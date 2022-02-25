Clippers vs. Lakers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (30-31) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (31-31) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday February 25, 2022
Los Angeles Clippers 46, Los Angeles Lakers 33 (Q2 05:15)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue outlined the blueprint before tipoff of how the Clippers’ offense has picked up recently (7 points/100 poss. better since trade deadline): contributions from everyone and turning defense into offense. You’re seeing it play out en route to a LAC 13-point lead. – 11:00 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
THAT’S TUFF, ROCO! 😤
📺 @BallySportWest | @Robert Covington pic.twitter.com/lkUKOYABJe – 11:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers have now outplayed lineups with solo Bron and solo Russ. Dwight Howard eating very well, but non-Dwight Lakers have 19 points on 8/28 FGs.
It’s a 46-33 lead for Clippers with 5:15 left in first half. – 11:00 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers struggling once again. Not only do I suspect Frank Vogel enjoyed watching Ozark more during All-Star break. The viewing experience probably didn’t seem as dark. – 10:59 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Double-double in 10 minutes played 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/3jS1EfWHBq – 10:59 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
TMann flies in for a dunk and comes sprinting back up the sideline, hollering.
Clippers up 46-33, 5:15, 2nd. – 10:59 PM
TMann flies in for a dunk and comes sprinting back up the sideline, hollering.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Dwight Howard has shown a much better version of himself tonight than for most of the season. Has excelled in all the hustle plays so far – 10:55 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Dwight Howard with 12-10 double-double with 2 blocks and a steal.
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Luke Kennard, 3-3 from 3 tonight — and 14 for his past 16, going back three games before tonight.
Plus all the 3s he made en route to runner-up at the 3-point contest at All-Star Weekend. – 10:52 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Inside the meeting between Rich Paul and Lakers brass to clear the air about LeBron James, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/3150986/2022/0… – 10:51 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers take a nine-point lead after Luke Kennard’s third triple tonight. He’s hit a couple from Mountain Dew green-ball range. Lakers are 1-12 from three, the Clippers 4-10. – 10:51 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A 10-2 run for LAC, featuring the 2nd and 3rd 3’s from Kennard, has LAL trailing 36-27 early in the 2nd Q. – 10:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue thoroughly enjoyed Luke Kennard’s latest rainbow 3 that made it a 36-27 Clippers lead with 8:28 left in first half. – 10:50 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron showed some discomfort with his groin as he was getting back on defense. But appears to be fine just walking it off. – 10:48 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Not sure what to make of it exactly but LeBron James was wincing a little and grabbing at his groin after chasing down a long outlet pass that flew out of bounds. – 10:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Looks like LeBron James may have tweaked his groin on last Lakers turnover – 10:48 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Robert Covington goes off the dribble to get around LeBron and feed Hartenstein for a floater. RoCo’s off-the-dribble creation has been a pleasant surprise, Ty Lue has said. – 10:47 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron makes the Lakers’ first 3 of the night after the team missed its first 11. – 10:47 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Quizzed pregame about what Paul George’s MRI revealed, Ty Lue went with the same answer to every multiple-choice question:
“He feels better.”
No word, though, on whether or when he might return …
ocregister.com/2022/02/25/cli… – 10:45 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
+2 going into the second frame. pic.twitter.com/MhzjAXBSSu – 10:43 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Dwight with the impactful start.
@Dwight Howard: 8 pts, 9 reb, 2 blk pic.twitter.com/Ibdi8ikBLH – 10:43 PM
Dwight with the impactful start.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers held Lakers to 32% FGs, 0/10 3s in first quarter to take a 24-22 lead.
