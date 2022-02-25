Daily statistical milestones: DeMar DeRozan moves past Dwight Howard and more

Milestones

February 25, 2022

By |

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Kevin Love No. 47 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Patrick Mills with 1,407 three-pointers. He’s now 27 away from Bradley Beal

DeMar DeRozan No. 57 in points now

Moved ahead of Dwight Howard with 19,335 points. He’s now 84 away from Jamal Crawford

Al Horford No. 78 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Antonio McDyess with 1,103 blocks. He’s now 6 away from Brendan Haywood

Al Horford No. 81 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Antonio McDyess and Clyde Lee with 7,639 rebounds. He’s now 16 away from Paul Millsap

Nikola Vucevic No. 85 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Wayne Embry with 7,546 rebounds. He’s now 46 away from Chris Bosh

Andre Drummond No. 92 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Bill Walton with 1,035 blocks. He’s now tied with Robert Horry

Jae Crowder No. 103 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Latrell Sprewell and Randy Foye with 1,105 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

D’Angelo Russell No. 133 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Danny Ainge with 1,005 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Danny Granger

Zach LaVine No. 140 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Matt Barnes with 983 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Jerry Stackhouse and Leandro Barbosa

Justin Holiday No. 163 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Anthony Peeler with 941 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Damon Jones

Tristan Thompson No. 179 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Andre Iguodala with 6,017 rebounds. He’s now 23 away from Rudy Gay

Patrick Beverley No. 194 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Anthony Morrow with 809 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Nate Robinson

Andre Drummond No. 194 in steals now

Moved ahead of Kevin Willis and Glen Rice with 959 steals. He’s now 2 away from Slick Watts

Karl-Anthony Towns No. 198 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Kobe Bryant, Nazr Mohammed, Clifford Ray and Shareef Abdur-Rahim with 641 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Dominique Wilkins and John Henson

Nikola Jokic No. 205 in assists now

Moved ahead of Quinn Buckner and Foots Walker with 3,116 assists. He’s now 3 away from Toni Kukoc

James Johnson No. 208 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Tom Chambers with 628 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Andre Iguodala and Spencer Haywood

Al Horford No. 209 in assists now

Moved ahead of John Starks with 3,087 assists. He’s now 7 away from Clifford Robinson

Marcus Smart No. 210 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Mario Chalmers, Tracy Murray, Fred VanVleet and Jayson Tatum with 756 three-pointers. He’s now 11 away from Jamal Mashburn

Jayson Tatum No. 211 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Tracy Murray and Fred VanVleet with 755 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Mario Chalmers

Steven Adams No. 216 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Armen Gilliam with 608 blocks. He’s now 2 away from Kristaps Porzingis

Al Horford No. 221 in points now

Moved ahead of Mychal Thompson, Paul Westphal and Sidney Wicks with 12,813 points. He’s now 58 away from Rik Smits

Seth Curry No. 246 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Bryon Russell with 686 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Garrett Temple, Mike James, Gary Harris and Chandler Parsons

Karl-Anthony Towns No. 246 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Jeff Foster with 5,254 rebounds. He’s now 7 away from Cedric Maxwell

Bogdan Bogdanovic No. 250 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Bryn Forbes, Jamal Murray and Sam Cassell with 677 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Danny Ferry and Jaylen Brown

Klay Thompson No. 250 in points now

Moved ahead of Johnny Green with 12,286 points. He’s now 45 away from AC Green


What’s the buzz on Twitter?

