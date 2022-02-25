Game preview: San Antonio Spurs vs. Wizards

The San Antonio Spurs (24-36) play against the Washington Wizards (27-32) at Capital One Arena
The San Antonio Spurs are spending $5,314,871 per win while the Washington Wizards are spending $4,724,135 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday February 25, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Washingto
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-SA
Home Radio: The Team 980
Away Radio: WOAI/KXTN
@ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards lost to the Spurs in double OT last night, 157-153. 5 takeaways from one of the wilder Wizards games in recent memory: nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 9:59 AM
@ctsbulls
The Bulls will attempt to become the 1st 40 win team in the EC ( Miami with 39 wins as well, host Spurs tonight). Memphis- third best record in the NBA at 41-20. Join @34billy42 -our engineer @richwyatt_ and me on the the call. @670TheScore @Audacy @chicagobulls radio 6:45 🙂🏀 – 9:05 AM
@basketballtalk
Watch Murray put together 31-point triple-double as Spurs outlast Wizards nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/26/wat… – 8:49 AM
@WashWizards
🎤 Coach Unseld, Kuz and Daniel Gafford on last night’s game vs. San Antonio: – 8:00 AM
@ByTimReynolds
@ByTimReynolds
Spurs last night in 157-153 win over Wizards …
– Most points they’ve ever scored in the Pop era.
– Most points they’ve ever allowed in the Pop era. – 7:17 AM
@sheridanhoops
@KanePitman
@JoshuaBRobbins
@ChrisPalmerNBA
#LineOfTheNight: @Dejounte Murray 31 pts, 14 asts, 13 rebs, 12-20 FG, 6-6 FT, W
My choice for Most Improved Player. pic.twitter.com/d8u3eYXYbI – 1:12 AM
@spurs
one for the books!📚 gg, @Washington Wizards 🤝
college connections all around pic.twitter.com/OeKd84kKLa – 12:23 AM
@spurs
HUGE nights from these two 🔥📈
KJ: career-high 32 PTS & 46 min played
Jak: career-high 28 PTS, career-high tying 8 AST pic.twitter.com/1DCqsb6SGg – 11:51 PM
@spurs
historic numbers tonight from the squad 🤯📊
Keldon: 32p | 5 3pm | 7r | 2a
Dejounte: 31p | 14a | 13r
Jakob: 28p | 11r | 8a | 2b
Lonnie: 23p | 4r
Devin: 12p | 8r | 4a | 2s
Doug: 12p | 2a
Keita: 6p | 2r
Tre: 6p | 3a
Zach: 4p | 3r | 2s
Tomas: 3p pic.twitter.com/pExnGhhUao – 11:36 PM
@spurs
Worked hard for this one. At it again tomorrow night in Miami! 💯 #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/z79E4cEW7Y – 11:11 PM
@waynec0le
@spurs
tough battle in the capital! #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/6T3UA0xy91 – 10:57 PM
@ChaseHughesNBCS
Daniel Gafford said Kristaps Porzingis, now his teammate on the Wizards, said he still plans on getting him back for this poster dunk earlier this season. pic.twitter.com/xmvSUQCrcH – 10:51 PM
@PaulGarciaNBA
“I was pretty hot in the first half, so they started to double me and try to get the ball out of my hands.” – Dejounte Murray on seeing different defensive coverages now and he also noted how bigger defenders are now guarding him. – 10:49 PM
@PaulGarciaNBA
“I was a little tired, but we’re trying to win basketball games, so there’s no excuse.” – Dejounte Murray on pushing through to try to get the win tonight.
Coach Pop said he thought Murray ran out of gas a bit toward the end of the game – 10:46 PM
@waynec0le
Gafford says give the guys [spurs] credit for the game, it was a hard fought game. – 10:43 PM
@waynec0le
Kuzma mentions he goes to sleep around 3/4 but in the NBA getting as much rest as you can on a B2B. – 10:42 PM
@waynec0le
Postgame, Kuzma said the Wizards did a great job of competing, doing the little things. Said it felt like they played 3 OTs. – 10:37 PM
@PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs are now projected to win 32.8 games this season.
New projection date for getting the all time regular season wins record for Coach Pop: March 7 – 10:31 PM
@PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs are now 1-2 when allowing 130 points on defense.
