Daily statistical milestones: DeMar DeRozan moves past Dwight Howard and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Kevin Love No. 47 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Patrick Mills with 1,407 three-pointers. He’s now 27 away from Bradley Beal
DeMar DeRozan No. 57 in points now
Moved ahead of Dwight Howard with 19,335 points. He’s now 84 away from Jamal Crawford
Al Horford No. 78 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Antonio McDyess with 1,103 blocks. He’s now 6 away from Brendan Haywood
Al Horford No. 81 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Antonio McDyess and Clyde Lee with 7,639 rebounds. He’s now 16 away from Paul Millsap
Nikola Vucevic No. 85 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Wayne Embry with 7,546 rebounds. He’s now 46 away from Chris Bosh
Andre Drummond No. 92 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Bill Walton with 1,035 blocks. He’s now tied with Robert Horry
Jae Crowder No. 103 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Latrell Sprewell and Randy Foye with 1,105 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
D’Angelo Russell No. 133 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Danny Ainge with 1,005 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Danny Granger
Zach LaVine No. 140 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Matt Barnes with 983 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Jerry Stackhouse and Leandro Barbosa
Justin Holiday No. 163 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Anthony Peeler with 941 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Damon Jones
Tristan Thompson No. 179 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Andre Iguodala with 6,017 rebounds. He’s now 23 away from Rudy Gay
Patrick Beverley No. 194 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Anthony Morrow with 809 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Nate Robinson
Andre Drummond No. 194 in steals now
Moved ahead of Kevin Willis and Glen Rice with 959 steals. He’s now 2 away from Slick Watts
Karl-Anthony Towns No. 198 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Kobe Bryant, Nazr Mohammed, Clifford Ray and Shareef Abdur-Rahim with 641 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Dominique Wilkins and John Henson
Nikola Jokic No. 205 in assists now
Moved ahead of Quinn Buckner and Foots Walker with 3,116 assists. He’s now 3 away from Toni Kukoc
James Johnson No. 208 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Tom Chambers with 628 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Andre Iguodala and Spencer Haywood
Al Horford No. 209 in assists now
Moved ahead of John Starks with 3,087 assists. He’s now 7 away from Clifford Robinson
Marcus Smart No. 210 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Mario Chalmers, Tracy Murray, Fred VanVleet and Jayson Tatum with 756 three-pointers. He’s now 11 away from Jamal Mashburn
Jayson Tatum No. 211 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Tracy Murray and Fred VanVleet with 755 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Mario Chalmers
Steven Adams No. 216 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Armen Gilliam with 608 blocks. He’s now 2 away from Kristaps Porzingis
Al Horford No. 221 in points now
Moved ahead of Mychal Thompson, Paul Westphal and Sidney Wicks with 12,813 points. He’s now 58 away from Rik Smits
Seth Curry No. 246 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Bryon Russell with 686 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Garrett Temple, Mike James, Gary Harris and Chandler Parsons
Karl-Anthony Towns No. 246 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Jeff Foster with 5,254 rebounds. He’s now 7 away from Cedric Maxwell
Bogdan Bogdanovic No. 250 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Bryn Forbes, Jamal Murray and Sam Cassell with 677 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Danny Ferry and Jaylen Brown
Klay Thompson No. 250 in points now
Moved ahead of Johnny Green with 12,286 points. He’s now 45 away from AC Green
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
(Since Jan. 7)
TATUM, BOS +326
SMART, BOS +246
R. WILLIAMS, BOS +234
BROWN, BOS +206
HORFORD, BOS +203
Paul, Pho +198
Doncic, Dal +186
Jokic, Den +175 – 12:37 AM
“I think our fans made it intense. I don’t think us playing the Grizzlies made it intense. Our fans, they were up and loud and excited the whole game. We felt that energy. We fell into our own. You can credit the fans once again.” – 12:08 AM
Ayo Dosunmu knows what’s up with DeMar DeRozan, who sprinkled a game-winning hoop into his historic scoring streak.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 12:07 AM
“They gotta worry about us. That’s what I anticipate. They gotta guard us. They gotta stop us.” – 11:37 PM
“He’s really good at attacking drop coverages because he sees so much of it. He’s in the midrange a lot. He’s very comfortable. But he has the ability to get even deeper and tonight he was able to do that because they just kept dropping on him.” – 11:33 PM
But Ayo Dosunmu credited DeMar DeRozan for something different tonight: “He knows when it’s time to be selfish.” – 11:28 PM
“(Is it a) rivalry? I don’t know. I don’t really look into all that stuff.” – 11:18 PM
They’ve never met, but Thompson said they follow each other on Instagram – 11:10 PM
He knows what United Center playoff crowds are like from his Cavs days. – 11:04 PM
Only one in Kobe Bryant’s entire career did he average more fourth quarter points per game than DeRozan is right now.
The mid-range. The pump fakes. The footwork. The patience.
