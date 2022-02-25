Derrick Rose to have minor ankle surgery

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Another one falls. Knicks’ Derrick Rose to have minor ankle procedure
No timetable set for point guard’s return yet. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 4:41 PM
Another one falls. Knicks’ Derrick Rose to have minor ankle procedure
No timetable set for point guard’s return yet. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 4:41 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
With Derrick Rose out, Deuce McBride has a major opportunity to showcase himself as the legit NBA combo guy he is… Just needs a shot from Thibs, because the tools are all there. #Knicks – 4:08 PM
With Derrick Rose out, Deuce McBride has a major opportunity to showcase himself as the legit NBA combo guy he is… Just needs a shot from Thibs, because the tools are all there. #Knicks – 4:08 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Derrick Rose remains out indefinitely after the Knicks announce that the former MVP will undergo what the club termed a “minor procedure” on his right ankle today.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:59 PM
Derrick Rose remains out indefinitely after the Knicks announce that the former MVP will undergo what the club termed a “minor procedure” on his right ankle today.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:59 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Knicks say Derrick Rose is having a minor procedure on his ankle today and no timetable for his return. Makes a play-in spot even less likely. – 3:56 PM
Knicks say Derrick Rose is having a minor procedure on his ankle today and no timetable for his return. Makes a play-in spot even less likely. – 3:56 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks’ Derrick Rose to have minor ankle procedure
No timetable set for point guard’s return yet. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 3:54 PM
Knicks’ Derrick Rose to have minor ankle procedure
No timetable set for point guard’s return yet. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 3:54 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Knicks’ Derrick Rose to have procedure on troublesome ankle nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/25/kni… – 3:39 PM
Knicks’ Derrick Rose to have procedure on troublesome ankle nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/25/kni… – 3:39 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
It’s gone from bad to pitiful as Derrick Rose’s #Knicks comeback squashed this weekend with another ankle surgery #NBA nypost.com/2022/02/25/der… – 3:34 PM
It’s gone from bad to pitiful as Derrick Rose’s #Knicks comeback squashed this weekend with another ankle surgery #NBA nypost.com/2022/02/25/der… – 3:34 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Derrick Rose injury update: Knicks guard to undergo another procedure on right ankle
cbssports.com/nba/news/derri… – 3:01 PM
Derrick Rose injury update: Knicks guard to undergo another procedure on right ankle
cbssports.com/nba/news/derri… – 3:01 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Happy Post-All-Star Break: Derrick Rose’s long-anticipated #Knicks comeback squashed with another ankle surgery. Tank on. nypost.com/2022/02/25/der… – 2:56 PM
Happy Post-All-Star Break: Derrick Rose’s long-anticipated #Knicks comeback squashed with another ankle surgery. Tank on. nypost.com/2022/02/25/der… – 2:56 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Derrick Rose underwent a procedure to clean up a lingering ankle injury in late December. The procedure was done w/intent to alleviate future issues. He was on track to return within the next few days. Wednesday was the 1st day he’d been cleared for contact. Now, another surgery. – 2:55 PM
Derrick Rose underwent a procedure to clean up a lingering ankle injury in late December. The procedure was done w/intent to alleviate future issues. He was on track to return within the next few days. Wednesday was the 1st day he’d been cleared for contact. Now, another surgery. – 2:55 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Derrick Rose will undergo a minor procedure on his right ankle today, per the Knicks. A timeline for his return has not yet been determined. – 2:46 PM
Derrick Rose will undergo a minor procedure on his right ankle today, per the Knicks. A timeline for his return has not yet been determined. – 2:46 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Derrick Rose will have a minor procedure on his right ankle today, the Knicks announced. There’s no timetable for him to come back and play. He had right ankle surgery Dec. 22 and hasn’t played since Dec. 16. – 2:35 PM
Derrick Rose will have a minor procedure on his right ankle today, the Knicks announced. There’s no timetable for him to come back and play. He had right ankle surgery Dec. 22 and hasn’t played since Dec. 16. – 2:35 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Knicks said that Derrick Rose will have what they described as “a minor procedure” on his right ankle today. Knicks said it remains unclear when Rose will return – 2:35 PM