They’re 1-0 when allowing 140 or more points on defense. – 10:25 PM
@PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs finish with a new season high 34 made free throws.
Keldon made 7
Murray 6 – 10:22 PM
@TheSteinLine
Dejounte Murray’s latest triple-double in a double-OT Spurs win at Washington means Gregg Popovich is two victories away from passing Don Nelson as the winningest coach in NBA regular-season history.
More Pop coverage: marcstein.substack.com/p/pops-last-pr… – 10:19 PM
@PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs pick up their 9th win in crunch time, now 9-18 in those situations.
They’re 20-25 when Murray and Poeltl play in the same game. – 10:17 PM
@PaulGarciaNBA
Coach Pop says due to his return from injury, Zach Collins still isn’t cleared to play in back-to-backs, so he’ll be out tomorrow @ Miami. – 10:14 PM
@PaulGarciaNBA
“He ran out of gas a little bit down the stretch.” – Coach Pop on Dejounte Murray, who he says didn’t get as long of an All-Star break since he participated in the ASG. – 10:13 PM
@PaulGarciaNBA
“It’s a great example of pounding the rock.” – Coach Pop on the Spurs double overtime win against Washington – 10:12 PM
@PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs improve to 13-7 as favorites this season.
They’re also now 22-9 when leading by double digits. – 10:10 PM
@waynec0le
#DCAboveAll 153
#Porvida 157
FINAL/ DOUBLE OT.
The Wizards face the Cavs in Cleveland (#LetEmKnow )tomorrow pic.twitter.com/5jpD6Vzalj – 10:10 PM
@WashWizards
We battled but came up short in 2OT.
Kuzma: 36 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST
KCP: 24 PTS, 4 AST, 2 STL
Neto: 22 PTS, 4-7 3P, 9 AST
#DCAboveAll | @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/RzWZuoHU0y – 10:10 PM
@IraHeatBeat
Gregg Popovich will arrive with the Spurs on Saturday night to FTX Arena one victory from tying Don Nelson for the NBA all-time regular-season coaching-win record. – 10:08 PM
@NeilDalal96
Rui Hachimura and Corey Kispert take a Gonzaga picture with Zach Collins – 10:08 PM
@PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs pick up the double overtime time win over the Wizards.
The Spurs are now…
…24-36 overall
…13-18 on the road
…10-16 against the East
…4-2 on the RRT
…2 wins from getting Coach Pop the all time regular season wins record pic.twitter.com/SEenuCLrKb – 10:07 PM
@NeilDalal96
Salt in the wound for the Wizards is that they now play in 22 hours in Cleveland
Kyle Kuzma played 46 minutes, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 42 – 10:07 PM
@JoshuaBRobbins
Final in 2OT: Spurs 157, Wizards 153
Kuzma: 36 pts., 8 rebs., 7 assts.
Murray: 31 pts., 13 rebs., 14 assts.
Wizards: season-high points and season-high 36 assists – 10:07 PM
@ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards lost a double OT thriller to the Spurs, 157-153. One of the best offensive games in franchise history, but also one of the worst on the defensive end. The Spurs’ 157 points were one short of the most ever scored against the Wizards/Bullets franchise. – 10:07 PM
@WashWizards
Deni keeps it alive and Raul knocks it down! pic.twitter.com/AlPbLCbaGj – 10:06 PM
@waynec0le
I can’t even find the words to describe this game. Wizards trail 153-155, 19.5 left in 2OT – 10:03 PM
@Matthew_Tynan
Some huge defensive rebounds down the stretch here after struggling like hell to secure anything toward the end of the 4th and through the OTs. Wizards have been attacking SA’s lack of size, which is not a new thing. – 10:02 PM
@ByTimReynolds
Pop is about to move one shy of the all-time wins record on a night where the Spurs allowed 150. Just another boring night in the association. – 10:01 PM
@PaulGarciaNBA
Jakob Poeltl now with 24 of his 28 points in the paint.