DDR is going full Mamba. – 10:59 PM
“Nah, I’m just playin’.” – 10:58 PM
35.9 PPG
6.1 RPG
5.5 APG
58.4 FG%
He’s set to join Michael Jordan as the only players to average 35+ points on 55% shooting in a month since the three-point era (1980). pic.twitter.com/HwoVj3zR24 – 10:40 PM
The Bulls are on a six-game winning streak – 10:36 PM
Wolves 119, Grizzlies 114
On tonight’s show:
– DLo *takes over* 4th quarter
– Surviving KAT foul trouble
– Beasley bounces back (five made 3s)
– Another quiet night from Ant on O, but good D on Ja
– Size problems (26 O rebounds allowed) – 10:35 PM
D’Angelo Russell with 23 of his 37 in the 4th
KAT: 22 and 11
Beasley: 17, 5-7 3s
Edwards: 1-11 FG but 7 assists and hellacious defense
Sign me up for 7 more of these – 10:35 PM
DeMar DeRozan: 37/6/3
Zach LaVine: 20/5/3
Nikola Vučević: 12/10/3
Ayo Dosunmu: 12/6/3
Tristan Thompson: 11/6/1
The Bulls are now 39-21. – 10:34 PM
DeRozan: 37 pts (12 in the 4th)
LaVine: 20 pts
Ayo: 12 pts, 6 reb, 5 ast, 3 blk
Tristan Thompson: 11 pts, 6 reb in Bulls debut
Bulls win 6th straight to move to 39-21, and DeRozan’s magical season continues – 10:34 PM
Bulls win 6th straight
DeMar DeRozan runs NBA-record streak of 35-point games on 50% or better shooting to 8 games
Ayo Dosunmu stars defensively on Trae Young
Bulls are 1st in East – 10:34 PM
It’s simply unfathomable to be this efficient on this degree of difficulty. – 10:32 PM
That’s 5 team fouls — and now DLo is at the line. He’s gettin really good at this Chris Paul stuff. – 10:16 PM
He’s scored 28, 29 and 30 already against Memphis this season. – 10:14 PM
7 of 9 from 2-point range tonight for Russell – 10:12 PM
Booker: 25 Pts, 12 Ast, 6 Stl, 5 Reb, 9-16 FG
Bridges: 21 Pts, 10-17 FG
Cam Johnson: 21 Pts, 7-12 FG
Crowder: 17-5-4-4
Gilgeous-Alexander: 32 Pts, 5 Ast
Suns win their 8th straight game and move to 37-0 in games where they led after 3 quarters – 10:09 PM
Tatum – 30/7/4
Brown – 18 points, 6 assists
Smart – 15 points, 6 assists
Rob – 12 points, 11 rebounds
White – 13/5/3
Horford – 11/13/2/2/2
Celtics – 54.1% FGs
Celtics – 17-42 threes
Curry – 22 points
Brown – 15 points
Nets – 41.5% FGs
Nets – 7-29 threes – 10:02 PM
11 games
149 minutes
35.6 FG%
26.4 3PT%
-116 plus/minus – 10:01 PM
Crowder set to check in. #Suns up five as Pokusevski answers with 3. – 9:58 PM
Booker: 14 Pts, 10 Ast, 5 Stl
Bridges: 17 Pts, 8-15 FG
Crowder: 14 Pts, 4 Stl
Gilgeous-Alexander: 28 Pts, 11-18 FG – 9:41 PM
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Maurice Harkless
C – Domantas Sabonis – 9:34 PM
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Maurice Harkless
C – Domantas Sabonis – 9:34 PM
Tatum – 24 points
Brown – 18 points
Smart – 15 points
Rob – 12 points, 11 rebounds
Celtics – 52.3% FGs
Celtics – 14-33 threes
Curry – 17 points
Brown – 14 points
Drummond – 11 points
Edwards – 11 points
Nets – 37.8% FGs
Nets – 6-27 threes – 9:32 PM
A lot of ways to punish a moving defense — particularly Adams — when KAT is in the second part of the action. And they are punishing it. – 8:59 PM
Booker: 8 Pts, 4 Ast, 4 Stl
Bridges: 10 Pts, 5-11 FG
Crowder: 6 Pts, 4 Stl
Gilgeous-Alexander: 15 Pts
PHX: 18 points off TOs
OKC: 10 points off TOs – 8:59 PM
Brown – 13 points
Tatum – 13 points
Smart – 12 points, 4 assists
Rob – 10 points, 7 rebounds
Celtics – 55% FGs
Celtics – 10-19 threes
Brown – 12 points
Drummond – 9 points
Curry – 8 points
Edwards – 8 points
Nets – 38% FGs
Nets – 4-19 threes – 8:50 PM
Our guy @Rob Schaefer raised him as an ideal fit in the buyout market months ago on the Bulls Talk podcast. – 8:47 PM
Next trip. Booker found Ayton, but Ayton mishandled pass.
#Suns up 12-10. – 8:22 PM
Whole team looks bouncy and rested after a week off games. – 8:18 PM
Opening the game with a Vooch steal for an Ayo dunk is a decent start to that challenge. – 8:15 PM
Pass too high for Cam Johnson?
Life without Chris Paul. #Suns down 6-4. – 8:14 PM
Deandre Ayton
Jae Crowder
Mikal Bridges
Devin Booker
And Cam Johnson.
#Suns down 4-2 early. #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/KwWq8V7gyr – 8:13 PM
Devin Booker
Mikal Bridges
Cam Johnson
Jae Crowder
Deandre Ayton – 7:34 PM
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Nets starters:
Andre Drummond
James Johnson
Bruce Brown
Seth Curry
Patty Mills – 7:07 PM
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Brooklyn – Patty Mills, Seth Curry, Bruce Brown, LaMarcus Aldridge, Andre Drummond
OUT: Boston: N/A Brooklyn: Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Joe Harris, Goran Dragic pic.twitter.com/95S2jTkb1q – 7:01 PM
Milestones, Al Horford, Andre Drummond, D'Angelo Russell, DeMar DeRozan, Jae Crowder, Justin Holiday, Kevin Love, Nikola Vucevic, Tristan Thompson, Zach LaVine