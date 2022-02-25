76ers vs. Timberwolves: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (35-23) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (28-28) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday February 25, 2022
Philadelphia 76ers 65, Minnesota Timberwolves 49 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The Scary Minutes @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 65-49, at halftime.
Harden: 17 PTS / 3 REB / 5 AST
Embiid: 14 PTS / 7 REB / 2 AST
Maxey: 12 PTS
Thybulle: 8 PTS / 5 REB / 2 STL
Harden + Embiid: 16-19 FT
Sixers’ fast break points advantage: 14-4
Are we having fun yet? – 9:24 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
17 points on six field goal attempts for James Harden. He’s also got five assists and has been so sharp capitalizing when Minnesota isn’t fully set.
Harden-Harris, Embiid-Maxey duos working. Harris’ ability to guard multiple positions something that could be especially valuable. – 9:23 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Matisse Thybulle putback dunk at the buzzer puts the Sixers up 65-49 at the half, despite shooting just 39.5% from the field.
* Harden has 17/3/5 on 4-6 shooting.
* Embiid has 14/7
* Maxey with 12 on 5-8 shooting.
Sixers with 12 assists to just 3 turnovers so far. – 9:19 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Wolves just gotta find a way to get Anthony Edwards in rhythm. 2-7 in the first half. Thybulle had a lot to do with that tonight. – 9:19 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
A literally did this in my chair on that Thybulle putback slam.
Sixers 65, Wolves 49 at the break. Harden has a team-high 17 points on 4-of-6 shooting, including a vintage step-back four-point play. Embiid with 14 and 7. Maxey 12. pic.twitter.com/HwIiPKVGGm – 9:18 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Emphatic tip-dunk by Matisse Thybulle to end the half, and Philadelphia goes into the break with a 65-49 lead.
Joel Embiid: 14-7-2
James Harden: 17-3-5
Embiid and Harden: 19 free throws
Minnesota: 13 free throws – 9:17 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
17-3-5 for Harden in his first half with the Sixers. Only needed six shots to do it. – 9:17 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
James Harden stepback 3 and-1. Shades of the Gaungzhou Loong Lions game. – 9:17 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Harden and Embiid combine for 31 first half points. 16 of those points came at the free throw line
Wolves down by 16 at half – 9:16 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
And there’s a four-point play for James Harden off the stepback. – 9:15 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
we love it when you one, two step. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/y51YgTGKZ0 – 9:12 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Patrick Beverley is a one-man #FixtheCharge engine. Has gotten blocking fouls trying to take three charges in the first half (most recent one being challenged) – 9:10 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Uninspiring effort from the Raptors coming out of the break. Uncharacteristic for them, though we have seen this twice in their last 3 games. They bounced back from the NOLA stinker with a solid win in Minnesota before all-star; we’ll see if they can do the same in ATL tomorrow. – 9:10 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Finch is challenging this block call and Beverley was trying to tell him not to. That’s a new one. Beverley was not set at all. – 9:10 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
What was a 13-point Sixers lead has dwindled to 51-48 before that Embiid and-1 finish. – 9:08 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
I don’t want to say DLo is as good as Chris Paul at the rip through. But I don’t know how you can make much distinction — DLo gets it every time they’re at four team fouls. – 9:08 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
If Maxey needs a tutorial on why the swipe through is a foul he can ask his new teammate. – 9:07 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Minnesota has gotten itself back in this game with a lot of good hustle plays here in this second quarter. That last one by Jarred Vanderbilt, however, should’ve led to the Sixers keeping the ball. – 9:07 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
you know what they say.. sharing is caring.