Spurs by 5 with 28 seconds left – 10:01 PM
@NeilDalal96
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was already unhappy with the refs when he got hit in the head on a 3-point attempt that earned him a T
KCP now did not like the screen that Jakob Poeltl just put on him leading to the possible game clincher for the Spurs and had some more choice words – 10:01 PM
@ChaseHughesNBCS
This is just the 8th time in franchise history the Wizards have scored at least 150 points. – 9:58 PM
@kpelton
Took two OTs, but per @Stathead, San Antonio-Washington is the first NBA game where both teams hit 150 points since the Wizards and Houston in October 2019 and just the 17th in NBA history: bit.ly/359miec – 9:56 PM
@NeilDalal96
Dejounte Murray holding his left knee after a scramble on the floor for a loose ball, staying in for the jump ball – 9:55 PM
@WashWizards
Somehow this worked 😅
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/yGpXPoq16x – 9:54 PM
@NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal with some politicking of official JB DeRosa before the second overtime that draws a laugh from the ref – 9:50 PM
@WashWizards
Going to need another OT to decide this one!
Kuzma: 36PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST
KCP: 24 PTS, 4-9 3P, 4 AST
Neto: 19PTS, 8-13 FG, 9 AST
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 9:49 PM
@ChrisFedor
#Cavs opponent tomorrow, Washington, is about to go into double overtime on the first night of a back to back. Kyle Kuzma has already played 41 minutes. – 9:48 PM
@PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs and Wizards head to DOUBLE overtime tied at 145 all. pic.twitter.com/afxsvrnNTt – 9:47 PM
@ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards and Spurs are going to double overtime. Corey Kispert had a good look at the buzzer from deep, but missed. There have already been 290 points scored in this game. – 9:47 PM
@JoshuaBRobbins
It’ll be double overtime in Washington, with the Wizards and Spurs knotted at 145-145. – 9:47 PM
@NeilDalal96
That’s twice now Dejounte Murray is shooting it way earlier than he needs to at the end of regulation and now the first OT, very odd – 9:45 PM
@waynec0le
NETO TIES IT!!!!!!
#DCAboveAll 145
#porvida 145
17.3 left. spurs ball – 9:43 PM
@MikePradaNBA
I don’t think it’s possible to be closer to a deflection than KCP was on that pass – 9:42 PM
@PaulGarciaNBA
27 points for Dejounte Murray after he hits the late 3 off the gamble from the Wizards defender.
Spurs by 2, Wizards ball – 9:42 PM
@NeilDalal96
Dejounte Murray is a bad man, not sure why Kentavious Caldwell-Pope tried so hard for the steal at the end of the shot clock – 9:41 PM
@spurs
that Lonnie hang time DIFFERENT 😱🕴
@Lonnie Walker | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/4UInqZ73ET – 9:40 PM
@NeilDalal96
Wizards have not played good defense, but the refs are just blowing their whistle sometimes assuming something is a foul – 9:37 PM
@JoshuaBRobbins
With this game in OT, the Wizards now have a season-high 139 points and a season-high 35 assists. – 9:35 PM
@NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija with some aggressive drives, took Jakob Poeltl all the way to the hoop for a bucket and then later sucks in the defense for a kickout and swing 3 for Corey Kispert – 9:34 PM
@ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards are at a season-high 137 points and counting. Partying like it’s 2019. – 9:34 PM
@PaulGarciaNBA
New career high 32 points for Keldon Johnson
15 of Keldon’s 32 from three – 9:33 PM
@WashWizards
MORE BASKETBALL.
Kuzma: 34 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST
KCP: 22 PTS, 4-9 3P, 4 AST
Neto: 15 PTS, 6-10 FG, 8 AST
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 9:32 PM
@NeilDalal96
Wizards first home overtime game since October, first team to play defense – 9:30 PM
@JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards and Spurs will go to overtime with the score tied 130-130. Kyle Kuzma has 34 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists. Dejounte Murray has 24 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. Washington has tied a season high with 34 assists. – 9:30 PM
@PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs and Wizards headed to overtime at 130 all.
The Spurs are winless in overtime (0-3), while the Wizards are undefeated in OT (3-0). pic.twitter.com/ZQMIfNMwjq – 9:29 PM
@McDNBA
The San Antonio Spurs late game execution has been dreadful all season – 9:28 PM
@PaulGarciaNBA
Murray tries to go middle against Kispert but the Wizards reach in and Murray forced into tough shot.
