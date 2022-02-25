Game preview: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Pacers

The Oklahoma City Thunder (19-41) play against the Indiana Pacers (20-41) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $4,308,026 per win while the Indiana Pacers are spending $6,825,055 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday February 25, 2022

Brandon Rahbar

Tre Mann’s last 4 games:

22/4/5/2 + 3-6 from 3

11/5/6/4 + 1-6 from 3

24/6/3 + 3-7 from 3

30/2/1/2 + 4-7 from 3

Tre Mann's last 4 games:
22/4/5/2 + 3-6 from 3
11/5/6/4 + 1-6 from 3
24/6/3 + 3-7 from 3
30/2/1/2 + 4-7 from 3
SGA on playing with Mann tonight: "It was fun. Tre's proving himself in this league every day. I'm excited for his future."

"There's zero concern about (the chemistry between Malcolm Brogdon and Tyrese Haliburton) from my perspective or the coaching staff's perspective or I would even venture to say management's perspective." — #Pacers coach Rick Carlisle

Wanted to ask Malcolm Brogdon about playing off ball a little more now than playing his old point guard role. He gave me a lesson in hydration. 🤣

SGA: "I feel that way every night I play – that no one man can guard me."

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on his mindset "I feel that way every night I play, that no one man can guard me. It doesn't change late in the game. That's just my confidence."

Malcolm Brogdon says he fells good after playing tonight. First game over 30 minutes since December.

On playing with Haliburton, when asked by Malcolm Brogdon says he fells good after playing tonight. First game over 30 minutes since December.On playing with Haliburton, when asked by @James Boyd : “Great. He’s as unselfish as they come, and just talented, man.” – 10:28 PM

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander calls overtime "tiring" without the stoppage "but it was fun"

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander "says a lot about us we know going into every night it's going to be a battle." Says they stayed with it and trusted the game plan.

Theo Maledon said the rookies are amazing "they show up they compete" and he tries to be a leader the best he can sharing his experiences with them.

Olivier Sarr called Theo Maledon and they had a two hour conversation after Sarr signed his two way deal. Maledon said "I'm just really happy for him."

"I feel like this is going to be something special," Isaiah Jackson says of playing with Tyrese Haliburton. Those two – between Jackson's vertical spacing and Haliburton's passing – should fit together extremely well.

Best part of game for @Indiana Pacers was that Haliburton, Brogdon and Hield looked like a solid combination their first time together. Brogdon played 31 minutes and scored 15 points without a turnover in first game back from injury.

Tre Mann has scored 22 points or more 4 times in February.

Tre looking like a steal at #18 overall. – Tre Mann has scored 22 points or more 4 times in February.Tre looking like a steal at #18 overall. – 10:14 PM

Tre Mann "I work on those shots every day. It's just going out there and trusting my work."

Tre Mann on finding Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the and-one "I saw Shai cutting, I threw it to him, and he do what he do."

Mark Daigneault on the OKC Blue players transitioning to the NBA "at the end of the day it's still basketball, if a player is showing skills in a G-League game…you can have confidence" says "we think [the Blue] is incredibly important" to the future and development.

Mark Daigneault on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander "they were switching a lot of pick and rolls 1-5 and it slows your offense down. He had a really good balance of attack tonight and getting his teammates involved."

Mark Daigneault on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tre Mann playing off each other "I thought they were both really good." Mention's they had a hard time keeping Shai out the paint, he did a good job attacking. Mentions "he made the right plays"

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander since All Star break

32-2-5 13/22 FG

36-8-5 (3 steals, 2 blocks) 13/24 FG

🔥🔥🔥 – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander since All Star break32-2-5 13/22 FG36-8-5 (3 steals, 2 blocks) 13/24 FG🔥🔥🔥 – 9:51 PM

SGA misses 4 weeks.

Comes back:

32 points

36 points

On-ball, off-ball, under-ball, over-ball, doesn’t matter.

Shai is that dude. – SGA misses 4 weeks.Comes back:32 points36 pointsOn-ball, off-ball, under-ball, over-ball, doesn’t matter.Shai is that dude. – 9:49 PM

Pacers now 3-15 in games decided by 4 or less this season.

The @Indiana Pacers gave up 123 points in regulation (125 overall) to OKC, which ranks last in NBA scoring, 101.3, and lost by 20 last night to Suns. Worst perimeter D I've ever seen from a Pacers team this season, with possible exception of last season. Fundamentals, anyone?

Lottery Race Update: Christian Wood’s epic 3-13 FT performance stuns Orlando while OKC caught trapped with a higher score than Indy in OT. Standings:

1. Orlando 14-47

2. Detroit 14-45

3. Houston 15-44

4. Oklahoma City 19-41

5. Indiana 20-41 – Lottery Race Update: Christian Wood’s epic 3-13 FT performance stuns Orlando while OKC caught trapped with a higher score than Indy in OT. Standings:1. Orlando 14-472. Detroit 14-453. Houston 15-444. Oklahoma City 19-415. Indiana 20-41 – 9:42 PM

Final:

SGA with 36 points.

Tyrese Haliburton with 14 points and 11 assists.

