Game preview: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Pacers

The Oklahoma City Thunder (19-41) play against the Indiana Pacers (20-41) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
The Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $4,308,026 per win while the Indiana Pacers are spending $6,825,055 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday February 25, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Away TV: Bally Sports OK
Home Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan
Away Radio: WWLS 98.1FM OKC
@Pacers
5K for Malcolm 🔥
congratulations to @Malcolm Brogdon on surpassing 5,000 career points last night! 👏 pic.twitter.com/CY3Etr8oLu – 9:32 AM
@BrandonRahbar
Tre Mann’s last 4 games:
22/4/5/2 + 3-6 from 3
11/5/6/4 + 1-6 from 3
24/6/3 + 3-7 from 3
30/2/1/2 + 4-7 from 3
SGA on playing with Mann tonight: “It was fun. Tre’s proving himself in this league every day. I’m excited for his future.” – 2:52 AM
@RomeovilleKid
“There’s zero concern about (the chemistry between Malcolm Brogdon and Tyrese Haliburton) from my perspective or the coaching staff’s perspective or I would even venture to say management’s perspective.” — #Pacers coach Rick Carlisle indystar.com/story/sports/2… – 2:16 AM
@TEastNBA
Wanted to ask Malcolm Brogdon about playing off ball a little more now than playing his old point guard role. He gave me a lesson in hydration. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/CVSCgkPlYs – 1:12 AM
@clutchfans
‣ Jalen Green big game
‣ ORL won
‣ OKC won
‣ CHA won
‣ PHI won
‣ LAC won
BONUS: Lakers lose pic.twitter.com/8skTZv761W – 12:51 AM
@C_Duarte5
Feliz cumpleaños amor de mi vida mi nene que cumple 2 añitos ya 😍🥳🙏🏼🤍✨ solo le pido a Dios que me le de fuerza vida y salud para que sea un hombre de bien. Te amo papi 🤍✨ Dios te me bendiga siempre 🙏🏼🤍✨ @chrisjrduarte03 instagram.com/p/CabdJIUs8Ta/… – 12:35 AM
@RomeovilleKid
Lance Stephenson’s clutch 3 not enough as Thunder outlast #Pacers in OT indystar.com/story/sports/2… via @indystar – 11:14 PM
@BrandonRahbar
SGA: “I feel that way every night I play – that no one man can guard me.” pic.twitter.com/FaBUYlU3r2 – 10:32 PM
@Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on his mindset “I feel that way every night I play, that no one man can guard me. It doesn’t change late in the game. That’s just my confidence.” – 10:30 PM
@TEastNBA
Malcolm Brogdon says he fells good after playing tonight. First game over 30 minutes since December.
On playing with Haliburton, when asked by @James Boyd: “Great. He’s as unselfish as they come, and just talented, man.” – 10:28 PM
@Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander calls overtime “tiring” without the stoppage “but it was fun” – 10:27 PM
@Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander “says a lot about us we know going into every night it’s going to be a battle.” Says they stayed with it and trusted the game plan. – 10:27 PM
@Rylan_Stiles
Theo Maledon said the rookies are amazing “they show up they compete” and he tries to be a leader the best he can sharing his experiences with them. – 10:20 PM
@Rylan_Stiles
Olivier Sarr called Theo Maledon and they had a two hour conversation after Sarr signed his two way deal. Maledon said “I’m just really happy for him.” – 10:19 PM
@MarkMontieth
Best part of game for @Indiana Pacers was that Haliburton, Brogdon and Hield looked like a solid combination their first time together. Brogdon played 31 minutes and scored 15 points without a turnover in first game back from injury. – 10:15 PM
@BrandonRahbar
Tre Mann has scored 22 points or more 4 times in February.
