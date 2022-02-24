Zion Williamson on Instagram on teammates: My dawgs for life

Dionysis Aravantinos: Zion Williamson on Instagram 👀
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion Williamson’s latest post to his IG stories pic.twitter.com/LWMAQvk08z – 1:19 PM
Zion Williamson’s latest post to his IG stories pic.twitter.com/LWMAQvk08z – 1:19 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Unanswered questions with Zion
🏀 Why the freaking Knicks?
🏀 Is anyone free of blame?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/H4iew0HzC4 – 12:59 PM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Unanswered questions with Zion
🏀 Why the freaking Knicks?
🏀 Is anyone free of blame?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/H4iew0HzC4 – 12:59 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
Teams w/ most players in our Top 25 under 25
Cavs: Mobley, Garland, Allen
Hawks: Trae, Collins, Okongwu
Grizzlies: Ja, Jackson
Thunder: Shai, Giddey
Hornets: Ball, Bridges
Pelicans: Zion, Ingram
Players 11-25: https://t.co/ZeBFSwOX6d
Players 1-10: https://t.co/M10lynKiYU pic.twitter.com/QabmL0Jcsk – 12:41 PM
Teams w/ most players in our Top 25 under 25
Cavs: Mobley, Garland, Allen
Hawks: Trae, Collins, Okongwu
Grizzlies: Ja, Jackson
Thunder: Shai, Giddey
Hornets: Ball, Bridges
Pelicans: Zion, Ingram
Players 11-25: https://t.co/ZeBFSwOX6d
Players 1-10: https://t.co/M10lynKiYU pic.twitter.com/QabmL0Jcsk – 12:41 PM
Matt Babcock @MattBabcock11
I’m looking forward to attending the Gary Rhoades Classic tomorrow at Aurora Central HS in Colorado, where I’ll see some of the country’s top young talent, including Adem Bona, M.J. Rice, Zion Cruz, J.J. Taylor, and Robert Dillingham, among others. pic.twitter.com/OyoFV8SmfX – 12:06 PM
I’m looking forward to attending the Gary Rhoades Classic tomorrow at Aurora Central HS in Colorado, where I’ll see some of the country’s top young talent, including Adem Bona, M.J. Rice, Zion Cruz, J.J. Taylor, and Robert Dillingham, among others. pic.twitter.com/OyoFV8SmfX – 12:06 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Unanswered questions with Zion
🏀 Why the freaking Knicks?
🏀 Is anyone free of blame?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/fi8iqRfIm0 – 11:30 AM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Unanswered questions with Zion
🏀 Why the freaking Knicks?
🏀 Is anyone free of blame?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/fi8iqRfIm0 – 11:30 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Unanswered questions with Zion
🏀 Why the freaking Knicks?
🏀 Is anyone free of blame?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/l3gAQLaRnn – 9:47 AM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Unanswered questions with Zion
🏀 Why the freaking Knicks?
🏀 Is anyone free of blame?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/l3gAQLaRnn – 9:47 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
New: How do you explain the disconnect between Zion and the Pelicans?
A lack of trust.
Specifically, a lack of trust between Zion and his camp, and David Griffin. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 8:54 AM
New: How do you explain the disconnect between Zion and the Pelicans?
A lack of trust.
Specifically, a lack of trust between Zion and his camp, and David Griffin. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 8:54 AM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Zion is Latest Proof that Being a No. 1 Pick Requires More Than Talent shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 4:33 AM
Zion is Latest Proof that Being a No. 1 Pick Requires More Than Talent shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 4:33 AM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Felt GREAT to be back after a week.
Talked Kings final 22 games, LeBron in LA and what’s going on with Zion?
P.S. My Razor Ramon intro was elite
🔊: https://t.co/gUFGeNL0u3
📺: https://t.co/NcIfj4mi1B pic.twitter.com/rKr0PQ0MiE – 12:11 AM
Felt GREAT to be back after a week.
Talked Kings final 22 games, LeBron in LA and what’s going on with Zion?
P.S. My Razor Ramon intro was elite
🔊: https://t.co/gUFGeNL0u3
📺: https://t.co/NcIfj4mi1B pic.twitter.com/rKr0PQ0MiE – 12:11 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
592 players have appeared in a regular season NBA game this season, an all-time record.