Spurs by 2, but Wizards ball and 24.1 seconds left
Spurs led by 8 with 1:20 left – 9:26 PM
@ChaseHughesNBCS
Good game brewing here. Wiz were down 8 pts with 1:20 to go, but the Wizards have the ball down two with 24.1 sec left following a stop by Corey Kispert on Dejounte Murray.
Watch the end here: smart.link/5bb65a2b6cedb?… – 9:26 PM
@WashWizards
🔒 Corey and Deni with the clamps 🔒
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/gYl78s6y0p – 9:25 PM
@waynec0le
Wizards ball down two. 24.1 left.
#DCAboveAll 128
#Porvida 130
Capital One Arena is LOUD! – 9:25 PM
@spurs
💦 @Lonnie Walker 💦
14 PTS | 55% FG | 4 REB pic.twitter.com/Vbd0bYSzVp – 9:19 PM
@PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs enter crunch time with an 8-18 record (29th in NBA).
The Wizards enter crunch time with a 20-10 record (2nd in NBA). – 9:10 PM
@ChaseHughesNBCS
Ish Smith’s ability to get into the paint and throw accurate lobs is very good news for Daniel Gafford. – 9:00 PM
@NeilDalal96
Sloppy game for the Wizards on defense all around, second late to react leading to a lot of fouls
Although I am not sure Rui Hachimura even touched Keldon Johnson there, but the ref reacted to the bad defense and then missed shot – 8:59 PM
@PaulGarciaNBA
27 points for Keldon Johnson now
12 points from three
8 points in the paint
5 points from the FT line
2 points from mid-range
Spurs by 3 – 8:56 PM
@spurs
Lonnie beats the 3rd qtr buzzer!! 🙌
@Lonnie Walker | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/UcHqzbJsR3 – 8:56 PM
@JoshuaBRobbins
Daniel Gafford is about to re-enter the game after he tweaked something in the third quarter. – 8:53 PM
@WashWizards
Headed to Q4 down 1.
Kuzma: 22 PTS, 9-15 FG, 7 AST
KCP: 18 PTS, 4-7 3P, 4 AST
Neto: 13 PTS, 3-4 3P, 7 AST
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 8:53 PM
@PaulGarciaNBA
3Q: Spurs by 1
Both teams played defense for the 1st time tonight, with WAS winning the 3Q 29-26
Spurs are a +10 in the paint and +10 from the FT line
Wizards winning 3PT line by 21 points pic.twitter.com/ZBHBcxihaw – 8:50 PM
@spurs
Doug in his bag with the crafty reverse 😯 pic.twitter.com/ZWDUNzB5cr – 8:50 PM
@JMcDonald_SAEN
Coming in, Spurs are 0-29 when trailing after three quarters.
That Lonnie Walker buzzer-beater might have been the shot of the game. – 8:49 PM
@WashWizards
Ayyyy TB.. That is TUFFF
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/o8MQVtk815 – 8:46 PM
@WashWizards
This wolf [man] runs alone 🐺
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/dw8D3kRIlQ – 8:45 PM
@PaulGarciaNBA
That Spurs 11 point lead from earlier is gone.
Wizards by 1.
Wizards erased the deficit in the same quarter where they fell behind – 8:40 PM
@NeilDalal96
Daniel Gafford is in pain after stepping on Keita Bates-Diop’s foot and turning his right ankle
Getting checked out on the Wizards bench – 8:40 PM
@WashWizards
Gaff, The Point Guard 👀
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/JCFJ8nw5DE – 8:36 PM
@PaulGarciaNBA
All-Star Dejounte Murray now seeing traps to try to get the ball out of his hands near halfcourt – 8:34 PM
@JoshuaBRobbins
The Spurs are shooting 63 percent from the field and have attempted 20 free throws. There’s 8:27 remaining in the third quarter. The Spurs average an NBA-worst 18.6 free throw attempts per game, so it’s been a bad defensive performance by the Wizards so far. – 8:32 PM
@PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs enter 21-9 when leading by 10 points in a game this season. – 8:29 PM
@PaulGarciaNBA
21 point night for Keldon Johnson
12 points from three (only Spur to score from three)
6 paint points
3 made FTs – 8:28 PM
@spurs
back from the break! 🤟
our 45 in the 2nd was our highest scoring quarter this season! 🥵
#PorVida pic.twitter.com/aejWKOV4hj – 8:27 PM
@PaulGarciaNBA
16 points for Jakob Poeltl…ALL in the paint
60% of the Spurs’ points have been scored in the paint.