Tre looking like a steal at #18 overall. – 10:14 PM
@Rylan_Stiles
Tre Mann “I work on those shots every day. It’s just going out there and trusting my work.” – 10:11 PM
@Rylan_Stiles
Tre Mann on finding Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the and-one “I saw Shai cutting, I threw it to him, and he do what he do.” – 10:09 PM
@Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on the OKC Blue players transitioning to the NBA “at the end of the day it’s still basketball, if a player is showing skills in a G-League game…you can have confidence” says “we think [the Blue] is incredibly important” to the future and development. – 10:04 PM
@Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander “they were switching a lot of pick and rolls 1-5 and it slows your offense down. He had a really good balance of attack tonight and getting his teammates involved.” – 10:02 PM
@Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tre Mann playing off each other “I thought they were both really good.” Mention’s they had a hard time keeping Shai out the paint, he did a good job attacking. Mentions “he made the right plays” – 9:57 PM
@Tsaltas46
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander since All Star break
32-2-5 13/22 FG
36-8-5 (3 steals, 2 blocks) 13/24 FG
🔥🔥🔥 – 9:51 PM
@okcthunder
❝Proud of the guys’ fight tonight❞
@NickAGallo 🎤 @Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pic.twitter.com/srgHrX1YK3 – 9:51 PM
@BrandonRahbar
SGA misses 4 weeks.
Comes back:
32 points
36 points
On-ball, off-ball, under-ball, over-ball, doesn’t matter.
Shai is that dude. – 9:49 PM
@MarkMontieth
The @Indiana Pacers gave up 123 points in regulation (125 overall) to OKC, which ranks last in NBA scoring, 101.3, and lost by 20 last night to Suns. Worst perimeter D I’ve ever seen from a Pacers team this season, with possible exception of last season. Fundamentals, anyone? – 9:43 PM
@clutchfans
Lottery Race Update: Christian Wood’s epic 3-13 FT performance stuns Orlando while OKC caught trapped with a higher score than Indy in OT. Standings:
1. Orlando 14-47
2. Detroit 14-45
3. Houston 15-44
4. Oklahoma City 19-41
5. Indiana 20-41 – 9:42 PM
@RomeovilleKid
Final: #OKC 129, #Pacers 125 OT
SGA with 36 points.
Tyrese Haliburton with 14 points and 11 assists.
Lance Stephenson drained a 3 to send it to OT but missed all five of his shots in OT, went scoreless and fouled out on an and-1 by SGA. – 9:39 PM
@royceyoung
Thunder win a wild one in overtime. SGA with 36-8-5 (13-24 shooting), Tre Mann with 22 and some quality balance from Poku (13 points), Maledon (14), Bazley (14 and 10 rebounds). – 9:39 PM
@ScottAgness
Thunder, on a back-to-back, beat the Pacers 129-125 led by Gilgeous-Alexander’s 36pts. They split the season series with both games reaching OT.
Brogdon (15pts) returned and played in the first 3 quarters; Hield scored 29, Jackson with 17-6-5b.
Up next: Sunday v Celtics. – 9:38 PM
@okcthunder
squad got it done on the back-to-back ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Arerrg880b – 9:37 PM
@MarkMontieth
It’s amazing how much the Pacers score with that puzzling halfcourt offense. Seems like it would have been a good idea to get @Buddy Hield more shots in OT than the layup he created for himself. – 9:36 PM
@okcthunder
tough OT bucket 💪
@BazleyDarius | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/NZ8xWjG41z – 9:34 PM
@ScottAgness
Lance Stephenson (14pts) fouls out with 20.7s left in OT. He made the shot to force the extra session, but has missed five straight shots. All short.
SGA has 36pts and given OKC, who played last night, a three-point lead. – 9:34 PM
@RomeovilleKid
SGA with a big bucket. And-1 layup gives OKC a 128-125 lead and fouls Lance Stephenson out of the game. 20.7 seconds left. #Pacers – 9:33 PM
@joe_mussatto
Great composure by Tre Mann to slow up on that fastbreak and find a trailing SGA. – 9:33 PM
@Rylan_Stiles
Home/Road back to back and now overtime it’s clear why the thunder are struggling this frame. – 9:30 PM
@RomeovilleKid
Lol Lance Stephenson has taken 3 jumpers in this OT and have missed them all. In fairness, no one else has made a shot either. #Pacers – 9:29 PM
@AdamSpolane
Most losses in NBA
1. Orlando 47
2. Detroit 45
3. Houston 44
————————
4. OKC 41
5. Indiana 40
OKC and Indiana are currently in OT – 9:27 PM
@joe_mussatto
Lance Stephenson just sent this lottery extravaganza to overtime. – 9:25 PM
@RomeovilleKid
Headed to OT. Don’t even think SGA got that off in time. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/XTxZv4Q8VT – 9:25 PM
@BQRMagic
the Magic are about to win this one. The next two games (Monday and Wednesday, home, against Indiana both times) are going to be interesting for lottery purposes – 9:25 PM
@RomeovilleKid
Lance Stephenson with the clutch corner 3. Game is now tied at 123 with 1.6 seconds left. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/WPmhmkteUh – 9:24 PM
@ScottAgness
Lance sinks a corner 3 (off an Oreb) to tie the game with 1.6s left, then celebrates in front of the OKC bench. – 9:23 PM
@okcthunder
Roby and Wiggs on the break!!