BCBS/Sharecare Share of the Game pic.twitter.com/hp0OBBimdV – 9:05 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
I think you gotta put Ant on Harden/Maxey to keep him engaged. He just checks out when he has to guard Korkmaz in the corner. And while Korkmaz isn’t as good as those guys, he’ll punish just as much if you leave him open in the corner. – 9:02 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Harden up to 11 points while 3-for-5 shooting and making 4 of 5 foul shots. The point guard also has three rebounds and three assists in 15 minutes, 4 seconds of action so far. – 9:02 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Appears Joel Embiid cut his hand on that last foul he committed on Jarred Vanderbilt. He’s getting it looked at by the Philly medical staff right now. – 9:01 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
James Harden on @Tyrese Maxey (last week):
“You love that young, turnt energy that [Tyrese] has… I can’t wait to have that pace. I feel like we can compliment each other.”
“That pace”: pic.twitter.com/rgtJ2YiNs8 – 9:01 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
nobody’s safe. 🤯
@James Harden ➡️ @Tyrese Maxey pic.twitter.com/zKomQNo5rb – 8:58 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
So far for the Sixers:
14 2-point attempts
14 3-point attempts
20 free-throw attempts.
Sixers’ 3-point attempt rate (36.1% of FGAs) ranks just 24th in league. You would expect Harden to help improve that substantially, both because of his own shooting, but also shot creation. – 8:58 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Naz can be impactful against small frontcourts. But not against Embiid. Those minutes just can’t happen. – 8:55 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Harden moving and spacing to the corner of-ball? pic.twitter.com/uLl5n815hO – 8:48 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Harden hits a spot up catch and shoot triple with movement then Tobias rains another. Creepy minutes? – 8:47 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Harden complains to ref after not getting call driving the lane he got a season ago. So glad that is back.
At least this time he did it while running back up court on defense. – 8:47 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
If Harden actually starts moving off the ball, that’s when the Sixers could really get dangerous. – 8:46 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
A relocation catch-and-shoot Harden three in the corner is something I can’t remember seeing very much of in recent years – 8:46 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
It is so strange to see Doc Rivers argue IN FAVOR of James Harden free throws lol – 8:46 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch James Harden drive, get and-1 for first bucket with 76ers nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/25/wat… – 8:43 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
After 1Q:
— 16 free throws
— 11 for Embiid/Harden
— Went into bonus 4 minutes in pic.twitter.com/xv44zp3cBK – 8:43 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Pooh Richardson is in the building tonight 🐺 pic.twitter.com/7TSz4ZV4T9 – 8:43 PM
Pooh Richardson is in the building tonight 🐺 pic.twitter.com/7TSz4ZV4T9 – 8:43 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Tobias Harris has to stop second guessing, especially when Harden is putting in the work to set him up. – 8:42 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Mentioned the Sixers’ potential to live in the bonus on last week’s Lowe Post and the first quarter with Harden in the lineup lived up to that promise (or possibly threat for people who hate seeing parades to the free throw line). – 8:42 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 34-25.
Russell and Towns each have 8 points to lead the Wolves, while Nowell has 5 points off the bench.
Minnesota outscored the 76ers in the paint in the first quarter, 14-4. – 8:42 PM
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 34-25.
Russell and Towns each have 8 points to lead the Wolves, while Nowell has 5 points off the bench.
Minnesota outscored the 76ers in the paint in the first quarter, 14-4. – 8:42 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 34, Wolves 25 at the end of the first. Harden with 5 points on 1-of-2 shooting, one rebound and one assist in nine minutes. Embiid with 10 and 6 despite going 1-of-5 from the floor (7-of-8 from the line). Sixers are 5-of-9 from beyond the arc. – 8:42 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Nine first quarter fouls for the Wolves and 16 free throws for the Sixers.