They were making 73% of their paint shots at halftime
SA by 9, new largest lead – 8:25 PM
@NeilDalal96
Wes Unseld Jr. with a timeout 68 seconds into the second half, not happy with the Wizards defense – 8:24 PM
@PaulGarciaNBA
Shooting stats at the half for the Spurs and Wizards pic.twitter.com/7DjDJDHUiV – 8:22 PM
@spurs
🚨 TRIPLE-DOUBLE ALERT 🚨
@Dejounte Murray has 20 PTS, 8 REB & 8 AST at the half! 👀🤯 pic.twitter.com/k0yIlO49J8 – 8:21 PM
@NeilDalal96
Wizards paint defense has to be a whole lot better in the second half, cannot give up 75 points in a half with the other team only shooting 3-11 from 3 – 8:18 PM
@spurs
K3️⃣LD👌N
KJ delivers on the 4 pt play!! pic.twitter.com/lq2YvKHG0J – 8:16 PM
@WashWizards
Back at it in a few.
KCP: 18 PTS, 4-6 3P
Kuzma: 14 PTS, 5-9 FG, 4 AST
Avdija: 10 PTS, 2-3 3P, 3 REB
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 8:09 PM
@PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Spurs by 4
Spurs take 2Q 45-38. NO DEFENSE ALLOWED
Dejounte with 20 points at half, Keldon 18, and Poeltl 14
Spurs are a +20 in the paint and +8 from the FT line
Wizards a +24 from the 3PT line pic.twitter.com/rxCU8vhSbo – 8:09 PM
@ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 75-71 Spurs at halftime. Lots of scoring so far. The Wizards are 11-for-18 from three, having already surpassed their full-game season average of 10.2 3PT/g. – 8:08 PM
@JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards trail the Spurs 75-71 at halftime. Washington had 20 assists in the first half. Their top-assist game this season is 34, accomplished twice. – 8:08 PM
@JMcDonald_SAEN
Nobody stopping anybody in the first half at Washington. Spurs lead Wiz 75-71 at the break. Murray with 20-8-8. Keldon with 18 points, and all three of the Spurs’ 3s.
Wiz have made 11 from beyond arc and trail. – 8:08 PM
@NeilDalal96
Dejounte Murray almost had a triple-double … in the first half: 20p-8a-8r in 17 minutes – 8:07 PM
@waynec0le
#DCAboveAll 71
#porvida 75
Halftime.
Caldwell-Pope 18 | Murray 20/8/8
Kuzma 14 Johnson 18
Avdija 10 Poeltl 14 – 8:07 PM
@mikefinger
Bunch of Spurs fans here in DC. One lady behind me, though, kept yelling for Keldon Johnson to bend his knees when he shoots. So I had to check.
Yep, it’s his mom. She and his dad and a bunch of folks made a 3-hour drive and couldn’t be prouder. – 8:04 PM
@ChaseHughesNBCS
Kyle Kuzma said the Wizards played a simulation game in practice on Wed. night with referees, and that Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was complaining to them like “always.” KCP just got a tech arguing for a foul in their 1st game back. – 7:57 PM
@PaulGarciaNBA
14 first half points for Dejounte Murray now.
8 paint points
4 points from mid-range
2 points from the FT line
Spurs by 1
Spurs are winning the paint by 18
Wizards winning 3PT line by 21 – 7:56 PM
@JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs are giving up 62.2-percent shooting — including 60 from 3-point line — and lead by 2. – 7:55 PM
@WashWizards
Gaff wasn’t having it 🙅♂️
#DCAboveAll | @FTX_Official pic.twitter.com/cNMihjZcgs – 7:54 PM
@ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards average the fewest made 3s of any team in the league, but in 5 G after the deadline have made 12.4/g on 39%. So far tonight they are 9-14 3PT (64.3%). KCP is 4-5 3PT. – 7:54 PM
@NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal is no longer wearing a sling, but still has the hard cast on his left wrist two weeks post-surgery – 7:49 PM
@WashWizards
Ish with the dish, Dan with the slam!
