry, Bruce Brown, James Johnson and Andre Drummond are your Nets starters against the Celtics tonight. – 7:01 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Tonight’s Gameday Poster:
🎨 by @dukestebbins pic.twitter.com/voSJmQCGMQ – 7:00 PM
Tonight’s Gameday Poster:
🎨 by @dukestebbins pic.twitter.com/voSJmQCGMQ – 7:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#ThunderUp coach Mark Daigneault will have Aaron Wiggins and Darius Bazley guarding Devin Booker. #Suns pic.twitter.com/twMBeFint6 – 6:32 PM
#ThunderUp coach Mark Daigneault will have Aaron Wiggins and Darius Bazley guarding Devin Booker. #Suns pic.twitter.com/twMBeFint6 – 6:32 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Thunder will starter
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Aaron Wiggins
Darius Bazley
Derrick Favors – 6:26 PM
Thunder will starter
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Aaron Wiggins
Darius Bazley
Derrick Favors – 6:26 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters vs. Suns:
– SGA
– Giddey
– Wiggins
– Bazley
– Favors – 6:26 PM
Thunder starters vs. Suns:
– SGA
– Giddey
– Wiggins
– Bazley
– Favors – 6:26 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors guard Gary Payton II is probable tonight’s game against Portland with lower left leg soreness. Still likely to play. – 5:09 PM
Warriors guard Gary Payton II is probable tonight’s game against Portland with lower left leg soreness. Still likely to play. – 5:09 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Gary Payton II has popped up on the Warriors’ injury report tonight. Listed as probable with lower left leg soreness. Likely to play, but notable. – 4:53 PM
Gary Payton II has popped up on the Warriors’ injury report tonight. Listed as probable with lower left leg soreness. Likely to play, but notable. – 4:53 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Nationally televised contest tonight.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/qOspH9oi7m – 4:30 PM
Nationally televised contest tonight.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/qOspH9oi7m – 4:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Catching up with CJ about his All-Star break, Zion, his relationship with Dame and his NOLA community efforts
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/o558Cn1QQv – 4:24 PM
Catching up with CJ about his All-Star break, Zion, his relationship with Dame and his NOLA community efforts
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/o558Cn1QQv – 4:24 PM