@Isaiah Roby ➡️ @Aaron Wiggins pic.twitter.com/6V5z3ziJpi – 9:21 PM
@RomeovilleKid
#Pacers down 123-120 with 8.9 seconds left after Tre Mann sinks two free throws. – 9:21 PM
@RomeovilleKid
#Pacers are GIFTED a possession down one point because SGA misses two free throws. Tyrese Haliburton brings it up and then drives and kicks it to Isaiah Jackson, who traveled and now OKC has the ball back.
Tyrese being too passive yet again. Can’t put Isaiah in that position. – 9:19 PM
@joe_mussatto
SGA could’ve put the Thunder up by three, but he missed both free throws. Both short.
Indiana then turns it over. Thunder ball up 121-120 with 12 seconds left. – 9:18 PM
@royceyoung
With Indiana’s defense shading way over to basically double-team SGA the moment he crossed halfcourt, Tre Mann has made the Pacers pay with a flurry of brilliant drives and floaters. Really impressive. – 9:16 PM
@Rylan_Stiles
I can’t imagine how frustrating it is to play against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He can get to the rim at will, even if you play perfect defense, his pace, strength, body control, will still let him score at the rack. – 9:15 PM
@RomeovilleKid
Tyrese Haliburton scores a pull up jumper to tie it, Tre Mann scores and then Jalen Smith scores and then SGA scores. OKC up 119-117. #Pacers – 9:14 PM
@RomeovilleKid
#Pacers led 113-107. Game is now tied at 113 with 2:47 left to play. – 9:12 PM
@Rylan_Stiles
You don’t trade a guy like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on a max contract with no opt outs. You keep him for as long as he is willing to be here. Don’t try to outsmart the system or look for drama, the NBA has plenty of drama without manufactured nonsense. – 9:10 PM
@ScottAgness
On a night the Pacers have given up 60 points in the paint, including 18 by SGA, 2019 first-round pick Goga Bitadze has played one minute.
They’ve gone with Jackson, Taylor and Smith over him. – 9:09 PM
@okcthunder
Poku off the dribble!
@Aleksej Pokusevski | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/jmzq1O6KAt – 9:08 PM
@ScottAgness
Pacers have scored 10 straight to move ahead by eight with 4:36 left. Buddy Hield has 24, SGA has 29. Carlisle has been slowing things down and calling plays the last few minutes. – 9:06 PM
@joe_mussatto
The Thunder has a G League lineup on the floor: Maledon, Waters, Krejci, Pokusevski and Sarr.
All five have played minutes for the Blue this season. – 8:58 PM
@joe_mussatto
Bedlam briefly broke out in Indianapolis, with Lindy Waters III guarding Buddy Hield. – 8:54 PM
@Rylan_Stiles
Aleksej Pokusevski with an unreal contested mid-range shot. Great touch on the shot. – 8:53 PM
@DuaneRankin
“You can’t control the weather with flights. It wasn’t that big of a deal. People deal with it all the time. Cancelled flights. Try to rent a car. Do the best you can. It was a little icy in Dallas. OKC had a ton of snow on the ground, but I was fine.” bit.ly/3HpjvuB – 8:50 PM
@Pacers
🎯🎯🎯
12-point third quarter from @Buddy Hield. pic.twitter.com/O8l3YoXvxF – 8:49 PM
@RomeovilleKid
End of 3Q: #Pacers 93, #OKC 92
SGA is leading the Thunder with 29 points.