Nicolas Batum blocked a 3 to go with a couple of assists. Will be interesting to see how Robert Covington impacts this game; they’re going to need him to make shots in addition to the stocks. – 10:43 PM
Clippers held Lakers to 32% FGs, 0/10 3s in first quarter to take a 24-22 lead.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers’ task going forward is keeping Dwight Howard off the boards after he got nine boards in 10 minutes. Clippers *as a team* grabbed 14 rebounds. – 10:43 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Clippers 24, Lakers 22
Dwight Howard leads the Lakers with 8 points and 9 rebounds (5 offensive). LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are a combined 4 of 11. The Lakers are 0 of 10 on 3-pointers. The new starting group was clunky offensively. – 10:42 PM
First quarter: Clippers 24, Lakers 22
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The first game after the All-Star break is usually sloppy. In the Lakers’ case, they missed all 10 of their 3’s in the first quarter. – 10:42 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers take a 24-22 lead over the Lakers into the second quarter. Excluding Marcus Morris’ last-second heave from well beyond half court, the Clippers took 6 threes in the opening quarter. They’d taken 6 or fewer in a 1Q only twice in the past month. – 10:42 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL were active defensively, holding the Clippers to 40% from the field and forcing 4 TO’s, but they trail 24-22 after 1 in part to their own lack of shooting (32%), especially from 3. – 10:42 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers down 24-22 to Clippers end of first quarter. Lakers are 0-for-10 from three-point range. – 10:41 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LeBron James-Carmelo Anthony-Stanley Johnson frontcourt.
Let’s see if Hartenstein gets to pick-and-roll them repeatedly like he did in December… – 10:41 PM
LeBron James-Carmelo Anthony-Stanley Johnson frontcourt.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL have gotten a bunch of wide open looks from 3, but are 0 for 10 thus far. – 10:41 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Luke from the logo! 👌
📺 @BallySportWest | @Luke Kennard pic.twitter.com/sXvj1K4HJe – 10:38 PM
Luke from the logo! 👌
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi, PG, Norm all here.
Clippers up 22-20 in a game that neither team has led by more than 4 points.
Dwight Howard has as many rebounds (9) as entire Clippers team.
Lakers have missed all 7 3s so far. – 10:35 PM
Kawhi, PG, Norm all here.
Clippers up 22-20 in a game that neither team has led by more than 4 points.
Dwight Howard has as many rebounds (9) as entire Clippers team.
Roland Lazenby @lazenby
Why Are The Lakers Called The ‘Lakers?’ lakersnation.com/why-are-los-an… via @lakersnation – 10:32 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Zu with a stuff for his first bucket, to go with four boards.
Dwight? Eight points, nine rebounds in his first seven minutes. – 10:31 PM
Zu with a stuff for his first bucket, to go with four boards.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Dwight Howard has 9 boards in the first 7 minutes tonight, helping LAL open a 16-12 lead early. – 10:30 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
That Oop tho. 👀
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/d44xfzqizt – 10:29 PM
That Oop tho. 👀
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Norm Powell are all watching tonight’s game on the sideline with Clippers teammates. – 10:28 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Kawhi, PG, Norman Powell all on the Clippers’ bench tonight, if you hadn’t spotted them yourselves yet. – 10:26 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Almost certain I heard Ballmer’s scream from my press seat after Terance Mann went baseline to catch that lob from Batum. – 10:25 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Mook 6, Lakers 6 | 7:49, 1st | All-Star break rust? Clips are 3-9 from the field; Lakers are 3-8. They’ve combined to go 0-5 from deep. – 10:23 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
This new Lakers starting lineup is struggling offensively, shooting just 3 of 8 (37.5%) to go along with three turnovers. LA needs one more threat with this group. – 10:23 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Evenly matched start here at the arena that these teams play in.
Marcus Morris Sr. has all 6 points for Clippers, while Los Angeles has field goals by LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Dwight Howard.
Tie game with 7:49 left in opening quarter of play. – 10:23 PM
Evenly matched start here at the arena that these teams play in.
Marcus Morris Sr. has all 6 points for Clippers, while Los Angeles has field goals by LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Dwight Howard.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Marcus Morris has been hot against LAL this season:
Dec. 3: 7 for 12, 6 3’s, 21 points
Feb. 3: 11 for 16, 6 3’s, 29 points
Tonight: 3 for 4 in the opening minutes
Those two games with 6 3’s are Morris’ season high. – 10:22 PM
Marcus Morris has been hot against LAL this season:
Dec. 3: 7 for 12, 6 3’s, 21 points
Feb. 3: 11 for 16, 6 3’s, 29 points
Tonight: 3 for 4 in the opening minutes
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
#ClipperNation did you miss us?
