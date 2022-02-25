Game preview: Toronto Raptors vs. Hornets

The Toronto Raptors (32-26) play against the Charlotte Hornets (30-31) at Spectrum Center
The Toronto Raptors are spending $4,197,457 per win while the Charlotte Hornets are spending $4,051,076 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday February 25, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Away TV: TSN
Home Radio: WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM
Away Radio: Sportsnet 590
@Raptors
Back to the A one last time, let’s get this dub!
It’s @TangerineHoops Raptors game day! pic.twitter.com/k2OYbF1tEH – 8:13 AM
@clutchfans
‣ Jalen Green big game
‣ ORL won
‣ OKC won
‣ CHA won
‣ PHI won
‣ LAC won
@ekoreen
On OG and Fred, and their health situations impacting the Raptors down the stretch: theathletic.com/3150980/2022/0… – 11:12 PM
@RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Episode 54 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss the @Charlotte Hornets
@hornets
“Extreme effort to start… the focus was there, the intensity defensively was there. Everybody did their jobs. I felt like there were 9 guys that were connected, unselfish, played the right way & played hard. That results in this type of performance.”
@clutchfans
If Brooklyn loses tomorrow in Milwaukee, the Charlotte Hornets (9th seed) will be exactly one game behind the Nets. Atlanta (10th) will be just one game back in the loss column. – 10:07 PM
@hornets
Great way to come out of the All-Star break!
@rodboone
James Borrego on if the #Hornets badly needed the All-Star break and what he saw from JT Thor tonight. pic.twitter.com/k0TMHdYmbw – 9:39 PM
@hornets
@Eric__Smith
Charlotte beats Toronto 125-93. Let’s break it down in, perhaps, the greatest #SmithAndJones VLOG ever! 🤣
@Paul Jones @FAN590 @Sportsnet #raptors #rtz #WeTheNorth #nba pic.twitter.com/rwYBFrQLeX – 9:31 PM
@hornets
Terry: 23 PTS, 9 AST
Kelly: 23 PTS, 5 3PT
Trez: 20 PTS, 10 REB
Melo: 13 PTS, 6 AST, 5 REB
PJ: 13 PTS, 5 REB
Miles: 11 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST
#AllFly | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/tSijPEUdNt – 9:31 PM
@JLew1050
Scottie Barnes, after scoring a career-high 28 points tonight: “I would say the (all-star) break helped my legs feel rejuvenated, feel good again. Now it’s time to really lock in, get back to work, and keep trying to win games.” – 9:27 PM
@hornets
OOOOH TERRY! 👻
#AllFly | @HusqvarnaUSA pic.twitter.com/Ud0g8N561e – 9:25 PM
@michaelgrange
Siakam had ‘flu-like symptoms’ in the afternoon but decided to play anyway, Nurse said after the game. He was 2-of-13 in Raptors blowout loss to Charlotte. Fred VanVleet was 3-of-12 – 9:22 PM
@JLew1050
Siakam came down with some flu-like symptoms this afternoon but decided to give it a go tonight, per Nurse.
He and VanVleet combined for 16 points on 6-25 FG. Nurse thought Fred’s knee held up OK, but neither of them could get anything going offensively. – 9:21 PM
@AaronBenRose
Nick Nurse says Pascal Siakam came down with flu-like symptoms this afternoon. – 9:18 PM
@British_Buzz
Montrezl Harrell with a 20pt 10rb game… TRIVIA! When was the last time a Hornets big had a 20/10 game? – 9:12 PM
@hornets
Made a little noise on our first night back. 😈
#AllFly | @NewAmsterdam pic.twitter.com/Zni0H4fxx5 – 9:11 PM
@JLew1050
Uninspiring effort from the Raptors coming out of the break. Uncharacteristic for them, though we have seen this twice in their last 3 games. They bounced back from the NOLA stinker with a solid win in Minnesota before all-star; we’ll see if they can do the same in ATL tomorrow. – 9:10 PM
@ekoreen
‘Topes lose. 125-93. The non-Barnes Raptors shot 24-for-66. It was bad! – 9:10 PM
@QCHspencer
@British_Buzz
No better way to start after the AS break, Hornets playing with joy and confidence again. Cody Martin made his impact felt on both ends, did a good job on Trent early – 9:03 PM
@SmithRaps
We’re done here — have been for a while — they’re off to Atlanta tomorrow, I’m headed home
Hornets a ton, Raptors a kilogram – 9:02 PM
@hornets
🤯UBRE‼️ 🌊🌊🌊
@Kelly Oubre | @Drpepper pic.twitter.com/fpVwobngLm – 8:54 PM
@Raptors
All in all, you can count on the rook to continue to work! pic.twitter.com/a4WE38HJBf – 8:48 PM
@hornets
PLUM DIDDLY DEE‼️
@Mason Plumlee | @Drpepper pic.twitter.com/neK73BIUco – 8:47 PM
@hornets
TSUNAMI ALERT 🚨🌊
@Kelly Oubre | @Drpepper pic.twitter.com/8n5s8gY8xx – 8:45 PM
@British_Buzz
