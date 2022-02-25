Game preview: San Antonio Spurs vs. Wizards

The San Antonio Spurs (24-36) play against the Washington Wizards (27-32) at Capital One Arena

The San Antonio Spurs are spending $5,314,871 per win while the Washington Wizards are spending $4,724,135 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday February 25, 2022

Chase Hughes

@ChaseHughesNBCS

The Wizards lost to the Spurs in double OT last night, 157-153. 5 takeaways from one of the wilder Wizards games in recent memory:

JD Shaw

@JShawNBA

NBA’s best from February 25:

– R. Barrett: 46 pts, 9 reb, 2 ast

– K. Kuzma: 36 pts, 8 reb, 7 ast

– J. Embiid. 34 pts, 10 reb, +25

– D. Murray: 31 pts, 13 reb, 14 ast

– J. Poeltl: 28 pts, 11 reb, 8 ast

– B. Ingram: 28 pts, 5 reb, 7 ast

NBA's best from February 25:

– R. Barrett: 46 pts, 9 reb, 2 ast

– K. Kuzma: 36 pts, 8 reb, 7 ast

– J. Embiid. 34 pts, 10 reb, +25

– D. Murray: 31 pts, 13 reb, 14 ast

– J. Poeltl: 28 pts, 11 reb, 8 ast

– B. Ingram: 28 pts, 5 reb, 7 ast

– J. Harden: 27 pts, 8 reb, 12 ast

Chuck Swirsky

@ctsbulls

The Bulls will attempt to become the 1st 40 win team in the EC ( Miami with 39 wins as well, host Spurs tonight). Memphis- third best record in the NBA at 41-20.

Kurt Helin

@basketballtalk

Watch Murray put together 31-point triple-double as Spurs outlast Wizards

Washington Wizards

@WashWizards

🎤 Coach Unseld, Kuz and Daniel Gafford on last night's game vs. San Antonio:

Tim Reynolds

@ByTimReynolds

All we have for sports today in South Florida is Heat vs. Spurs, Pop goes for tie of all-time regular-season win record, the Honda Classic, Connor McDavid vs. the Panthers, a $6 million Rainbow Six at Gulfstream, and Inter Miami opens its season.

Adam Zagoria

@AdamZagoria

As the losses continue to mount for the Knicks they're moving up in the lottery. They're at No. 9 and still linked to TyTy Washington of @KentuckyMBB

Tim Reynolds

@ByTimReynolds

Spurs last night in 157-153 win over Wizards …

– Most points they’ve ever scored in the Pop era.

Spurs last night in 157-153 win over Wizards …

– Most points they've ever scored in the Pop era.

– Most points they've ever allowed in the Pop era.

Chris Sheridan

@sheridanhoops

Congratulations to everyone who had the over 309 1/2 teaser in Spurs-Wizards. Damn.

Kane Pitman

@KanePitman

Josh Robbins

@JoshuaBRobbins

The last month and a half felt more nightmarish to Daniel Gafford than he ever let on. On Friday, though, he finally got a chance to reclaim his spot in the Wizards’ starting lineup. Story now online at

The last month and a half felt more nightmarish to Daniel Gafford than he ever let on. On Friday, though, he finally got a chance to reclaim his spot in the Wizards' starting lineup.

San Antonio Spurs

@spurs

HUGE nights from these two 🔥📈

KJ: career-high 32 PTS & 46 min played

HUGE nights from these two 🔥📈

KJ: career-high 32 PTS & 46 min played

Jak: career-high 28 PTS, career-high tying 8 AST

San Antonio Spurs

@spurs

historic numbers tonight from the squad 🤯📊

Keldon: 32p | 5 3pm | 7r | 2a

Dejounte: 31p | 14a | 13r

Jakob: 28p | 11r | 8a | 2b

Lonnie: 23p | 4r

Devin: 12p | 8r | 4a | 2s

Doug: 12p | 2a

Keita: 6p | 2r

Tre: 6p | 3a

Zach: 4p | 3r | 2s

historic numbers tonight from the squad 🤯📊

Keldon: 32p | 5 3pm | 7r | 2a

Dejounte: 31p | 14a | 13r

Jakob: 28p | 11r | 8a | 2b

Lonnie: 23p | 4r

Devin: 12p | 8r | 4a | 2s

Doug: 12p | 2a

Keita: 6p | 2r

Tre: 6p | 3a

Zach: 4p | 3r | 2s

Tomas: 3p

San Antonio Spurs

@spurs

Worked hard for this one. At it again tomorrow night in Miami! 💯 #GoSpursGo

Chase Hughes

@ChaseHughesNBCS

Daniel Gafford said Kristaps Porzingis, now his teammate on the Wizards, said he still plans on getting him back for this poster dunk earlier this season.

Paul Garcia

@PaulGarciaNBA

"I was pretty hot in the first half, so they started to double me and try to get the ball out of my hands." – Dejounte Murray on seeing different defensive coverages now and he also noted how bigger defenders are now guarding him.

Paul Garcia

@PaulGarciaNBA

“I was a little tired, but we’re trying to win basketball games, so there’s no excuse.” – Dejounte Murray on pushing through to try to get the win tonight.

"I was a little tired, but we're trying to win basketball games, so there's no excuse." – Dejounte Murray on pushing through to try to get the win tonight.

Coach Pop said he thought Murray ran out of gas a bit toward the end of the game

Wayne Cole

@waynec0le

Gafford says give the guys [spurs] credit for the game, it was a hard fought game.

Wayne Cole

@waynec0le

Kuzma mentions he goes to sleep around 3/4 but in the NBA getting as much rest as you can on a B2B.

Wayne Cole

@waynec0le

Postgame, Kuzma said the Wizards did a great job of competing, doing the little things. Said it felt like they played 3 OTs.

Paul Garcia

@PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs are now projected to win 32.8 games this season.