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/s6ZbNMYi6Y – 7:46 PM
@JoshuaBRobbins
With 9:12 remaining in the second quarter, the Wizards have 14 assists on 17 baskets. They’re shooting 63 percent from the field. From their perspective, the problem is the Spurs are shooting 59 percent and have made 13 free throw attempts. – 7:44 PM
@PaulGarciaNBA
Keldon Johnson has 14 first half points.
6 paint points
6 points from three (only Spur to score from three)
2 made FTs
Tied game at 42 all – 7:44 PM
@ChaseHughesNBCS
Interesting lineup alert: Ish Smith, Cassius Winston, Deni Avdija, Rui Hachimura, Daniel Gafford – 7:40 PM
@spurs
meeting at the rim 🚫
cc: @Zach Collins pic.twitter.com/oQH29xo5rE – 7:39 PM
@WashWizards
Up a few after 12 minutes of action.
KCP: 11 PTS, 3-4 3P
Avdija: 7 PTS, 3-4 FG, 3 REB
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 7:39 PM
@PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Wizards by 3
Keldon, Dejounte, Poeltl 6 pts each | KCP 11 pts
Lonnie 5 pts | Deni 7 pts
Spurs are a +6 in the paint and +4 from the FT line
Wizards are winning the 3PT line 15-0 – 7:37 PM
@JMcDonald_SAEN
3-point shooting, 1Q …
Wiz: 5 of 9
Spurs: 0 of 7
Spurs doing well to only be behind 33-30. – 7:36 PM
@ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards lead the Spurs 33-30 at the end of the 1st quarter. KCP tops all scorers with 11 pts. Avdija has 7 pts on 3-4 FG off the bench.
Wiz 5-9 3PT, SAS 0-7 3PT. – 7:36 PM
@NeilDalal96
Go-Go are in action down the Green Line, but Cassius Winston is not only active for the Wizards but now in the game at the same time as Ish Smith – 7:35 PM
@cmillsnbcs
Excellent ball movement by Wizards so far 11 ast. on 13 made field goals. – 7:32 PM
@NeilDalal96
Rui Hachimura rocking a tan from Turks and Caicos with a nice jump stop in the paint and then a good find for an Anthony Gill and-1 (which of course gets Kyle Kuzma hyped on the bench) – 7:32 PM
@NeilDalal96
Tomas Satoransky was out of the rotation with the Pelicans so good to see him making his Spurs debut, fitting it comes against the Wizards – 7:28 PM
@spurs
Jak-A-Shot ✌️
working the pick & roll to perfection‼️ pic.twitter.com/bgtJQp0zUr – 7:25 PM
@waynec0le
This is my first time watching Dejounte Murray live, and he moves with ease; I’m impressed that he’s also leading a historic pace with an assist to TO RATIO. – 7:22 PM
@WashWizards
KCP gets us started from beyond the arc!
#DCAboveAll | @DraftKings Daily Fantasy pic.twitter.com/ujctsOt833 – 7:21 PM
@JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards have six assists on their first six baskets and are shooting 6 for 8 from the field. They lead the Spurs 16-12. – 7:15 PM
@waynec0le
The wizards added Porzingis to the pregame hype video. It feels official now. #DCAboveAll – 7:06 PM
@NeilDalal96
Gregg Popovich is probably the only coach that gets an ovation as he walks out from the fans near the away bench
Lots of Spurs fans at Capital One Arena – 7:03 PM
@PaulGarciaNBA
Murray, Vassell, Keldon, McDermott, Poeltl starting lineup for Spurs vs Wizards – 6:47 PM
@spurs
Spurs hoops are BACK!! 🙏💯
@IamThorb gets us hype to return to the court 🎧
#PorVida pic.twitter.com/AjinzYN133 – 6:46 PM
@waynec0le
Former Wizards/Bullets who have made the #NBA75 team. pic.twitter.com/kGID4LNqjD – 6:40 PM
@ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards starters vs. Spurs: Neto, Kispert, KCP, Kuzma, Gafford
Gafford replaces Bryant – 6:39 PM
@JoshuaBRobbins
Wizards starters tonight against the Spurs: Raul Neto, Corey Kispert, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford. – 6:38 PM
@WashWizards
Tonight’s starters ⬇️ #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/jRku40qEOt – 6:37 PM
@WashWizards
Get up Gaff!