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael What defense in iso by Ayo. They don’t automatically switch which would’ve left Vooch on Young. Leads to this go ahead mid range by DeMar #HawksBulls pic.twitter.com/VxCC2gUjKx1:04 AM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP NBA +/- LEADERS
(Since Jan. 7)
TATUM, BOS +326
SMART, BOS +246
R. WILLIAMS, BOS +234
BROWN, BOS +206
HORFORD, BOS +203
Paul, Pho +198
Doncic, Dal +186
Jokic, Den +175 – 12:37 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA DLo: “We got killers, man… The heavy scouting report on Karl, that forces me and Ant to get in where we fit in. Then you gotta really respect Ant for getting into the paint and being able to explode at any moment. I try to do the same for myself… They can’t stop all of us.” – 12:14 AM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine D’Angelo Russell:
“I think our fans made it intense. I don’t think us playing the Grizzlies made it intense. Our fans, they were up and loud and excited the whole game. We felt that energy. We fell into our own. You can credit the fans once again.” – 12:08 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop “What we’re witnessing right now is something that people are going to remember for a long time.”
Ayo Dosunmu knows what’s up with DeMar DeRozan, who sprinkled a game-winning hoop into his historic scoring streak.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/…12:07 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA D’Angelo Russell when asked what he anticipates playing James Harden and Joel Embiid tomorrow:
“They gotta worry about us. That’s what I anticipate. They gotta guard us. They gotta stop us.” – 11:37 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA Chris Finch on D’Angelo Russell:
“He’s really good at attacking drop coverages because he sees so much of it. He’s in the midrange a lot. He’s very comfortable. But he has the ability to get even deeper and tonight he was able to do that because they just kept dropping on him.” – 11:33 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan extends historic scoring streak in win vs. Hawks – The Athletic theathletic.com/news/bulls-dem…11:32 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop DeMar DeRozan on his 3-point play with 15.1 seconds left: “When you’re in those moments, you gotta take it on. I love the moments. I love the challenge. I love the opportunity. It’s fun to me.” – 11:28 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe One thing you hear about this Bulls team a lot is how unselfish they are, from bench players like Coby White to starters like Vooch.
But Ayo Dosunmu credited DeMar DeRozan for something different tonight: “He knows when it’s time to be selfish.” – 11:28 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry Ayo Dosunmu on DeMar DeRozan: “We’re witnessing history. What we are witnessing right now is something that people are going to remember for a long time. It’s one of those things that’s going to be a record for a pretty long time.” – 11:23 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM Ja Morant said the Timberwolves are probably his favorite team to play against. He called them a tough team to play against and credited DLo, KAT and Anthony Edwards.
“(Is it a) rivalry? I don’t know. I don’t really look into all that stuff.” – 11:18 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports Solid postgame for Tristan Thompson: Called DeRozan the “Smooth Criminal,” and talked about idolizing Dennis Rodman. #Bulls11:14 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops Tristan Thompson said he not only idolizes Rodman, but wants his number retired, and tries to live his life like Rodman’s on and off the court. Might want to keep it to more on than off … at least for the next few months … then be you, big man! – 11:13 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef Tristan Thompson says he idolized Dennis Rodman growing up. Advocates for his No. 91 to be retired by Bulls
They’ve never met, but Thompson said they follow each other on Instagram – 11:10 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry Tristan Thompson: “I idolized Dennis Rodman. I idolized ‘The Worm.'” – 11:08 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier Tristan Thompson on DeMar DeRozan: “Smooth criminal… the basket is looking like the size of Lake Michigan to him” – 11:07 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef Tristan Thompson on the United Center atmosphere: “The energy tonight felt like postseason energy” – 11:06 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop Tristan Thompson on DeMar DeRozan: “Smooth criminal.” – 11:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin “It’s an opportunity for us to grow as a team without him.” Jae Crowder on on playing without Chris Paul. #Suns pic.twitter.com/WviZbL6fl111:05 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop Tristan Thompson: “The energy tonight felt like postseason energy.”