The Spurs are now projected to win 32.8 games this season.

New projection date for getting the all time regular season wins record for Coach Pop: March 7

Paul Garcia

@PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs are now 1-2 when allowing 130 points on defense.

The Spurs are now 1-2 when allowing 130 points on defense.

They're 1-0 when allowing 140 or more points on defense.

Paul Garcia

@PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs finish with a new season high 34 made free throws.

Keldon made 7

The Spurs finish with a new season high 34 made free throws.

Keldon made 7

Murray 6

Marc Stein

@TheSteinLine

Dejounte Murray’s latest triple-double in a double-OT Spurs win at Washington means Gregg Popovich is two victories away from passing Don Nelson as the winningest coach in NBA regular-season history.

Dejounte Murray's latest triple-double in a double-OT Spurs win at Washington means Gregg Popovich is two victories away from passing Don Nelson as the winningest coach in NBA regular-season history.

Paul Garcia

@PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs pick up their 9th win in crunch time, now 9-18 in those situations.

The Spurs pick up their 9th win in crunch time, now 9-18 in those situations.

They're 20-25 when Murray and Poeltl play in the same game.

Paul Garcia

@PaulGarciaNBA

Coach Pop says due to his return from injury, Zach Collins still isn't cleared to play in back-to-backs, so he'll be out tomorrow @ Miami.

Paul Garcia

@PaulGarciaNBA

"He ran out of gas a little bit down the stretch." – Coach Pop on Dejounte Murray, who he says didn't get as long of an All-Star break since he participated in the ASG.

Paul Garcia

@PaulGarciaNBA

"It's a great example of pounding the rock." – Coach Pop on the Spurs double overtime win against Washington

Paul Garcia

@PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs improve to 13-7 as favorites this season.

The Spurs improve to 13-7 as favorites this season.

They're also now 22-9 when leading by double digits.

Wayne Cole

@waynec0le

#DCAboveAll 153

#Porvida 157

FINAL/ DOUBLE OT.

#DCAboveAll 153

#Porvida 157

FINAL/ DOUBLE OT.

The Wizards face the Cavs in Cleveland (#LetEmKnow )tomorrow

Washington Wizards

@WashWizards

We battled but came up short in 2OT.

Kuzma: 36 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST

KCP: 24 PTS, 4 AST, 2 STL

Neto: 22 PTS, 4-7 3P, 9 AST

We battled but came up short in 2OT.

Kuzma: 36 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST

KCP: 24 PTS, 4 AST, 2 STL

Neto: 22 PTS, 4-7 3P, 9 AST

#DCAboveAll | @Ticketmaster

Ira Winderman

@IraHeatBeat

Gregg Popovich will arrive with the Spurs on Saturday night to FTX Arena one victory from tying Don Nelson for the NBA all-time regular-season coaching-win record.

Neil Dalal

@NeilDalal96

Rui Hachimura and Corey Kispert take a Gonzaga picture with Zach Collins

Paul Garcia

@PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs pick up the double overtime time win over the Wizards.

The Spurs are now…

…24-36 overall

…13-18 on the road

…10-16 against the East

…4-2 on the RRT

The Spurs pick up the double overtime time win over the Wizards.

The Spurs are now…

…24-36 overall

…13-18 on the road

…10-16 against the East

…4-2 on the RRT

…2 wins from getting Coach Pop the all time regular season wins record

Neil Dalal

@NeilDalal96

Salt in the wound for the Wizards is that they now play in 22 hours in Cleveland

Salt in the wound for the Wizards is that they now play in 22 hours in Cleveland

Kyle Kuzma played 46 minutes, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 42

Josh Robbins

@JoshuaBRobbins

Final in 2OT: Spurs 157, Wizards 153

Kuzma: 36 pts., 8 rebs., 7 assts.

Murray: 31 pts., 13 rebs., 14 assts.

Final in 2OT: Spurs 157, Wizards 153

Kuzma: 36 pts., 8 rebs., 7 assts.

Murray: 31 pts., 13 rebs., 14 assts.

Wizards: season-high points and season-high 36 assists

Chase Hughes

@ChaseHughesNBCS

The Wizards lost a double OT thriller to the Spurs, 157-153. One of the best offensive games in franchise history, but also one of the worst on the defensive end. The Spurs' 157 points were one short of the most ever scored against the Wizards/Bullets franchise.

Washington Wizards

@WashWizards

Deni keeps it alive and Raul knocks it down!

Joe Mullinax

@sbnGrizzlies

Wayne Cole

@waynec0le

I can't even find the words to describe this game. Wizards trail 153-155, 19.5 left in 2OT

Matthew Tynan

@Matthew_Tynan

Some huge defensive rebounds down the stretch here after struggling like hell to secure anything toward the end of the 4th and through the OTs. Wizards have been attacking SA's lack of size, which is not a new thing.

Jon Hamm

@JonMHamm

Jakob Poeltl looks like an actor cast in the role of Blake Griffin in a low-budget movie

Tim Reynolds

@ByTimReynolds

Pop is about to move one shy of the all-time wins record on a night where the Spurs allowed 150. Just another boring night in the association.

Paul Garcia

@PaulGarciaNBA

Jakob Poeltl now with 24 of his 28 points in the paint.

Jakob Poeltl now with 24 of his 28 points in the paint.

Spurs by 5 with 28 seconds left

Neil Dalal

@NeilDalal96

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was already unhappy with the refs when he got hit in the head on a 3-point attempt that earned him a T

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was already unhappy with the refs when he got hit in the head on a 3-point attempt that earned him a T

KCP now did not like the screen that Jakob Poeltl just put on him leading to the possible game clincher for the Spurs and had some more choice words

Joe Mullinax

@sbnGrizzlies

final score

Spurs 114

Hustle 105

Shaq: 28 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks

Caver: 18 points, 13 assists

Hearn: 16 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists

Jefferson: 16 points, 7 rebounds

final score

Spurs 114

Hustle 105

Shaq: 28 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks

Caver: 18 points, 13 assists

Hearn: 16 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists

Jefferson: 16 points, 7 rebounds

Onu: 15 points, 11 rebounds, 8 blocks

Chase Hughes

@ChaseHughesNBCS

This is just the 8th time in franchise history the Wizards have scored at least 150 points.

