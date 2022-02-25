DeMar DeRozan on clutch shots: I love the moments, I love the challenge

DeRozan finished the game with 37 points shooting 71 percent from the field, making it his ninth straight 30-point game, a career-high for the veteran. In addition, this is DeRozan’s eighth consecutive game with at least 35 points on 50 percent shooting extending his record farther past Wilt Chamberlain’s run. “You love it, and you hate it,” DeRozan said. “Of course, you don’t want to be down and have the pressure on yourself to try to pull out a game. But when you’re in those moments, you’ve got to take it on. I love the moments. I love the challenge. I love the opportunity. It’s fun to me.”
Source: SLAM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
I’ve (unfairly) been resistant to DeMar DeRozan being an MVP candidate but it’s getting impossible to ignore. In my opinion, if Steph or LeBron were unleashing offensively like this and in first they would be the clear favourite. Factor in key Bulls injuries. Just a nuts season. – 7:15 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
5 years ago if you told me DeMar DeRozan would be Southern California’s best NBA player in 5 years. Wouldn’t have believed it. But he sure is. – 5:37 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
DeMar DeRozan in year 13:
Career-high PPG (28.3)
Career-high eFG% (53.7%)
Career-high midrange FG% (50.4%)
Career-high 3P% (35.3%)
(Submitted by @StevieCozens) pic.twitter.com/w0IhnscEjJ – 5:03 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
NBA’s L2M rules that Bogdan Bogdanovic didn’t foul DeMar DeRozan on DeRozan’s go-ahead hoop with 15.1 seconds left.
Also, Zach LaVine should’ve been called for foul on Trae Young with 1:09 left, per the report.
(See, Bulls fans? It doesn’t always go against you.) – 4:47 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
DeMar DeRozan is averaging 7.2 made 2-pointers outside the restricted area this season.
That is the most in a season since Michael Jordan in 2001-02 (7.3).
DeRozan is shooting 51% on these shots and Jordan shot 40%. – 1:05 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
My 🔥 take: DeMar DeRozan has been in MVP conversation all season, and rightfully so.
But why does the award need to be decided today? – 12:25 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
All sorts of interesting games in #NBA tonight, along with an interesting question about #Sixers and an update on DeMar DeRozan’s falling MVP odds: usblog.betway.com/nba/nba-bettin… – 11:25 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.61
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 16.18
3. Joel Embiid: 15.94
4. DeMar DeRozan: 14.87
5. LeBron James: 14.46
6. Luka Doncic: 14.11
7. Trae Young: 13.9
8. Stephen Curry: 13.82
9. Ja Morant: 13.45
10. Chris Paul: 13.17
https://t.co/onGqrEd9sz pic.twitter.com/rmu71sYQ6z – 11:05 AM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
DeMar DeRozan is chasing one of Michael Jordan’s Bulls records. lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/demar-de… – 10:08 AM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Top 5 Win Probability Added
2021-22 Season
9.38 wins — DeMar DeRozan
.
.
.
5.72 wins — Stephen Curry
5.61 wins — Nikola Jokic
4.85 wins — Joel Embiid
4.57 wins — Karl-Anthony Towns
via
@Mike Beuoy – 10:04 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
How important are shooting spots in the NBA? Wizards players weigh in and explain how some stars, DeMar DeRozan in particular, know them so well they don’t even need to see the basket to score. ift.tt/QMFSBY5 – 10:02 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
DeMar DeRozan’s line over past eight games is basketball art: 38.4 pts on 61.9 % shooting with 5.3 assists. Crazy thing? His line for the previous nine games: 30.9 pts on 56.1 % shooting with 6.3 assists. That’s a bananas 17-game run, and Bulls are 11-6 over it. – 9:59 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
DeMar DeRozan is just the seventh player in NBA history to score at least 35+ points in eight straight games.