Beverley picked up 2 in 5 minutes and McDaniels picked up 3 in 6 minutes. Gonna be a game where Finch is going to have to get creative with rotations. – 8:41 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Quarters played with Embiid/Harden in an opposing team’s arena: 1
Quarters with a “refs you suck” chant: 1
34-25 Sixers at the end of 1. – 8:41 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves trail the 76ers 34-35. Philly shoots 16 free throws in the first quarter. Edwards starts off quiet again. Towns and Russell with 8 each. – 8:41 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Sixers are on pace for 64 free throw attempts per game after the first quarter of James Harden’s debut. – 8:41 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Paul Millsap is on the floor right now for the Sixers as Joel Embiid’s backup. – 8:39 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
get your umbrellas. it’s raining threes. ☔️ pic.twitter.com/eY2ovIKobi – 8:36 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Wolves have to make hay against this lineup with Embiid out and Millsap in. – 8:36 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Staggering update: Now Harden back in at the 1:56 mark of the first, with Embiid, Maxey and Harris out. – 8:35 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Ben Franklin great Pooh Richardson is honored by the Timberwolves. He was the Timberwolves’ first draft pick in 1989. – 8:34 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers had made five of their first seven 3-pointers before that miss by Embiid. Big reason they’ve built an 11-point lead late in the opening period. – 8:32 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Seems like the coaching staff sent a clear message that you better be shooting or moving the ball if your name isn’t Embiid or Harden. Ball is flying around the floor early – 8:32 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
This lineup out here now for Philly – Maxey, Korkmaz, Green, Niang and Embiid – should be a really tough one for teams to guard. Lots of shooting around Embiid inside, who is doing a nice job kicking out to shooters. – 8:32 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Like he did last night, DLo getting all the way to the rim early tonight.
A big change. For the season, DLo has taken 120 shots from within 5 feet and 393 shots from 3-point range. – 8:30 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Harden and Harris the first to be subbed out for the Sixers, which means River’ initial stab at the two-man groupings appears to be Embiid + Maxey and Harden + Harris. I think this is the right pairings, fwiw. – 8:28 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Harden-Harris go out, Maxey-Embiid stay.
Never has a substitution pattern been more closely observed in the history of NBA regular season basketball. – 8:28 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
First subs for Philly come at the five minute mark:
James Harden and Tobias Harris out, Georges Niang and Furkan Korkmaz in
Would seem to indicate the staggers will be Harden/Harris and Maxey/Embiid, which always was the logical pairing. Doc has said he’d stagger them. – 8:27 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
First subs for the Sixers: Korkmaz for Harden and Niang for Harris. – 8:26 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
James Harden opens his Sixers account with an And-1!
(📼 @NBATV)
pic.twitter.com/ruXg8FRYXN – 8:25 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
James Harden will be good in the Sixers offense because Doc is already utilizing him out of 21 series, which is where Harden exceeds with a Big that’s an offensive threat. Doc ran 21 series a ton with the Clippers. – 8:24 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Yeah might just need to watch Harden and Embiid the rest of the way – 8:22 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Shaking off rust, coaching on-court already paying dividends. #Harden – 8:22 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
James Harden hits Tobias Harris on the wing in a semi-break situation for a 3-pointer, followed by a timeout, to make it 16-6 Sixers with 6:51 to go in the first. Now a 15-0 run for Philly. – 8:22 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Things you love to see:
A 15-0 @Philadelphia 76ers run in the first quarter of the James Harden era. – 8:22 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
So far the Sixers in the Embiid/Harden era have 7 FTA and 8 FGA. Sounds about right. – 8:20 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
four minutes into the Embiid/Harden era and I think the opposing team’s fanbase is probably already pissed about the officiating
(maybe justifiably so on that last call) – 8:19 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
James Harden FIRST bucket as a 76er.
Iso and one on Anthony Edwards 🤧
pic.twitter.com/knTx9D1ZuP – 8:18 PM
James Harden FIRST bucket as a 76er.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Harden’s first shot attempt, basketball and three-point play as a Sixers came with 8:43 left in the first quarter. The #Sixers lead 10-6. – 8:18 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
James Harden’s first shot attempt comes at the 8:43 mark of the first: an and-one drive to the hoop, through contact. – 8:17 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
In the second half of the Wolves-Sixers last matchup, Doc Rivers put Tobias Harris on KAT and Joel Embiid on Vanderbilt. They’re doing that again.