Buddy Hield has a team-high 19 points for Indiana. – 8:49 PM
@Rylan_Stiles
Huge buzzer beating 3 by Lindy Waters III keeps it a one point game heading into the fourth. – 8:48 PM
@Rylan_Stiles
They have to double team Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. This is where the team around SGA has to step up pacers clogging the paint leaving shooters open and SGA is elite at the drive and kick. – 8:48 PM
@BrandonRahbar
The reason why the Thunder can’t get better lottery odds than the Magic, Pistons, Rockets and maybe the Pacers:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is just so much better than every player on those teams. – 8:45 PM
@joe_mussatto
SGA has scored at least 25 points in five of his last six games. – 8:45 PM
@okcthunder
Sarr through traffic!
@sarr_olivier | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/l3eEQ1Lj3c – 8:44 PM
@RomeovilleKid
My one early knock on Tyrese Haliburton is that sometimes he’s too pass-first. I get trying to get your teammates involved, but it hurts the team when he doesn’t shoot. He’s got 7 points tonight on 3 shots. #Pacers – 8:43 PM
@joe_mussatto
SGA is going to work. Twelve of his 17 shots have come at the rim. He has 27 points with 2:52 left in the third, and the Thunder has a six-point lead. – 8:43 PM
@Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has 23 points in 22 minutes with three steals, assists, and rebounds. That will play. – 8:37 PM
@RomeovilleKid
Isaiah Jackson must be loving this combination of Malcolm Brogdon and Tyrese Haliburton. They keep finding him around the rim for easy baskets. #Pacers now lead 76-75. – 8:30 PM
@joe_mussatto
The Thunder’s 40 points in the second quarter marked a season high. Previous high was 37 on Oct. 27 against the Lakers. – 8:23 PM
@KellanOlson
Monty Williams noted how the Pelicans blitzed them almost all game last time they played after OKC didn’t do any of that last night. Said playing in different environments at this time of year is key and where you want to see growth before the real deal of that in the playoffs. – 8:21 PM
@RomeovilleKid
Halftime: #OKC 69, #Pacers 61
OKC outscored Indiana 40-25 in the second quarter.
SGA going to work with 19 points so far.
Malcolm Brogdon and Isaiah Jackson both have 10. Tyrese Haliburton with 5 points, 6 assists and 3 turnovers. – 8:13 PM
@joe_mussatto
Halftime: Thunder 69, Pacers 61
– Thunder shot 56%, 54% from 3
– SGA leads with 19 pts
– Roby 10 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast
– Poku and Maledon with 9 and 8 pts off the bench – 8:11 PM
@BrandonRahbar
Thunder without their 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th best players on the second night of a road back to back are up 69-61 at halftime.
Yeah, it’s just the Pacers. But they still have Haliburton, Hield, Brogdon and Stephenson.
OKC has SGA, rookies, 3rd stringers and two-way players. – 8:11 PM
@okcthunder
The French Connection 🇫🇷
#ThéoMaledon ↔️ @sarr_olivier pic.twitter.com/X4euQsrzTI – 8:07 PM
@ScottAgness
Buddy Hield’s newness showing there. Attacked and got caught in the air, could have floated it up to Isaiah Jackson for a slam but instead threw it away. Right idea, with an outcome you hope will come in time + trust. – 8:07 PM
@joe_mussatto
Shai has already attempted nine free throws in the first half, leading to a game-high 17 points. – 8:06 PM
@Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander uses his lower body to seal his defender and get enough separation for these rim finishes really well. – 8:05 PM
@Pacers
what. a. find. 👀
@Tyrese Haliburton ➡️ @Jalen Smith pic.twitter.com/wPNchcmaSc – 8:02 PM
@RomeovilleKid
Tyrese Haliburton is a very unique passer. He jumps a lot to pass, which isn’t something you teach players, but he’s pretty good at making things happen when he leaves his feet. #Pacers – 8:02 PM
@ScottAgness
Haliburton continues to impress by slicing through the defense and making tough passes to a teammate in the paint.