Here are the players on opening day rosters who have appeared in 0 games this season, a list that includes 5 former All-Stars (Wall, Kawhi Leonard, Oladipo, Zion Williamson, Simmons). pic.twitter.com/etM7aZFY1p – 8:30 PM
592 players have appeared in a regular season NBA game this season, an all-time record.
Here are the players on opening day rosters who have appeared in 0 games this season, a list that includes 5 former All-Stars (Wall, Kawhi Leonard, Oladipo, Zion Williamson, Simmons). pic.twitter.com/etM7aZFY1p – 8:30 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Folks saying Zion is a bust. I must be looking at the wrong Zion then 🤣🤣🤣
basketball-reference.com/players/w/will… – 8:16 PM
Folks saying Zion is a bust. I must be looking at the wrong Zion then 🤣🤣🤣
basketball-reference.com/players/w/will… – 8:16 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
I lied in today’s podcast. I said we wouldn’t talk about Zion tomorrow but we’re gonna talk more about Zion – 7:43 PM
I lied in today’s podcast. I said we wouldn’t talk about Zion tomorrow but we’re gonna talk more about Zion – 7:43 PM
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
New Group Chat w/ @Rob Mahoney and special guest
@ChrisRyan77: Does LeBron want out? Does Zion want out? Is Kyrie back in? Plus the most intriguing second-half storylines.
open.spotify.com/episode/2y9q02… – 4:53 PM
New Group Chat w/ @Rob Mahoney and special guest
@ChrisRyan77: Does LeBron want out? Does Zion want out? Is Kyrie back in? Plus the most intriguing second-half storylines.
open.spotify.com/episode/2y9q02… – 4:53 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Atlanta Hawks fans: “I’m just going to take as many Zion Williamsons as I can grab…” pic.twitter.com/kc8S4tG4Wb – 3:14 PM
Atlanta Hawks fans: “I’m just going to take as many Zion Williamsons as I can grab…” pic.twitter.com/kc8S4tG4Wb – 3:14 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Goran Dragic said he picked the #Nets from among a group of six contenders to play with the new Big 3 and for his mentor Steve Nash. Adds KD, Ben Simmons and others texted him in the recruitment process. Sounds different than Zion in NOLA. #nba – 2:54 PM
Goran Dragic said he picked the #Nets from among a group of six contenders to play with the new Big 3 and for his mentor Steve Nash. Adds KD, Ben Simmons and others texted him in the recruitment process. Sounds different than Zion in NOLA. #nba – 2:54 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Digging into LBJ’s comments about Cleveland, what’s gone right in Boston, JJ Redick sounds off on Zion and why locker room access is important to media—and you. Links: https://t.co/s1qU1R6PmL pic.twitter.com/uORgxtx9FX – 2:26 PM
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Digging into LBJ’s comments about Cleveland, what’s gone right in Boston, JJ Redick sounds off on Zion and why locker room access is important to media—and you. Links: https://t.co/s1qU1R6PmL pic.twitter.com/uORgxtx9FX – 2:26 PM
More on this storyline
According to NBA insider Brian Windhorst, there is a distance between Zion and the Pelicans and the team is unsure about the future of their biggest talent. He still thinks that New Orleans wants to keep the player though. “They’re distant, both literally and figuratively,” Windhorst said on ESPN’s SportsCenter. “He left the team in early January to go deal with this injury on his own and he’s just not been around for months. “The Pelicans gave regular updates on Zion. They have stopped doing that. They have said nothing officially on him in weeks and Zion’s camp has been very careful to shut down information coming out. There’s a lot of little bits of information, there’s a lot of speculation so we really just have to pay attention to actions. -via TalkBasket / February 23, 2022
Perhaps he does want a way out. His first two years in New Orleans were a mess, with two coaches fired in that span, including a dystopian 2020-21 season played in an environment that former teammate Josh Hart publicly lambasted, claiming he “hated playing basketball” for last year’s Pelicans. “Last year was not a good vibe,” Hart said on Redick’s podcast. “Not even in terms of play, but just energy around the team we had.” -via New Orleans Times-Picayune / February 23, 2022