Kevin Pelton

@kpelton

Took two OTs, but per @Stathead , San Antonio-Washington is the first NBA game where both teams hit 150 points since the Wizards and Houston in October 2019 and just the 17th in NBA history:

Neil Dalal

@NeilDalal96

Dejounte Murray holding his left knee after a scramble on the floor for a loose ball, staying in for the jump ball

Wayne Cole

@waynec0le

WHAT A GAME! THE WASHINGTON WIZARDS HAVE 150 points. 🚨

Neil Dalal

@NeilDalal96

Daniel Gafford appears to be excited

Neil Dalal

@NeilDalal96

Bradley Beal with some politicking of official JB DeRosa before the second overtime that draws a laugh from the ref

Washington Wizards

@WashWizards

Going to need another OT to decide this one!

Kuzma: 36PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST

KCP: 24 PTS, 4-9 3P, 4 AST

Neto: 19PTS, 8-13 FG, 9 AST

Going to need another OT to decide this one!

Kuzma: 36PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST

KCP: 24 PTS, 4-9 3P, 4 AST

Neto: 19PTS, 8-13 FG, 9 AST

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne

Chris Fedor

@ChrisFedor

#Cavs opponent tomorrow, Washington, is about to go into double overtime on the first night of a back to back. Kyle Kuzma has already played 41 minutes.

Paul Garcia

@PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs and Wizards head to DOUBLE overtime tied at 145 all.

Chase Hughes

@ChaseHughesNBCS

The Wizards and Spurs are going to double overtime. Corey Kispert had a good look at the buzzer from deep, but missed. There have already been 290 points scored in this game.

Josh Robbins

@JoshuaBRobbins

It'll be double overtime in Washington, with the Wizards and Spurs knotted at 145-145.

Mike Prada

@MikePradaNBA

DeJounte Murray could use a clock management refresher. Jeez

Neil Dalal

@NeilDalal96

That's twice now Dejounte Murray is shooting it way earlier than he needs to at the end of regulation and now the first OT, very odd

Mike Prada

@MikePradaNBA

I don't think it's possible to be closer to a deflection than KCP was on that pass

Paul Garcia

@PaulGarciaNBA

27 points for Dejounte Murray after he hits the late 3 off the gamble from the Wizards defender.

27 points for Dejounte Murray after he hits the late 3 off the gamble from the Wizards defender.

Spurs by 2, Wizards ball

Neil Dalal

@NeilDalal96

Dejounte Murray is a bad man, not sure why Kentavious Caldwell-Pope tried so hard for the steal at the end of the shot clock

Neil Dalal

@NeilDalal96

Wizards have not played good defense, but the refs are just blowing their whistle sometimes assuming something is a foul

Josh Robbins

@JoshuaBRobbins

With this game in OT, the Wizards now have a season-high 139 points and a season-high 35 assists.

Wayne Cole

@waynec0le

The energy in this Wizards Spurs game is incredible.

Neil Dalal

@NeilDalal96

Deni Avdija with some aggressive drives, took Jakob Poeltl all the way to the hoop for a bucket and then later sucks in the defense for a kickout and swing 3 for Corey Kispert

Chase Hughes

@ChaseHughesNBCS

The Wizards are at a season-high 137 points and counting. Partying like it's 2019.

Paul Garcia

@PaulGarciaNBA

New career high 32 points for Keldon Johnson

New career high 32 points for Keldon Johnson

15 of Keldon's 32 from three

Washington Wizards

@WashWizards

MORE BASKETBALL.

Kuzma: 34 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST

KCP: 22 PTS, 4-9 3P, 4 AST

Neto: 15 PTS, 6-10 FG, 8 AST

MORE BASKETBALL.

Kuzma: 34 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST

KCP: 22 PTS, 4-9 3P, 4 AST

Neto: 15 PTS, 6-10 FG, 8 AST

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne

Neil Dalal

@NeilDalal96

Wizards first home overtime game since October, first team to play defense

Josh Robbins

@JoshuaBRobbins

The Wizards and Spurs will go to overtime with the score tied 130-130. Kyle Kuzma has 34 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists. Dejounte Murray has 24 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. Washington

Joe Mullinax

@sbnGrizzlies

end of the 3rd

Spurs 92

Hustle 74

Shaq: 20 points, 6 rebounds

Hearn: 14 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists

Caver: 12 points, 12 assists, 4 rebounds

Onu: 11 points, 8 rebounds, 6 blocks

Jefferson: 11 points, 4 rebounds – end of the 3rdSpurs 92Hustle 74Shaq: 20 points, 6 reboundsHearn: 14 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assistsCaver: 12 points, 12 assists, 4 reboundsOnu: 11 points, 8 rebounds, 6 blocksJefferson: 11 points, 4 rebounds – 9:30 PM

Paul Garcia

@PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs and Wizards headed to overtime at 130 all.

The Spurs are winless in overtime (0-3), while the Wizards are undefeated in OT (3-0). 9:29 PM The Spurs and Wizards headed to overtime at 130 all.The Spurs are winless in overtime (0-3), while the Wizards are undefeated in OT (3-0). pic.twitter.com/ZQMIfNMwjq

Ryan McDonough

@McDNBA

The San Antonio Spurs late game execution has been dreadful all season – The San Antonio Spurs late game execution has been dreadful all season – 9:28 PM

Paul Garcia

@PaulGarciaNBA

Murray tries to go middle against Kispert but the Wizards reach in and Murray forced into tough shot.