Lance Stephenson drained a 3 to send it to OT but missed all five of his shots in OT, went scoreless and fouled out on an and-1 by SGA. – Final: #OKC 129, #Pacers 125 OTSGA with 36 points.Tyrese Haliburton with 14 points and 11 assists.Lance Stephenson drained a 3 to send it to OT but missed all five of his shots in OT, went scoreless and fouled out on an and-1 by SGA. – 9:39 PM

Thunder win a wild one in overtime. SGA with 36-8-5 (13-24 shooting), Tre Mann with 22 and some quality balance from Poku (13 points), Maledon (14), Bazley (14 and 10 rebounds).

Thunder, on a back-to-back, beat the Pacers 129-125 led by Gilgeous-Alexander’s 36pts. They split the season series with both games reaching OT.

Brogdon (15pts) returned and played in the first 3 quarters; Hield scored 29, Jackson with 17-6-5b.

Up next: Sunday v Celtics. – Thunder, on a back-to-back, beat the Pacers 129-125 led by Gilgeous-Alexander’s 36pts. They split the season series with both games reaching OT.Brogdon (15pts) returned and played in the first 3 quarters; Hield scored 29, Jackson with 17-6-5b.Up next: Sunday v Celtics. – 9:38 PM

And it’s over. Thunder beat the Pacers 129-125 in overtime. Pacers score just two points in OT, shooting 1/10 on their way to the loss.

7 Pacers scored in double figures, including 29 from Hield. But the defense was weak. – And it’s over. Thunder beat the Pacers 129-125 in overtime. Pacers score just two points in OT, shooting 1/10 on their way to the loss.7 Pacers scored in double figures, including 29 from Hield. But the defense was weak. – 9:37 PM

It's amazing how much the Pacers score with that puzzling halfcourt offense. Seems like it would have been a good idea to get @Buddy Hield more shots in OT than the layup he created for himself.

Lance Stephenson (14pts) fouls out with 20.7s left in OT. He made the shot to force the extra session, but has missed five straight shots. All short.
SGA has 36pts and given OKC, who played last night, a three-point lead.

SGA has 36pts and given OKC, who played last night, a three-point lead. – Lance Stephenson (14pts) fouls out with 20.7s left in OT. He made the shot to force the extra session, but has missed five straight shots. All short.SGA has 36pts and given OKC, who played last night, a three-point lead. – 9:34 PM

SGA with a big bucket. And-1 layup gives O

Huge and-1 from SGA to give the Thunder the lead with 20.7 seconds to go. Two missed shots from Lance on the prior possession. Just 2 points for the Pacers in OT. – Huge and-1 from SGA to give the Thunder the lead with 20.7 seconds to go. Two missed shots from Lance on the prior possession. Just 2 points for the Pacers in OT. – 9:33 PM

Great composure by Tre Mann to slow up on that fastbreak and find a trailing SGA. – Great composure by Tre Mann to slow up on that fastbreak and find a trailing SGA. – 9:33 PM

Home/Road back to back and now overtime it’s clear why the thunder are struggling this frame. – Home/Road back to back and now overtime it’s clear why the thunder are struggling this frame. – 9:30 PM

Lol Lance Stephenson has taken 3 jumpers in this OT and have missed them all. In fairness, no one else has made a shot either. 9:29 PM Lol Lance Stephenson has taken 3 jumpers in this OT and have missed them all. In fairness, no one else has made a shot either. #Pacers

Most losses in NBA

1. Orlando 47

2. Detroit 45

3. Houston 44

————————

4. OKC 41

5. Indiana 40

OKC and Indiana are currently in OT – Most losses in NBA1. Orlando 472. Detroit 453. Houston 44————————4. OKC 415. Indiana 40OKC and Indiana are currently in OT – 9:27 PM

Lance Stephenson just sent this lottery extravaganza to overtime. – Lance Stephenson just sent this lottery extravaganza to overtime. – 9:25 PM

Headed to OT. Don’t even think SGA got that off in time. #Pacers 9:25 PM Headed to OT. Don’t even think SGA got that off in time. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/XTxZv4Q8VT

Lance Stephenson with the clutch corner 3. Game is now tied at 123 with 1.6 seconds left. #Pacers 9:24 PM Lance Stephenson with the clutch corner 3. Game is now tied at 123 with 1.6 seconds left. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/WPmhmkteUh

Lance sinks a corner 3 (off an Oreb) to tie the game with 1.6s left, then celebrates in front of the OKC bench. – Lance sinks a corner 3 (off an Oreb) to tie the game with 1.6s left, then celebrates in front of the OKC bench. – 9:23 PM

Wow. Huge 3 pointer from Lance Stephenson to tie this game up at 123 with 1.6 seconds to go. Big time effort by Oshae Brissett to find the offensive rebound and pass. – Wow. Huge 3 pointer from Lance Stephenson to tie this game up at 123 with 1.6 seconds to go. Big time effort by Oshae Brissett to find the offensive rebound and pass. – 9:23 PM

Tyrese being too passive yet again. Can’t put Isaiah in that position. – #Pacers are GIFTED a possession down one point because SGA misses two free throws. Tyrese Haliburton brings it up and then drives and kicks it to Isaiah Jackson, who traveled and now OKC has the ball back.Tyrese being too passive yet again. Can’t put Isaiah in that position. – 9:19 PM

SGA could’ve put the Thunder up by three, but he missed both free throws. Both short.