📺 @BallySportWest | @Marcus Morris pic.twitter.com/ZGyizBr0IZ – 10:20 PM
#ClipperNation did you miss us?
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George is ‘making progress’ and feeling good but his return remains uncertain after latest MRI espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:17 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron opens the Lakers’ game the same way he ended things in the All-Star game: sinks a fadeaway – 10:16 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Austin Reaves gets his first start of the season/NBA career: pic.twitter.com/mEr4HiffJU – 9:55 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Ready to work.
🕖 7:00PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/1mmejehDX3 – 9:50 PM
Ready to work.
Kristina Pink @Kristina_Pink
Back from the All-Star Break! Clippers vs Lakers coming up next on @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/eboUXnKvlI – 9:45 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
First start for AR
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/e0LgFph8VJ – 9:41 PM
First start for AR
Royce Young @royceyoung
Thunder win a wild one in overtime. SGA with 36-8-5 (13-24 shooting), Tre Mann with 22 and some quality balance from Poku (13 points), Maledon (14), Bazley (14 and 10 rebounds). – 9:39 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Back to hoopin’.
🕖 7:00PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/MGxYC0ycSy – 9:38 PM
Back to hoopin’.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Got a question earlier today about why the investment in Jason Preston.
There’s a chance he’s QB2 next season, that’s why… pic.twitter.com/EqNVftybej – 9:33 PM
Got a question earlier today about why the investment in Jason Preston.
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Welcome back, LA basketball:
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Terance Mann
Reggie Jackson
LAL
LeBron James
Trevor Ariza
Dwight Howard
Austin Reaves
Russell Westbrook – 9:33 PM
Welcome back, LA basketball:
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Terance Mann
Reggie Jackson
LAL
LeBron James
Trevor Ariza
Dwight Howard
Austin Reaves
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters vs. the Clippers:
Dwight Howard
LeBron James
Trevor Ariza
Austin Reaves
Russell Westbrook – 9:33 PM
Lakers’ starters vs. the Clippers:
Dwight Howard
LeBron James
Trevor Ariza
Austin Reaves
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Austin Reaves and Dwight Howard have entered the starting lineup chat pic.twitter.com/iGorSylRFI – 9:31 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers going with a traditional center tonight vs LAC pic.twitter.com/1tlz1Gxh3y – 9:31 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Another new starting lineup for LAL, featuring Austin Reaves in his first career start:
Westbrook, Reaves, LeBron, Ariza and Howard – 9:31 PM
Another new starting lineup for LAL, featuring Austin Reaves in his first career start:
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Terry: 23 PTS, 9 AST
Kelly: 23 PTS, 5 3PT
Trez: 20 PTS, 10 REB
Melo: 13 PTS, 6 AST, 5 REB
PJ: 13 PTS, 5 REB
Miles: 11 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST
#AllFly | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/tSijPEUdNt – 9:31 PM
Terry: 23 PTS, 9 AST
Kelly: 23 PTS, 5 3PT
Trez: 20 PTS, 10 REB
Melo: 13 PTS, 6 AST, 5 REB
PJ: 13 PTS, 5 REB
Miles: 11 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I’ll be paying extra attention to how Clippers start tonight’s road game against the Lakers.
Clippers have won each of last 5 meetings, and won first quarter in all of them. The last time Clippers led after the first quarter vs Lakers and lost was Christmas 2016. – 9:25 PM
Clippers have won each of last 5 meetings, and won first quarter in all of them. The last time Clippers led after the first quarter vs Lakers and lost was Christmas 2016. – 9:25 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Some back to work fits.
📸 | @Lexus Looks pic.twitter.com/k5vEZmCIti – 9:07 PM
Some back to work fits.
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Walkin’ in 𝓢𝓽𝔂𝓵𝓮.