Spurs by 2, but Wizards ball and 24.1 seconds left

Spurs led by 8 with 1:20 left – Murray tries to go middle against Kispert but the Wizards reach in and Murray forced into tough shot.Spurs by 2, but Wizards ball and 24.1 seconds leftSpurs led by 8 with 1:20 left – 9:26 PM

Chase Hughes

@ChaseHughesNBCS

Good game brewing here. Wiz were down 8 pts with 1:20 to go, but the Wizards have the ball down two with 24.1 sec left following a stop by Corey Kispert on Dejounte Murray.

Watch the end here: 9:26 PM Good game brewing here. Wiz were down 8 pts with 1:20 to go, but the Wizards have the ball down two with 24.1 sec left following a stop by Corey Kispert on Dejounte Murray.Watch the end here: smart.link/5bb65a2b6cedb?…

Wayne Cole

@waynec0le

Kuz to the line to cut it to 2. – Kuz to the line to cut it to 2. – 9:23 PM

Joe Mullinax

@sbnGrizzlies

Really strong urgency from the Hustle in this quarter to start the half. They’ve cut the Spurs lead from 29 to 17 with roughly 4 minutes left in the 3rd quarter.

As Sean Tuhoy would say, just get it to 10 – Really strong urgency from the Hustle in this quarter to start the half. They’ve cut the Spurs lead from 29 to 17 with roughly 4 minutes left in the 3rd quarter.As Sean Tuhoy would say, just get it to 10 – 9:20 PM

Joe Mullinax

@sbnGrizzlies

Shaq Buchanan for 3! Timeout Spurs, as the Hustle go on a 8-0 run to trim the deficit – Shaq Buchanan for 3! Timeout Spurs, as the Hustle go on a 8-0 run to trim the deficit – 9:14 PM

Paul Garcia

@PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs enter crunch time with an 8-18 record (29th in NBA).

The Wizards enter crunch time with a 20-10 record (2nd in NBA). – The Spurs enter crunch time with an 8-18 record (29th in NBA).The Wizards enter crunch time with a 20-10 record (2nd in NBA). – 9:10 PM

Chase Hughes

@ChaseHughesNBCS

Ish Smith’s ability to get into the paint and throw accurate lobs is very good news for Daniel Gafford. – Ish Smith’s ability to get into the paint and throw accurate lobs is very good news for Daniel Gafford. – 9:00 PM

Neil Dalal

@NeilDalal96

Sloppy game for the Wizards on defense all around, second late to react leading to a lot of fouls

Although I am not sure Rui Hachimura even touched Keldon Johnson there, but the ref reacted to the bad defense and then missed shot – Sloppy game for the Wizards on defense all around, second late to react leading to a lot of foulsAlthough I am not sure Rui Hachimura even touched Keldon Johnson there, but the ref reacted to the bad defense and then missed shot – 8:59 PM

Paul Garcia

@PaulGarciaNBA

Keldon Johnson has matched his career high with 29 points – Keldon Johnson has matched his career high with 29 points – 8:59 PM

Paul Garcia

@PaulGarciaNBA

Jakob Poeltl has a 20 point PAINT night – Jakob Poeltl has a 20 point PAINT night – 8:58 PM

Paul Garcia

@PaulGarciaNBA

27 points for Keldon Johnson now

12 points from three

8 points in the paint

5 points from the FT line

2 points from mid-range

Spurs by 3 – 27 points for Keldon Johnson now12 points from three8 points in the paint5 points from the FT line2 points from mid-rangeSpurs by 3 – 8:56 PM

Josh Robbins

@JoshuaBRobbins

Daniel Gafford is about to re-enter the game after he tweaked something in the third quarter. – Daniel Gafford is about to re-enter the game after he tweaked something in the third quarter. – 8:53 PM

Washington Wizards

@WashWizards

Headed to Q4 down 1.

Kuzma: 22 PTS, 9-15 FG, 7 AST

KCP: 18 PTS, 4-7 3P, 4 AST

Neto: 13 PTS, 3-4 3P, 7 AST

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 8:53 PM Headed to Q4 down 1.Kuzma: 22 PTS, 9-15 FG, 7 ASTKCP: 18 PTS, 4-7 3P, 4 ASTNeto: 13 PTS, 3-4 3P, 7 AST

Paul Garcia

@PaulGarciaNBA

3Q: Spurs by 1

Both teams played defense for the 1st time tonight, with WAS winning the 3Q 29-26

Spurs are a +10 in the paint and +10 from the FT line

Wizards winning 3PT line by 21 points 8:50 PM 3Q: Spurs by 1Both teams played defense for the 1st time tonight, with WAS winning the 3Q 29-26Spurs are a +10 in the paint and +10 from the FT lineWizards winning 3PT line by 21 points pic.twitter.com/ZBHBcxihaw

Joe Mullinax

@sbnGrizzlies

Halftime here in Southaven

Austin Spurs 70

Hustle 41

Shaq: 15 points, 4 rebonds

Caver: 12 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds

Onu: 5 rebounds, 5 blocks

Hearn: 6 points, 5 rebounds – Halftime here in SouthavenAustin Spurs 70Hustle 41Shaq: 15 points, 4 rebondsCaver: 12 points, 7 assists, 4 reboundsOnu: 5 rebounds, 5 blocksHearn: 6 points, 5 rebounds – 8:50 PM

Jeff McDonald

@JMcDonald_SAEN

Coming in, Spurs are 0-29 when trailing after three quarters.

That Lonnie Walker buzzer-beater might have been the shot of the game. – Coming in, Spurs are 0-29 when trailing after three quarters.That Lonnie Walker buzzer-beater might have been the shot of the game. – 8:49 PM

Paul Garcia

@PaulGarciaNBA

That Spurs 11 point lead from earlier is gone.

Wizards by 1.