Indiana then turns it over. Thunder ball up 121-120 with 12 seconds left. – SGA could’ve put the Thunder up by three, but he missed both free throws. Both short.Indiana then turns it over. Thunder ball up 121-120 with 12 seconds left. – 9:18 PM

With Indiana’s defense shading way over to basically double-team SGA the moment he crossed halfcourt, Tre Mann has made the Pacers pay with a flurry of brilliant drives and floaters. Really impressive. – With Indiana’s defense shading way over to basically double-team SGA the moment he crossed halfcourt, Tre Mann has made the Pacers pay with a flurry of brilliant drives and floaters. Really impressive. – 9:16 PM

I can’t imagine how frustrating it is to play against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He can get to the rim at will, even if you play perfect defense, his pace, strength, body control, will still let him score at the rack. – I can’t imagine how frustrating it is to play against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He can get to the rim at will, even if you play perfect defense, his pace, strength, body control, will still let him score at the rack. – 9:15 PM

Thunder on a 14-4 run over the last 3:27. They lead the Pacers 121-117 with 54 seconds to go. Pacers defense has been atrocious down the stretch. – Thunder on a 14-4 run over the last 3:27. They lead the Pacers 121-117 with 54 seconds to go. Pacers defense has been atrocious down the stretch. – 9:15 PM

Tyrese Haliburton scores a pull up jumper to tie it, Tre Mann scores and then Jalen Smith scores and then SGA scores. OKC up 119-117. 9:14 PM Tyrese Haliburton scores a pull up jumper to tie it, Tre Mann scores and then Jalen Smith scores and then SGA scores. OKC up 119-117. #Pacers

113-113 with 2:47 to go. Pacers-Thunder about to be a fun ending. – 113-113 with 2:47 to go. Pacers-Thunder about to be a fun ending. – 9:12 PM

You don’t trade a guy like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on a max contract with no opt outs. You keep him for as long as he is willing to be here. Don’t try to outsmart the system or look for drama, the NBA has plenty of drama without manufactured nonsense. – You don’t trade a guy like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on a max contract with no opt outs. You keep him for as long as he is willing to be here. Don’t try to outsmart the system or look for drama, the NBA has plenty of drama without manufactured nonsense. – 9:10 PM

On a night the Pacers have given up 60 points in the paint, including 18 by SGA, 2019 first-round pick Goga Bitadze has played one minute.

They’ve gone with Jackson, Taylor and Smith over him. – On a night the Pacers have given up 60 points in the paint, including 18 by SGA, 2019 first-round pick Goga Bitadze has played one minute.They’ve gone with Jackson, Taylor and Smith over him. – 9:09 PM

Pacers have scored 10 straight to move ahead by eight with 4:36 left. Buddy Hield has 24, SGA has 29. Carlisle has been slowing things down and calling plays the last few minutes. – Pacers have scored 10 straight to move ahead by eight with 4:36 left. Buddy Hield has 24, SGA has 29. Carlisle has been slowing things down and calling plays the last few minutes. – 9:06 PM

Really nice second half from Buddy Hield tonight, who just hit a huge three to extend the Pacers lead. Pacers outscoring OKC by 17 with him on the floor so far. – Really nice second half from Buddy Hield tonight, who just hit a huge three to extend the Pacers lead. Pacers outscoring OKC by 17 with him on the floor so far. – 9:03 PM

The Thunder has a G League lineup on the floor: Maledon, Waters, Krejci, Pokusevski and Sarr.

All five have played minutes for the Blue this season. – The Thunder has a G League lineup on the floor: Maledon, Waters, Krejci, Pokusevski and Sarr.All five have played minutes for the Blue this season. – 8:58 PM

Bedlam briefly broke out in Indianapolis, with Lindy Waters III guarding Buddy Hield. – Bedlam briefly broke out in Indianapolis, with Lindy Waters III guarding Buddy Hield. – 8:54 PM

Aleksej Pokusevski with an unreal contested mid-range shot. Great touch on the shot. – Aleksej Pokusevski with an unreal contested mid-range shot. Great touch on the shot. – 8:53 PM

End of 3Q:

SGA is leading the Thunder with 29 points.

Buddy Hield has a team-high 19 points for Indiana. – End of 3Q: #Pacers 93, #OKC 92SGA is leading the Thunder with 29 points.Buddy Hield has a team-high 19 points for Indiana. – 8:49 PM

Huge buzzer beating 3 by Lindy Waters III keeps it a one point game heading into the fourth. – Huge buzzer beating 3 by Lindy Waters III keeps it a one point game heading into the fourth. – 8:48 PM

Brogdon and Stephenson seem to be a good pairing. They’re doing well in just their third game together. Pacers up 93-92 after three quarters. – Brogdon and Stephenson seem to be a good pairing. They’re doing well in just their third game together. Pacers up 93-92 after three quarters. – 8:48 PM

They have to double team Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. This is where the team around SGA has to step up pacers clogging the paint leaving shooters open and SGA is elite at the drive and kick. – They have to double team Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. This is where the team around SGA has to step up pacers clogging the paint leaving shooters open and SGA is elite at the drive and kick. – 8:48 PM