📸 | @Lexus Looks pic.twitter.com/YaZrSju1dJ – 8:57 PM
Walkin’ in 𝓢𝓽𝔂𝓵𝓮.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Answering @Dave McMenamin question about possibly holding back some of playbook with consideration of possible Play-In matchup with Lakers, Ty Lue says “We’re fighting for our lives” … playoffs are basically here for these teams. – 8:40 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue on Natalie Nakase’s new gig with the Las Vegas Aces: “The Aces did a great job” hiring her because she’s such a coaching talent. Credits her for much of Terance Mann’s development. (Mann’s mom, of course, was an assistant in the WNBA with the Atlanta Dream.) – 8:38 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
In regard to Paul George’s recovery, Ty Lue repeats his familiar refrain: “Hope is stronger than fear.”
And tonight’s refrain: “The most important thing is he’s feeling better.” – 8:34 PM
In regard to Paul George’s recovery, Ty Lue repeats his familiar refrain: “Hope is stronger than fear.”
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers coach Ty Lue said Paul George is “feeling better” after his MRI result but that he will “need more time.” Asked if PG could still return this season, Lue said he’s not sure. – 8:33 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Ty Lue said Paul George is “feeling better” and “making progress.” But Lue said PG “needs more time.” Timetable unclear. Will PG return this season? Lue: “I’m not sure.” – 8:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue says that Paul George will need more time even though he is feeling better. – 8:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Carmelo Anthony injured hamstring 3 weeks ago at LA, but will not be on a minute restriction tonight coming out of the All-Star break. – 8:27 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Nights in the City 🌃
#LakeShow x @bibigoUSA pic.twitter.com/fGNi0icbuM – 8:27 PM
Nights in the City 🌃
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
No restrictions on Carmelo Anthony’s minutes tonight in his first game back after missing five ahead of the break. Vogel did say they may try to limit the number of minutes he plays consecutively within one stretch. – 8:25 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Carmelo Anthony won’t have a minutes restriction, but will handle his workload responsibly – 8:25 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Frank Vogel pre-Clippers: Says Carmelo Anthony isn’t on a minutes limit, but “we’ll try not to blow out his minutes” and “keep him in shorter runs.” – 8:24 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Regarding LeBron’s defensive responsibilities when playing mostly as a center (in AD’s absence), Frank Vogel said they aren’t necessarily harder, but just different. LeBron is able to function in either role, which isn’t something many players can do. – 8:22 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Back for the final stretch.
⏰: 7 PT
📺: @SpectrumSN & ESPN
📻: 710 ESPN & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @SociosUSA
nba.com/lakers/news/th… – 7:22 PM
Back for the final stretch.
⏰: 7 PT
📺: @SpectrumSN & ESPN
📻: 710 ESPN & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @SociosUSA
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Play Lakers Pick ‘Em for your chance to win a Wayne Ellington autographed basketball 🏀 – 7:00 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
All-NBA on Feb 25
1st Team
G: Curry
G: DeRozan
F: Giannis
F: Jokic
C: Embiid
2nd Team
G: Morant
G: Booker
F: LeBron
F: Butler
C: Gobert
3rd Team
G: Luka
G: Trae
F: Tatum
F: Siakam
C: Allen – 6:44 PM
All-NBA on Feb 25
1st Team
G: Curry
G: DeRozan
F: Giannis
F: Jokic
C: Embiid
2nd Team
G: Morant
G: Booker
F: LeBron
F: Butler
C: Gobert
3rd Team
G: Luka
G: Trae
F: Tatum
F: Siakam
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
At no. 1, THE COMEBACK CLIPS!
Top 🔟 Moments of the Season. pic.twitter.com/xQvD5MdWqf – 5:49 PM
At no. 1, THE COMEBACK CLIPS!
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Previously on Clippers Basketball…
📼 Roll The Tape vs. Lakers pic.twitter.com/py4Ln5mE9c – 4:39 PM
Previously on Clippers Basketball…
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
#ClipperNation! At no. 2, The LA Clippers defeat the Lakers
Top 🔟 Moments of the Season. pic.twitter.com/ISyMEWWE2W – 4:08 PM
#ClipperNation! At no. 2, The LA Clippers defeat the Lakers
