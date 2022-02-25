Carmelo Anthony on LeBron James' comments about Cleveland return: I have no idea what he said

Harrison Faigen: Carmelo Anthony was asked about LeBron’s comments leaving the door open on a return to Cleveland, started laughing, and then claimed he has no idea what LeBron said. The man knows how to read traps on and off the court.
Source: Twitter @hmfaigen
What's the buzz on Twitter?
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
LeBron’s leverage: Include Bronny guarantee in Lakers extension foxsports.com/stories/nba/le… – 4:01 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. We talk LeBron, Rich Paul, Rob Pelinka, heroes the Lakers need in the second half, and more. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtube.com/watch?v=KocM1O… – 3:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Simulation has Nets, Hawks or Raptors as most likely Heat first-round opponent. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: LeBron James reflects on Trayvon Martin and a Heat moment; Gregg Popovich arriving near wins milestone; and a whirlwind for Weston’s Mark Jones. Plus more. – 2:45 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Carmelo Anthony on his hamstring injury: “I feel much better, I feel a lot better.” – 2:33 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Carmelo Anthony on if the Lakers are up for the challenge of this final stretch: “I think we’re built for it.” – 2:29 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
The LeBron James conundrum: The options ahead 👀
hoopshype.com/lists/lebron-j… – 2:13 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Should the Lakers consider trading LeBron? Would Tom Brady be ‘ring chasing’ if he came back to play for SF? Do broadcasters matter to fans? & more! Guests: @Bill Oram @Kerry_Kittles30
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says Carmelo Anthony is “expected” to play tonight. He remains listed as PROBABLE. – 1:46 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
LeBron on the Trayvon Martin photo from 10 years ago #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 1:12 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🗣 Zion’s future with the Pelicans
🗣 The Knicks’ intriguing young core
🗣 The state of the NBA
🗣 LeBron and Bronny
Bill Oram @billoram
Enjoyed talking LeBron, Lakers, Bronny and classic Sega Genesis games w/@GottliebShow and @howaboutafresca on @dpshow this morning. Here’s my latest on all those topics (minus the Sega). theathletic.com/3144921/2022/0… – 11:19 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.61
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 16.18
3. Joel Embiid: 15.94
4. DeMar DeRozan: 14.87
5. LeBron James: 14.46
6. Luka Doncic: 14.11
7. Trae Young: 13.9
8. Stephen Curry: 13.82
9. Ja Morant: 13.45
10. Chris Paul: 13.17
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Rich Paul lowers the heat on the LeBron-Lakers tension. What lies ahead post-ASB? Which Lakers not named “LeBron” or “Russ” are most important moving forward? #FirstListen @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Who are the NBA’s most marketable players? @ActionNetworkHQ analyzed 20 metrics to come up with an overall “Influence Score” for each player. The leaders:
1. LeBron James, 14.18
2. Steph Curry, 10.67
3. Derrick Rose, 9.29 😳
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
This week’s Starting Five, for @FOX Sports News / @FOXSports, on post-All-Star storylines:
🏀 Beasts in the East
🏀 Draymond’s Status
🏀 MVP Race
🏀 What’s Going on With Zion?
🏀 Return of Passive Aggressive LeBron
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: 10 years after Trayvon Martin’s senseless death, LeBron James spoke to ESPN about his response at the time and his activism since: “Now I understand that my calling is to inspire others and also to give voices to people that don’t have voices” es.pn/3Ioth1h – 10:13 AM
Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke
New pod! Reacting to last night’s W over the Grizzlies & hopping into the LeBron talk from All-Star weekend: open.spotify.com/episode/4lPHhU… – 10:03 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
DeMar DeRozan is just the seventh player in NBA history to score at least 35+ points in eight straight games.
Here are the other six players in this club:
Wilt Chamberlain
Elgin Baylor
Michael Jordan
Kobe Bryant
LeBron James
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
The Hoop Collective with @Brian Windhorst and @Tim Bontemps: Should the Lakers look to trade LeBron this summer? Also: Why it’s so silly for KAT to claim to be the greatest shooting big man ever. m.youtube.com/watch?v=WUAka3… – 9:05 AM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Tribute to King James: LeBron James museum to open in hometown Akron in 2023 @LeBron James @LJFamFoundation beaconjournal.com/story/news/202… via @beaconjournal – 8:57 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
One thing about the #NBA: You never know who comes back from All-Star break ready to play and who does not. Will be interesting to see what the #Lakers look like tonight after making no trades and signing no buyout guys. LeBron questionable again (knee soreness). – 4:51 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James had a major problem with Kobe Bryant’s shot selection during 2008 Olympics, per ‘Coach K’ book …
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
A fact that dawned on me while recording Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast? The only Laker still on the roster when the Lakers acquired LeBron 3.5 seasons ago is… LeBron. AK – 10:06 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers’ status report for tomorrow’s game against the Clippers – LeBron James is QUESTIONABLE, while Avery Bradley is OUT and Melo is PROBABLE. pic.twitter.com/LCzV84EOqW – 6:13 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Carmelo Anthony (hamstring) took part in a full practice today and will be listed as probable for tomorrow’s game vs. the Clippers.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Avery Bradley (knee) is out tomorrow vs LAC, per Frank Vogel. The coach also said Kendrick Nunn (knee) has begun the ramp-up process again, but remains out. Carmelo Anthony (hamstring) was a full practice participant and is probable. Anthony Davis (foot) is off his crutches. – 5:25 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Avery Bradley will remain out for tomorrow’s game, while Carmelo Anthony is expected to return, per Frank Vogel. – 5:24 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Avery Bradley out vs Clippers and Carmelo Anthony questionable, per Vogel – 5:23 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Avery Bradley is out tomorrow vs. the Clippers and day-to-day, per Frank Vogel. Carmelo Anthony was a full participant in practice and is probable for tomorrow. – 5:23 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says Avery Bradley is OUT for tomorrow. Carmelo Anthony is back and PROBABLE for tomorrow’s game vs. Clippers. – 5:23 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on LeBron’s comments during All-Star Weekend sparking rumors/speculation: “I learned to let the noise be noise. … I enjoyed the break with my family. That’s just noise.” – 5:22 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
LeBron James is dealing with a challenging situation that Michael Jordan didn’t dare to touch.
#Lakers #LakeShow #NBA
Of course, James’s desired end game is unlikely to be in New York, or Cleveland, or Oklahoma City. He can extend his deal on August 4, and might do so for a “1+1” that has a player option in 2024 … the better to put maximum pressure on the Lakers the next two years, and also to set himself up to play with his son Bronny in 2024 if that should come to pass. (James could technically do this in 2023 if he was willing to play for G League Ignite, but I suspect that wasn’t the situation he was thinking aloud about). -via The Athletic / February 22, 2022
Terrence Ross: Lol wait wait, so who ever drafts bronny, gets LeBron too??? 🤔🤣 -via Twitter @TerrenceRoss / February 19, 2022
LeBron James’ message to all 30 teams Saturday was clear: If you want me, draft Bronny. “My last year will be played with my son,” James said. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.” -via The Athletic / February 19, 2022