If you’re on the court with him, you must stay active and alert. Because he’ll find you. – 8:02 PM
@okcthunder
The French Dispatch
#ThéoMaledon ➡️ @Aleksej Pokusevski pic.twitter.com/CCZ3v9aPSq – 8:00 PM
@BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault has said he trusts his players if they tell him to challenge a call.
Vit Krejci, a 2nd round rookie who missed all last year and most of this year rehabbing, just asked Daigneault to challenge a call.
Daigneault challenged.
Challenge successful. – 7:58 PM
@RomeovilleKid
Oshae Brissett drives and dunks on Aleksej Pokusevski.
📸 me | #Pacers pic.twitter.com/q24AKRlvQr – 7:58 PM
@BrandonRahbar
The OKC Blue have outscored the Indiana Pacers 16-5 in the 2nd quarter. – 7:52 PM
@okcthunder
on the drive 🏁
@Aleksej Pokusevski | @Isaiah Roby pic.twitter.com/4M1Bz7e0T7 – 7:52 PM
@Pacers
free throw, three & a half-court shot FOR THE WIN 🗣️
and some love from @Myles Turner 😂
@hoosierlottery pic.twitter.com/u8Vkau5ezC – 7:51 PM
@ScottAgness
During the timeout: Contestant (Ryan) just sank a FT, 3-pointer, and then banked in a half-court shot (2nd try) to win $500, some lottery tickets and a Pacers jersey. Now that was a well-deserved prize back. – 7:50 PM
@TEastNBA
“It’s all good!” This fan said after hitting a half court shot for $500 + a bunch of prizes. Myles Turner dapped him up afterwards. pic.twitter.com/8T6IfPs2BU – 7:49 PM
@Rylan_Stiles
Aleksej Pokusevski getting around and in front of the defender and finishing at the rim on his own is impressive. He has been really good recently showing a ton of flashes. – 7:46 PM
@BrandonRahbar
SGA scored 32 in his first game back.
He scored 14 points in the 1st quarter tonight.
They forgot about Shai. – 7:45 PM
@ScottAgness
Malcolm Brogdon is playing the off-ball guard spot, both with Haliburton and now Stephenson. He hasn’t played in the month so he’s not forcing things and easing into it.
He has 10pts — a couple 3s and a couple drives — and a pair of assists. – 7:44 PM
@Pacers
team-high 10 points in the first quarter 😁
welcome back, @Malcolm Brogdon pic.twitter.com/WSlrzJfcIH – 7:43 PM
@RomeovilleKid
End of 1Q: #Pacers 36, OKC 29
Lol Lance Stephenson got a tech for this after scoring late in the period.
📸 me pic.twitter.com/OyWCKCNNNN – 7:43 PM
@okcthunder
find the open man ⚡️
@LindyWatersIII | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/lAqCJ6V6QN – 7:39 PM
@joe_mussatto
Lance Stephenson t’d up for flexing after scoring through Vit Krejci. This is as entertaining as I hoped it’d be. – 7:39 PM
@joe_mussatto
Olivier Sarr has been assessed a Flagrant 1 for his foul on Lance Stephenson. – 7:35 PM
@okcthunder
Baze has all 94 feet covered 😤
@BazleyDarius | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/T8my9QT0fn – 7:34 PM
@BrandonRahbar
Tre Mann is 3-3 from 3 to start the game, including one from 30 feet.
Mann’s scoring was one of the best in the 2021 rookie class. The only worries about his offense were his athleticism and playmaking. And he’s had some of the best dunks and passes from any rookie this season. – 7:34 PM
@RomeovilleKid
Lance Stephenson with an and-1, but he may have been poked in the eye. He’s still on the ground. #Pacers – 7:33 PM
@RomeovilleKid
Well, Isaiah Jackson just threw down an alley-oop that honestly looked like a chest pass from Duane Washington Jr. Dude is just a great athlete. #Pacers – 7:31 PM
@Rylan_Stiles
Darius Bazley coast to coast with a finish after a great contest pic.twitter.com/Hs46QCAJYu – 7:30 PM
@Pacers
break ’em out 🎸
@Lance Stephenson | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/kxyMzIQgpM – 7:26 PM
@BrandonRahbar
SGA and Tre Mann racing to see who can get to 30 first tonight. – 7:26 PM
@joe_mussatto
Tre Mann with a deep, deep 3-pointer. He and SGA have nine points each, and 18 of the Thunder’s 20. – 7:25 PM
@Rylan_Stiles
Sheesh Tyrese Haliburton didn’t have to do that to Lindy Waters III. Fantastic move to create space in the mid-range. – 7:25 PM
@RomeovilleKid
Lance Stephenson with a corner 3. #Pacers are shooting 53.8% from the field and have an early 20-17 lead. – 7:23 PM
@BrandonRahbar
OKC usually erases a first half double digit deficit by the 3rd quarter.