The reason why the Thunder can’t get better lottery odds than the Magic, Pistons, Rockets and maybe the Pacers:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is just so much better than every player on those teams. – The reason why the Thunder can’t get better lottery odds than the Magic, Pistons, Rockets and maybe the Pacers:Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is just so much better than every player on those teams. – 8:45 PM

SGA has scored at least 25 points in five of his last six games. – SGA has scored at least 25 points in five of his last six games. – 8:45 PM

My one early knock on Tyrese Haliburton is that sometimes he’s too pass-first. I get trying to get your teammates involved, but it hurts the team when he doesn’t shoot. He’s got 7 points tonight on 3 shots. 8:43 PM My one early knock on Tyrese Haliburton is that sometimes he’s too pass-first. I get trying to get your teammates involved, but it hurts the team when he doesn’t shoot. He’s got 7 points tonight on 3 shots. #Pacers

SGA is going to work. Twelve of his 17 shots have come at the rim. He has 27 points with 2:52 left in the third, and the Thunder has a six-point lead. – SGA is going to work. Twelve of his 17 shots have come at the rim. He has 27 points with 2:52 left in the third, and the Thunder has a six-point lead. – 8:43 PM

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has 23 points in 22 minutes with three steals, assists, and rebounds. That will play. – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has 23 points in 22 minutes with three steals, assists, and rebounds. That will play. – 8:37 PM

Isaiah Jackson must be loving this combination of Malcolm Brogdon and Tyrese Haliburton. They keep finding him around the rim for easy baskets. Isaiah Jackson must be loving this combination of Malcolm Brogdon and Tyrese Haliburton. They keep finding him around the rim for easy baskets. #Pacers now lead 76-75. – 8:30 PM

The Thunder’s 40 points in the second quarter marked a season high. Previous high was 37 on Oct. 27 against the Lakers. – The Thunder’s 40 points in the second quarter marked a season high. Previous high was 37 on Oct. 27 against the Lakers. – 8:23 PM

Halftime:

OKC outscored Indiana 40-25 in the second quarter.

SGA going to work with 19 points so far.

Malcolm Brogdon and Isaiah Jackson both have 10. Tyrese Haliburton with 5 points, 6 assists and 3 turnovers. – Halftime: #OKC 69, #Pacers 61OKC outscored Indiana 40-25 in the second quarter.SGA going to work with 19 points so far.Malcolm Brogdon and Isaiah Jackson both have 10. Tyrese Haliburton with 5 points, 6 assists and 3 turnovers. – 8:13 PM

Halftime: Thunder 69, Pacers 61

– Thunder shot 56%, 54% from 3

– SGA leads with 19 pts

– Roby 10 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast

– Poku and Maledon with 9 and 8 pts off the bench – Halftime: Thunder 69, Pacers 61– Thunder shot 56%, 54% from 3– SGA leads with 19 pts– Roby 10 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast– Poku and Maledon with 9 and 8 pts off the bench – 8:11 PM

Thunder without their 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th best players on the second night of a road back to back are up 69-61 at halftime.

Yeah, it’s just the Pacers. But they still have Haliburton, Hield, Brogdon and Stephenson.

OKC has SGA, rookies, 3rd stringers and two-way players. – Thunder without their 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th best players on the second night of a road back to back are up 69-61 at halftime.Yeah, it’s just the Pacers. But they still have Haliburton, Hield, Brogdon and Stephenson.OKC has SGA, rookies, 3rd stringers and two-way players. – 8:11 PM

Pacers trail the Thunder 69-61 at the half. OKC scored 40 in the second quarter as Indiana’s defense looked completely helpless. 34 points in the paint already for the Thunder.

Brogdon and Jackson are the only Pacers in double figures. – Pacers trail the Thunder 69-61 at the half. OKC scored 40 in the second quarter as Indiana’s defense looked completely helpless. 34 points in the paint already for the Thunder.Brogdon and Jackson are the only Pacers in double figures. – 8:10 PM

Buddy Hield’s newness showing there. Attacked and got caught in the air, could have floated it up to Isaiah Jackson for a slam but instead threw it away. Right idea, with an outcome you hope will come in time + trust. – Buddy Hield’s newness showing there. Attacked and got caught in the air, could have floated it up to Isaiah Jackson for a slam but instead threw it away. Right idea, with an outcome you hope will come in time + trust. – 8:07 PM

Shai has already attempted nine free throws in the first half, leading to a game-high 17 points. – Shai has already attempted nine free throws in the first half, leading to a game-high 17 points. – 8:06 PM

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander uses his lower body to seal his defender and get enough separation for these rim finishes really well. – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander uses his lower body to seal his defender and get enough separation for these rim finishes really well. – 8:05 PM

One of the worst defensive quarters I can remember from the Pacers in a while. Everybody is getting beat off the bounce. – One of the worst defensive quarters I can remember from the Pacers in a while. Everybody is getting beat off the bounce. – 8:03 PM

Tyrese Haliburton is a very unique passer. He jumps a lot to pass, which isn’t something you teach players, but he’s pretty good at making things happen when he leaves his feet. 8:02 PM Tyrese Haliburton is a very unique passer. He jumps a lot to pass, which isn’t something you teach players, but he’s pretty good at making things happen when he leaves his feet. #Pacers

Haliburton continues to impress by slicing through the defense and making tough passes to a teammate in the paint.