Wizards erased the deficit in the same quarter where they fell behind – That Spurs 11 point lead from earlier is gone.Wizards by 1.Wizards erased the deficit in the same quarter where they fell behind – 8:40 PM

Neil Dalal

@NeilDalal96

Daniel Gafford is in pain after stepping on Keita Bates-Diop’s foot and turning his right ankle

Getting checked out on the Wizards bench – Daniel Gafford is in pain after stepping on Keita Bates-Diop’s foot and turning his right ankleGetting checked out on the Wizards bench – 8:40 PM

Paul Garcia

@PaulGarciaNBA

All-Star Dejounte Murray now seeing traps to try to get the ball out of his hands near halfcourt – All-Star Dejounte Murray now seeing traps to try to get the ball out of his hands near halfcourt – 8:34 PM

Josh Robbins

@JoshuaBRobbins

The Spurs are shooting 63 percent from the field and have attempted 20 free throws. There’s 8:27 remaining in the third quarter. The Spurs average an NBA-worst 18.6 free throw attempts per game, so it’s been a bad defensive performance by the Wizards so far. – The Spurs are shooting 63 percent from the field and have attempted 20 free throws. There’s 8:27 remaining in the third quarter. The Spurs average an NBA-worst 18.6 free throw attempts per game, so it’s been a bad defensive performance by the Wizards so far. – 8:32 PM

Paul Garcia

@PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs enter 21-9 when leading by 10 points in a game this season. – The Spurs enter 21-9 when leading by 10 points in a game this season. – 8:29 PM

Paul Garcia

@PaulGarciaNBA

21 point night for Keldon Johnson

12 points from three (only Spur to score from three)

6 paint points

3 made FTs – 21 point night for Keldon Johnson12 points from three (only Spur to score from three)6 paint points3 made FTs – 8:28 PM

San Antonio Spurs

@spurs

back from the break! 🤟

our 45 in the 2nd was our highest scoring quarter this season! 🥵

#PorVida 8:27 PM back from the break! 🤟our 45 in the 2nd was our highest scoring quarter this season! 🥵#PorVida pic.twitter.com/aejWKOV4hj

Joe Mullinax

@sbnGrizzlies

The Austin Spurs sped out to a 17-3 run to close the 1st quarter, as the Hustle trail 32-25 after 1.

Caver: 10 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds

Shaq: 7 points, 2 rebounds

Onu: 3 rebounds, 2 blocks – The Austin Spurs sped out to a 17-3 run to close the 1st quarter, as the Hustle trail 32-25 after 1.Caver: 10 points, 3 assists, 2 reboundsShaq: 7 points, 2 reboundsOnu: 3 rebounds, 2 blocks – 8:26 PM

Paul Garcia

@PaulGarciaNBA

16 points for Jakob Poeltl…ALL in the paint

60% of the Spurs’ points have been scored in the paint.

They were making 73% of their paint shots at halftime

SA by 9, new largest lead – 16 points for Jakob Poeltl…ALL in the paint60% of the Spurs’ points have been scored in the paint.They were making 73% of their paint shots at halftimeSA by 9, new largest lead – 8:25 PM

Neil Dalal

@NeilDalal96

Wes Unseld Jr. with a timeout 68 seconds into the second half, not happy with the Wizards defense – Wes Unseld Jr. with a timeout 68 seconds into the second half, not happy with the Wizards defense – 8:24 PM

Paul Garcia

@PaulGarciaNBA

Shooting stats at the half for the Spurs and Wizards 8:22 PM Shooting stats at the half for the Spurs and Wizards pic.twitter.com/7DjDJDHUiV

Neil Dalal

@NeilDalal96

Wizards paint defense has to be a whole lot better in the second half, cannot give up 75 points in a half with the other team only shooting 3-11 from 3 – Wizards paint defense has to be a whole lot better in the second half, cannot give up 75 points in a half with the other team only shooting 3-11 from 3 – 8:18 PM

Washington Wizards

@WashWizards

First half back from the break 📸 – First half back from the break 📸 – 8:14 PM

Washington Wizards

@WashWizards

Back at it in a few.

KCP: 18 PTS, 4-6 3P

Kuzma: 14 PTS, 5-9 FG, 4 AST

Avdija: 10 PTS, 2-3 3P, 3 REB

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 8:09 PM Back at it in a few.KCP: 18 PTS, 4-6 3PKuzma: 14 PTS, 5-9 FG, 4 ASTAvdija: 10 PTS, 2-3 3P, 3 REB

Paul Garcia

@PaulGarciaNBA

Half: Spurs by 4

Spurs take 2Q 45-38. NO DEFENSE ALLOWED

Dejounte with 20 points at half, Keldon 18, and Poeltl 14

Spurs are a +20 in the paint and +8 from the FT line

Wizards a +24 from the 3PT line 8:09 PM Half: Spurs by 4Spurs take 2Q 45-38. NO DEFENSE ALLOWEDDejounte with 20 points at half, Keldon 18, and Poeltl 14Spurs are a +20 in the paint and +8 from the FT lineWizards a +24 from the 3PT line pic.twitter.com/rxCU8vhSbo

Chase Hughes

@ChaseHughesNBCS

It’s 75-71 Spurs at halftime. Lots of scoring so far. The Wizards are 11-for-18 from three, having already surpassed their full-game season average of 10.2 3PT/g. – It’s 75-71 Spurs at halftime. Lots of scoring so far. The Wizards are 11-for-18 from three, having already surpassed their full-game season average of 10.2 3PT/g. – 8:08 PM

Josh Robbins

@JoshuaBRobbins

The Wizards trail the Spurs 75-71 at halftime. Washington had 20 assists in the first half. Their top-assist game this season is 34, accomplished twice. – The Wizards trail the Spurs 75-71 at halftime. Washington had 20 assists in the first half. Their top-assist game this season is 34, accomplished twice. – 8:08 PM

Jeff McDonald

@JMcDonald_SAEN

Nobody stopping anybody in the first half at Washington. Spurs lead Wiz 75-71 at the break. Murray with 20-8-8. Keldon with 18 points, and all three of the Spurs’ 3s.