He knows what United Center playoff crowds are like from his Cavs days. – 11:04 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13 DeMar DeRozan is averaging 8.4 points per game in the 4th quarter.
Only one in Kobe Bryant’s entire career did he average more fourth quarter points per game than DeRozan is right now.
The mid-range. The pump fakes. The footwork. The patience.
DDR is going full Mamba. – 10:59 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA Anthony Edwards on D’Angelo Russell’s 4th quarter: “He was incredible. Reminded me of myself (laughing).” – 10:58 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine Anthony Edwards on D’Angelo Russell: “He reminded me of myself out there.
“Nah, I’m just playin’.” – 10:58 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski Ant on DLo in the fourth: “he reminded me of myself out there.” – 10:58 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry Billy Donovan on DeMar DeRozan: “He’s spectacular.” – 10:54 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop Billy Donovan on DeMar DeRozan: “He’s spectacular.” – 10:54 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA Al Horford after Celtics scored 30+ points in each quarter tonight: “We feel like we found something the past few weeks and it’s just good that after the break we came out and didn’t take a step back.” – 10:50 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports During the eight-game streak, DeMar DeRozan is shooting 69.6% in the fourth quarter, 5-5 tonight. #Bulls10:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Al Horford: “I thought Marcus Smart was great pushing the pace for us tonight. I’m trying to push the ball. Everyone is playing faster. It makes a big difference for us offensively.” – 10:49 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Jae Crowder said his first reaction to the Chris Paul news was checking on him to see how he was doing and whether he needed surgery. Crowder believes this is an opportunity for the rest of the Suns to step up and grow in his absence – 10:48 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Al Horford said he thought the Celtics had a great practice yesterday and that carried over to shootaround today and the game tonight. – 10:47 PM
StatMuse @statmuse DeMar DeRozan in February:
35.9 PPG
6.1 RPG
5.5 APG
58.4 FG%
He’s set to join Michael Jordan as the only players to average 35+ points on 55% shooting in a month since the three-point era (1980). pic.twitter.com/HwoVj3zR2410:40 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS DeMar DeRozan is shooting 55-42-87 in fourth quarters this season. – 10:37 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier DeMar DeRozan finishes with 37 points, 12 in the 4th quarter and 5 points in the final minute.
The Bulls are on a six-game winning streak – 10:36 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson A very good indicator of how good Booker is at getting the 0.5 offense started is Bridges, Crowder and Johnson all having at least 17 points and 4 assists tonight. – 10:36 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps Wolves win 119-114. D’Angelo Russell’s 23 points in the fourth quarter wins the first game out of the break for Minnesota. Memphis has now lost two straight games for the first time since dropping three in a row just before Christmas. – 10:36 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA The Wolves can play with the Grizzlies
Wolves 119, Grizzlies 114
On tonight’s show:
– DLo *takes over* 4th quarter
– Surviving KAT foul trouble
– Beasley bounces back (five made 3s)
– Another quiet night from Ant on O, but good D on Ja
– Size problems (26 O rebounds allowed) – 10:35 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski Wolves 119, Grizzlies 114
D’Angelo Russell with 23 of his 37 in the 4th
KAT: 22 and 11
Beasley: 17, 5-7 3s
Edwards: 1-11 FG but 7 assists and hellacious defense
Sign me up for 7 more of these – 10:35 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry Final: Bulls 112, Hawks 108
DeMar DeRozan: 37/6/3
Zach LaVine: 20/5/3
Nikola Vučević: 12/10/3
Ayo Dosunmu: 12/6/3
Tristan Thompson: 11/6/1
The Bulls are now 39-21. – 10:34 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef Final: Bulls 112, Hawks 108
DeRozan: 37 pts (12 in the 4th)
LaVine: 20 pts
Ayo: 12 pts, 6 reb, 5 ast, 3 blk
Tristan Thompson: 11 pts, 6 reb in Bulls debut
Bulls win 6th straight to move to 39-21, and DeRozan’s magical season continues – 10:34 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop Bulls 112, Hawks 108
Bulls win 6th straight
DeMar DeRozan runs NBA-record streak of 35-point games on 50% or better shooting to 8 games
Ayo Dosunmu stars defensively on Trae Young