Tonight they did it in the first 5 minutes. – 7:23 PM
@Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looking at this Pacers team right now pic.twitter.com/L3Lbnd6dA0 – 7:20 PM
@okcthunder
opening it up ☔️☔️
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | @Tre Mann pic.twitter.com/hAcWWBH4Yh – 7:20 PM
@Rylan_Stiles
Incredibly tough finish by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the rim. I’m still convinced it’s the headband, he should never play without it again. – 7:16 PM
@Rylan_Stiles
Oh my. The Shai Gilgeous-Alexander step back. pic.twitter.com/Ak5vmoWAnI – 7:14 PM
@MikeSGallagher
Isaiah Jackson with two blocks in his first two minutes. Moonin’. – 7:12 PM
@RomeovilleKid
#Pacers open on a 10-0 run. Haliburton and Brogdon looking good so far. – 7:12 PM
@okcthunder
Getting started in Indy!
Presented by @EnergyTransfer pic.twitter.com/08NcKhw4QL – 7:10 PM
@RomeovilleKid
Pregame flicks courtesy of yours truly. 📸 #Pacers pic.twitter.com/FXnvRWz5Dj – 7:05 PM
@RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters tonight:
— Malcolm Brogdon
— Tyrese Haliburton
— Buddy Hield
— Oshae Brissett
— Isaiah Jackson – 6:41 PM
@Pacers
TONIGHT’S 🖐️
#𝟕 – @Malcolm Brogdon
#𝟎 – @Tyrese Haliburton
#𝟐𝟒 – @Buddy Hield
#𝟏𝟐 – @Oshae Brissett
#𝟐𝟑 – @IJackson22
@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/QmIA3gOOZ1 – 6:34 PM
@WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement with @jphanned is live @Underdog__NBA
We back up.
– Harden’s debut
– Brogdon with Hali now
– Luka vs. Don
– Point Book
– and oh good the Knicks are back too
Lord of Lineups at the top of the show, live all the way through tipoff:
➡️ https://t.co/yt3eTgGeJM pic.twitter.com/CBubSYllZb – 6:31 PM
@Pacers
time to lock in 🔒
@MotorolaUS | #PacersGameNight pic.twitter.com/1IvD19PXZ1 – 6:19 PM
@Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. OKC (1/2):
Malcolm Brogdon – Available (right Achilles)
Goga Bitadze – Available (right foot)
Isaiah Jackson – Available (right ankle)
Chris Duarte – Out (left big toe) pic.twitter.com/9frpFh7MQB – 6:04 PM
@BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault gave an informative, long explanation on the SGA/Giddey on-ball/off-ball thing.
The gist of it: OKC wants a team with multiple playmakers and attackers. And that this plan is nothing new. The team has known this since the jump.
TLDR: nothing to see here. – 5:56 PM
@Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said being off the ball can happen on a possession Shai Gilgeous-Alexander brings the ball up the floor that by the end of the possession SGA is finishing off ball. “This Evolution on of the team is noting new, including getting Josh creation opportunities.” – 5:53 PM
@Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s “plan A” comment “I think [Chris Paul’s team] was very different [Than SGA/Giddey team] being off the ball on that team and off the ball on this team is totally different.” – 5:50 PM
@Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Josh Giddey being on the ball more and his comments yesterday“More than he has been in the past [Not a direct quote that he will be on ball more than SGA]. I wouldn’t try to make that comparative.” Says you want multiple creators. – 5:49 PM
@Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said he has been impressed by how “self motivated” Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is when getting his work in. The all star break rehab was no different. – 5:47 PM
@Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault says the Pacers are playing with “really good aggressiveness” said Josh Giddey being out was a “late developing thing” gives no further injury update on anyone else. – 5:46 PM
@joe_mussatto
Daigneault on Giddey (hip soreness) being added to the injury report: “Obviously that was a later development.” – 5:45 PM
@ScottAgness
Thunder guard Josh Giddey, the 6th overall pick in 2021, won’t play tonight in Indy due to right hip soreness.