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/3Ka4sPPrU9 – 6:34 PM
@WashWizards
Getting the reps in 🏀
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/rsKAYbcvDW – 6:28 PM
@waynec0le
Porzingis is out warming up. He won’t play tonight v San Antonio, but he is moving and shooting the ball well. – 6:11 PM
@WashWizards
Rolling into work with the fresh fits.
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/tmAqgXBviW – 6:10 PM
@WashWizards
Back at it in 6️⃣0️⃣ minuntes!
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 6:00 PM
@spurs
WE PLAY BASKETBALL TONIGHT!
🆚 @Washington Wizards
⏰ 6pm CT
📍 Capital One Arena
📺 @BallySportsSA
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5 FM HD 2 pic.twitter.com/DtUTuqCFj0 – 5:47 PM
@PaulGarciaNBA
“He was great. He was perfectly amazed by it all, humbled by it all. He had a fun a lot of fun and I’m happy for him.” – Coach Pop on Dejounte Murray participating in the All-Star game – 5:42 PM
@NeilDalal96
In his second season working security for the Spurs, Flave returns to Capital One Arena and able to catch up with many familiar faces. – 5:41 PM
@PaulGarciaNBA
Coach Pop confirms Josh Richardson and Josh Primo are both out tonight – 5:40 PM
@ChaseHughesNBCS
Antawn Jamison, Tomas Satoransky AND Darius Songaila are all in the same building… which means it’s time for Wizards-Spurs.
Watch warmups and hear my 3 keys to the game (7 pm on @NBCSWashington) pic.twitter.com/AWua9nuyhJ – 5:32 PM
@JoshuaBRobbins
Wes Unseld Jr. discussing Kristaps Porzingis: “He’s progressing nicely, doing a little bit more each day, which is a positive sign. We don’t want to get over-eager and jump the gun, so to speak.” – 5:32 PM
@waynec0le
View for tonight’s game. Wizards v. Spurs. #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/P9Kygojybw – 5:31 PM
@waynec0le
Coach Unseld Jr pregame says it will take a full team effort on rebounding, limiting the spurs second points and keeping Jakob Poeltl out the paint…
He also says Coach Pop said some nice things about his father and the job he was doing with the Wizards.
#DCAboveAll | #PorVida – 5:30 PM
@ChaseHughesNBCS
Thomas Bryant will play tonight after being questionable, but there will be a change to the starting lineup Wes Unseld Jr. isn’t ready to announce yet. Whether it involves TB or someone else, we’ll see. – 5:17 PM
@WashWizards
Coming out of the break with a matchup between two stellar forwards.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/uUvsTYkhsK – 2:45 PM
@waynec0le
Break is officially over. Back to the arena tonight for Wizards Spurs.
#DCAboveAll | #PorVida – 2:40 PM
@WashWizards
In his first four games since being acquired at the trade deadline, Ish Smith leads the team with a 7.0 assist-to-turnover ratio.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/SE9ex4JOwb – 2:20 PM
@WashWizards
KCP’s three against the Pistons is our @Clorox Clutch Play of the Week!
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/8tco3fn3ko – 1:00 PM
Kemtavious Caldwell-Pope said he expects to be more aggressive on offense at this point of the season and he added he gonna remain as one of the Wizards’ vocal leaders. #DCAboveAll – 11:40 AM
@ChaseHughesNBCS
Today’s Kristaps Porzingis workout after Wizards shootaround includes some cuts to the rim. He won’t play tonight due to a bone bruise in his right knee. pic.twitter.com/yn9uEVPdpa – 11:17 AM
@ChaseHughesNBCS
How important are shooting spots in the NBA? Wizards players weigh in and explain how some stars, DeMar DeRozan in particular, know them so well they don’t even need to see the basket to score. ift.tt/QMFSBY5 – 10:02 AM
