Goran Dragic probable to debut against Bucks

Ian Begley: Nets say Goran Dragic (return to competition reconditioning) is probable for MIL game while Kevin Durant (left knee – MCL sprain) and Ben Simmons (return to competition reconditioning) are out.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra on Dragic to Nets, “I love Goran but he’s a great fit anywhere.” – 6:06 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra on Goran Dragic going to the Nets:
“I love Goran. He’s a great fit anywhere…I’m happy for him. I want him to be happy.”
Jokes about the “cliche” about him doing well, “except against us.” – 6:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Spoelstra on Dragic signing with Nets: “He’s a great fit anywhere. … I’m happy for him. I want him to be happy. He’s like family.” – 6:05 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Goran Dragic (return to competition reconditioning) is probable for the #Nets tomorrow. But Kevin Durant (left knee – MCL sprain) is still out vs the #Bucks. #nba – 6:02 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Hilarious Goran Dragic will play tomorrow, while Ben Simmons is still weeks away. – 5:39 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash said conditioning is keeping Ben Simmons off the floor, but Goran Dragic has only played in 5 games this year, is 10 years older than Simmons, and will play tomorrow.
It doesn’t make sense. From my @NYDNSports story last night: https://t.co/zWbAxyEJzM pic.twitter.com/rFVuZd2RA3 – 4:38 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets say Goran Dragic is probable to play against the Bucks tomorrow, but Kevin Durant remains out. – 4:30 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Nets list Goran Dragic listed as probable for Nets- Bucks Saturday.
Durant, Harris, Simmons all OUT. – 4:30 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets say Goran Dragic (return to competition reconditioning) is probable for MIL game while Kevin Durant (left knee – MCL sprain) and Ben Simmons (return to competition reconditioning) are out. – 4:29 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant, Goran Dragic likely to play for #Nets as March begins nypost.com/2022/02/25/kev… via @nypostsports – 12:08 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Celtics beat the Nets 129-106. Seth Curry with 22 in the losing effort. Jayson Tatum looked great. Dropped 30. Nets head to Milwaukee for Saturday’s game. It will be Kyrie Irving’s first in two weeks. Does Kevin Durant or Goran Dragic join him? We’ll see. – 10:05 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nets, getting drubbed on TNT, come right back to national TV on Saturday at Milwaukee. They’ll have Kyrie for that one but probably still not Durant/Simmons/Dragic. – 9:27 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Nets – Barclays Center – February 24, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Brooklyn – Patty Mills, Seth Curry, Bruce Brown, LaMarcus Aldridge, Andre Drummond
OUT: Boston: N/A Brooklyn: Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Joe Harris, Goran Dragic pic.twitter.com/95S2jTkb1q – 7:01 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Goran Dragic just officially became a Net tonight. He fist bumped Mr. Whammy. – 6:53 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I suppose it’s not out of the question… it’s probably less likely that he would play but I think in the next three games there’s a good chance he’s out there.”
-Coach Nash on Goran Dragic’s Nets debut being vs. MIL or after – 6:32 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says it’s “possible” KD could play in Milwaukee — but sounds more optimistic about him returning early next week. Same goes for Dragic. – 6:08 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Steve Nash saying it’s possible Durant and Dragic play in the next three games but not making it sound as if it will be Saturday in Milwaukee. – 5:58 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash won’t rule out newcomer Goran Dragic playing Saturday in Milwaukee, but aldds its “less likely.” Probably somewhere in the next three games. #Nets – 5:56 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash says “I suppose it’s not out of the question” that Goran Dragic plays in Milwaukee, but says it’s less likely. Nash also says it’s not likely Kevin Durant plays in Milwaukee, either, but doesn’t rule it out. #Nets – 5:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash says “it’s not out of the question” that Goran Dragic plays in Milwaukee on Saturday. Expects him to play in the next three games. Said it’s possible Durant plays Saturday, but expects him back in the next three games, too. – 5:55 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says it’s “less likely” Goran Dragic plays vs. Bucks but doesn’t rule it out. – 5:55 PM
