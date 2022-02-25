Heat signing Haywood Highsmith to new 10-day

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Miami Heat are signing guard Haywood Highsmith to a new 10-day contract, his agent Jerry Dianis tells ESPN. His second 10-day deal expires tonight. – 8:45 PM
The Miami Heat are signing guard Haywood Highsmith to a new 10-day contract, his agent Jerry Dianis tells ESPN. His second 10-day deal expires tonight. – 8:45 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat call up Javonte Smart from G League; Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin off injury report. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Heat with a decision to make on Haywood Highsmith 10-day contract after Friday’s game vs. Knicks. – 5:43 PM
Heat call up Javonte Smart from G League; Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin off injury report. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Heat with a decision to make on Haywood Highsmith 10-day contract after Friday’s game vs. Knicks. – 5:43 PM
More on this storyline
JD Shaw: The Miami Heat are signing swingman Haywood Highsmith to a 10-day contract, agent Jerry Dianis tells @HoopsRumors. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / February 14, 2022
Ira Winderman: Per Heat: The Miami HEAT have signed forward Haywood Highsmith to a 10-day contract using the COVID-Related Hardship Allowance. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / December 30, 2021
JD Shaw: The Miami Heat are planning to sign swingman Haywood Highsmith to a 10-day contract, agent Jerry Dianis tells @HoopsRumors. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / December 29, 2021