Wiz have made 11 from beyond arc and trail. – Nobody stopping anybody in the first half at Washington. Spurs lead Wiz 75-71 at the break. Murray with 20-8-8. Keldon with 18 points, and all three of the Spurs’ 3s.Wiz have made 11 from beyond arc and trail. – 8:08 PM

Neil Dalal

@NeilDalal96

Dejounte Murray almost had a triple-double … in the first half: 20p-8a-8r in 17 minutes – Dejounte Murray almost had a triple-double … in the first half: 20p-8a-8r in 17 minutes – 8:07 PM

Mike Finger

@mikefinger

Bunch of Spurs fans here in DC. One lady behind me, though, kept yelling for Keldon Johnson to bend his knees when he shoots. So I had to check.

Yep, it’s his mom. She and his dad and a bunch of folks made a 3-hour drive and couldn’t be prouder. – Bunch of Spurs fans here in DC. One lady behind me, though, kept yelling for Keldon Johnson to bend his knees when he shoots. So I had to check.Yep, it’s his mom. She and his dad and a bunch of folks made a 3-hour drive and couldn’t be prouder. – 8:04 PM

Paul Garcia

@PaulGarciaNBA

14 first half points for Jakob Poeltl ALL in the paint – 14 first half points for Jakob Poeltl ALL in the paint – 8:03 PM

Joe Mullinax

@sbnGrizzlies

Chase Hughes

@ChaseHughesNBCS

Kyle Kuzma said the Wizards played a simulation game in practice on Wed. night with referees, and that Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was complaining to them like “always.” KCP just got a tech arguing for a foul in their 1st game back. – Kyle Kuzma said the Wizards played a simulation game in practice on Wed. night with referees, and that Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was complaining to them like “always.” KCP just got a tech arguing for a foul in their 1st game back. – 7:57 PM

Paul Garcia

@PaulGarciaNBA

14 first half points for Dejounte Murray now.

8 paint points

4 points from mid-range

2 points from the FT line

Spurs by 1

Spurs are winning the paint by 18

Wizards winning 3PT line by 21 – 14 first half points for Dejounte Murray now.8 paint points4 points from mid-range2 points from the FT lineSpurs by 1Spurs are winning the paint by 18Wizards winning 3PT line by 21 – 7:56 PM

Jeff McDonald

@JMcDonald_SAEN

Spurs are giving up 62.2-percent shooting — including 60 from 3-point line — and lead by 2. – Spurs are giving up 62.2-percent shooting — including 60 from 3-point line — and lead by 2. – 7:55 PM

Chase Hughes

@ChaseHughesNBCS

The Wizards average the fewest made 3s of any team in the league, but in 5 G after the deadline have made 12.4/g on 39%. So far tonight they are 9-14 3PT (64.3%). KCP is 4-5 3PT. – The Wizards average the fewest made 3s of any team in the league, but in 5 G after the deadline have made 12.4/g on 39%. So far tonight they are 9-14 3PT (64.3%). KCP is 4-5 3PT. – 7:54 PM

Neil Dalal

@NeilDalal96

Bradley Beal is no longer wearing a sling, but still has the hard cast on his left wrist two weeks post-surgery – Bradley Beal is no longer wearing a sling, but still has the hard cast on his left wrist two weeks post-surgery – 7:49 PM

Josh Robbins

@JoshuaBRobbins

With 9:12 remaining in the second quarter, the Wizards have 14 assists on 17 baskets. They’re shooting 63 percent from the field. From their perspective, the problem is the Spurs are shooting 59 percent and have made 13 free throw attempts. – With 9:12 remaining in the second quarter, the Wizards have 14 assists on 17 baskets. They’re shooting 63 percent from the field. From their perspective, the problem is the Spurs are shooting 59 percent and have made 13 free throw attempts. – 7:44 PM

Paul Garcia

@PaulGarciaNBA

Keldon Johnson has 14 first half points.

6 paint points

6 points from three (only Spur to score from three)

2 made FTs

Tied game at 42 all – Keldon Johnson has 14 first half points.6 paint points6 points from three (only Spur to score from three)2 made FTsTied game at 42 all – 7:44 PM

Chase Hughes

@ChaseHughesNBCS

Interesting lineup alert: Ish Smith, Cassius Winston, Deni Avdija, Rui Hachimura, Daniel Gafford – Interesting lineup alert: Ish Smith, Cassius Winston, Deni Avdija, Rui Hachimura, Daniel Gafford – 7:40 PM

Washington Wizards

@WashWizards

Up a few after 12 minutes of action.

KCP: 11 PTS, 3-4 3P

Avdija: 7 PTS, 3-4 FG, 3 REB

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 7:39 PM Up a few after 12 minutes of action.KCP: 11 PTS, 3-4 3PAvdija: 7 PTS, 3-4 FG, 3 REB

Tony East

@TEastNBA

Brogdon currently in at the point with the second unit. Washington, Stephenson, Smith, and Bitadze flanking him. Good way to get Brodgon his minutes running the show in games that he plays with Haliburton. – Brogdon currently in at the point with the second unit. Washington, Stephenson, Smith, and Bitadze flanking him. Good way to get Brodgon his minutes running the show in games that he plays with Haliburton. – 7:37 PM

Paul Garcia

@PaulGarciaNBA

1Q: Wizards by 3

Keldon, Dejounte, Poeltl 6 pts each | KCP 11 pts

Lonnie 5 pts | Deni 7 pts

Spurs are a +6 in the paint and +4 from the FT line

Wizards are winning the 3PT line 15-0 – 1Q: Wizards by 3Keldon, Dejounte, Poeltl 6 pts each | KCP 11 ptsLonnie 5 pts | Deni 7 ptsSpurs are a +6 in the paint and +4 from the FT lineWizards are winning the 3PT line 15-0 – 7:37 PM

Jeff McDonald

@JMcDonald_SAEN

3-point shooting, 1Q …

Wiz: 5 of 9

Spurs: 0 of 7

Spurs doing well to only be behind 33-30. – 3-point shooting, 1Q …Wiz: 5 of 9Spurs: 0 of 7Spurs doing well to only be behind 33-30. – 7:36 PM

Chase Hughes

@ChaseHughesNBCS

The Wizards lead the Spurs 33-30 at the end of the 1st quarter. KCP tops all scorers with 11 pts. Avdija has 7 pts on 3-4 FG off the bench.