If you’re on the court with him, you must stay active and alert. Because he’ll find you. – Haliburton continues to impress by slicing through the defense and making tough passes to a teammate in the paint.If you’re on the court with him, you must stay active and alert. Because he’ll find you. – 8:02 PM

Mark Daigneault has said he trusts his players if they tell him to challenge a call.

Vit Krejci, a 2nd round rookie who missed all last year and most of this year rehabbing, just asked Daigneault to challenge a call.

Daigneault challenged.

Challenge successful. – Mark Daigneault has said he trusts his players if they tell him to challenge a call.Vit Krejci, a 2nd round rookie who missed all last year and most of this year rehabbing, just asked Daigneault to challenge a call.Daigneault challenged.Challenge successful. – 7:58 PM

Oshae Brissett drives and dunks on Aleksej Pokusevski.

📸 me | #Pacers 7:58 PM Oshae Brissett drives and dunks on Aleksej Pokusevski.📸 me | #Pacers pic.twitter.com/q24AKRlvQr

The OKC Blue have outscored the Indiana Pacers 16-5 in the 2nd quarter. – The OKC Blue have outscored the Indiana Pacers 16-5 in the 2nd quarter. – 7:52 PM

During the timeout: Contestant (Ryan) just sank a FT, 3-pointer, and then banked in a half-court shot (2nd try) to win $500, some lottery tickets and a Pacers jersey. Now that was a well-deserved prize back. – During the timeout: Contestant (Ryan) just sank a FT, 3-pointer, and then banked in a half-court shot (2nd try) to win $500, some lottery tickets and a Pacers jersey. Now that was a well-deserved prize back. – 7:50 PM

“It’s all good!” This fan said after hitting a half court shot for $500 + a bunch of prizes. Myles Turner dapped him up afterwards. 7:49 PM “It’s all good!” This fan said after hitting a half court shot for $500 + a bunch of prizes. Myles Turner dapped him up afterwards. pic.twitter.com/8T6IfPs2BU

Aleksej Pokusevski getting around and in front of the defender and finishing at the rim on his own is impressive. He has been really good recently showing a ton of flashes. – Aleksej Pokusevski getting around and in front of the defender and finishing at the rim on his own is impressive. He has been really good recently showing a ton of flashes. – 7:46 PM

SGA scored 32 in his first game back.

He scored 14 points in the 1st quarter tonight.

They forgot about Shai. – SGA scored 32 in his first game back.He scored 14 points in the 1st quarter tonight.They forgot about Shai. – 7:45 PM

Malcolm Brogdon is playing the off-ball guard spot, both with Haliburton and now Stephenson. He hasn’t played in the month so he’s not forcing things and easing into it.

He has 10pts — a couple 3s and a couple drives — and a pair of assists. – Malcolm Brogdon is playing the off-ball guard spot, both with Haliburton and now Stephenson. He hasn’t played in the month so he’s not forcing things and easing into it.He has 10pts — a couple 3s and a couple drives — and a pair of assists. – 7:44 PM

End of 1Q: #Pacers 36, OKC 29

Lol Lance Stephenson got a tech for this after scoring late in the period.

📸 me 7:43 PM End of 1Q: #Pacers 36, OKC 29Lol Lance Stephenson got a tech for this after scoring late in the period.📸 me pic.twitter.com/OyWCKCNNNN

Pacers up 36-29 on the Thunder after one quarter. A hot start guided them to the lead. Malcolm Brogdon, playing in his third game since Christmas, leads the way with 10 points. – Pacers up 36-29 on the Thunder after one quarter. A hot start guided them to the lead. Malcolm Brogdon, playing in his third game since Christmas, leads the way with 10 points. – 7:39 PM

Lance Stephenson t’d up for flexing after scoring through Vit Krejci. This is as entertaining as I hoped it’d be. – Lance Stephenson t’d up for flexing after scoring through Vit Krejci. This is as entertaining as I hoped it’d be. – 7:39 PM

Brogdon currently in at the point with the second unit. Washington, Stephenson, Smith, and Bitadze flanking him. Good way to get Brodgon his minutes running the show in games that he plays with Haliburton. – Brogdon currently in at the point with the second unit. Washington, Stephenson, Smith, and Bitadze flanking him. Good way to get Brodgon his minutes running the show in games that he plays with Haliburton. – 7:37 PM

Olivier Sarr has been assessed a Flagrant 1 for his foul on Lance Stephenson. – Olivier Sarr has been assessed a Flagrant 1 for his foul on Lance Stephenson. – 7:35 PM

Tre Mann is 3-3 from 3 to start the game, including one from 30 feet.