Chris Finch calls this “The Utah Defense” — because it’s what the Jazz do with Gobert, lurking to double team KAT. – 8:16 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
On/off splits:
Joel Embiid w/out James Harden: 81.3% from the line.
With James Harden: 50%
🤔 – 8:13 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
No more fitting way for the Embiid-Harden era to start than with some free throws. – 8:12 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Minnesota Timberwolves are last in the NBA in fouls per game – exactly the kind of team that the combination of Joel Embiid and James Harden should feast against. – 8:12 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Ominous sign … Embiid is at the line and the game is not 30 seconds old. – 8:12 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
KAT on Embiid to start with Vanderbilt doubling on the catch. Plan is get it out of his hands. – 8:11 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
James Harden in a @Philadelphia 76ers jersey pic.twitter.com/EftYr9Pdhd – 8:11 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Embiid just did that scary eyes thing, looked Harden in the face and said “it’s go time” – 8:10 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Harden get booed during pregame introductions. So does Embiid. – 8:06 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers PG James Harden (1,423 career steals) needs five steals to tie Tim Hardaway for 55th on the NBA all-time steals list at 1,428. #DidYouKnowFlow – 8:05 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Embiid and Harden are locked in for their debut as teammates 👀 🔒
pic.twitter.com/4Fhwo2U7JF – 8:05 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tobias Harris will tie Willie Green tonight for 22nd on the 76ers All-Time game-start list at 211. #DidYouKnowFlow – 8:02 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Just one night but an interesting decision to start Matisse Thybulle by the Sixers. Don’t believe it’s set in stone or anything.
Can see the pros and cons for whatever they chose, ended up trying to get more defense in that fifth starting spot. – 8:00 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
With great respect to the Heat and everything else that is way more important in the world: How is James Harden’s Philly debut not on National TV in 2022? – 8:00 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Daryl Morey’s 16 month personal nightmare of experiencing life without James Harden ends in 20 minutes. – 7:40 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
James Harden warms up for his Philly debut in the @adidas Basketball Harden Vol. 6: pic.twitter.com/RLwvgOot9L – 7:36 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
While we wait for tipoff…
The @Philadelphia 76ers starters tonight all have fabulous nicknames.
The Process. The Beard. The Franchise. The Machine.
Seriously come on. Those are elite.
So what do we call @Matisse Thybulle – 7:35 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Philadelphia’s starting lineup:
Tyrese Maxey
James Harden
Matisse Thybulle
Tobias Harris
Joel Embiid – 7:32 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Injury Report:
Malik Beasley (Non-COVID Illness) is OUT vs. Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/BHlPYxG1nA – 7:32 PM
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Injury Report:
Malik Beasley (Non-COVID Illness) is OUT vs. Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/BHlPYxG1nA – 7:32 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Projected starters for the @Philadelphia 76ers in Minnesota:
◦ James Harden
◦ Tyrese Maxey
◦ Matisse Thybulle
◦ Tobias Harris
◦ Joel Embiid
🍿🍿🍿 – 7:30 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @Matisse Thybulle
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @James Harden
• @Tyrese Maxey
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/wO6XhGRTpH – 7:30 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Sixers
Vando over 16.5 pts + rebs + asts
– might get there on rebounds alone
DLo over 19.5 points
Embiid over 11.5 rebounds
– double digit rebs in 12 of last 14 (+ Wolves rebounding problems)