Watching the @greensboroswarm on my second screen and James Bouknight just threw down a ridiculous put back slam, I’m sure it will be shared soon – 8:43 PM
@hornets
@ekoreen
Raptors trail 97-61 after 3. Barnes has 20, which is about the only positive. Raptors’ worst loss ever is 46 points, so Raps have nine points to work with. – 8:41 PM
@JLew1050
No reason to see VanVleet or Siakam again tonight. Coaches hate to wave the white flag this early, but with 5 games in the next 7 days (including tomorrow night in Atlanta), cut your losses, get the kids some run in the 4th, flush this stinker and move on. – 8:39 PM
@hornets
Watch the big man work‼️ 🤯
@Mason Plumlee | @Drpepper pic.twitter.com/mQqZPLYXi2 – 8:38 PM
@SmithRaps
Starting six games in eight nights, being down 41 points with 2:05 left in the third quarter should be wave the white flag time for the Raptors – 8:33 PM
@hornets
@rodboone
#Hornets are on a 19-0 run and lead the Raptors 91-52. #whoaretheseguys pic.twitter.com/umueum79qf – 8:30 PM
@hornets
We love this guy 💥
@Montrezl Harrell | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/NqhFs5dOE7 – 8:23 PM
@ekoreen
Nick Nurse T’d up for losing it after he thought Mason Plumlee used his off hand to separate from Khem Birch before dunking. – 8:22 PM
@IraHeatBeat
Heat starting like they did in Charlotte before the All-Star break. – 8:05 PM
@timpchisholm
Birch and Achiuwa have been particularly bad so far tonight. Birch has just been living in no man’s land on defence and it’s been killing any chance for defensive flow for Toronto. – 8:03 PM
@JLew1050
Inspired by the defense in last weekend’s All-Star Game, the Raptors give up 70 first-half points on 58% shooting. They trail the Hornets by 23 at the break. – 8:03 PM
@michaelgrange
Freddie didn’t look good on that one legged runner. Brakes weren’t working too good. I wonder if that’s his knee. Raptors trail 70-47 after a pretty ugly half. – 8:02 PM
@SmithRaps
Raptors being chewed up all over the court
Hornets 70, Raptors 47 at halftime – 8:01 PM
@JLew1050
Some great moments for Scottie Barnes in this half, and a few not-so-great moments, but love his confidence and assertiveness in calling for the ball in the low post and attacking the bucket. Impressive second-quarter shift for the rook (12 of his 16 points). – 7:59 PM
@SmithRaps
This is a pretty wretched Raptors defensive performance. They’ve given up 66 points in 22 minutes – 7:58 PM
@Raptors
“He’s Heating up” *NBA JAM VOICE* @ScottBarnes561 pic.twitter.com/BARZsPW8UR – 7:58 PM
@rodboone
First public appearance for Gordon Hayward since he got hurt against Toronto on Feb. 7. He’s in a walking boot but seems to be moving decently. pic.twitter.com/dBKgT2uy5T – 7:56 PM
@Raptors
the rook out in transition! @ScottBarnes561 pic.twitter.com/jgTGPwO3dV – 7:53 PM
@HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets reserve Cody Martin left the game in the 2Q with low back tightness. He is probable to return to tonight’s game against the Raptors #AllFly – 7:52 PM
@British_Buzz
Hornets defense has been terrific, even on the Trent/VanVleet makes the majority have been tough contested looks. Blocks and steals leading to transition offense which Charlotte have been comfortable with all season – 7:45 PM
@SmithRaps
Raptors extending their week long break another hour or so
Down 16 with 8:17 until halftime – 7:44 PM
@hornets
@SmithRaps
Some truly gruesome basketball both ways
Hornets up 28-19 on Raptors after a quarter
Raptors had 8 turnovers. EIGHT! – 7:37 PM
@JLew1050
Raptors through 12 minutes: 8 field goals, 8 turnovers.
So, yeah, still some vacation rust to shake off. Charlotte leads 28-19 after 1Q. – 7:37 PM
@ekoreen
Both of these teams had two full practices and had a shoot around this morning. Naturally, they combined for 14 turnovers in the first quarter. The Raptors were worse, and they trail 28-19. – 7:36 PM
@hornets
What a finish by @Terry Rozier 💪
#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/py0XhGg53L – 7:29 PM
@michaelgrange
Raptors doing a very good impression of a team that hasn’t played in eight days. – 7:17 PM
@SmithRaps
And at 9-2 Hornets, Raptors need a timeout because they look dreadful – 7:15 PM
@British_Buzz
Hornets basketball is back and I don’t know about you but I’m ready and excited for this regular season stretch – 7:11 PM
@BQRMagic
guy walking outside Amway on the Magic telecast wearing a Serge Ibaka Raptors jersey – 7:08 PM
@hornets
@Eric__Smith
I’ll be solo for the @raptors game on @FAN590 tonight as my man @Paul Jones jumps over to TV to fill-in for the sidelined @Matt__Devlin (see Matt’s tweet).