Mann’s scoring was one of the best in the 2021 rookie class. The only worries about his offense were his athleticism and playmaking. And he’s had some of the best dunks and passes from any rookie this season. – Tre Mann is 3-3 from 3 to start the game, including one from 30 feet.Mann’s scoring was one of the best in the 2021 rookie class. The only worries about his offense were his athleticism and playmaking. And he’s had some of the best dunks and passes from any rookie this season. – 7:34 PM

Lance Stephenson sat down in pain after getting hit in the face on a layup. Being reviewed for a flagrant now. He just got up and walked to the bench – Lance Stephenson sat down in pain after getting hit in the face on a layup. Being reviewed for a flagrant now. He just got up and walked to the bench – 7:33 PM

Lance Stephenson with an and-1, but he may have been poked in the eye. He’s still on the ground. 7:33 PM Lance Stephenson with an and-1, but he may have been poked in the eye. He’s still on the ground. #Pacers

Well, Isaiah Jackson just threw down an alley-oop that honestly looked like a chest pass from Duane Washington Jr. Dude is just a great athlete. 7:31 PM Well, Isaiah Jackson just threw down an alley-oop that honestly looked like a chest pass from Duane Washington Jr. Dude is just a great athlete. #Pacers

Darius Bazley coast to coast with a finish after a great contest 7:30 PM Darius Bazley coast to coast with a finish after a great contest pic.twitter.com/Hs46QCAJYu

SGA and Tre Mann racing to see who can get to 30 first tonight. – SGA and Tre Mann racing to see who can get to 30 first tonight. – 7:26 PM

Tre Mann with a deep, deep 3-pointer. He and SGA have nine points each, and 18 of the Thunder’s 20. – Tre Mann with a deep, deep 3-pointer. He and SGA have nine points each, and 18 of the Thunder’s 20. – 7:25 PM

Sheesh Tyrese Haliburton didn’t have to do that to Lindy Waters III. Fantastic move to create space in the mid-range. – Sheesh Tyrese Haliburton didn’t have to do that to Lindy Waters III. Fantastic move to create space in the mid-range. – 7:25 PM

OKC usually erases a first half double digit deficit by the 3rd quarter.

Tonight they did it in the first 5 minutes. – OKC usually erases a first half double digit deficit by the 3rd quarter.Tonight they did it in the first 5 minutes. – 7:23 PM

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looking at this Pacers team right now 7:20 PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looking at this Pacers team right now pic.twitter.com/L3Lbnd6dA0

Incredibly tough finish by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the rim. I’m still convinced it’s the headband, he should never play without it again. – Incredibly tough finish by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the rim. I’m still convinced it’s the headband, he should never play without it again. – 7:16 PM

Isaiah Jackson with two blocks in his first two minutes. Moonin’. – Isaiah Jackson with two blocks in his first two minutes. Moonin’. – 7:12 PM

Less than 2 minutes into this game and the Pacers are up 10-0. Flying around and moving the ball well so far. – Less than 2 minutes into this game and the Pacers are up 10-0. Flying around and moving the ball well so far. – 7:12 PM

Tre Mann initiates the first possession. Everyone freak out! – Tre Mann initiates the first possession. Everyone freak out! – 7:12 PM

The Thunder is starting SGA, Mann, Wiggins, Bazley and Roby – The Thunder is starting SGA, Mann, Wiggins, Bazley and Roby – 6:38 PM

Pacers starters in the first game out of the All-Star break: Malcolm Brogdon, Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Oshae Brissett, Isaiah Jackson. – Pacers starters in the first game out of the All-Star break: Malcolm Brogdon, Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Oshae Brissett, Isaiah Jackson. – 6:35 PM

Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. OKC (1/2):

Malcolm Brogdon – Available (right Achilles)

Goga Bitadze – Available (right foot)

Isaiah Jackson – Available (right ankle)

Chris Duarte – Out (left big toe) 6:04 PM Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. OKC (1/2):Malcolm Brogdon – Available (right Achilles)Goga Bitadze – Available (right foot)Isaiah Jackson – Available (right ankle)Chris Duarte – Out (left big toe) pic.twitter.com/9frpFh7MQB

Mark Daigneault gave an informative, long explanation on the SGA/Giddey on-ball/off-ball thing.

The gist of it: OKC wants a team with multiple playmakers and attackers. And that this plan is nothing new. The team has known this since the jump.

TLDR: nothing to see here. – Mark Daigneault gave an informative, long explanation on the SGA/Giddey on-ball/off-ball thing.The gist of it: OKC wants a team with multiple playmakers and attackers. And that this plan is nothing new. The team has known this since the jump.TLDR: nothing to see here. – 5:56 PM

Mark Daigneault said being off the ball can happen on a possession Shai Gilgeous-Alexander brings the ball up the floor that by the end of the possession SGA is finishing off ball. “This Evolution on of the team is noting new, including getting Josh creation opportunities.” – Mark Daigneault said being off the ball can happen on a possession Shai Gilgeous-Alexander brings the ball up the floor that by the end of the possession SGA is finishing off ball. “This Evolution on of the team is noting new, including getting Josh creation opportunities.” – 5:53 PM

Mark Daigneault on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s “plan A” comment “I think [Chris Paul’s team] was very different [Than SGA/Giddey team] being off the ball on that team and off the ball on this team is totally different.” – Mark Daigneault on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s “plan A” comment “I think [Chris Paul’s team] was very different [Than SGA/Giddey team] being off the ball on that team and off the ball on this team is totally different.” – 5:50 PM