He had 15-10-5 last meeting, and played last night in a loss to the Suns. – 5:45 PM
@Pacers
the first 4,000 fans 18 or older will receive a @hoosierlottery ticket coupon upon entry tonight 🙌 pic.twitter.com/iuqfS232hj – 5:41 PM
@BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey is out tonight due to right hip soreness/everyone saw Chet Holmgren’s game last night. – 5:39 PM
@Rylan_Stiles
Looks like it’ll be a plan A game for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tonight. – 5:36 PM
@RomeovilleKid
Josh Giddey (right hip) is OUT tonight, per #OKC’s latest injury report. – 5:36 PM
@joe_mussatto
Josh Giddey (right hip soreness) has been added to the Thunder’s injury report. He’s out tonight. – 5:35 PM
@Tsaltas46
Aleksej Pokusevski shared his thoughts on his role at Thunder and his partnership with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey.
Story at @SdnaGr #thunderup sdna.gr/mpasket/937926… – 5:25 PM
@joe_mussatto
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said Chris Duarte is a game-time decision against the Thunder.
Lengthy injury report this evening. All three Pacers listed as “probable” are playing. pic.twitter.com/WCC5JUMykx – 5:23 PM
@RomeovilleKid
Malcolm Brogdon (right Achilles), Goga Bitadze (right foot) and Isaiah Jackson (right ankle) are playing tonight. Chris Duarte (left big toe) is a game-time decision. #Pacers – 5:21 PM
@Pacers
Malcolm Brogdon (right Achilles), Goga Bitadze (right foot) and Isaiah Jackson (right ankle) are all AVAILABLE tonight, per head coach Rick Carlisle.
Chris Duarte (left big toe) is a game-time decision. – 5:21 PM
@ScottAgness
Brogdon and Jackson will play tonight vs OKC.
Duarte (sore left big toe) is a game-time decision. – 5:21 PM
@RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Episode 54 –
Fact or Fake News: @Josh Giddey is the hottest rookie heading into All Star break.
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyEs2S
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Rookie #JoshGiddey pic.twitter.com/sQflEbr7Dk – 5:01 PM
@Tsaltas46
Asked Aleksej Pokusevski on his confidence level and he mentioned he feels pretty confident in his role and added he feels comfortable to play alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey. #thunderup – 4:56 PM
@Rylan_Stiles
The #Thunder will miss Kenrich Williams (knee), Lu Dort (shoulder), Mike Muscala (ankle), Ty Jerome (hip), and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (foot) against the Pacers. It appears Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will play on the second night of a back to back. – 4:15 PM
@BrandonRahbar
Thunder still in the top half of the NBA in local viewership. ⬇️
Despite the rebuild, despite no Russ/KD/CP3 and despite Bally Sports Bally Sportsing.
Well done, Thunder fans. pic.twitter.com/VWppqMVnFw – 3:50 PM
@RomeovilleKid
#Pacers injury report: Goga Bitadze (right foot), Malcolm Brogdon (right Achilles) and Isaiah Jackson (right ankle) are probable for tonight’s game against OKC.
Chris Duarte (left big toe) is questionable.
T.J. McConnell, T.J. Warren, Myles Turner and Ricky Rubio are OUT. – 3:03 PM
@okcthunder
The Thunder takes on the new-look Pacers squad on the second night of the back-to-back.
🎥 | @OUHealth Game Day Report pic.twitter.com/JsLqsOtQab – 2:24 PM
@KellanOlson
Point Book thread
To @theIVpointplay’s observation that the Suns didn’t run much of their stuff in the first half, Booker did a really good job just assessing where the Thunder were and going from there.