Bulls are 1st in East – 10:34 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13 DeMar DeRozan is on an offensive tear nothing short of Prime Jordan and Prime Kobe.
It’s simply unfathomable to be this efficient on this degree of difficulty. – 10:32 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM That will do it. D’Angelo Russell wins it for the Timberwolves in the fourth quarter. – 10:31 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA I thought that shot by Bogdanovic was going down. Good job by Vooch to stay in front of him and then closeout high. – 10:28 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence Trae Young misses a shot on one end, DeMar DeRozan hits a fadeaway and makes a FT on the other to put the Bulls up 110-108 with 15.1 seconds to play. – 10:26 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13 DeMar DeRozan should win the MVP of the Bulls finish 1st in the East. – 10:26 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale demar derozan in crunch time pic.twitter.com/UmYjVFKM6110:26 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM I mean, D’Angelo Russell is unconscious. – 10:25 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 Nah DeMar DeRozan is crazy lol
Dude is so talented man – 10:25 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz DeMar DeRozan. What a season. – 10:24 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael Smart basketball down the stretch by Atl. Sending second defender to DeMar and LaVine off the ballscreen. Rely on recovery and forcing the ball inside the arc off catch #HawksBulls10:24 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies D’Angelo Russell loves playing the Memphis Grizzlies. – 10:20 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM D’Angelo Russell takeover. Memphis can’t stop him at all. – 10:20 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA Grizzlies have 3 team fouls and DLo rips through on back to back possessions.
That’s 5 team fouls — and now DLo is at the line. He’s gettin really good at this Chris Paul stuff. – 10:16 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM D’Angelo Russell is torching the Grizzlies in the 4th. Up to 24 points.
He’s scored 28, 29 and 30 already against Memphis this season. – 10:14 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA When DLo has the at-the-basket game going, he’s real tough.
7 of 9 from 2-point range tonight for Russell – 10:12 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski Big-time offense from D’Angelo Russell here in the fourth. – 10:12 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Final: PHX 124, OKC 104
Booker: 25 Pts, 12 Ast, 6 Stl, 5 Reb, 9-16 FG
Bridges: 21 Pts, 10-17 FG
Cam Johnson: 21 Pts, 7-12 FG
Crowder: 17-5-4-4
Gilgeous-Alexander: 32 Pts, 5 Ast
Suns win their 8th straight game and move to 37-0 in games where they led after 3 quarters – 10:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Celtics win 129-106
Tatum – 30/7/4
Brown – 18 points, 6 assists
Smart – 15 points, 6 assists
Rob – 12 points, 11 rebounds
White – 13/5/3
Horford – 11/13/2/2/2
Celtics – 54.1% FGs
Celtics – 17-42 threes
Curry – 22 points
Brown – 15 points
Nets – 41.5% FGs
Nets – 7-29 threes – 10:02 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_ Opposing lineups vs. Boston’s starters (Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, RWilliams) since 1/23:
11 games
149 minutes
35.6 FG%
26.4 3PT%
-116 plus/minus – 10:01 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry Tristan Thompson joins Bulls with singular focus: ‘Whatever my team needs to win’ theathletic.com/3147020/2022/0…10:00 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls Tristan Thompson igniting the @UnitedCenter crowd @Chicago Bulls 11pts 6 rebounds in 12 minutes. Bulls up 3 @Tristan Thompson 93-90 Bulls 9:02 left 4th. – 9:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Johnson 3.
Crowder set to check in. #Suns up five as Pokusevski answers with 3. – 9:58 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop Tristan Thompson into double figures in his Bulls debut. – 9:57 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls Late whistle after late whistle..Sheesh….tied at 82..we go to the 4th. DeRozan with 25. Zach with 20–goes over 9-thousand career points. Congrats @Zach LaVine9:51 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop Even Tristan Thompson, who guards smaller players in space pretty well, was like, ‘Wow” on that Bogdanovic stepback 3. The two exchanged some good-natured words at quarter’s end. – 9:51 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe Tristan Thompson with exactly the type of play the Bulls need out of him: pulls down an offensive board, fights through two defenders to draw a foul, sinks both FT’s. – 9:47 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis Tatum up to 33 minutes. Horford and Smart at 30. Have to think their nights are done soon – 9:43 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet End of 3Q: PHX 85, OKC 77