Mark Daigneault on Josh Giddey being on the ball more and his comments yesterday“More than he has been in the past [Not a direct quote that he will be on ball more than SGA]. I wouldn’t try to make that comparative.” Says you want multiple creators. – Mark Daigneault on Josh Giddey being on the ball more and his comments yesterday“More than he has been in the past [Not a direct quote that he will be on ball more than SGA]. I wouldn’t try to make that comparative.” Says you want multiple creators. – 5:49 PM

Mark Daigneault said he has been impressed by how “self motivated” Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is when getting his work in. The all star break rehab was no different. – Mark Daigneault said he has been impressed by how “self motivated” Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is when getting his work in. The all star break rehab was no different. – 5:47 PM

Mark Daigneault says the Pacers are playing with “really good aggressiveness” said Josh Giddey being out was a “late developing thing” gives no further injury update on anyone else. – Mark Daigneault says the Pacers are playing with “really good aggressiveness” said Josh Giddey being out was a “late developing thing” gives no further injury update on anyone else. – 5:46 PM

Daigneault on Giddey (hip soreness) being added to the injury report: “Obviously that was a later development.” – Daigneault on Giddey (hip soreness) being added to the injury report: “Obviously that was a later development.” – 5:45 PM

Thunder guard Josh Giddey, the 6th overall pick in 2021, won’t play tonight in Indy due to right hip soreness.

He had 15-10-5 last meeting, and played last night in a loss to the Suns. – Thunder guard Josh Giddey, the 6th overall pick in 2021, won’t play tonight in Indy due to right hip soreness.He had 15-10-5 last meeting, and played last night in a loss to the Suns. – 5:45 PM

the first 4,000 fans 18 or older will receive a @hoosierlottery ticket coupon upon entry tonight 🙌 5:41 PM the first 4,000 fans 18 or older will receive a @hoosierlottery ticket coupon upon entry tonight 🙌 pic.twitter.com/iuqfS232hj

Josh Giddey is out tonight due to right hip soreness/everyone saw Chet Holmgren’s game last night. – Josh Giddey is out tonight due to right hip soreness/everyone saw Chet Holmgren’s game last night. – 5:39 PM

Looks like it’ll be a plan A game for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tonight. – Looks like it’ll be a plan A game for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tonight. – 5:36 PM

Josh Giddey (right hip soreness) has been added to the Thunder’s injury report. He’s out tonight. – Josh Giddey (right hip soreness) has been added to the Thunder’s injury report. He’s out tonight. – 5:35 PM

Aleksej Pokusevski shared his thoughts on his role at Thunder and his partnership with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey.

Story at #thunderup sdna.gr/mpasket/937926… – 5:25 PM Aleksej Pokusevski shared his thoughts on his role at Thunder and his partnership with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey.Story at @SdnaGr

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said Chris Duarte is a game-time decision against the Thunder.

Lengthy injury report this evening. All three Pacers listed as “probable” are playing. 5:23 PM Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said Chris Duarte is a game-time decision against the Thunder.Lengthy injury report this evening. All three Pacers listed as “probable” are playing. pic.twitter.com/WCC5JUMykx

Malcolm Brogdon (right Achilles), Goga Bitadze (right foot) and Isaiah Jackson (right ankle) are playing tonight. Chris Duarte (left big toe) is a game-time decision. 5:21 PM Malcolm Brogdon (right Achilles), Goga Bitadze (right foot) and Isaiah Jackson (right ankle) are playing tonight. Chris Duarte (left big toe) is a game-time decision. #Pacers

Malcolm Brogdon (right Achilles), Goga Bitadze (right foot) and Isaiah Jackson (right ankle) are all AVAILABLE tonight, per head coach Rick Carlisle.

Chris Duarte (left big toe) is a game-time decision. – Malcolm Brogdon (right Achilles), Goga Bitadze (right foot) and Isaiah Jackson (right ankle) are all AVAILABLE tonight, per head coach Rick Carlisle.Chris Duarte (left big toe) is a game-time decision. – 5:21 PM

Malcolm Brogdon, Goga Bitadze, and Isaiah Jackson are IN tonight. Chris Duarte is a game-time decision. – Malcolm Brogdon, Goga Bitadze, and Isaiah Jackson are IN tonight. Chris Duarte is a game-time decision. – 5:21 PM

Brogdon and Jackson will play tonight vs OKC.

Duarte (sore left big toe) is a game-time decision. – Brogdon and Jackson will play tonight vs OKC.Duarte (sore left big toe) is a game-time decision. – 5:21 PM

Asked Aleksej Pokusevski on his confidence level and he mentioned he feels pretty confident in his role and added he feels comfortable to play alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey. 4:56 PM Asked Aleksej Pokusevski on his confidence level and he mentioned he feels pretty confident in his role and added he feels comfortable to play alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey. #thunderup

The The #Thunder will miss Kenrich Williams (knee), Lu Dort (shoulder), Mike Muscala (ankle), Ty Jerome (hip), and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (foot) against the Pacers. It appears Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will play on the second night of a back to back. – 4:15 PM

Thunder still in the top half of the NBA in local viewership. ⬇️

Despite the rebuild, despite no Russ/KD/CP3 and despite Bally Sports Bally Sportsing.