Thybulle over 8.5 points + rebs + asts – 7:08 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
With James Harden set to make his Sixers debut tonight vs T-Wolves, @Shaun Powell with good perspective on Harden, and if he’ll learn this time how to fit in with an All-Star teammate on.nba.com/3HoG3M6 – 7:06 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
it’s a bit chilly in Minny. ❄️
👟@Snipes_USA pic.twitter.com/oxCk4MtOcn – 7:02 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
More James Harden work pregame in Minnesota #Sixers pic.twitter.com/QJDMDV6pW2 – 7:02 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden is warming up and preparing to make his team debut #Sixers pic.twitter.com/CTGKYLCOIq – 6:59 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Georges Niang #PregameFlow #Sixers pic.twitter.com/193HckNDfH – 6:57 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Doc Rivers on why Patrick Beverley wins everywhere he goes:
“Because he’s crazy as hell. He’s one of my favorite guys. He’s literally crazy, in a positive way… He’ll do some crazy things on the floor that’ll drive you nuts as a coach, and his answer is ‘I’m just tryin to win'” – 6:49 PM
Doc Rivers on why Patrick Beverley wins everywhere he goes:
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
All-NBA on Feb 25
1st Team
G: Curry
G: DeRozan
F: Giannis
F: Jokic
C: Embiid
2nd Team
G: Morant
G: Booker
F: LeBron
F: Butler
C: Gobert
3rd Team
G: Luka
G: Trae
F: Tatum
F: Siakam
C: Allen – 6:44 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Can’t believe the Knicks are on national TV tonight and they didn’t flex this Harden-Embiid debut. – 6:43 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Doc Rivers on why Pat Beverley wins everywhere he goes: “Because he’s crazy as hell.” – 6:36 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
When asked why Patrick Beverley wins wherever he goes, Doc Rivers deadpans, “Because he’s crazy as hell.” – 6:35 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement with @jphanned is live @Underdog__NBA
We back up.
– Harden’s debut
– Brogdon with Hali now
– Luka vs. Don
– Point Book
– and oh good the Knicks are back too
Lord of Lineups at the top of the show, live all the way through tipoff:
➡️ https://t.co/yt3eTgGeJM pic.twitter.com/CBubSYllZb – 6:31 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
The 76ers visit #RaisedByWolves as James Harden debuts. All eyes will be on Philly but Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards has my attention. Will his offensive slump continue? My thoughts from the @WagerTalk NBA Tip-Off Show: pic.twitter.com/GbDCsjLG3o – 6:28 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
James Harden makes his debut tonight – I’m fascinated to see if he’s willing to give the ball up more quickly than he has in years
Joel Embiid is an MVP frontrunner on a Top 3 team in the East – the 76ers duo can be terrific but the Beard has to let the offense flow through Joel – 6:25 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Furkan Korkmaz and Shake Milton #PregameFlow #Sixers pic.twitter.com/ULyTiJ41hp – 6:23 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
When asked about holding James Harden to a 4-13 performance last month, Wolves coach Chris Finch joked that he wasn’t sure that was the “most engaged” version of Harden. Said he fully expects Harden to be at his best tonight in his 76ers debut. – 6:22 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Willie Cauley-Stein #Pregameflow #Sixers pic.twitter.com/nt0i3YKIwu – 6:10 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tyrese Maxey putting in some work pregame #Sixers pic.twitter.com/5qtLlyF5Bu – 6:08 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Matisse Thybulle going through his pregame shooting routine #Sixers pic.twitter.com/tEcnIaROHM – 5:49 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
After a brief delay, the James Harden era is set to begin Friday in Minnesota inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:03 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
A dire wolf wrestling a Dothraki.
A young star not letting an injury hold him back.
A younger star bowing up on D when the shot isn’t falling.