Here are the other six players in this club:
Wilt Chamberlain
Elgin Baylor
Michael Jordan
Kobe Bryant
LeBron James
James Harden – 9:26 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
The reason you don’t hear a louder push for DeMVP is because it’s unusual for a guy who isn’t on a max deal & hadn’t been an All-Star in 3 years to be in this discussion. Feels like forcing a square peg into a circle. But guess what? DeMar DeRozan has morphed into a circle peg. – 9:08 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
DeMar DeRozan is inevitable:
💎 45 PTS, 18-30 FG
💎 38 PTS, 16-27 FG
💎 36 PTS, 13-19 FG
💎 35 PTS, 14-22 FG
💎 38 PTS, 12-24 FG
💎 40 PTS, 16-24 FG
💎 38 PTS, 16-27 FG
💎 37 PTS, 15-21 FG
That’s eight straight 35-point games in which he’s shot at least 50% from the field 🤯 pic.twitter.com/pdZLD5u79n – 9:01 AM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
DeMar DeRozan in 99 ‘clutch’ minutes this season: 120 points (2nd in NBA), 55.6% FG, 88.9% FT (48/54, both 1st in NBA), 16 assists against 3 turnovers
His +58 plus-minus in those minutes is 5th in NBA, and the top 4 are all Suns (Paul/Bridges/Booker/Crowder) – 8:59 AM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Tristan Thompson makes Bulls debut, and DeMar DeRozan dazzles again in win over Hawks
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3149638/2022/0… – 8:45 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
MVP of the Night: DeMar DeRozan
#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/cKBlAAyJVw – 6:36 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Also, after scoring another 37 points last night, DeMar DeRozan of the #Bulls dropped from 30-1 to 17-1 for MVP, one of the biggest one-day futures line movements we have seen all season. – 4:58 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
“What we’re witnessing right now is something that people are going to remember for a long time.”
Ayo Dosunmu knows what’s up with DeMar DeRozan, who sprinkled a game-winning hoop into his historic scoring streak.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 12:07 AM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan extends historic scoring streak in win vs. Hawks – The Athletic theathletic.com/news/bulls-dem… – 11:32 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
DeMar DeRozan on his 3-point play with 15.1 seconds left: “When you’re in those moments, you gotta take it on. I love the moments. I love the challenge. I love the opportunity. It’s fun to me.” – 11:28 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
One thing you hear about this Bulls team a lot is how unselfish they are, from bench players like Coby White to starters like Vooch.
But Ayo Dosunmu credited DeMar DeRozan for something different tonight: “He knows when it’s time to be selfish.” – 11:28 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Ayo Dosunmu on DeMar DeRozan: “We’re witnessing history. What we are witnessing right now is something that people are going to remember for a long time. It’s one of those things that’s going to be a record for a pretty long time.” – 11:23 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Tristan Thompson on DeMar DeRozan: “Smooth criminal… the basket is looking like the size of Lake Michigan to him” – 11:07 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
DeMar DeRozan is averaging 8.4 points per game in the 4th quarter.
Only one in Kobe Bryant’s entire career did he average more fourth quarter points per game than DeRozan is right now.
The mid-range. The pump fakes. The footwork. The patience.
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
During the eight-game streak, DeMar DeRozan is shooting 69.6% in the fourth quarter, 5-5 tonight. #Bulls – 10:49 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
DeMar DeRozan in February:
35.9 PPG
6.1 RPG
5.5 APG
58.4 FG%
He’s set to join Michael Jordan as the only players to average 35+ points on 55% shooting in a month since the three-point era (1980). pic.twitter.com/HwoVj3zR24 – 10:40 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
DeMar DeRozan is shooting 55-42-87 in fourth quarters this season. – 10:37 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
DeMar DeRozan finishes with 37 points, 12 in the 4th quarter and 5 points in the final minute.
The Bulls are on a six-game winning streak – 10:36 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Final: Bulls 112, Hawks 108
DeMar DeRozan: 37/6/3
Zach LaVine: 20/5/3
Nikola Vučević: 12/10/3
Ayo Dosunmu: 12/6/3
Tristan Thompson: 11/6/1
The Bulls are now 39-21. – 10:34 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 112, Hawks 108
Bulls win 6th straight
DeMar DeRozan runs NBA-record streak of 35-point games on 50% or better shooting to 8 games
Ayo Dosunmu stars defensively on Trae Young
Bulls are 1st in East – 10:34 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
DeMar DeRozan is on an offensive tear nothing short of Prime Jordan and Prime Kobe.
It’s simply unfathomable to be this efficient on this degree of difficulty. – 10:32 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Trae Young misses a shot on one end, DeMar DeRozan hits a fadeaway and makes a FT on the other to put the Bulls up 110-108 with 15.1 seconds to play. – 10:26 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
DeMar DeRozan should win the MVP of the Bulls finish 1st in the East. – 10:26 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
By the 10:45 mark of the second quarter, DeMar DeRozan extended his ongoing streak of 20+ point games to 19 – 8:45 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
DeMar DeRozan hasn’t missed a beat. He’s got 20 points with 10 minutes left in the second quarter. #LeaguePassAlert – 8:43 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
The All-Star break hasn’t slowed DeMar DeRozan down: 16 points in the 1st quarter on 7/10 shooting – 8:40 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan blazes out with three early buckets as the Bulls take a 10-0 lead before forcing an Atlanta timeout.
Whole team looks bouncy and rested after a week off games. – 8:18 PM