Booker: 14 Pts, 10 Ast, 5 Stl
Bridges: 17 Pts, 8-15 FG
Crowder: 14 Pts, 4 Stl
Gilgeous-Alexander: 28 Pts, 11-18 FG – 9:41 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee Kings starters vs. Nuggets:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Maurice Harkless
C – Domantas Sabonis – 9:34 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets – 2/24:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Maurice Harkless
C – Domantas Sabonis – 9:34 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh Nice heads-up defensive play by Zach LaVine (yeah you read that right). Recognized the late-clock situation and came over with the decisive double-team. pic.twitter.com/Nsx0w9Yb8D9:33 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Celtics lead 98-74 after three
Tatum – 24 points
Brown – 18 points
Smart – 15 points
Rob – 12 points, 11 rebounds
Celtics – 52.3% FGs
Celtics – 14-33 threes
Curry – 17 points
Brown – 14 points
Drummond – 11 points
Edwards – 11 points
Nets – 37.8% FGs
Nets – 6-27 threes – 9:32 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports Vuc and Trae Young were both 2-for-10 from the field, then they each hit one. #Bulls lead 65-61 mid-3rd – 9:30 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe Tough shooting night for Vooch. He’s 3-for-12 from the field, finally breaking a dry streak after missing a pair of bunnies. He yanked the net in frustration after one of his missed floaters. – 9:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Crowder 3, fouled on shot by Mann.
Hits FT. 14 for Crowder. – 9:28 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA A Derrick White-Al Horford fast break is about as fundamentally sound as a fast break can get. – 9:27 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb Horford has been a force defensively tonight. – 9:26 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis Horford has been a beast defensively – 9:26 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor #Cavs Kevin Love as the last line of defense in transition is … – 9:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin #Suns up 48-45 at break as Jae Crowder scores at end of half off steal. #ThunderUp. pic.twitter.com/ePnfr5d5IR9:01 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA Wolves keep running what they call “2-1 slash” — a weaving action from Pat Bev to DLo, that immediately pivots into DLo-KAT pick and roll.
A lot of ways to punish a moving defense — particularly Adams — when KAT is in the second part of the action. And they are punishing it. – 8:59 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Halftime: PHX 48, OKC 45
Booker: 8 Pts, 4 Ast, 4 Stl
Bridges: 10 Pts, 5-11 FG
Crowder: 6 Pts, 4 Stl
Gilgeous-Alexander: 15 Pts
PHX: 18 points off TOs
OKC: 10 points off TOs – 8:59 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas Tristan Thompson has a great job. – 8:57 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Celtics lead 67-52 at the half
Brown – 13 points
Tatum – 13 points
Smart – 12 points, 4 assists
Rob – 10 points, 7 rebounds
Celtics – 55% FGs
Celtics – 10-19 threes
Brown – 12 points
Drummond – 9 points
Curry – 8 points
Edwards – 8 points
Nets – 38% FGs
Nets – 4-19 threes – 8:50 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe Tristan Thompson with a solid first shift: 5 points and 4 rebounds while Vooch gets 7 minutes on the bench. – 8:49 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop Tristan Thompson is strong fit for the Bulls. He doesn’t need the ball to be effective. But when he has it, he stays within his strengths. He’s also very vocal defensively.
Our guy @Rob Schaefer raised him as an ideal fit in the buyout market months ago on the Bulls Talk podcast. – 8:47 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls Tristan Thompson impactful 5pts 4 reb in 7 min. @Tristan Thompson What a pickup by AK/ME. Bulls 36-27 8:22 -2nd. DeRozan with 20. – 8:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Booker, Crowder set to check in. 6:11 left in 2nd. Bridges, too. #Suns8:46 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef By the 10:45 mark of the second quarter, DeMar DeRozan extended his ongoing streak of 20+ point games to 19 – 8:45 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov Jayson Tatum just dunked on 2 Nets and put Andre Drummond and Kessler Edwards in an NFT – 8:43 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry DeMar DeRozan hasn’t missed a beat. He’s got 20 points with 10 minutes left in the second quarter. #LeaguePassAlert8:43 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed Jayson Tatum just posterized Andre Drummond and 2 other Nets good lord. – 8:42 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop DeMar DeRozan reached 20 points with 10:45 left in 2nd quarter. – 8:42 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier The All-Star break hasn’t slowed DeMar DeRozan down: 16 points in the 1st quarter on 7/10 shooting – 8:40 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop DeMar DeRozan just drew a T – 8:32 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe Tristan Thompson enters his first game in a Bulls jersey, earning a warm cheer from the UC crowd – 8:32 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop Tristan Thompson checks in – 8:31 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef Tristan Thompson checking in for Bulls debut out of this timeout – 8:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Booker looks inside to see Ayton, then kicks it to Crowder for 3.
Next trip. Booker found Ayton, but Ayton mishandled pass.
#Suns up 12-10. – 8:22 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed The Celtics have opened the floodgates and have a 45-25 lead over the Nets here at Barclays Center. This much was expected: The Nets’ best active players tonight are *checks notes* Patty Mills, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond. – 8:22 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis What a rebound and push by Horford. That was just beautiful – 8:21 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Horford ripping and running and hitting the guards and wings in transition is huge. – 8:21 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe DeMar DeRozan blazes out with three early buckets as the Bulls take a 10-0 lead before forcing an Atlanta timeout.
Whole team looks bouncy and rested after a week off games. – 8:18 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe Billy Donovan noted before the game that facing the Hawks — who are No. 2 overall in offensive rating — will be a fitting test for the Bulls defense coming off the break.
Opening the game with a Vooch steal for an Ayo dunk is a decent start to that challenge. – 8:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Jae Crowder bringing ball up?
Pass too high for Cam Johnson?
Life without Chris Paul. #Suns down 6-4. – 8:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin #Suns starting lineup minus Chris Paul (thumb) and Cameron Payne (wrist).
Deandre Ayton
Jae Crowder
Mikal Bridges
Devin Booker
And Cam Johnson.
#Suns down 4-2 early. #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/KwWq8V7gyr8:13 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Nice midrange pull-up in the PnR with Ayton from…. Jae Crowder – 8:13 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops Tristan Thompson getting the boys going as they take the court. – 8:12 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Why did Griffin switch Curry to Horford so that he could guard Brown? That was weird. – 8:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed Andre Drummond has some JaVale McGee in him. – 7:54 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby Al Horford doing work trying to box out Andre Drummond. That’s not an easy job. – 7:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin #Suns starting lineup in first game this season minus Chris Paul (thumb) tonight at OKC:
Devin Booker
Mikal Bridges
Cam Johnson
Jae Crowder
Deandre Ayton – 7:34 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann The “non-basketball moves” points of education are working. In previous years, Kevin Love would have leaned into Olynyk & shot a backwards 3 over his head. pic.twitter.com/oioqvEUNRp7:26 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis Mills, Curry, Brown, Johnson and Drummond will start for the #Nets tonight vs the #Celtics. – 7:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Nets starters:
Andre Drummond
James Johnson
Bruce Brown
Seth Curry
Patty Mills – 7:07 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP Celtics at Nets – Barclays Center – February 24, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Brooklyn – Patty Mills, Seth Curry, Bruce Brown, LaMarcus Aldridge, Andre Drummond
OUT: Boston: N/A Brooklyn: Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Joe Harris, Goran Dragic pic.twitter.com/95S2jTkb1q7:01 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed Patty Mills, Seth Curry, Bruce Brown, James Johnson and Andre Drummond are your Nets starters against the Celtics tonight. – 7:01 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef Billy Donovan says that there are no playing-time restrictions on Zach LaVine, who returns tonight vs. Hawks after missing last 3 games before All-Star break with knee soreness. But they’re monitoring him closely moving forward – 6:30 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls No minute restrictions for Zach LaVine according to Head Coach Billy Donovan – 6:29 PM