Wiz 5-9 3PT, SAS 0-7 3PT. – The Wizards lead the Spurs 33-30 at the end of the 1st quarter. KCP tops all scorers with 11 pts. Avdija has 7 pts on 3-4 FG off the bench.Wiz 5-9 3PT, SAS 0-7 3PT. – 7:36 PM

Neil Dalal

@NeilDalal96

Go-Go are in action down the Green Line, but Cassius Winston is not only active for the Wizards but now in the game at the same time as Ish Smith – Go-Go are in action down the Green Line, but Cassius Winston is not only active for the Wizards but now in the game at the same time as Ish Smith – 7:35 PM

Chris Miller

@cmillsnbcs

Excellent ball movement by Wizards so far 11 ast. on 13 made field goals. – Excellent ball movement by Wizards so far 11 ast. on 13 made field goals. – 7:32 PM

Neil Dalal

@NeilDalal96

Rui Hachimura rocking a tan from Turks and Caicos with a nice jump stop in the paint and then a good find for an Anthony Gill and-1 (which of course gets Kyle Kuzma hyped on the bench) – Rui Hachimura rocking a tan from Turks and Caicos with a nice jump stop in the paint and then a good find for an Anthony Gill and-1 (which of course gets Kyle Kuzma hyped on the bench) – 7:32 PM

James Boyd

@RomeovilleKid

Well, Isaiah Jackson just threw down an alley-oop that honestly looked like a chest pass from Duane Washington Jr. Dude is just a great athlete. 7:31 PM Well, Isaiah Jackson just threw down an alley-oop that honestly looked like a chest pass from Duane Washington Jr. Dude is just a great athlete. #Pacers

Neil Dalal

@NeilDalal96

Tomas Satoransky was out of the rotation with the Pelicans so good to see him making his Spurs debut, fitting it comes against the Wizards – Tomas Satoransky was out of the rotation with the Pelicans so good to see him making his Spurs debut, fitting it comes against the Wizards – 7:28 PM

Wayne Cole

@waynec0le

Old friend Satoransky just checked in for the Spurs. – Old friend Satoransky just checked in for the Spurs. – 7:27 PM

Wayne Cole

@waynec0le

This is my first time watching Dejounte Murray live, and he moves with ease; I’m impressed that he’s also leading a historic pace with an assist to TO RATIO. – This is my first time watching Dejounte Murray live, and he moves with ease; I’m impressed that he’s also leading a historic pace with an assist to TO RATIO. – 7:22 PM

Washington Wizards

@WashWizards

KCP gets us started from beyond the arc!

#DCAboveAll | @DraftKings Daily Fantasy 7:21 PM KCP gets us started from beyond the arc!#DCAboveAll | @DraftKings Daily Fantasy pic.twitter.com/ujctsOt833

Neil Dalal

@NeilDalal96

Deni Avdija left hand finish and then a right hand dunk 👀 – Deni Avdija left hand finish and then a right hand dunk 👀 – 7:21 PM

Wayne Cole

@waynec0le

KCP is locked in early from Three. 3/3 already – KCP is locked in early from Three. 3/3 already – 7:18 PM

Josh Robbins

@JoshuaBRobbins

The Wizards have six assists on their first six baskets and are shooting 6 for 8 from the field. They lead the Spurs 16-12. – The Wizards have six assists on their first six baskets and are shooting 6 for 8 from the field. They lead the Spurs 16-12. – 7:15 PM

Jim Lefko

Wayne Cole

@waynec0le

The wizards added Porzingis to the pregame hype video. It feels official now. 7:06 PM The wizards added Porzingis to the pregame hype video. It feels official now. #DCAboveAll

Neil Dalal

@NeilDalal96

Gregg Popovich is probably the only coach that gets an ovation as he walks out from the fans near the away bench

Lots of Spurs fans at Capital One Arena – Gregg Popovich is probably the only coach that gets an ovation as he walks out from the fans near the away benchLots of Spurs fans at Capital One Arena – 7:03 PM

Paul Garcia

@PaulGarciaNBA

Murray, Vassell, Keldon, McDermott, Poeltl starting lineup for Spurs vs Wizards – Murray, Vassell, Keldon, McDermott, Poeltl starting lineup for Spurs vs Wizards – 6:47 PM

San Antonio Spurs

@spurs

Spurs hoops are BACK!! 🙏💯

@IamThorb gets us hype to return to the court 🎧

#PorVida 6:46 PM Spurs hoops are BACK!! 🙏💯@IamThorb gets us hype to return to the court 🎧#PorVida pic.twitter.com/AjinzYN133

Josh Robbins

@JoshuaBRobbins

Wizards starters tonight against the Spurs: Raul Neto, Corey Kispert, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford. – Wizards starters tonight against the Spurs: Raul Neto, Corey Kispert, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford. – 6:38 PM

Wayne Cole

@waynec0le

Porzingis is out warming up. He won’t play tonight v San Antonio, but he is moving and shooting the ball well. – Porzingis is out warming up. He won’t play tonight v San Antonio, but he is moving and shooting the ball well. – 6:11 PM