Join me at 7pm ET for the PxP of the #Raptors & Hornets.
#SmithAndJones (sounds better than just #Smith, 🤣). #rtz #nba – 6:53 PM
@Raptors
Tonight’s @Invisalign starting line up pic.twitter.com/l3VvAXG8Ve – 6:38 PM
@Paul__Jones
Standing in for @Matt__Devlin tonight and I had to take the obligatory studio shot with crew. Looking forward to working with my guy @LeoRautins with @KayNurse11 and @KateBeirness #rtz #Raptors pic.twitter.com/hYWmaUlvzl – 6:13 PM
@hornets
@JLew1050
Khem Birch will start in Anunoby’s place, with Thad Young playing a key role off the bench.
Nurse said Young has picked things up quickly (“you can tell he’s been around”) and will be “vitally important” with OG out. – 5:56 PM
@hornets
INJURY REPORT vs TOR
McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) is doubtful.
Richards (R Foot Soreness) is doubtful.
Martin (L Ankle/Achilles) is probable.
Hayward (L Ankle) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/38XCDJa5op – 5:47 PM
@michaelgrange
Anunoby went through a full practice on Thursday. Nurse was encouraging to keep shooting, use his left-hand around the basket more if needed. “I think it is probably something he can play through … but he/we need reassurance of that.” – 5:43 PM
@JLew1050
Nick Nurse clarifies that Anunoby’s finger had been bothering him for a while. Played through soreness before all-star and they were hoping some rest over the break would help it heal. Got an X-ray yesterday, which revealed the fracture. Will get a 2nd opinion from a specialist. – 5:42 PM
@vivekmjacob
Nurse says Thad Young has picked things up pretty quickly and is going to be “vitally important” with Anunoby out. – 5:41 PM
@SmithRaps
Khem Birch slides into the OG Anunoby spot in the Raptors starting five tonight in Charlotte – 5:38 PM
@ekoreen
Nurse says finger was bothering OG for a while. Nobody thought anything was serious. Getting a specialist to look at it and they hope to have a timeline by Monday. Khem Birch starts tonight. – 5:38 PM
@michaelgrange
Fred VanVleet will play (knee); Khem Birch will join the starting lineup in Anunoby’s place. – 5:37 PM
@vivekmjacob
Fred VanVleet will play and Khem Birch will replace OG Anunoby in the starting lineup. – 5:37 PM
@michaelgrange
No timeline on Anunoby’s finger injury. He is getting a second opinion. Team was hopeful that it would improve over All-Star break and it didn’t. – 5:37 PM
@AaronBenRose
Nick Nurse says OG Anunoby is going to get a second opinion on his finger before they’ll have a timeline – 5:36 PM
@hornets
@KLChouinard
For tomorrow’s game vs. Toronto:
De’Andre Hunter (illness) is probable.
John Collins (right foot strain) is out.
Lou Williams (left hip discomfort) is out. – 5:12 PM
@ChrisKirschner
For tomorrow’s game vs. Toronto:
De’Andre Hunter (illness) is probable.
John Collins (right foot strain) is out.
Lou Williams (left hip discomfort) is out. – 5:00 PM
@IraHeatBeat
From earlier: Simulation has Nets, Hawks or Raptors as most likely Heat first-round opponent; Butler fined $25K. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:42 PM
@Raptors
Let the games begin!