Knicks said that Derrick Rose will have what they described as “a minor procedure” on his right ankle today. Knicks said it remains unclear when Rose will return – 2:35 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Wow – Knicks announce Derrick Rose will undergo a minor procedure on his right ankle today. A timeline for his return has not yet been set. – 2:31 PM
Wow – Knicks announce Derrick Rose will undergo a minor procedure on his right ankle today. A timeline for his return has not yet been set. – 2:31 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Knicks guard Derrick Rose will undergo a minor procedure on his right ankle on Friday, per team. No timeline for his return. – 2:31 PM
Knicks guard Derrick Rose will undergo a minor procedure on his right ankle on Friday, per team. No timeline for his return. – 2:31 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks say Derrick Rose will undergo a minor procedure on his right ankle today. A timeline for his return has not yet been set. – 2:30 PM
Knicks say Derrick Rose will undergo a minor procedure on his right ankle today. A timeline for his return has not yet been set. – 2:30 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Derrick Rose will undergo a minor procedure on his right ankle today. A timeline for his return has not yet been set. – 2:30 PM
Knicks say Derrick Rose will undergo a minor procedure on his right ankle today. A timeline for his return has not yet been set. – 2:30 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Knicks say Derrick Rose will undergo a minor procedure on his right ankle today. A timeline for his return has not yet been set. – 2:30 PM
Knicks say Derrick Rose will undergo a minor procedure on his right ankle today. A timeline for his return has not yet been set. – 2:30 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Knicks say Derrick Rose will undergo a minor procedure on his right ankle. – 2:30 PM
Knicks say Derrick Rose will undergo a minor procedure on his right ankle. – 2:30 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
No change for the Knicks in the NBA’s latest injury report: Derrick Rose (right ankle) is doubtful, Nerlens Noel (foot) and RJ Barrett (ankle) are questionable for tonight’s game vs. MIA. – 10:48 AM
No change for the Knicks in the NBA’s latest injury report: Derrick Rose (right ankle) is doubtful, Nerlens Noel (foot) and RJ Barrett (ankle) are questionable for tonight’s game vs. MIA. – 10:48 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Who are the NBA’s most marketable players? @ActionNetworkHQ analyzed 20 metrics to come up with an overall “Influence Score” for each player. The leaders:
1. LeBron James, 14.18
2. Steph Curry, 10.67
3. Derrick Rose, 9.29 😳
Check out the top-20 players: basketballnews.com/stories/new-st… – 10:37 AM
Who are the NBA’s most marketable players? @ActionNetworkHQ analyzed 20 metrics to come up with an overall “Influence Score” for each player. The leaders:
1. LeBron James, 14.18
2. Steph Curry, 10.67
3. Derrick Rose, 9.29 😳
Check out the top-20 players: basketballnews.com/stories/new-st… – 10:37 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks hope to have Derrick Rose, RJ Barrett back on Friday night against Heat newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 10:12 AM
Knicks hope to have Derrick Rose, RJ Barrett back on Friday night against Heat newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 10:12 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
“We missed him a lot obviously”: Derrick Rose has chance to be #Knicks‘ savior on verge of return nypost.com/2022/02/24/der… – 7:44 PM
“We missed him a lot obviously”: Derrick Rose has chance to be #Knicks‘ savior on verge of return nypost.com/2022/02/24/der… – 7:44 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Derrick Rose has a chance to be the #Knicks savior as will return sometime this weekend #NBA nypost.com/2022/02/24/der… – 7:19 PM
Derrick Rose has a chance to be the #Knicks savior as will return sometime this weekend #NBA nypost.com/2022/02/24/der… – 7:19 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
#Knicks are officially listing RJ Barrett (left ankle) and Nerlens Noel (sore left foot) as questionable for Friday’s game vs. the Heat.
Derrick Rose (ankle) is listed as doubtful, although he has practiced each of the past two days.
We can expect another update tomorrow AM. – 4:03 PM
#Knicks are officially listing RJ Barrett (left ankle) and Nerlens Noel (sore left foot) as questionable for Friday’s game vs. the Heat.
Derrick Rose (ankle) is listed as doubtful, although he has practiced each of the past two days.
We can expect another update tomorrow AM. – 4:03 PM
More on this storyline
Marc Berman: Thibodeau said there was “a possibility” Derrick Rose plays Friday but Knicks listing him as doubtful -via Twitter @NYPost_Berman / February 24, 2022
Ira Winderman: Knicks injury report for Friday vs. Heat: RJ Barrett, Questionable, Left Ankle; sprained Nerlens Noel, Questionable, Left Foot; sore Derrick Rose, Doubtful, Right Ankle; surgery Luka Samanic, Out, G League Kemba Walker, Out, Not With Team (Heat report not out yet.) -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / February 24, 2022