Paul Garcia

@PaulGarciaNBA

“He was great. He was perfectly amazed by it all, humbled by it all. He had a fun a lot of fun and I’m happy for him.” – Coach Pop on Dejounte Murray participating in the All-Star game – “He was great. He was perfectly amazed by it all, humbled by it all. He had a fun a lot of fun and I’m happy for him.” – Coach Pop on Dejounte Murray participating in the All-Star game – 5:42 PM

Neil Dalal

@NeilDalal96

In his second season working security for the Spurs, Flave returns to Capital One Arena and able to catch up with many familiar faces. – In his second season working security for the Spurs, Flave returns to Capital One Arena and able to catch up with many familiar faces. – 5:41 PM

Paul Garcia

@PaulGarciaNBA

Coach Pop confirms Josh Richardson and Josh Primo are both out tonight – Coach Pop confirms Josh Richardson and Josh Primo are both out tonight – 5:40 PM

Chase Hughes

@ChaseHughesNBCS

Antawn Jamison, Tomas Satoransky AND Darius Songaila are all in the same building… which means it’s time for Wizards-Spurs.

Watch warmups and hear my 3 keys to the game (7 pm on @NBCSWashington) 5:32 PM Antawn Jamison, Tomas Satoransky AND Darius Songaila are all in the same building… which means it’s time for Wizards-Spurs.Watch warmups and hear my 3 keys to the game (7 pm on @NBCSWashington) pic.twitter.com/AWua9nuyhJ

Josh Robbins

@JoshuaBRobbins

Wes Unseld Jr. discussing Kristaps Porzingis: “He’s progressing nicely, doing a little bit more each day, which is a positive sign. We don’t want to get over-eager and jump the gun, so to speak.” – Wes Unseld Jr. discussing Kristaps Porzingis: “He’s progressing nicely, doing a little bit more each day, which is a positive sign. We don’t want to get over-eager and jump the gun, so to speak.” – 5:32 PM

Wayne Cole

@waynec0le

Coach Unseld Jr pregame says it will take a full team effort on rebounding, limiting the spurs second points and keeping Jakob Poeltl out the paint…

He also says Coach Pop said some nice things about his father and the job he was doing with the Wizards.

#DCAboveAll | #PorVida – 5:30 PM Coach Unseld Jr pregame says it will take a full team effort on rebounding, limiting the spurs second points and keeping Jakob Poeltl out the paint…He also says Coach Pop said some nice things about his father and the job he was doing with the Wizards.

Chase Hughes

@ChaseHughesNBCS

Thomas Bryant will play tonight after being questionable, but there will be a change to the starting lineup Wes Unseld Jr. isn’t ready to announce yet. Whether it involves TB or someone else, we’ll see. – Thomas Bryant will play tonight after being questionable, but there will be a change to the starting lineup Wes Unseld Jr. isn’t ready to announce yet. Whether it involves TB or someone else, we’ll see. – 5:17 PM

Washington Wizards

@WashWizards

San Antonio Spurs

@spurs

Josh Robbins

@JoshuaBRobbins

Listeners and readers had some great questions about the Wizards this afternoon. Thank you, everybody! Here’s the recording of the live Q&A from today:

theathletic.com/podcast/260-nb… – 3:05 PM Listeners and readers had some great questions about the Wizards this afternoon. Thank you, everybody! Here’s the recording of the live Q&A from today:

Washington Wizards

@WashWizards

Coming out of the break with a matchup between two stellar forwards.

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne 2:45 PM Coming out of the break with a matchup between two stellar forwards.#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/uUvsTYkhsK

Wayne Cole

@waynec0le

Break is officially over. Back to the arena tonight for Wizards Spurs.

#DCAboveAll | #PorVida – 2:40 PM Break is officially over. Back to the arena tonight for Wizards Spurs.

Washington Wizards

@WashWizards

In his first four games since being acquired at the trade deadline, Ish Smith leads the team with a 7.0 assist-to-turnover ratio.

#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology 2:20 PM In his first four games since being acquired at the trade deadline, Ish Smith leads the team with a 7.0 assist-to-turnover ratio.#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/SE9ex4JOwb

Washington Wizards

@WashWizards

KCP’s three against the Pistons is our @Clorox Clutch Play of the Week!

#DCAboveAll 1:00 PM KCP’s three against the Pistons is our @Clorox Clutch Play of the Week!#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/8tco3fn3ko

Washington Wizards

@WashWizards

Christos Tsaltas

@Tsaltas46

Kemtavious Caldwell-Pope said he expects to be more aggressive on offense at this point of the season and he added he gonna remain as one of the Wizards’ vocal leaders. 11:40 AM Kemtavious Caldwell-Pope said he expects to be more aggressive on offense at this point of the season and he added he gonna remain as one of the Wizards’ vocal leaders. #DCAboveAll

Chase Hughes

@ChaseHughesNBCS

Today’s Kristaps Porzingis workout after Wizards shootaround includes some cuts to the rim. He won’t play tonight due to a bone bruise in his right knee. 11:17 AM Today’s Kristaps Porzingis workout after Wizards shootaround includes some cuts to the rim. He won’t play tonight due to a bone bruise in his right knee. pic.twitter.com/yn9uEVPdpa

Chase Hughes

@ChaseHughesNBCS

How important are shooting spots in the NBA? Wizards players weigh in and explain how some stars, DeMar DeRozan in particular, know them so well they don’t even need to see the basket to score. 10:02 AM How important are shooting spots in the NBA? Wizards players weigh in and explain how some stars, DeMar DeRozan in particular, know them so well they don’t even need to see the basket to score. ift.tt/QMFSBY5

Washington Wizards

@WashWizards

📝 GAME PREVIEW

Get prepped for tonight’s return to action vs. the Spurs!

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 10:00 AM 📝 GAME PREVIEWGet prepped for tonight’s return to action vs. the Spurs!