@hornets
@basketballtalk
Raptors’ OG Anunoby to miss time with fractured right ring finger nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/25/rap… – 3:15 PM
@Raptors
@IraHeatBeat
Simulation has Nets, Hawks or Raptors as most likely Heat first-round opponent. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: LeBron James reflects on Trayvon Martin and a Heat moment; Gregg Popovich arriving near wins milestone; and a whirlwind for Weston’s Mark Jones. Plus more. – 2:45 PM
@hornets
@vivekmjacob
OG’s right ring finger fracture unfortunately maintains the Raptors’ theme of the season. Wonder if it’s something that got worse over time and contributed to his recent slump. Important stretch coming up for Birch and Young with games coming thick and fast. – 1:14 PM
@hornets
Join us in congratulating Noah Monroe who has been selected as the first recipient of the Rick Bonnell Memorial Scholarship! 📚
This scholarship was created to honor the legacy & impact made of late @theobserver Hornets beat writer Rick Bonnell, who passed away in June 2021. – 1:01 PM
@Eric__Smith
Via the Raptors…
Personnel report, Feb. 25 at Charlotte:
OG Anunoby (Right Ring Finger Fracture) – OUT
Isaac Bonga (G League – On Assignment) – OUT
David Johnson (G League – Two-Way) – OUT
Fred VanVleet (Right Knee Soreness) – QUESTIONABLE – 1:01 PM
@michaelgrange
Raptors say OG Anunoby is out vs. Charlotte with a fracture of the ring finger on his right (shooting) hand. I’m assuming this happened in practice on Thursday? Fred VanVleet is questionable (knee). Anunoby missed 14 games earlier with a hip flexor he also injured in practice. – 12:59 PM
@JLew1050
OG Anunoby fractured his right ring finger, according to the Raptors. Tough break, for player and team. Should get more info later, but he’s out tonight vs Charlotte and is expected to miss time with the injury. – 12:58 PM
@KeithSmithNBA
New injury on Toronto’s report for tonight:
OG Anunoby is OUT with a right ring finger fracture. – 12:55 PM
@TheSteinLine
The Raptors say OG Anunoby has sustained a fractured right ring finger and is out tonight against Charlotte.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 12:54 PM
@Mike_Ganter
Yikes. OG Anunoby has a broken right ring finger and is out for tonight and presumably the next little while. – 12:53 PM
@ekoreen
So much for the All-Star break helping the Raptors out. OG Anunoby is out tonight with a right ring finger fracture. More info later. – 12:52 PM
@WolstatSun
Raptors say OG Anunoby is out and has a right ring finger fracture. Not great – 12:52 PM
@SmithRaps
This is far from good for Raptors fans
OG Anunoby has a fractured ring finger on his right hand is out tonight in Charlotte; we’ll get more details pre-game – 12:51 PM
@rodboone
#Hornets are back in action tonight for their first game after the All-Star break. The playoffs seemed like a lock a few weeks ago, but they’ve lost 9 of 10. Can they still make it to the postseason?
Here are five things that could determine their fate.
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 11:18 AM
@SmithRaps
Still not 100 percent, Fred VanVleet had rehab sessions while on post-all star vacation and fully expects to go tonight for the Raptors in Charlotte – 11:10 AM
@ekoreen
Fred VanVleet said he’s not feeling as well as he hoped he would after some time off, but he rehabbed his knee during his vacation, and he’s expecting to play tonight in Charlotte. – 11:04 AM
@JLew1050
The Raptors get back to work in Charlotte tonight. Here’s what the upcoming week looks like: 6 games in 8 days, including 3 back-to-backs. Their next 4 games come vs the 3 teams directly behind them in the East play-in/playoff race (CHA, ATL, BRK x2). Important stretch. – 11:03 AM
@TrueHoop
David Thorpe watched a ton of video of Bronny James, and loves his game. https://t.co/KbchWAo36K “Ultimately,” he writes, “I believe Bronny has the potential to become a bigger, far more athletic version of Fred VanVleet.” pic.twitter.com/AFP5C8Sf6J – 11:00 AM
@NBA_Math
RPR ROY Predictor:
1. Scottie Barnes: 5.37
2. Evan Mobley: 5.09
3. Franz Wagner: 4.69
4. Josh Giddey: 3.73
5. Herbert Jones: 3.58
6. Cade Cunningham: 3.13
7. Chris Duarte: 2.87
8. Ayo Dosunmu: 2.55
9. Omer Yurtseven: 2.17
10. Cam Thomas: 1.82
https://t.co/onGqrEd9sz pic.twitter.com/pq8sSiV2LW – 11:00 AM
@SmithRaps
It’s sad being here in Charlotte without seeing my pal. pic.twitter.com/Q14BPb2IRK – 10:15 AM
@hornets
OFFICIAL: We have assigned guard James Bouknight to the @greensboroswarm.
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/f8wfxf37p1 – 10:15 AM
@LonzoWire
Our best bet and prediction for Friday’s Hornets vs. Raptors game, with odds from @Tipico Sportsbook. lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/hornets-… – 9:20 AM
@hornets
@LonzoWire
All you need to know ahead of Friday’s Hornets vs. Raptors game. lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/hornets-… – 8:34 AM
@jkubatko
🎂 Happy 28th birthday to Fred VanVleet!
📊 333 GP, 13.6 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 4.9 APG
🎯 40.8 FG%, 38.8 3P%, 85.9 FT%
⭐️ 1x (2022)
🏆 1x (2019)
VanVleet holds the @Toronto Raptors record for most points in a game (54) and the NBA record for highest TS% in a 50-point game (100.1%). pic.twitter.com/taVbZj3iDN – 8:01 AM