Scenes from a budding rivalry between Memphis and Minnesota. Hopefully not for the last time this year.
theathletic.com/3149218/2022/0… – 4:45 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
#OnThisDay in 2015, KG returned to Minnesota in front of a sellout crowd. pic.twitter.com/tq3NzgNHGc – 4:42 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
As James Harden gets set to make his debut tonight in Minnesota, the team discusses their expectations for him #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/24/six… via @SixersWire – 4:33 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on appreciating DeRozan, Bulls depth, Wolves-Grizz, Nuggets-Kings, Celtics beating the depleted Nets, Harden debut, Warriors, and POINT BOOKER. I promised on the pod I’d tweet a video of Booker assists so here it is 🤘🤘 https://t.co/lyoK8ax8zT pic.twitter.com/y1zwSNMjPH – 4:11 PM
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on appreciating DeRozan, Bulls depth, Wolves-Grizz, Nuggets-Kings, Celtics beating the depleted Nets, Harden debut, Warriors, and POINT BOOKER. I promised on the pod I’d tweet a video of Booker assists so here it is 🤘🤘 https://t.co/lyoK8ax8zT pic.twitter.com/y1zwSNMjPH – 4:11 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
📽️ check out the top defensive plays from the first half of the season.
pres. by @MoraviaHealth | 🩺 “Having Your Back” pic.twitter.com/AWkKU11r9E – 3:35 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
James Harden is set to make his Sixers debut tonight against the T-Wolves.
How many points do you think the Beard will drop? pic.twitter.com/zuzZSp3jD3 – 3:29 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Drop a 🔒 in the comments for A1’s late-game defense last night pic.twitter.com/46yY3Y8WsL – 3:24 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight’s game vs Philadelphia:
OUT
Bolmaro – G League Assignment
Wright IV – Left UCL Injury – 3:01 PM
Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight’s game vs Philadelphia:
OUT
Bolmaro – G League Assignment
Wright IV – Left UCL Injury – 3:01 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
The @Phoenix Suns could become the 12th team in NBA history to reach 50 wins in 60 games:
66-67 PHI, 52-8*
71-72 LAL, 51-9*
77-78 POR, 50-10
82-83 PHI, 51-9*
95-96 CHI, 54-6*
96-97 CHI, 53-7*
06-07 DAL, 51-9
15-16 GSW, 55-5
15-16 SAS, 51-9
16-17 GSW, 50-10*
19-20 MIL, 52-8
* NBA champs pic.twitter.com/GYZ0AlPCYb – 3:01 PM
The @Phoenix Suns could become the 12th team in NBA history to reach 50 wins in 60 games:
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA story: What do you expect from the James Harden and Joel Embiid pairing in Harden’s #Sixers’ debut tonight? https://t.co/uccYbybRHr pic.twitter.com/faFtmEKzaL – 3:00 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
ESPN published their Real Plus-Minus stat for the first time today. Here’s how the Wolves rank relative to the rest of the league when measured by that metric…
DLo: 18th
KAT: 30
Ant: 44
Beverley: 84
Vando: 112
McDaniels: 200
Nowell: 210
Reid: 229
Knight: 270
Beasley: 277 – 2:48 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
The 76ers get better by simply adding a former MVP with Joel Embiid, but questions linger in the present and future…
– Will Harden improve his play?
– Can he co-exist with Embiid?
– Can Philly adjust the offense?
– Will he be worth $60M at 37?
frontofficesports.com/stakes-are-hig… @fos – 2:37 PM
The 76ers get better by simply adding a former MVP with Joel Embiid, but questions linger in the present and future…
– Will Harden improve his play?
– Can he co-exist with Embiid?
– Can Philly adjust the offense?
– Will he be worth $60M at 37?
frontofficesports.com/stakes-are-hig… @fos – 2:37 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
James Harden on playing w/ Tobias Harris (@Tobias Harris) and the @Philadelphia 76ers:
“Tobias has that smooth game. He can shoot it, he can post up, he can score from anywhere. I think everybody on the floor – Tisse, to Danny, to Maxey – the entire group, they’re competitors. They want to win.” pic.twitter.com/xL0YKwddb4 – 2:09 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Your life has to be almost given to basketball.”
@Karl-Anthony Towns is ready to to whatever it takes to push the @Minnesota Timberwolves to the playoffs in the second half. 😤 pic.twitter.com/po5PlwiVmQ – 2:09 PM