It was a lot of this with nowhere to go and good passing options. pic.twitter.com/av5S9gvlsZ – 1:58 PM
@TEastNBA
Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch was a Rockets assistant when Houston traded for James Harden. Finch brought that up when talking about the Pacers trading for Tyrese Haliburton. On Indiana’s new young guard, in a fantastic spot to grow: forbes.com/sites/tonyeast… – 1:23 PM
@CBSSportsNBA
Myles Turner injury update: Pacers star to be out another ‘couple weeks’ with foot issue
cbssports.com/nba/news/myles… – 12:44 PM
@okcthunder
Anotha one!
𝘛𝘩𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘢𝘵 𝘗𝘢𝘤𝘦𝘳𝘴
📍 | Indianapolis
🕖 | 6:00PM CT
📺 | @BallySportsOK
📻 | WWLS 98.1FM pic.twitter.com/Nk8e8lmbhZ – 12:33 PM
@Urbodo
Vasilije Micic’s agent Misko Raznatovic questions NBA draft rights rules.
Micic’s draft rights are owned by the Oklahoma City Thunder. pic.twitter.com/GFj7VHW2XS – 12:11 PM
@joe_mussatto
Mark Daigneault’s postgame comments last night were the strongest signal yet that Josh Giddey will ultimately become the Thunder’s primary initiator, which will lead to more off-ball scoring opportunities for SGA.
Story: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 11:02 AM
@NBA_Math
RPR ROY Predictor:
1. Scottie Barnes: 5.37
2. Evan Mobley: 5.09
3. Franz Wagner: 4.69
4. Josh Giddey: 3.73
5. Herbert Jones: 3.58
6. Cade Cunningham: 3.13
7. Chris Duarte: 2.87
8. Ayo Dosunmu: 2.55
9. Omer Yurtseven: 2.17
10. Cam Thomas: 1.82
https://t.co/onGqrEd9sz pic.twitter.com/pq8sSiV2LW – 11:00 AM
@okcthunder
The Thunder returned to action last night going up against the number one team in the West. OKC shook off a slow start, battled back from a 19-point deficit, and took a lead in the second half behind a stout defensive effort.
Full Recap ⤵️ – 11:00 AM
@KeithSmithNBA
Watched Suns-Thunder this morning:
-Love PHX leaning into point-Booker while CP is out. All those PG reps for Booker a few years back were messy at the time, but worth it now!
-SGA & Giddey remains is a little weird. One needs to shoot better or be more active off-ball to work. – 10:37 AM
@Pacers
and we’re 🔙
📍: @GainbridgeFH
🎟️: https://t.co/3cGhjNwjPr pic.twitter.com/E22jCbvhUF – 10:02 AM
@StephNoh
I watched a ton of games over the All-Star break to see who’s thriving and who’s struggling in their new situations.
Here’s my Haliburton vid explaining why he’s looking so good (sound on).
14 more traded players covered here:
https://t.co/Pepw0hFWxa pic.twitter.com/vMHMRImZrz – 9:49 AM
@TEastNBA
The Pacers had a specific player that they targeted when shuffling their roster at the trade deadline. Two weeks later, it’s easy to see why.
Meet Tyrese Haliburton, the perfectionist who gets better by making mistakes: forbes.com/sites/tonyeast… – 9:42 AM
@TEastNBA
New Locked On Pacers with @TylerSmith_ISL! We discuss what the Pacers focuses should be the rest of the season, including:
-Evaluating Haliburton + Brogdon pairing
-Mixing and matching lineups
-Developing young talent
And more. Tune in: https://t.co/zmFKjC8Qm3 pic.twitter.com/6tddTD0gXU – 9:17 AM
@DuaneRankin
Late last night, way too early morning, but I’ll catch some 💤 like Davante Adams back in Phoenix 🌵.
#Suns vs. #Pelicans tonight at Footprint Center in second of a back-to-back.
Beat OKC last night by 20 in first game this season without Chris Paul (fractured right thumb). pic.twitter.com/jPMDG8Jh0Z – 7:22 AM