Well done, Thunder fans. 3:50 PM Thunder still in the top half of the NBA in local viewership. ⬇️Despite the rebuild, despite no Russ/KD/CP3 and despite Bally Sports Bally Sportsing.Well done, Thunder fans. pic.twitter.com/VWppqMVnFw

Chris Duarte (left big toe) is questionable.

T.J. McConnell, T.J. Warren, Myles Turner and Ricky Rubio are OUT. – #Pacers injury report: Goga Bitadze (right foot), Malcolm Brogdon (right Achilles) and Isaiah Jackson (right ankle) are probable for tonight’s game against OKC.Chris Duarte (left big toe) is questionable.T.J. McConnell, T.J. Warren, Myles Turner and Ricky Rubio are OUT. – 3:03 PM

The Thunder takes on the new-look Pacers squad on the second night of the back-to-back.

🎥 | @OUHealth Game Day Report 2:24 PM The Thunder takes on the new-look Pacers squad on the second night of the back-to-back.🎥 | @OUHealth Game Day Report pic.twitter.com/JsLqsOtQab

Point Book thread

To @theIVpointplay’s observation that the Suns didn’t run much of their stuff in the first half, Booker did a really good job just assessing where the Thunder were and going from there.

It was a lot of this with nowhere to go and good passing options. 1:58 PM Point Book threadTo @theIVpointplay’s observation that the Suns didn’t run much of their stuff in the first half, Booker did a really good job just assessing where the Thunder were and going from there.It was a lot of this with nowhere to go and good passing options. pic.twitter.com/av5S9gvlsZ

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch was a Rockets assistant when Houston traded for James Harden. Finch brought that up when talking about the Pacers trading for Tyrese Haliburton. On Indiana’s new young guard, in a fantastic spot to grow: 1:23 PM Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch was a Rockets assistant when Houston traded for James Harden. Finch brought that up when talking about the Pacers trading for Tyrese Haliburton. On Indiana’s new young guard, in a fantastic spot to grow: forbes.com/sites/tonyeast…

Myles Turner injury update: Pacers star to be out another ‘couple weeks’ with foot issue

cbssports.com/nba/news/myles… – 12:44 PM Myles Turner injury update: Pacers star to be out another ‘couple weeks’ with foot issue

Mark Daigneault’s postgame comments last night were the strongest signal yet that Josh Giddey will ultimately become the Thunder’s primary initiator, which will lead to more off-ball scoring opportunities for SGA.

Story: 11:02 AM Mark Daigneault’s postgame comments last night were the strongest signal yet that Josh Giddey will ultimately become the Thunder’s primary initiator, which will lead to more off-ball scoring opportunities for SGA.Story: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n…

The Thunder returned to action last night going up against the number one team in the West. OKC shook off a slow start, battled back from a 19-point deficit, and took a lead in the second half behind a stout defensive effort.

Full Recap ⤵️ – The Thunder returned to action last night going up against the number one team in the West. OKC shook off a slow start, battled back from a 19-point deficit, and took a lead in the second half behind a stout defensive effort.Full Recap ⤵️ – 11:00 AM

Watched Suns-Thunder this morning:

-Love PHX leaning into point-Booker while CP is out. All those PG reps for Booker a few years back were messy at the time, but worth it now!

-SGA & Giddey remains is a little weird. One needs to shoot better or be more active off-ball to work. – Watched Suns-Thunder this morning:-Love PHX leaning into point-Booker while CP is out. All those PG reps for Booker a few years back were messy at the time, but worth it now!-SGA & Giddey remains is a little weird. One needs to shoot better or be more active off-ball to work. – 10:37 AM

I watched a ton of games over the All-Star break to see who’s thriving and who’s struggling in their new situations.

Here’s my Haliburton vid explaining why he’s looking so good (sound on).

14 more traded players covered here:

https://t.co/Pepw0hFWxa pic.twitter.com/vMHMRImZrz – 9:49 AM I watched a ton of games over the All-Star break to see who’s thriving and who’s struggling in their new situations.Here’s my Haliburton vid explaining why he’s looking so good (sound on).14 more traded players covered here:

The Pacers had a specific player that they targeted when shuffling their roster at the trade deadline. Two weeks later, it’s easy to see why.

Meet Tyrese Haliburton, the perfectionist who gets better by making mistakes: 9:42 AM The Pacers had a specific player that they targeted when shuffling their roster at the trade deadline. Two weeks later, it’s easy to see why.Meet Tyrese Haliburton, the perfectionist who gets better by making mistakes: forbes.com/sites/tonyeast…

New Locked On Pacers with @TylerSmith_ISL! We discuss what the Pacers focuses should be the rest of the season, including:

-Evaluating Haliburton + Brogdon pairing

-Mixing and matching lineups

-Developing young talent

And more. Tune in: pic.twitter.com/6tddTD0gXU – 9:17 AM New Locked On Pacers with @TylerSmith_ISL! We discuss what the Pacers focuses should be the rest of the season, including:-Evaluating Haliburton + Brogdon pairing-Mixing and matching lineups-Developing young talentAnd more. Tune in: https://t.co/zmFKjC8Qm3